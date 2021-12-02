Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for November, 2021: +0.08 deg. C.

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Global Warming Blog

December 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for November, 2021 was +0.08 deg. C, down substantially from the October, 2021 value of +0.37 deg. C.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 23 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.40  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.27  0.53  0.81 -0.95 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.84 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.27  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.24
2020 09  0.40  0.42  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.21 -0.07  0.29  0.44  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.65  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.31 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.27  0.08  0.07  0.33  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37
2021 10  0.37  0.46  0.27  0.33  0.84  0.63  0.06
2021 11  0.08  0.11  0.06  0.14  0.50 -0.42 -0.29

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for November, 2021 should be available within the next several days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 10:03 am

Still cooler than 1998.

Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 10:19 am

Also 1988?

HotScot
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 10:19 am

Would 98 have been an El Niño year? As I understand it, those don’t really count in the calculations do they?

Janice Moore
Reply to  HotScot
December 2, 2021 10:33 am

… this post will be a merging and rehashing of a few of my earlier posts. But this post is different in a very important way. I have attempted to simplify the discussion of El Nino-caused step changes for those with less technical backgrounds.

The source of heat for El Niño events is the Tropical Pacific, and there is no evidence that greenhouse gases have a significant effect on the OHC (Ocean Heat Content) anomalies of the Tropical Pacific. … And Cell D highlights a curious rise in Tropical Pacific OHC that occurred in the few years leading up to the 1997/98 El Niño. I have searched for, but have not found, any scientific paper that discusses this sudden surge that fueled the 1997/98 El Niño. … 

These averages highlight the step changes that occurred in this portion of the global ocean. Again, these step changes are aftereffects of the 1986/87/88 and 1997/98 El Niño events.

Source: Bob Tisdale, here: https://wattsupwiththat.com/2010/01/22/flashback-bob-tisdales-november-prediction-on-giss-exploiting-the-warmest-decade-on-record/

(By the way, WUWT, the above Tisdale article needs its images restored.)

Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
December 2, 2021 10:38 am

No edit button for me anymore. EDIT: Insert *** after “technical backgrounds.” 🤨

Ian Magness
Reply to  HotScot
December 2, 2021 10:39 am

Yes it was, and so was 2015/16. Given that El Ninos release and re-distribute heat from the oceans, they don’t actually change “global warming” at all – just the way we measure it in the atmosphere. Be that as it may, the effects are not removed from such temperature records as reported here. They are just treated as normal weather events that stay in the records.

Ian Magness
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 10:33 am

I wonder how close we are getting to a Monkton-style 20 year plus pause? 5 or 6 years (as at present) doesn’t sound much to a layman (or indeed a green politician) but 20+ years would make a really powerful statement if we reach it.
With Net Zero such an obvious financial disaster, there are at least a few more people out there who will now listen to common sense.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Ian Magness
December 2, 2021 10:44 am

Good question, except for pause — replace with “stop.” Warming (as an enduring trend) has stopped. It may or may not continue.

To call it a “pause” is to communicate ineffectively, even deleteriously. HOW something is said is so important in this battle of propaganda v. science.

Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
December 2, 2021 10:52 am
  1. [S]ince 1998, the Earth has basically seen no temperature trend. …

2. We had a warming episode in 1978-1998, probably comparable to several tenths of a degree. I am using the word “probably” because when the measurement error is plus minus 0.2 °C, you may always modify your results to match a trend you find convenient.

To deduce trends from changes comparable to tenths of a degree is nonsense from a statistical perspective. It is almost impossible to say with certainty that the warming has taken place. The international panel of the U.N. known as the IPCC acronym is claiming: The warming between 1919 and 1940 wasn’t caused by humans but the warming between 1978 and 1998 was. But their magnitude and shape was basically identical. It’s propaganda. You may always focus on small changes and scale the graph so that it looks dramatic to the naked eye.

Source: Richard Lindzen, May, 2017, https://www.climatedepot.com/2017/06/06/mit-scientist-dr-richard-lindzen-belief-that-un-pacts-can-save-the-planet-are-returning-us-to-the-middle-ages/

Janice Moore
Reply to  Janice Moore
December 2, 2021 10:55 am

In other words, we have long passed 20 years. It is now 23 years (and likely much longer, per Lindzen) with NO STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT WARMING.

TonyL
Reply to  Ian Magness
December 2, 2021 11:11 am

I wonder how close we are getting to a Monkton-style 20 year plus pause?

Hot off the press:
The “New Pause” extends by 2 months, now at 6 years, 11 months. Only 13 years, 1 month to go.
As the “Pause” can lengthen at both ends, it could possibly happen in a decade, or even less. Perhaps.

Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 10:45 am

Locally, forecasters say the high temperature for the date in Denver set in 1885 may be reached, though it looks like it will be short by 2F in my estimation. It reached 74F on December 2, 1885.

The Wright brothers would have been teens back then. Today’s temperature is measured at the airport.

Joseph Zorzin
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 2, 2021 10:54 am

too bad, I like it warmer- I’m a 3rd generation Italian American living in cold, damp New England- my genetics are more attuned to a warm, dry climate

actually, most people in New England would like it to be warmer- much warmer- especially now that the price of home heating fuel is going way up

HotScot
December 2, 2021 10:17 am

Oops. That seems kind of out of step, quite a precipitous drop in a short space of time. Largely meaningless I would imagine, for the moment, but interesting.

Janice Moore
Reply to  HotScot
December 2, 2021 10:24 am

down substantially

Dr. Spencer, being a bona fide scientist, would not use the term “substantially” lightly. Not meaningless. See also, the slope of the red line with which the current measurement lines up. A substantial downward trend.

skepticemic_lemon
December 2, 2021 10:32 am

I think most of it is due to the double laniña in a row, although from what I saw when a significant solar activity drop occurs it takes one 11yrs cycle to see the effects, so it would be only normal not much is due to that yet. only getting started.

Norman J Page
December 2, 2021 10:39 am

Here is a quote from

https://climatesense-norpag.blogspot.com/2021/08/c02-solar-activity-and-temperature.html

“As shown in references 1-10 above, the anthropogenic CO2 Radiative Forcing concept on which the climate models’ dangerous warming forecasts are based is inappropriate for analyzing atmospheric temperature changes. Solar sourced energy flows in and out of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone provide the net negative feedback which has kept the earth within a narrow temperature range for the last 600 million years. The effects on temperature and climate of major meteorite strikes, periods of flood basalt outpourings and major volcanic eruptions are superposed on this solar sourced background. The sample lengths in the IPCC reported model studies are too short. The models retrofit from the present back for only 100 – 150 years when the currently most important climate controlling, largest amplitude, “solar activity” cycle is millennial. The relevant system for comparison should include the entire Holocene.

Most importantly the models make the fundamental error of ignoring the very probable long- term decline in solar activity and temperature following the Millennial Solar Activity Turning Point and activity peak which was reached in 1990/91 as shown in Figure 5. The correlative UAH 6.0 satellite TLT anomaly at the MTTP at 2003/12 was + 0.26C. The temperature anomaly at 2021/11 was + 0.08 C. (34) This satellite data set shows that there has been no net global warming for the last 18 years. As shown above, these Renewable Energy Targets in turn are based on model forecast outcomes which now appear highly improbable. Science, Vol 373,issue 6554 July2021 in”Climate panel confronts implausibly hot models” (35) says “Many of the world’s leading models are now projecting warming rates that most scientists, including the modelmakers themselves, believe are implausibly fast. In advance of the U.N. report, scientists have scrambled to understand what went wrong and how to turn the models…… into useful guidance for policymakers. “It’s become clear over the last year or so that we can’t avoid this,” says Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.”

The global temperature cooling trends from 2003/4 – 2704 are likely to be broadly similar to those seen from 996 – 1700+/- in Figure 2. From time to time the jet stream will swing more sharply North – South. Local weather in the Northern Hemisphere in particular will be generally more variable with, in summers occasional more northerly extreme heat waves droughts and floods and in winter more southerly unusually cold snaps and late spring frosts.”

Vuk
December 2, 2021 10:40 am

There’s an inverse correlation of UAH to solar magnetic output as measured by sunspot count.
One possible explanation is via the energetic GCRs clouds albedo vs clouds warming whereby clouds warming psitive contribution overwhelms the albedo negative effect on the temperature increase.

http://www.vukcevic.co.uk/UAH-SSN.gif

Doonman
December 2, 2021 10:40 am

Remember folks, when satellite temperature measurements drop “substantially”, its not because global warming is not happening, its because they are looking in the wrong places.

Satellite temperature measurements are only valid when they are increasing.

SxyxS
Reply to  Doonman
December 2, 2021 11:17 am

It’s like free speech.
It is only accepted and allowed to exist if reality matches the narrative of the global gulag government.

It’s like the election 2016 when people elected someone they were not allowed to elect.

It’s like the 2020 election where the data had to be adjusted from cooling(Trump)to warming(Biden),though their candidate is only able to perform 1 out of only 2 skills a US president really needs .He can sign blank executive orderes for his masters but he can’t read the TelePrompTer

Bellman
December 2, 2021 10:49 am

Coldest November since 2013, equal 10th warmest overall.

Equal 3rd biggest month to month drop in anomaly, biggest October to November drop.

For true believers of the Monckton Pause, it has returned to starting in January 2015, making it 6 years 11 months old.

ResourceGuy
December 2, 2021 11:05 am

Using the local peaks as a guide, the long term cycle turning point is passed and the downturn begins.

PDO MonthlyIndexSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×475) (climate4you.com)

NOAA SST-NorthAtlantic GlobalMonthlyTempSince1979 With37monthRunningAverage.gif (880×481) (climate4you.com)

