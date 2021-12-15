Alarmism

Does the CCP Control Extinction Rebellion?

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

By Paul Homewood

David Rose with a powerful account of how China controls our green useful idiots:

A few blocks away from Tiananmen Square, amid the cavernous splendour of the Beijing Hotel Convention Centre, an array of senior Communist Party officials gathered in September to proclaim a clear message: by “focusing on cutting carbon emissions… China will promote green development, and continuously improve its ecology”. The annual general meeting of the China Council for International Co-operation on Environment and Development (the CCICED) was in full swing.

Rapturous applause filled the room, though that was hardly unexpected. Conferences run by the CCP are not usually marked by dissent, especially when they’re attended by the likes of Xie Zhenhua, who led China’s delegation to Cop26, and vice premier Han Zheng, one of the seven standing committee members of the Politburo, the Party’s supreme elite. Indeed, as the room fizzled with optimistic eco-rhetoric, you could almost forget that China is the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gases — and that the new coal-fired power stations in its construction pipeline alone have a greater capacity than Britain’s entire generation fleet.

What was remarkable about this meeting, though, was the surprising presence of an external delegation: joining the CCP apparatchiks on a collection of screens dotted around the room were a number of enthusiastic Britons and other Westerners. According to the official conference report, the “foreign committee members and partners lauded China’s ecological civilisation building and its new and greater contributions to promoting the construction of a clean and beautiful world”.

Who were these people? Strange to tell, they consisted of a veritable Who’s Who of British, European and American climate activists.

Full story here.

John Tillman
December 15, 2021 2:03 pm

Yes. Funding the whackos so that they can block taxpayers from going to work while shunning gainful empllyment themselves.

leitmotif
December 15, 2021 2:04 pm

Reminds me of the final scene from Animal Farm.

bonbon
December 15, 2021 2:04 pm

C’mon guys – control means stacks of cash.
Who other than RFK Jr’s sister, Rory, is the moneybags of XR? And who other than RFK Jr, is the Vaccine Rebellion moneybags?
To call these Chinese Communists, is probably libel- go ahead…
Of course the RFK siblings are not alone – there are plenty of millionaire kids on the job.

MarkW
Reply to  bonbon
December 15, 2021 2:12 pm

Communists good, Americans bad. Gotcha.

David Kamakaris
Reply to  bonbon
December 15, 2021 2:24 pm

Ever hear of George Soros?

Leif Svalgaard
December 15, 2021 2:21 pm

Generally, one should ‘follow the money’, so my question is:
“what is in it for the ‘elite’?”
Why would they seek to destroy the economy by going green?
Makes no sense.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
December 15, 2021 2:32 pm

See my reply to Halla below. It is diabolically clever.

Tom Halla
December 15, 2021 2:22 pm

This is rather like the Russians funding green anti-fracking groups.

Rud Istvan
Reply to  Tom Halla
December 15, 2021 2:41 pm

Exactly. IF XR and the other western climate extremists didn’t think China was ‘doing something’, they might get discouraged and reduce their western pressure to ‘act now’ because it wouldn’t make any difference if China isn’t playing along. This way, they are encouraged by China’s show of ‘intent’, which defies the China reality on the ground.

And remember, China controls rare earths globally because they don’t care about processing pollution, so makes a lot of money off exporting RE directly (or indirectly via RE magnet components) for EV’s and wind turbines.

markl
December 15, 2021 2:41 pm

Useful idiots that will be quickly jettisoned once they are either rejected by the target audience or no longer needed to make a point. Elites included except they bring money and power to the table and all they need is their egos stroked.

Chaswarnertoo
December 15, 2021 3:06 pm

Green. Gullible, easily fooled, naive. Stupid round eyes.

