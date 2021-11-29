Claim: More Work Required to Study “Settled” Climate Science

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Last Halloween, Naomi Oreskes unsettled the climate community by suggesting the work of WG1 scientists is done, and that they should move on to other fields. Climate scientist have now published a response in Scientific American detailing the big gaps in their understanding, and a detailed explanation of why they still need money.

Seeking Certainty on Climate Change: How Much Is Enough?

Two physicists object to a Scientific American essay calling for an end to one climate report. A science historian counters that the report has done its job

Sabine Hossenfelder is a physicist and research fellow at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies in Germany. She is author of the book Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astrayand creator of the YouTube channel Science without the Gobbledygook. Credit: Nick Higgins

Tim Palmer is a Royal Society Research Professor in Climate Physics at the University of Oxford.

In a recent column in Scientific American, Naomi Oreskes argues that we understand the physics of climate change well enough now. She writes that the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC’s) Working Group 1 (WG1)—the ones tasked with assessing the physical science basis of climate change—should “declare their job done.” According to Oreskes, we should instead now deal with the problem by focusing on adaptation and mitigation.

It is true that the scientific basis of global long-term trends is settled. We know that sea levels are rising, average temperatures are increasing, and glaciers are dying. We know that business as usual will put our and future generations at risk of great suffering. But we do not have a good understanding of the regional impacts of climate change, and uncertainties in the long-term predictions currently span a range that could mean anything from a serious but manageable inconvenience to an existential threat.

Indeed, Oreskes has previously been critical of WG1’s reports: a February 2013 paper she co-authored in Global Environmental Change argued that the IPCC reports have consistently underpredicted ”at least some of the key attributes of global warming from increased atmospheric greenhouse gases.” But why is that? It’s because the job of climate scientists is not done.

A key reason for the underestimates that Oreskes and her colleagues belabored is that current-generation climate models are crude representations of the complex dynamical system that is our climate. For example, current global climate models can’t represent cloud systems using the laws of physics because the grid spacing is too coarse (a hundred kilometers or more). In the models, therefore, clouds are represented by highly simplified empirical formulas that describe the clouds’ true properties in a relatively crude way.

The consequence of our inability to model essential climate processes very accurately is that we cannot correctly simulate extreme weather and climate events. The horrendous weather events of 2021—the near-50-degree-Celsius heat in British Columbia and the devastating flooding in the Eifel region in Germany, China’s province of Henan and New York City—are completely outside the range of what current-generation climate models can simulate.

…