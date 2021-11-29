Page 6, Propagation of Error and the Reliability of Global Cloudiness Projections by Pat Frank
Climate Models

Claim: More Work Required to Study “Settled” Climate Science

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
10 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Last Halloween, Naomi Oreskes unsettled the climate community by suggesting the work of WG1 scientists is done, and that they should move on to other fields. Climate scientist have now published a response in Scientific American detailing the big gaps in their understanding, and a detailed explanation of why they still need money.

Seeking Certainty on Climate Change: How Much Is Enough?

Two physicists object to a Scientific American essay calling for an end to one climate report. A science historian counters that the report has done its job

Sabine Hossenfelder is a physicist and research fellow at the Frankfurt Institute for Advanced Studies in Germany. She is author of the book Lost in Math: How Beauty Leads Physics Astrayand creator of the YouTube channel Science without the Gobbledygook. Credit: Nick Higgins

Tim Palmer is a Royal Society Research Professor in Climate Physics at the University of Oxford.

In a recent column in Scientific American, Naomi Oreskes argues that we understand the physics of climate change well enough now. She writes that the scientists of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC’s) Working Group 1 (WG1)—the ones tasked with assessing the physical science basis of climate change—should “declare their job done.” According to Oreskes, we should instead now deal with the problem by focusing on adaptation and mitigation.

It is true that the scientific basis of global long-term trends is settled. We know that sea levels are rising, average temperatures are increasing, and glaciers are dying. We know that business as usual will put our and future generations at risk of great suffering. But we do not have a good understanding of the regional impacts of climate change, and uncertainties in the long-term predictions currently span a range that could mean anything from a serious but manageable inconvenience to an existential threat.

Indeed, Oreskes has previously been critical of WG1’s reports: a February 2013 paper she co-authored in Global Environmental Change argued that the IPCC reports have consistently underpredicted ”at least some of the key attributes of global warming from increased atmospheric greenhouse gases.” But why is that? It’s because the job of climate scientists is not done.

A key reason for the underestimates that Oreskes and her colleagues belabored is that current-generation climate models are crude representations of the complex dynamical system that is our climate. For example, current global climate models can’t represent cloud systems using the laws of physics because the grid spacing is too coarse (a hundred kilometers or more). In the models, therefore, clouds are represented by highly simplified empirical formulas that describe the clouds’ true properties in a relatively crude way.

The consequence of our inability to model essential climate processes very accurately is that we cannot correctly simulate extreme weather and climate events. The horrendous weather events of 2021—the near-50-degree-Celsius heat in British Columbia and the devastating flooding in the Eifel region in Germany, China’s province of Henan and New York City—are completely outside the range of what current-generation climate models can simulate.

Read more: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/seeking-certainty-on-climate-change-how-much-is-enough/

It is fascinating they mention clouds, because in 2019 when our Dr. Pat Frank pointed to gaps in our understanding of clouds as a major reason climate models have no predictive skill, he provoked a vigorous response from the climate community.

Yet as soon as someone like Oreskes suggests their work is done, suddenly the science of modelling clouds seems very unsettled indeed.

Note Dr. Roy Spencer also criticised Pat’s work. But Dr. Spencer wrote a paper in 2007 in support of Dr. Richard Lindzen’s Iris hypothesis, the theory that surface warming triggers net negative feedback changes in cloudiness which oppose the surface warming. Pat Frank’s response to Dr. Spencer’s criticism is available here.

Whatever your views on Dr. Spencer and Dr. Frank’s position, and anyone else involved in the climate model cloud debate, everyone seems to more or less agree clouds are a problem. Understanding clouds seems pretty fundamental to being able to model the global climate in detail. Modelling of clouds in current generation climate models is deeply flawed.

So I think we can safely conclude that Naomi Oreskes is wrong about the science being settled.

The following is a lecture by Dr. Pat Frank explaining his concerns about climate models and clouds.

4.8 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James F. Evans
November 29, 2021 6:03 pm

“Settled science”

Not when others want to challenge it.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
November 29, 2021 6:12 pm

Oreskes is much more a political activist than a scientist. Lysenko forever!

4
Reply
Shanghai Dan
November 29, 2021 6:16 pm

Hey now… We can’t let the gravy train end!

2
Reply
MkeBob
November 29, 2021 6:20 pm

Fake to the left, fake to the right, gather up the money and run. “Naomi Oreskes unsettled the climate community by suggesting the work of WG1 scientists is done” <<it’s a false front. Nothing more than a “stage” for WG1 scientists to stand on and shout – “Give us more money. Our work will never is not done.”

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 29, 2021 6:38 pm

C’mon, man!

Expecting Climate Scientology research to stop is like expecting covid variants to stop appearing. It’ll never happen while the $s are available!

Get double jabbed, then triple jabbed, then repeat every six months. Feed the Climate Hysteria bandwagon. Don’t let that cash cow out of the paddock, ever!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
2
Reply
Robert of Texas
November 29, 2021 6:52 pm

Wow, who knew you could just declare the job in science is done and move on? And here I thought science dealt with what could stand up to data and testing instead of just being dogma.

The AGW crowd really need to start building temples. They should select the color of their priestly robes and write a book of holy canon law for their followers Attendance would of course be mandatory while wearing masks and standing 6 feet from one another. The holy day would be any day where around that temple a temperature record is broken, it rains heavily, or there is a drought.

1
Reply
DMacKenzie
November 29, 2021 7:18 pm

Sabine and Tim have collaborated before…resulting in one of the global warming HITS of all time….
https://youtu.be/I_Ais9S4YHE

0
Reply
Bernie1815
November 29, 2021 7:24 pm

Seems to me that Oreskes is replaying the Lysenko position on the role of the environment versus genes. He won those battles in the 30s, 40s and 50s because of Stalin. He lost the war because of the facts. Russian science is still recovering from devastation wrought by science driven by ideology rather than the scientific method.

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
November 29, 2021 7:38 pm

Very nice of the true believer scientists to state clearly that the science is not settled.

All the previous bafflegab about how the long term actually is unsettled is undone by the admission they have no clue about clouds.

As clouds alone have the ability to manage whatever heat has been seen plus more, they just admitted it’s all up for grab

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
November 29, 2021 7:42 pm

From the article: “So I think we can safely conclude that Naomi Oreskes is wrong about the science being settled.”

Naomi is just trying to score propaganda points. She wants a consensus that the science is settled so she can beat the skeptics over the head with it. She knows the science isn’t settled, she just doesn’t want Joe Public to know.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Models Paleoclimatology

Arctic Ocean Started Getting Warmer Decades Earlier Than We Thought – Study

5 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

Why Aren’t Journalists and Politicians More Sceptical About the ‘Net Zero’ Policy, Given that it’s Based on the Outputs of Unreliable Models?

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Models

Climate tipping might be predicted using algebraic topology

1 month ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Models

The Old Farmer’s Almanac Seasonal Forecasts

2 months ago
Andy May

You Missed

Climate Models

Claim: More Work Required to Study “Settled” Climate Science

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
measurement Oceans

Claim: Climate Change is Making One of the World’s Strongest Currents Flow Faster

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Anthropocene

The “Anthropolitan” Compromise?

10 hours ago
David Middleton
Agriculture Alarmism Opinion

Maine Researchers Breeding a Global Warming Resistant Potato

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: