Halloween Horror: Naomi Oreskes Just Called for WG1 Climate Science to be Shut Down

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Naomi Oreskes: – “if human-made warming is as unequivocal as these scientists insist, then why do we need more reports to tell us the same thing?”.

IPCC, You’ve Made Your Point: Humans Are a Primary Cause of Climate Change

It’s time to redirect your major focus to how we deal with the problem

By Naomi Oreskes | 

But this raises a question for the IPCC: What now? The answer is for scientists of Working Group 1 to declare their job done and pass the baton to the rest of the scientists who populate the organization. Many people don’t realize that the IPCC has three working groups. Working Group 1 (WG1), which issued this summer’s statements, addresses the “physical science basis” of climate change. WG2 deals with “impacts, adaptation, and vulnerability,” and WG3 looks at mitigation. Put another way, WG2 explores in detail why climate change matters, and WG3 tries to figure out how to stop it. Now that we know that DAI is fully underway, it’s time to focus on preventing the problem from getting even worse and figuring out how to adapt to the changes we can no longer prevent. One step that could help that happen would be for the IPCC to declare the job of WG1 to be done and close it down.

After all, if human-made warming is as unequivocal as these scientists insist, then why do we need more reports to tell us the same thing? Closing WG1 would answer that question and would allow climate scientists to refocus on basic science, which is, after all, what most of them are trained to do. And it would encourage public and policy attention to shift to solving the problem. This change in focus will require us to pay closer attention to what our economists, sociologists, urban planners and biologists have to say than we have to date, and these experts are mostly to be found in the IPCC’s other two working groups.

Read more: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/ipcc-youve-made-your-point-humans-are-a-primary-cause-of-climate-change/

Oreskes has a point. If we truly have only ten years to save the world, why do we need another report next year saying we now only have nine years?

Congratulations guys, you identified the problem. Now it is time to step aside with grace, and allow all academic climate funding to be diverted to addressing the problem you identified, implementing Biden’s zero carbon vision.

Mr.
October 31, 2021 10:12 am

I’ve called for climate research funding to be stopped ever since they announced that “the science is settled”.

I mean, it’s like continuing to pay to download a movie you’ve already stored on your drive and already watched 4 times.

Richard (the cynical one)
Reply to  Mr.
October 31, 2021 11:01 am

There is ‘need to know’ and there is ‘want to know’. Once you have the answer in hand that fits your agenda you the move into ‘don’t want to know’ territory, just to be safe.

Richard Page
Reply to  Mr.
October 31, 2021 11:30 am

I think Naomi Oreskes has realised that there is a clear and present danger of totally overdoing the alarmist rhetoric and the focus must be changed before it completely runs out of steam. There is only so much waffle that you can unload onto even the most gullible before they wise up – they’ve cried wolf just too often now.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  Mr.
October 31, 2021 11:32 am

Isn’t there always an incoming group of schoolkids needing to be convinced, so hat they can join their older brothers and sisters on their protest marches? Somebody has to be trained to make all those placards.

It doesn't add up...
October 31, 2021 10:12 am

Do we know the effect on unemployment rolls and university funding?

I’ve a shrewd suspicion this will be met with a lot of opposition.

It doesn't add up...
October 31, 2021 10:15 am

Meanwhile here is an excellent video from actor turned politician Laurence Fox, explaining why and how net zero will cost you everything

https://youtu.be/RTNVV3Y6FX8

E. Schaffer
October 31, 2021 10:16 am

Although the chances are minimal, WG1 might finally become aware of the nonsense they were producing the whole time. I mean assuming a surface emissivity of 1, and ignoring clouds and their overlaps with GHGs. If they had done it correctly, the GHE would rather look like below..

comment image

And consequently, there is no way to yield any significant warming by doubling CO2, with an ECS < 0.5K. That’s sure a lot of good reasons to stop digging, if you are all political on the issue.

https://greenhousedefect.com/basic-greenhouse-defects/the-beast-under-the-bed-part-2

HotScot
October 31, 2021 10:29 am

COP26 has been announced as “The last chance saloon” by that famous climate scientist Prince Charles.

Presumably there will be no more COP’s after this one then.

It appears there are two options, either solve the ‘problem’ over the next two weeks or, abandon our fate to the Gods.

Gonna be a bit difficult to solve the problem if Xi and Putin aren’t interested though, so it appears the future is in the lap of the Gods, in which case disband the IPCC, sack Mann, Oreskes and all the other climate ‘experts’ and just get on with life……….

Mike Lowe
Reply to  HotScot
October 31, 2021 11:34 am

…and tell Boris to kick Carrie out of number 10!

Stephen Skinner
October 31, 2021 10:44 am

Naomi Oreskes: – “if human-made warming is as unequivocal as these scientists insist, then why do we need more reports to tell us the same thing?”.
Well. Korean Airlines 007 was shot down over Soviet Sakhalin Island. The flight started deviating from the correct course almost from the beginning and the crew failed to check where they were at any time. Even though the course was known and put into the onboard computer they should have checked at regular intervals and kept checking all the way the their destination.

Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
October 31, 2021 10:55 am

And your point is?

Richard Page
Reply to  Stephen Skinner
October 31, 2021 11:23 am

Not a valid argument. Not being aware of having a problem is not remotely the same as thinking you have a problem when you really don’t.
If they HAD been aware of a problem, then doing something about it (ie – wg2 and 3) would have been an immediate response.

markl
October 31, 2021 10:58 am

What, and stop the never ending concoction of misrepresentations that keep the narrative alive? After all, without any real proof or observable consequences of CC what would maintain the fear in the people?

Curious George
October 31, 2021 11:12 am

Professor Oreskes is too modest. We should not shut down just WG1. We should shut down the IPCC, and probably the whole UN. What good did the UN do in the last thirty years?

Richard Page
Reply to  Curious George
October 31, 2021 11:25 am

Exactly the same as the PBSG – when they realised their work was on a non-problem, they produced reports to justify their own existence and continuing paychecks. Keep the gravy train running at all costs.

markl
Reply to  Curious George
October 31, 2021 11:28 am

The UN is a quango strayed far from its’ mission and taking on the roll of world governance. And we’re letting them play out their scam.

Robert Heath
October 31, 2021 11:21 am

I am British. I do not know who she is, but she’s really not very bright, is she.

saveenergy
Reply to  Robert Heath
October 31, 2021 11:33 am

Indeed, she’s the opposite of “All things bright & beautiful”

Bruce Cobb
Reply to  Robert Heath
October 31, 2021 11:45 am

Well, she’s a professor at Harvard, which makes her an educated fool. She does have her own theme music though:



