Claim: Climate Change is Making One of the World’s Strongest Currents Flow Faster

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
A change in the Southern Ocean, the region absorbing the most human-induced warming globally, is detected by new technology

Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA – SAN DIEGO

Release of Argo float into Southern Ocean
IMAGE: RESEARCHERS RELEASE AN ARGO FLOAT INTO THE SOUTHERN OCEAN 
CREDIT: ISA ROSSO/SOCCOM

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet, is speeding up. For the first time, scientists are able to tell that this is happening by taking advantage of a decades-long set of observational records.

Researchers from Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and UC Riverside used satellite measurements of sea-surface height and data collected by the global network of ocean floats called Argo to detect a trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity that had been hidden to scientists until now.

The team representing the National Science Foundation-funded Southern Ocean Carbon and Climate Observations and Modeling (SOCCOM) project reports its findings in the Nov. 29 issue of the journal Nature Climate Change.

Prevailing westerly winds have sped up as climate warms. Models show that the wind speedup does not change the ocean currents much. Rather, it energizes ocean eddies, which are circular movements of water running counter to main cuurents.

“From both observations and models, we find that the ocean heat change is causing the significant ocean current acceleration detected during recent decades,” said Jia-Rui Shi, formerly a PhD student at Scripps Oceanography and currently a postdoctoral researcher at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

“This speedup of the ACC, especially its jet centered on the Subantarctic Front, facilitates property exchange, such as of heat or carbon, between ocean basins and creates the opportunity for these properties to increase in subsurface subtropical regions.”

The ACC encircles Antarctica and separates cold water in the south from warmer subtropical water just to its north. This warmer part of the Southern Ocean takes up a lot of the heat that human activities are adding to Earth’s atmosphere. For this reason, scientists consider it vital to understand its dynamics, since what happens there could influence climate everywhere else.

The ocean warming pattern is important. When the gradient, or amount of heat difference, between warm and cold waters increases, currents between those two masses speed up.

“The ACC is mostly driven by wind, but we show that changes in its speed are surprisingly mostly due to changes in the heat gradient,” said co-author Lynne Talley, a physical oceanographer at Scripps Oceanography.

Long-term data capturing changes in the Southern Ocean were hard to come by before the availability of satellite-mounted instruments and the Argo network. That network of autonomous floats, which measure ocean conditions such as temperature and salinity, began in 1999 and reached full capacity in 2007. A full complement of 4,000 floats across the world’s oceans continues to collect data to this day. The researchers were thus able to use more than a decade’s worth of comprehensive Argo data to distinguish the trend of the accelerating current from natural variability.

Study co-authors said it is also likely that the speed of the current will increase even more as the Southern Ocean continues to take up heat from human-induced global warming. 

Besides Shi and Talley, the research team included Scripps Oceanography climate scientist Shang-Ping Xie, Qihua Peng of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Wei Liu of UC Riverside.

                                                                 

JOURNAL

Nature Climate Change

DOI

10.1038/s41558-021-01212-5 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Data/statistical analysis

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

Ocean warming and accelerating Southern Ocean zonal flow

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

29-Nov-2021

From EurekAlert!

OweninGA
November 29, 2021 2:12 pm

“Due to the heat gradient”? Did they mention the mechanism for this? So the heat gradient between the cold in the south and the warmer in the north causes the water to be accelerated at right angles to the gradient. I have seen some intersting result of curls and cross products appear at right angles, but I can’t see a mechanism here to cause a right angle acceleration. Can someone explain this? or is this another example of weak statistical correlation leading to assumptions of causations?



Bindidon
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 2:32 pm

Maybe you simply (try to) read their paper, instead of guessing and discrediting the authors’ work…



Derg
Reply to  Bindidon
November 29, 2021 2:39 pm

Another paper….Settled science indeed 😉



Mike Edwards
Reply to  Bindidon
November 29, 2021 2:54 pm

Tricky to read the paper since it is paywalled.



Red94ViperRT10
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 2:39 pm

I am aware that air movement is relative to the pressure gradient, right. So a map of isobars would have winds parallel to the isobars, and the closer together the isobars the stronger the wind. So a similar mechanism, only isotherms instead of isobars? Since water is allegedly non-compressible, but we know its density varies with temperature, it could compute. I’m not certain of this, despite a semester of Fluid Flow a long time ago, so YMMV. But this means the speed of the current is determined not by the absolute temperature of the ocean but rather the temperature differential and how rapidly it changes over distance.

Last edited 57 minutes ago by Red94ViperRT10


Vuk
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 2:43 pm

Hi Owen
I came across this claim some years ago when I was looking it the CPC’s (circumpolar current) natural quasiperiodic oscillations.
My conclusion: if claim is true that is, it is nothing to do with the angle, but more to do with temperature of warm Indian Ocean current. Warmer the current, more saline and more heavy it is, which means it will sink faster and consequently accelerate overall circulation.

Last edited 54 minutes ago by Vuk


Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
November 29, 2021 2:45 pm

I hope this image might help

scan100dpi.jpg


OweninGA
Reply to  Vuk
November 29, 2021 3:03 pm

Thanks, that looks interesting. (Based on observation, but a simplified cartoon which means it doesn’t say why it occurs only that it does and leaves out details.)

Saline gradients I can see. if sinking water in one place exceeds other places, but I still get an image of a pressure hole at that location and a rotationward acceleration of the sinking pool making deep water also move into the rotation direction. I don’t get a preference for adjoining surface water from any one direction to fill the depression in the surface left by the sinking saline stream except from the direction (from the north) of the providing current. So while I see that accelerating the Indian Ocean current, I still don’t get an eastward bending of the surface current of the ACC. Perhaps I will find this paper when I get to work, but I think we have a one year embargo on our Nature subscriptions, and I will have forgotten all about this question when it comes available.



Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 2:47 pm

“Study co-authors said it is also likely that the speed of the current will increase even more as the Southern Ocean continues to take up heat from human-induced global warming.”

Probably best to be skeptical….



Lil-Mike
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 3:17 pm

I did some searching on zonal acceleration. I found papers about atmosphere which describe this. Bulging in some boundary areas creates a foil which causes acceleration along the surface of said foil.



Lil-Mike
Reply to  Lil-Mike
November 29, 2021 3:18 pm





Truthbknown
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 3:20 pm

Don’t worry People! Bill Gates has a plan to end “climate change”, he plans on murdering 6 Billion people with phony “vaccines”….



Jay Willis
November 29, 2021 2:23 pm

” The team representing the National Science Foundation-funded Southern Ocean Carbon and Climate Observations and Modeling (SOCCOM) project reports its findings ”

Right, so ‘scientists’ paid to find a signal…find a signal. Cripes, who’d have guessed.



Jay Willis
November 29, 2021 2:25 pm

Perhaps the southern ocean current is eroding a deeper channel and speeding up as a consequence. A prelude to a new ice age perhaps.



alastair gray
November 29, 2021 2:29 pm

Well I suppose with enough Argo floats you can get a better estimate of an ocean current speed. But hang on a minute “The Science” was already settled so what is this backsliding revisionism? I suppose since it comes under the category “It’s worse than we thought” then it must be OK



Red94ViperRT10
November 29, 2021 2:33 pm

I’m not sold. We already know the PDO is, what, 60 years? 30 years favoring El Niño formation, 30 years favoring La Niña formation, and they have only a little more than a decade of data? Flatly stating “This warmer part of the Southern Ocean takes up a lot of the heat that human activities are adding to Earth’s atmosphere.” supposes facts that are not in evidence (is that how the lawyers would put it?). Where is the heat coming from? No one is sure, and anyone who states they are sure is just flat lying (that’s another way of saying “virtue signaling”).

I don’t know what’s actually in the paper, but this article introducing the paper is full of b*** s***!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Red94ViperRT10


OweninGA
Reply to  Red94ViperRT10
November 29, 2021 3:05 pm

That was my gut feeling as well about the news release.



JCM
November 29, 2021 2:41 pm

Why do so many researchers tarnish their work by making statements such as: “Anthropogenic ocean warming is the dominant driver”. If the ’cause’ of warming is not the thesis presented there is no basis in the study to make such statements. Perhaps thousands of papers would have a longer shelf life if the wording was revised such as: “The Southern Ocean (>30° S) has taken up a large amount of anthropogenic heat north of the Subantarctic Front (SAF) of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC).” Many of the findings would remain valid should the hypothetical source of this heating be revised.
They rest their work on the wobbly house of cards when there is no reason to do so. I suppose it’s an editorial thing to beef up the 99% meta analyses.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by JCM


OweninGA
Reply to  JCM
November 29, 2021 3:06 pm

Probably added by the reviewers. Nature has gotten to be all CACA all the time of late. CACA supporting statements are added into all articles. It is really distracting.



JCM
Reply to  OweninGA
November 29, 2021 3:21 pm

It could be so. It could also simply be an subconscious autopilot writing style borne from spending too much time in the echo chamber. Either way, in most disciplines it’s unusual to casually include cited findings in an abstract. In effect, it works as a amplifier of consensus.



Peter Wells
November 29, 2021 2:46 pm

Absolutely amazing to see some of the stuff “Scientists” will believe!



Eric Stevens
November 29, 2021 3:10 pm

Nobody seems to be referencing either the paper or its abstract. See https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01212-5

Abstract————
The Southern Ocean (>30° S) has taken up a large amount of anthropogenic heat north of the Subantarctic Front (SAF) of the Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC). Poor sampling before the 1990s and decadal variability have heretofore masked the ocean’s dynamic response to this warming. Here we use the lengthening satellite altimetry and Argo float records to show robust acceleration of zonally averaged Southern Ocean zonal flow at 48° S–58° S. This acceleration is reproduced in a hierarchy of climate models, including an ocean-eddy-resolving model. Anthropogenic ocean warming is the dominant driver, as large (small) heat gain in the downwelling (upwelling) regime north (south) of the SAF causes zonal acceleration on the northern flank of the ACC and adjacent subtropics due to increased baroclinicity; strengthened wind stress is of secondary importance. In Drake Passage, little warming occurs and the SAF velocity remains largely unchanged. Continued ocean warming could further accelerate Southern Ocean zonal flow.



Smart Rock
November 29, 2021 3:13 pm

They have observed warming and current acceleration from about 30 years of data. This is interpreted as a monotonic, secular trend.

It could also be one half of a 60-year cycle. Or a small part of a 1,000-year cycle, both of which can be detected in historical climate data. Or even both, superimposed.

But then it wouldn’t be anthropogenic, and we can’t allow that, can we?



Lil-Mike
November 29, 2021 3:15 pm

Anthropogenic ocean warming is the dominant driver, as large (small) heat gain in the downwelling (upwelling) regime north (south) of the SAF causes zonal acceleration on the northern flank of the ACC and adjacent subtropics due to increased baroclinicity; strengthened wind stress is of secondary importance

I don’t get this entering opposite comparisons in the abstract:
large (small)
downwelling (upwelling)
north (south)

How does heat gain in a downwelling north of the SAF current work, or change anything? I would think that warmer water would be less likely to increase downwelling.



Tom in Florida
November 29, 2021 3:22 pm

“to detect a trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity that had been hidden to scientists until now.”

You know what I am about to ask. If it was hidden until now, how can there be any comparison as to what it was?



Rud Istvan
November 29, 2021 3:39 pm

I have a few logical problems with this paper, even IF the observation about speedup is true.
First, 30 years of ARGO data does not yet exist. ‘Full’ deployment was at earliest 2006. It is 2021, so only 15 years exist at most.
Second, CO2 is ‘sequestered’ in deep bottom waters by seasonal surface sea ice formation, exuding brine, which because heavy and cold then sinks. True in both the Arctic and Antarctic oceans. Little directly to do with the ACC outside the max Antarctic sea ice extents.
Third, IF true, then the relative warming of the Antarctic archipelago (much ado about nothing) would not have been observed. But it was.



wpDiscuz

