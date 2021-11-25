Paleoclimatology

Study: Collapse of Ancient Liangzhu Culture Caused by Climate Change

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
25 Comments


Peer-Reviewed Publication

UNIVERSITY OF INNSBRUCK

Dripstones in the Shennong Cave in China
IMAGE: STALAGMITES IN CAVES LOCATED SOUTHWEST OF THE EXCAVATION SITE SHOW A CLIMATIC CAUSE FOR THE COLLAPSE OF THE ANCIENT CHINESE LIANGZHU CULTURE. view more 
CREDIT: HAIWEI ZHANG

Referred to as “China’s Venice of the Stone Age”, the Liangzhu excavation site in eastern China is considered one of the most significant testimonies of early Chinese advanced civilisation. More than 5000 years ago, the city already had an elaborate water management system. Until now, it has been controversial what led to the sudden collapse. Massive flooding triggered by anomalously intense monsoon rains caused the collapse, as an international team with Innsbruck geologist and climate researcher Christoph Spötl has now shown in the journal Science Advances.

In the Yangtze Delta, about 160 kilometres southwest of Shanghai, the archeological ruins of Liangzhu City are located. There, a highly advanced culture blossomed about 5300 years ago, which is considered to be one of the earliest proofs of monumental water culture. The oldest evidence of large hydraulic engineering structures in China originates from this late Neolithic cultural site. The walled city had a complex system of navigable canals, dams and water reservoirs. This system made it possible to cultivate very large agricultural areas throughout the year. In the history of human civilisation, this is one of the first examples of highly developed communities based on a water infrastructure. Metals, however, were still unknown in this culture. Thousands of elaborately crafted jade burial objects were found during excavations. Long undiscovered and underestimated in its historical significance, the archaeological site is now considered a well-preserved record of Chinese civilisation dating back more than 5000 years. Liangzhu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2019. However, the advanced civilisation of this city, which was inhabited for almost 1000 years, came to an abrupt end. Until today, it remains controversial what caused it. “A thin layer of clay was found on the preserved ruins, which points to a possible connection between the demise of the advanced civilisation and floods of the Yangtze River or floods from the East China Sea. No evidence could be found for human causes such as warlike conflicts,” explains Christoph Spötl, head of the Quaternary Research Group at the Department of Geology. “However, no clear conclusions on the cause were possible from the mud layer itself.”

Dripstones store the answer

Caves and their deposits, such as dripstones, are among the most important climate archives that exist. They allow the reconstruction of climatic conditions above the caves up to several 100,000 years into the past. Since it is still not clear what caused the sudden collapse of the Liangzhu culture, the research team searched for suitable archives in order to investigate a possible climatic cause of this collapse. Geologist Haiwei Zhang from Xi’an Jiaotong University in Xi’an, who spent a year at the University of Innsbruck as a visiting researcher in 2017, took samples of stalagmites from the two caves Shennong and Jiulong, which are located southwest of the excavation site. “These caves have been well explored for years. They are located in the same area affected by the Southeast Asian monsoon as the Yangtze delta and their stalagmites provide a precise insight into the time of the collapse of the Liangzhu culture, which, according to archaeological findings, happened about 4300 years ago,” Spötl explains. Data from the stalagmites show that between 4345 and 4324 years ago there was a period of extremely high precipitation. Evidence for this was provided by the isotope records of carbon, which were measured at the University of Innsbruck. The precise dating was done by uranium-thorium analyses at Xi’an Jiaotong University, whose measurement accuracy is ± 30 years. “This is amazingly precise in light of the temporal dimension,” says the geologist. “The massive monsoon rains probably led to such severe flooding of the Yangtze and its branches that even the sophisticated dams and canals could no longer withstand these masses of water, destroying Liangzhu City and forcing people to flee.” The very humid climatic conditions continued intermittently for another 300 years, as the geologists show from the cave data.

JOURNAL

Science Advances

DOI

10.1126/sciadv.abi9275 

ARTICLE TITLE

Collapse of the Liangzhu and other Neolithic cultures in the lower Yangtze region in response to climate change

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

24-Nov-2021

From EurekAlert!

dodgy geezer
November 25, 2021 2:08 pm

They should have used electric cars.. ..

5
Reply
Neville
Reply to  dodgy geezer
November 25, 2021 2:18 pm

Of course, and I’m sure that wind farms, EVs, solar energy and one child families etc would’ve fixed their problems.
Disgusting climate deniers who deserved their fate. SARC

4
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  dodgy geezer
November 25, 2021 3:02 pm

What are trying to make you think is that climate change equals civilization collapse. The lesson they want you to learn is that if temperatures increase even a tenth of a degree must be fought because if we don’t, our civilization will be at risk.

3
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  MarkW
November 25, 2021 3:45 pm

They can try but in fact it is the change to colder temps that has caused most of the problems for humanity. Humans do ever so much better when it warm.

3
Reply
co2isnotevil
Reply to  MarkW
November 25, 2021 4:54 pm

The obsession about climate change is destined to collapse our civilization …

The only climate change with the potential to collapse our civilization is the next inevitable ice age, which unfortunately, no amount of CO2 emissions will prevent from occurring.

1
Reply
Rich Davis
Reply to  MarkW
November 25, 2021 5:00 pm

Sorry to say it, but our civilization has already collapsed, hasn’t it?

The same flag flies over our country today as it did when I was born, but the culture would be unrecognizable to a time traveler jumping from the Kennedy inauguration to today.

Adapt or die, I suppose. Sometimes there are no good options.

0
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  dodgy geezer
November 25, 2021 3:16 pm

The reason they disappeared was electric cars.
First they used to drive standard SUV’s but then then the philosopher Mar Ksi Sam tricked then into the use-xin-hetong.
The emperor fall for the trick and was amased and said faqing is great.

As result of the switch to EV’s and renewables the energy supply collapsed.
The EV’ s could not drive without E.
And the cold winters+ no heating devastated the empire.

Though some crazy conspiracy terrorists claim this culture was one of those that disappeared as result of the great ( biblical) flood that is known in many different cultures all around the world

3
Reply
Tom Halla
November 25, 2021 2:23 pm

But of course the climate was so stable before the Industrial Revolution, and all climate change is caused by industry/sarc

3
Reply
Keith Rowe
November 25, 2021 2:28 pm

Seems suspect of observer preconceptions. 4,200 years ago the world changed considerably and there was mass changes all over the world causing worldwide civilization collapse. It got colder, glaciers started to grow in the neoglaciation movement. Changes in weather likely as the oceans cycled. What they were growing before might now have been growing or perhaps like the Mississippi civilization of NA the increased waters made it so that the intensive hydraulic engineering wasn’t required and the need for overwrought governmental and religious tight control of things changed and they were overrun by neighbours that were previously held a bay because of ready resources to exploit without the need for massive engineering infrastructure.

2
Reply
Gary K Hoffman
Reply to  Keith Rowe
November 25, 2021 2:34 pm

There was a worldwide civilization collapse in 2200 BCE? News to me. I hope you’re not thinking of the collapse of bronze age Mediterranean civilizations in about 1200 BCE.

-2
Reply
Felix
Reply to  Gary K Hoffman
November 25, 2021 3:00 pm

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/01/17/friday-funny-hottest-decade-evah-showyourstipes-ed_hawkins/ shows a temperature dip around that time, but the scale is too small to be sure.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Gary K Hoffman
November 25, 2021 3:04 pm

I believe he is saying that civilizations all over the world collapsed at about the same time.

1
Reply
Mike Edwards
Reply to  Keith Rowe
November 25, 2021 3:32 pm

It is amusing to note that the Wiki article on the “4.2 kiloyear event” claims it to be an aridification event – including for the Liangzhu culture in China. This is the complete opposite of what is being claimed in this new paper – i.e. massive flooding. Although the dates in the new paper are before 4.200 years ago…

2
Reply
Shrnfr
Reply to  Keith Rowe
November 25, 2021 2:57 pm

There is a kink in the carbon 14 dating curve a tad before 2000 BCE. That period also saw the “First Intermediate Period” in Egypt with the total collapse of the Old Kingdom. It is potentially possible it was a more general phenomenon but it will take a lot more research to demonstrate that.

2
Reply
Felix
November 25, 2021 2:55 pm

It’s sad how the climate warriors have so debased “climate change” that honest phrases like “to investigate a possible climatic cause of this collapse” arouse suspicion. Climate change has caused many changes in civilizations over the years, both good and bad. Will “climate change” become as verboten a phrase as “eugenics” once the climate starts cooling and all the climate warriors execute an about face? Will dredging it up in their past tweets spur a #YouToo flurry of cancel culture?

1
Reply
John VC
November 25, 2021 3:26 pm

I suspect “climate change” has been the downfall of many ancient cultures.

2
Reply
saveenergy
Reply to  John VC
November 25, 2021 4:26 pm

Normally (but not exclusively ) a temperature downturn .

1
Reply
Kpar
November 25, 2021 3:33 pm

I find this interesting. I have been reading about the CCP preparing for a major global cooling event (perhaps one of the reasons for their big push for expanding their power capabilities) based upon their rather complete historical records that showed major dynastic collapses at the time of cooling events.

Of course folks here have been complaining for years that, contrary to the “narrative”, many more people die from cold than heat.

Apparently so do cultures…

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
November 25, 2021 3:50 pm

Maybe a comet strike knocked the civilization out.

I said that just so I could introduce an idea I just read about. It seems that asteriod strikes can leave behind signs of themselves. Not just craters, as you would suppose, but magnetism differences in the rock.

A new study says an asteriod strike creates, among other things, a plasma field as it travels through the atmosphere and this plasma field can permanetly change the magnetic readings of rocks it impacts. So rocks not affected would look one way magnetically, and the rocks affected by the plasma would look differently.

And, I suppose a comet would have pretty much the same effect on the ground underneath it’s impact zone, so we might be able to locate comet impacts even though they don’t leave much of a crater, or any crater at all.

2
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 25, 2021 4:09 pm

Or maybe they were the inhabitants of a B Ark, and just couldn’t deal with real life.

1
Reply
Chris Hanley
November 25, 2021 4:19 pm

… the collapse of the Liangzhu culture, which, according to archaeological findings, happened about 4300 years ago … a period of extremely high precipitation …

GISP2 indicates that the NH was almost as cold as the 18 – 19th centuries CE, I’m not sure how that tallies with cold climates supposedly associated with relative dryness.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Chris Hanley
1
Reply
Terry
November 25, 2021 4:21 pm

So 21 years of heavier than normal rain is Climate Change? Nothing in the abstract you printed stated this.

1
Reply
goldminor
November 25, 2021 4:22 pm

Not hard to imagine that the Yangtze could generate such a flood. Look at what took place this year with those huge floods along that river. If they didn’t have Three Gorges Dam and the rest of their storage reservoirs, then many of their cities would have been inundated even worse than they were.

As it is Chinese citizens have recently been buying large amounts of rice due to some of the negative statements made by the CCP which suggested that China mat see some level of food scarcity. China lost a lot of crops over the course of this year due to the heavy rains and unseasonable conditions.

1
Reply
Smart Rock
November 25, 2021 4:46 pm

Ridiculous. Everyone knows that Earth’s climate was stable for 10,000 years until the white patriarchy invented the industrial revolution and ruined everything. Natural climate change? Give me a break. Just another denialist fantasy, probably funded by big oil. /s

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Smart Rock
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

