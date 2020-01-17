Friday Funny – hottest decade evah! #showyourstipes @ed_hawkins

This week at the big 100 year anniversary shindig of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) there was a press release session that featured NOAA and NASA GISS talking about how their climate data says that the world in 2019 was the second warmest ever, and the decade of 2010-2019 was the hottest ever (by a few hundredths of a degree). Graphs like this were cited:

Of course, that made front page news. What didn’t make front page news is that when you look at other data, that isn’t exactly true. It’s all about perspective in time:

A couple of years ago, Ed Hawkins came up with idea to make a meme-style temperature art piece for the graph-challenged. I’ll have to say that it was brilliant, because serial regurgitators all over the world shared the hell out of it. They even got TV weather people to wear ties depicting it.

However, Josh, creative as ever, decided to make a new set of stripes that went back in time a little further, for some…uh perspective that time myopic climate scientists like Hawkins seem to miss.

Since Ed Hawkins blocked me, I’ll leave it to you all to make sure he sees it on Twitter.



Be sure to visit Josh’s website and buy him a pint! Or, buy his book.

