Fernanda Leite, Associate Professor, Sustainable Systems Construction Engineering and Project Management Program Department of Civil, Architectural and Environmental Engineering The University of Texas at Austin
Climate Politics

University of Texas Professor Demands More Renewables

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
41 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to University of Texas Associate Professor Fernanda Leite, last winter’s Texas ice storm which knocked out the state’s wind turbines and caused widespread power outages proves more renewables are required.

Nov 23, 2021

We All Must Rise to the Challenge of Climate Change

By: Fernanda Leite 

Columns appearing on the service and this webpage represent the views of the authors, not of The University of Texas at Austin.

We’re feeling the impacts of climate change all around us. Rising temperatures are changing our landscapes and livelihoods. The Great Barrier Reef is suffering from thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching — more than half of the reef’s coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017. In July, several European countries were severely affected by floods. Globally, eight of the world’s 10 largest cities are near a coast. And in the United States, almost 40% of the population lives in coastal areas, where sea level plays a role in flooding and land erosion. 

Nowhere are climate stressors more obvious than in Texas. Our population is expected to nearly double by 2050, and most of the state has warmed between 0.5 and 1.0 degree Fahrenheit during the past century. We are seeing new diseases spread from tropical areas, and we’re experiencing more extreme weather events such as the winter storm that left two-thirds of Texans without power and almost half without water for an average of more than two days in February.

We need to urgently decrease emissions. And Texas needs a statewide climate adaptation plan. 

Rising temperatures are caused primarily by an increase of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases. CO2 levels have been rising steadily for more than 100 years due mainly to the burning of fossil fuels, trapping more heat in our atmosphere and contributing to climate change. 

A special report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which includes climate scientists from around the world, has said that human activities are estimated to have caused approximately 1.0 degree Celsius (1.8 degrees Fahrenheit) of global warming above preindustrial levels. And global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) between 2030 and 2052 if it continues to increase at the current rate. 

This is precisely one of the goals of the United Nations Climate Change conference, or COP26, which has brought world leaders together to tackle climate change. Countries are being asked to set ambitious 2030 emission reduction targets that align with reaching net zero by the middle of the century. 

We all need to do our part like a true phase-out of coal, accelerating the switch to electric vehicles and investing in renewable energy. There are positive examples around the world of countries that are heading toward a low-carbon future by embracing solar, wind, geothermal and other renewable energy sources. Texas produces the most wind energy of any state in the United States. The U.S. as a whole has the second highest installed wind energy capacity in the world after China. A clean energy revolution must continue to happen across America, underscored by the steady expansion of the U.S. renewable energy sector. 

Not only will setting ambitious emission reduction targets help with climate change, it will also lead to cleaner and more resilient cities and infrastructure systems. Energy systems with high percentages of renewables — or even decarbonized power grids — are better able to resist shocks than those heavily dependent on fossil fuels such as natural gas and coal. 

Extreme weather events such as this year’s winter storm, which happened only nine months ago, are expected, and we need to adapt our infrastructure to withstand such stressors. And we especially need to take into consideration vulnerable communities, those that already suffer from chronic stressors related to toxic pollution, poverty, food insecurity, mixed immigration status and gentrification. States and communities around the country have begun to prepare for climate change by developing their own climate adaptation plans, so we have many examples to follow just within our own country.

Our world leaders need to leave COP26 with actionable goals with deadlines that are concrete, realistic and meaningful. And policymakers and leaders in Texas must do their part and adopt and accelerate measures that combat climate change, addressing energy infrastructure and equitable resilience. Only then will we rise to the challenge of climate change.

Fernanda Leite is an associate professor and the John A. Focht Centennial Teaching Fellow in Civil Engineering in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin. She serves on the leadership of a university wide grand challenges initiative called Planet Texas 2050.

A version of this op-ed appeared in the San Antonio Express NewsAbilene Reporter NewsMSN and Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.  

MEDIA CONTACT

University Communications
Email: UTMedia@utexas.edu
Phone: (512) 471-3151VIEW ALL TEXAS PERSPECTIVES

Texas Perspectives is a wire-style service produced by The University of Texas at Austin that is intended to provide media outlets with meaningful and thoughtful opinion columns (op-eds) on a variety of topics and current events. Authors are faculty members and staffers at UT Austin who work with University Communications to craft columns that adhere to journalistic best practices and Associated Press style guidelines. The University of Texas at Austin offers these opinion articles for publication at no charge. Columns appearing on the service and this webpage represent the views of the authors, not of The University of Texas at Austin.

Source: https://news.utexas.edu/2021/11/23/we-all-must-rise-to-the-challenge-of-climate-change/

The claim that more renewables could have saved the day is easily refuted.

Texas Ice Storm Generation
Change in Power Output in Texas, Jan 18 – Feb 17th, 2021, 12 AM US EIA (Source Forbes)

To be fair, 7% of wind capacity apparently kept producing, at least some of the time, so wind surprisingly wasn’t completely useless. I’m guessing solar wasn’t much use during the ice storm.

But how much wind would have been required to keep the lights on, if Texas went 100% renewable?

100% ÷ 0.07 = 1428% – the original 100% = 1328% above 100%, or 1328% overcapacity.

It is hypothetically possible wind could have carried the load, though this is a very rough calculation which takes no account of availability of turbine sites, or variation in output around the 7% average, but the 1328% standby wind overcapacity Texas would have required to match the performance of gas during last winter’s ice storm would be impossibly expensive to build and maintain.

4.9 9 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
41 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Abbott
November 25, 2021 6:07 pm

Fernanda couldn’t be more wrong.

I would have to debunk every sentence in her article to do it justice.

Just assume that nothing she said resembles reality because that’s the case here.

10
Reply
Dan DeLong
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 25, 2021 6:34 pm

I live in the Texas panhandle and we had neither wind turbines nor power interruptions here. But about 40 miles southeast of here is a major wind farm where they lost power. I’m not claiming cause and effect, but it is a bit of data.

2
Reply
Ted
Reply to  Tom Abbott
November 25, 2021 6:55 pm

Among other things, it’s amazing how the people that say we need to listen to the IPCC have no idea what the Panel is, or who the members are.

2
Reply
JimK
Reply to  Ted
November 25, 2021 7:13 pm

Here is a sample of IPCC getting it right (plus a couple of others):
1. The Earth only warmed 0.78degree C since the start of the industrial age.
   Pg. 209 of IPCC WG1AR5
2. Man only emits 6% of total annual CO2 emissions (Nature emits 94%).
   Add the numbers on the NASA diagram at NASA’s earth observatory Cabon Cycle diagram
3. CO2 only causes 26-32% of the greenhouse effect. (H2O is 60-75%)
   wikipedia – Greenhouse_effects (based on Table 3 of: Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society Vol. 78, No. 2, February 1997 )
4. We do not have enough data to say that hurricanes have increased.
   pg 178 of WG1AR5
5. We do not have enough data to say that storms have increased.
   pg 178 of WG1AR5
6. Sea level has been rising for centuries, it HAS NOT RISEN FASTER recently.
   Page 306 of WG1AR5
7. There is little, if any, global scale changes in the magnitude or frequency of floods.
   pg 230 WG1AR5
8. Confidence is low for a global-scale observed trend in drought or dryness
   pg 178 of WG1AR5
9. Long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible.
   Page 774 of IPCC third Assessment Report (2001) Section 14.2.2.2

This means that there is NOTHING UNUSUAL about today’s climate and thus NOTHING to explain with man’s CO2.

2
Reply
wadesworld
Reply to  JimK
November 25, 2021 7:26 pm

To be fair, why are you quoting AR5? AR6 is the current version.

-1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  wadesworld
November 25, 2021 7:46 pm

The IPCC’s AR6 isn’t finalized yet, it says on the 2nd page:

This document is subject to final copy-editing.

Here’s the LINK to the pdf file.

In other words, The Big Kahunas are going to go through it and rewrite stuff that they don’t like. So why would anyone bother to quote it? What needs to be done is save a copy on the WayBack Machine so the before and after copy-editing versions can be scrutinized.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Steve Case
2
Reply
Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 6:14 pm

Had they taken a small amount of the energy from the wind turbines, buffered and stored in a battery, and used this to power a low-power heat blanker around the delicate parts, I wonder if the turbines wold have frozen up. I don’t know the answer, since I don’t know the failure mechanism, but could such a retrofit harden the existing wind generators?

That said, I think Texas was foolish to put so much dependence on these fragile systems. They have plenty of natural gas and oil.

1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 6:20 pm

It was the blades of the turbines that froze up.

1
Reply
Doug S
Reply to  Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 6:29 pm

That’s a point worth considering Giordano. If they’re going to build the big bird choppers then perhaps they might consider integrating a heating fabric into the blade design. It’s an exercise in futility as far as I can understand but why not, it’s taxpayer money so why worry? /s

2
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Doug S
November 25, 2021 6:42 pm

C’mon Doug wouldn’t it make more sense to run an extension cord from the windmill to an electric heater with a fan behind it?

Your idea is stupid 🤓

-1
Reply
Ted
Reply to  Doug S
November 25, 2021 7:01 pm

That would be worth exploring if they made money as a reliable energy source. The money is in subsidies for the nameplate rating. Any warming system would increase costs while lowering the rating, so doubly useless to the owners.

2
Reply
Rafe Champion
Reply to  Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 6:29 pm

What if you find out about the failure mechanism before you waste space on this site?

0
Reply
Dan DeLong
Reply to  Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 6:38 pm

Some propeller driven airplanes certificated to fly into known icing conditions have alcohol deicing systems that weep onto the blades. Other planes have rubber boots that are inflated and deflated in flight to break off accumulated ice. As far as I know, wind turbines have neither.

4
Reply
wadesworld
Reply to  Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 7:28 pm

Someone can correct me if I’m wrong, but I think the optional cold-weather packs for wind turbines are often (always?) powered by the grid, which is often fossil fuel. If the wind isn’t blowing, there’s no way to keep them heated otherwise.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
Reply to  Giordano Milton
November 25, 2021 7:39 pm

The wind turbines froze because of ice on the blades. You can equip win turbines with heaters built into the blades but it costs more and was not “expected” to cover the costs – so they were left out. If you heat the blades, the blades are heavier and therefore produce less energy, and some of the energy produced goes into the heating of the blades. Overall efficiency can be expected to drop by around 10%.

The ice covering the blades in Texas is NOT something that normally happens in the north. It is a mixture of atmospheric moisture and extreme freezing that is different. It is considered a rare event but when it happens it really piles on the ice – much faster and thicker than you normally protect a wind turbine blade from – so protecting the blades in Texas from this extreme event might cost even more than simply heating the blades as done in the north.

Retrofiring is almost impossible given the costs of doing so. Your investors will all flee leaving the company to go bankrupt. Building wind turbines is a profit driven business given the structure of state and federal subsidies – otherwise no one would bother. You know something is very wrong with this business model if you ever drive down I-20 and count the number of wind turbines actually working versus those sitting idle. Typically I see 50% to 75% of the wind turbines sitting idle when I have counted. Are they broken? Is there too much power already on the grid? Who knows.

We do have plenty of gas…but getting the gas to the right locations is difficult and requires the building of lots of new pipelines. Green activists fight this at every turn which increases the pipeline costs. It is actually cheaper for many companies to simply burn the gas off (flaring) rather than try to build pipelines to make it useful. This in my opinion is a disgrace.

0
Reply
Mike
November 25, 2021 6:14 pm

”— more than half of the reef’s coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017”
And the lies and utter ignorance continues unabated…..

5
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Mike
November 25, 2021 6:42 pm

Yup. It constantly amazes me that people who don’t live here seem to know so much more about our Reef than those of us who do live right next to it.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
November 25, 2021 6:14 pm

She is totally clueless. Just imagining a deicing system for wind turbines that could deal with what we had, several days of freezing rain is difficult. Her not noting it was in nearly still air makes her endorsement of wind even more clueless. How, pray tell, is she to summon wind?

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Tom Halla
November 25, 2021 6:20 pm

Big dose of hopium and lies.

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
November 25, 2021 6:15 pm

Standard watermelon propaganda fear p0rn, might as well have been plagiarized from all the usual suspects.

3
Reply
Mike
November 25, 2021 6:15 pm

”, and most of the state has warmed between 0.5 and 1.0 degree Fahrenheit during the past century.”

Oh, the horror…

4
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Mike
November 25, 2021 6:20 pm

And yet somehow the whole state got reeel cold in February, go figure.

2
Reply
Farmer Ch E retired
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
November 25, 2021 6:25 pm

. . . and on January 18, 2021, NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center forecast Texas to be “Much Above Normal” in February 2021.

2021 Forecasts JPG.jpg
Last edited 1 hour ago by Farmer Ch E retired
1
Reply
PCman999
November 25, 2021 6:30 pm

When the eco-nazis are faced with proof they are wrong, they just double down on the stupid!

4
Reply
Capitalist-Dad
November 25, 2021 6:32 pm

Isn’t that the same school of thought that insists that if you have inflation from money printing, just print more money to cure it? But not to worry, the professor will undoubtedly have a warm house heated by fossil fuels—because sacrifices are for the serfs, not the garbage elite.

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Capitalist-Dad
November 25, 2021 7:04 pm

These are the same geniuses who believe that the proper response to inflation is for all the little people to simply buy less. After all, they have too much stuff as it is.

3
Reply
John the Econ
November 25, 2021 6:41 pm

Exactly just who is this “we” in “We All Must Rise”? It’s been my casual observation that with modern Progressivism, it’s always up to someone else to do the actual work, and to pay for it.

2
Reply
H B
November 25, 2021 6:56 pm

And you want that teaching your kids time to get people like this sacked

1
Reply
SMC
November 25, 2021 6:57 pm

Austin is East California. Can’t expect much rationality from anyone in the area.

2
Reply
Randle Dewees
Reply to  SMC
November 25, 2021 7:19 pm

Hey! East California is conservative! How about “Austin is San Franciso of Texas”?

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 25, 2021 6:59 pm

The Eco-Loons dimly sense that something is going wrong with their schemes for rebuilding Society but know that it cannot be their divine renewables that are at fault. The answer is that there just aren’t enough of their Renewable unreliables about yet and so the answer is obviously to build even more.
There is a parallel here to the Covid-19 vaccines which do not prevent infection, transmission or even death reliably and so the answer is again to vaccinate more and more people, even forcibly if necessary.

1
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
November 25, 2021 7:01 pm

And the reason that I should give more credibility to the demands (actually, claimed “needs” of the citizenry of Texas) coming from Fernanda Leite over the demands of Greta Thunberg, AOC, Benie Sanders, John Kerry or Joe Biden is . . . ?

1
Reply
JimK
November 25, 2021 7:10 pm

Fernanda Leite wrote:
“We’re feeling the impacts of climate change all around us. Rising temperatures are changing our landscapes and livelihoods. The Great Barrier Reef is suffering from thermal stress that contributes to coral bleaching — more than half of the reef’s coral cover was lost between 1995 and 2017. In July, several European countries were severely affected by floods. Globally, eight of the world’s 10 largest cities are near a coast. And in the United States, almost 40% of the population lives in coastal areas, where sea level plays a role in flooding and land erosion. ”
If that were true (which it isn’t) how would that show that man’s CO2 is the cause?
And if you cannot show that man’s CO2 is the cause, you cannot justify reducing CO2 emissions.

1
Reply
n.n
November 25, 2021 7:15 pm

Renewables? They’re called babies. Your choice. A female, per chance a male. Sex is Her choice.

Perhaps she meant intermittents or unreliables.

Last edited 50 minutes ago by n.n
0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
November 25, 2021 7:16 pm

As she isn’t a climate scientist her opinion doesn’t matter
Sauce goose gander

Done

2
Reply
H.R.
November 25, 2021 7:18 pm

“University of Texas Professor Demands More Renewables”

Bless her heart**. So long as she’s paying for them, she can have as many as she wants.

I’m already paying for enough of the bird choppers and fryers as it is. If she wants more, she can open her own pocketbook.



**For the ‘other’ English speakers here, in the U.S. South, that’s used to denote someone is dumb or inept, a screw-up or a loser.

[Thick Southern accent] “Billy Bob was wearing a mask when he robbed that liquor store. But he shouldn’t have showed that clerk his I.D. at the register before pulling out his gun, bless his heart.”

1
Reply
H. D. Hoese
November 25, 2021 7:23 pm

I was a coastal victim of the storm due mainly to incompetence, reference freeze based only on last two decades when the new millennium started, along with the other backup problems. More wind turbines are still being installed farther from the coast. Problem is like all these ‘scientific’ paper authors not doing their homework.

“We are seeing new diseases spread from tropical areas, …” THEY ARE NOT NEW!  Quantitatively much more coming in, nothing to do with climate, except mostly from the tropics.  “Energy systems with high percentages of renewables — or even decarbonized power grids ….”  How can you be polite to someone that does not either know that it requires the windmill to turn to produce power or that we have known since the first one built that they stop when the wind dies, such which was reported to us. And of course a knowledge of carbon less than a ten year old, no offense, some even knew younger, even about windmills. Texas coastal wind dies when it’s cold in winter and hot in summer, but not so limited.

“Fernanda Leite is an associate professor and the John A. Focht Centennial Teaching Fellow in Civil Engineering in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin” Societies of Civil Engineers may have some responsibility here, at least from their administrations.

1
Reply
Robert of Texas
November 25, 2021 7:24 pm

Her background is studying project management. I am guessing she works at a university teaching project management because she can’t DO project management. She obviously has no experience in risk management or economics.

In any case, she has absolutely no expertise in engineering solar or wind or fossil fuel power plants. She has no expertise in distributing power. Therefore she is expressing an OPINION, just like anyone else has a right to do. Never mind her OPINION is just plain wrong.

When a pressure system stalls over an area, you get no wind near the center. Man has no control over weather no matter how much people insist we do. It doesn’t matter how many wind turbines you build over a given area, they can all be producing zero to little energy under the right conditions THIS is the lesson any intelligent person takes from Ice-agedon in Texas last winter.

We need more reliable power sources like fossil and nuclear. Yes, these need to be built to withstand a 20 year freezing event, but they will produce power at night even when wind is not blowing. If we have these, we do not need ANY wind or solar power for baseline energy production – zero, zip, nil.

Since I already know that governments are full of stupid people listening to people trying to squeeze more money out of them, I have invested in my own emergency power production. Yes it was expensive, but obviously given the complete and utter incompetence of ERCOT, it was necessary. Now we have the Federal government trying to make gas too expensive to use…thank you Joe Biden for your useless and incompetent policies. Apparently mass death is the only thing that will wake people up. You freeze enough people, it is going to eventually find itself on the news.

0
Reply
SAMURAI
November 25, 2021 7:26 pm

We don’t need “more renewables” we need more fossil fuels and more non-Leftist professors…

BTW, with the Left’s war on fossil fuels, there is already a severe shortage of natural-gas derived fertilizers, so fertilizer prices are going through the roof, which means even more spikes in food prices next year, on top of: the supply-chain fiasco, gas shortage, diesel fuel shortage, energy shortage, packaging material shortage, labor shortage, monetary inflation, shipping container shortage, truck and truck-driver shortage and vessel shortage crisis, which will all lead to higher prices and goods shortages the stupid Left has created…

2022 Midterm and 2024 general elections can’t come soon enough…

1
Reply
Steve Case
November 25, 2021 7:28 pm

Climate Change needs to be formally declared a religion. Then the First Constitutional Amendment can be applied. Speaking of amendments:

                                   Amendment XXVIII

 Congress shall make no law to regulate, tax or license 
 atmospheric carbon dioxide. The right of the people to 
 freely emit carbon dioxide into the atmosphere from any 
 source, from any place, at any time, in any amount, for 
 any reason shall not be interfered with. 

1
Reply
2hotel9
November 25, 2021 7:34 pm

proves more renewables are required.” She is absolutely right! Humans need more oil, gas, coal, hydro and nuclear. These are the ONLY renewable energy sources on Earth.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics petroleum

Biden Advises Americans Who Can’t Afford Gasoline to Buy an EV

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Noam Chomsky Slams Biden’s Climate Policy Response

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Opinion

Net Zero Sellout Barnaby Joyce Plays Climate Skeptic

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

Iran Climate Agreement Demand: No Sanctions and Free US Technology

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics

University of Texas Professor Demands More Renewables

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Paleoclimatology

Study: Collapse of Ancient Liangzhu Culture Caused by Climate Change

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Ridiculae

Ridiculae: Albatross Divorce Rates

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA Space

DART Mission Launched to Test “Armageddon” Asteroid Deflection Capability

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: