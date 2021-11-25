Ridiculae

Ridiculae: Albatross Divorce Rates

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Rud Istvan,

Those who have been at WUWT a long while know my ignominious start here was two years after ClimateGate, to which I was then oblivious. My first 2011 post here was motivated by discovering deliberate misinformation by the NRDC to Congress, based on what then became underlying provable scientific misconduct while doing three years of research for my first ebook, Gaia’s Limits. Was a personal wake up call.

Since then, I have tried various ‘CAGW’ debunking approaches both at WUWT and at Climate Etc. Show measurements are unreliable (e.g. Jason 3 Fit for Purpose here), show conclusions omit crucial facts (Tottam Glacier there), show the climate math does not follow (many mathematical posts here on the inherent deficiencies of climate models, like my first “The Trouble with Climate Models”. Show clear academic misconduct, as with Marcott’s 2013 Hockey Stick Science paper (CE, and then published as essay High Stick Foul in ebook Blowing Smoke), after Science then editor Marsha McNutt acknowledged receipt of my written proof but never replied.

So, now a decade later, I think a different debunk approach is needed. Logic does not work. Science does not work. Provable facts do not work. Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals #5 says Ridicule might work. There is a lot of it to use.  Following is a VERY rich example.

Yesterday, the august BBC published an article then widely spread by MSM, (I caught it on Yahoo News (not):  Climate Change causing albatross divorce!!!

https://www.bbc.com/news/newsbeat-59401921
When you read the article, it studied 15,500 Falkland Island breeding pairs of albatross over the last 15 years.  The ‘divorce’ rate went from 1 % to 8%, so disaster follows. Well, maybe not.

Now, it is true that some birds “mate for life’ more than humans; these include Canada Geese, Bald Eagles, and Albatross.  Not BoJo.

It is also true that the main reason for a ‘remating’ if ever a ‘spouse’ is lost is rebreeding, like with the avidly hunted Canada Goose.

That means it is also true that the Falkland albatross ‘divorce rate’ the past 15 years per the new alarmist paper is also of no population significance (since ‘divorce’ just means former pairs then just mate with others…shades of humans).

Meanwhile, despite supposed Falkland albatross climate induced divorce rates the past 15 years, it is worth noting there has been no southern Hemisphere climate change (albatross warming stress) during the observational period. NONE.  So are albatrosses just emulating human (BoJo) non-monogamy?

Ian Magness
November 25, 2021 10:28 am

My first thought was: oh dear, oh dear, wonders that only the magic molecule can achieve number 24,387. However, linked to the article was an older one:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/newsbeat-50095808

Of course the subject of this latest WUWT post is the usual BBC climate catastrophe drivel. Was the study, however, prompted by the earlier anti-Brexit rubbish with its attendant agenda of calling for more money?
Looks like someone was trying to promote more than one woke meme at the same time.

Andre Lauzon
November 25, 2021 10:42 am

They studied that for 15 years??? 15,500 pairs, 31,000 birds??? I guess the stress of all those researchers in their patch of land was too much.

Ron Long
November 25, 2021 10:48 am

Take care, Rud, trying to communicate correctly with the CAGW crowd is like trying to teach a pig to sing, it doesn’t work and it annoys the pig. Come to think of it this analogy is quite appropriate.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Ron Long
November 25, 2021 1:29 pm

You can always tell an alarmist, you just can’t tell them much.

john
November 25, 2021 10:57 am

OT but Energy Sec Granholm can’t even answer simple questions she should know..

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/fake-it-till-you-make-it-biden-energy-secretary-fumbles-two-simple-questions-one-day

Rory Forbes
November 25, 2021 11:15 am

 So are albatrosses just emulating human (BoJo) non-monogamy?

Naw … they’re clearly flying into the N. Hemisphere devastation and then reacting to the mayhem there. These are very sensitive birds.

Steve Case
November 25, 2021 11:16 am

Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals #5 says Ridicule might work. 
______________________________________________

Rule #4 “Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules.”

Do Alinsky’s rules work against a religion? We’re up against a cult. We’re up against left wing operatives that seem to have infiltrated just about every institution of western culture that there is. The Pope seems to be one of them for God’s sake. It’s all very depressing. It looks like every thing that Yuri Bezmenov said in his 1984 Interview, The Four Stages of Ideological Subversion (1984) You Tube is coming true.

There’s always those yellow jackets in France that the left-wing media studiously avoids any reporting on. I’m retired and could and would march if some were organized. Of course that happened January 6th and the left is successfully calling it an insurrection. People are still held in jail without due process over that, and the Capital Police aren’t held accountable for killing an unarmed woman.

Wasn’t there supposed to be a third and final dump of all those e-mails? Not as was pointed out that it did any good.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Steve Case
November 25, 2021 1:32 pm

Pretty piss-poor insurrectionists, showing up against armed police without any firearms themselves.

fretslider
November 25, 2021 11:22 am

I saw it in the Grauniad and laughed

“Babs and Clean Willie were in love, they said
So in love the preacher’s face turned red…”

n.n
November 25, 2021 11:31 am

The albatross around the avian neck is social progress,including: climate of infidelity including friendship with “benefits”, and chicks’ Choice conceived in the carbon-based “burden”.

co2isnotevil
November 25, 2021 11:35 am

Yes, ridicule. For example, how can anyone be so closed minded to reject considering the legitimacy of testable science who’s result shows that the obsession with green is unnecessary? This would be a good thing, even for the Marxists pushing this nonsense, as all the money wasted on ‘clean’ energy could be put to better use funding the otherwise unfundable social programs they use as bait to gain and retain power.

Shoki Kaneda
November 25, 2021 12:28 pm

People that produce such garbage should be pitied, as they are idiots. The people that fund it, however…

alastair gray
Reply to  Shoki Kaneda
November 25, 2021 12:56 pm

Shags divorce too and just go on to shag other shags until shagged out. Like BOJO

Last edited 48 minutes ago by alastair gray
saveenergy
Reply to  alastair gray
November 25, 2021 1:31 pm

You owe me a new keyboard.

Herbert
November 25, 2021 1:02 pm

Rud,
For ridicule it is hard to top The Guardian article on 19 August, 2011-
“Aliens may destroy humanity to protect other civilisations, say scientists.”
Rising greenhouse emissions could tip off aliens that we are a rapidly expanding threat, warns a report.
..when they see what a mess we’ve made of our planet, extraterrestrials may be forced to take drastic action.
Yes, it was a straight report and not a parody.
I will have to track down the report which must be a cracker.

Moderately Cross of East Anglia
November 25, 2021 1:10 pm

Remember this came from the same sort of people who had the genius idea of training billions of birds and insects to fly into rotor blades to make them turn turbines to produce electricity.

Whatever next?

Jim Steele
November 25, 2021 1:42 pm

I would think that global warming would be heating up their sex life

nicholas tesdorf
November 25, 2021 1:46 pm

This article about the divorce rate of albatrosses has reached Super-Stupid level. The poor Albatrosses deserve their privacy and protection from public harassment.

jon2009
November 25, 2021 1:47 pm

What about the children?

