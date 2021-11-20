Californian Criminal Justice Professor Charged with Serial Arson

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Professor Maynard allegedly set a series of devastating fires, the Cascade and Everitt fires, on July 20 and 21, and the Ranch and Conard fires on August 7 in 2021. Professor Maynard has denied setting the fires.

University professor is charged with starting four California wildfires as deadly Dixie blaze raged nearby: He faces 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine for each count of arson

…

By ASSOCIATED PRESS and ALEX HAMMER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 09:52 AEDT, 19 November 2021 | UPDATED: 05:40 AEDT, 20 November 2021

…

Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of arson to federal property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a statement.

The blazes threatened to trap firefighters as they battled the massive Dixie blaze – the second-largest wildfire in California history – nearby, prosecutors said.

…

Federal prosecutors say Maynard, a resident of San Jose, set four blazes: the Cascade and Everitt fires, on July 20 and 21, and the Ranch and Conard fires on August 7.

U.S. Forest Service agents started investigating Maynard on July 20 after the Cascade Fire was reported on the western slopes of Mount Shasta.

…

Tracking his movements for hundreds of miles, investigators said Maynard traveled to the area where the Ranch and Conard Fires erupted in the Lassen National Forest.

…

Maynard appears to have taught briefly at Santa Clara University and Sonoma State University, where a Gary Maynard was listed as a lecturer in criminal justice studies specializing in criminal justice, cults and deviant behavior. He is no longer with either school.

…