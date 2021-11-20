Gary Stephen Maynard. Source Daily Mail, Fair Use, Low Resolution Image to Identify the Subject
Californian Criminal Justice Professor Charged with Serial Arson

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
3 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; Professor Maynard allegedly set a series of devastating fires, the Cascade and Everitt fires, on July 20 and 21, and the Ranch and Conard fires on August 7 in 2021. Professor Maynard has denied setting the fires.

University professor is charged with starting four California wildfires as deadly Dixie blaze raged nearby: He faces 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine for each count of arson

By ASSOCIATED PRESS and ALEX HAMMER FOR DAILYMAIL.COM

PUBLISHED: 09:52 AEDT, 19 November 2021 | UPDATED: 05:40 AEDT, 20 November 2021

Gary Stephen Maynard, 47, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of arson to federal property, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said in a statement.

The blazes threatened to trap firefighters as they battled the massive Dixie blaze – the second-largest wildfire in California history – nearby, prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors say Maynard, a resident of San Jose, set four blazes: the Cascade and Everitt fires, on July 20 and 21, and the Ranch and Conard fires on August 7.

U.S. Forest Service agents started investigating Maynard on July 20 after the Cascade Fire was reported on the western slopes of Mount Shasta.

Tracking his movements for hundreds of miles, investigators said Maynard traveled to the area where the Ranch and Conard Fires erupted in the Lassen National Forest.

Maynard appears to have taught briefly at Santa Clara University and Sonoma State University, where a Gary Maynard was listed as a lecturer in criminal justice studies specializing in criminal justice, cults and deviant behavior. He is no longer with either school.

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10219153/Ex-college-professor-charged-setting-California-fires.html

After suspicions were aroused, the Daily Mail claims police planted a tracker on Professor Maynard’s vehicle, and claim his movements were very suspicious. But after the way the media covered recent high profile cases, my trust in mainstream media is at rock bottom. Lets let the courts do their job.

cerescokid
November 20, 2021 10:26 pm

The narrative of AGW causing forest fires needs all the help it can get.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
November 20, 2021 10:27 pm

What? He didn’t get off on a noble cause defence? I’m shocked!

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 20, 2021 10:32 pm

There is nothing as effective as lighting a few wildfires to help people feel the heat of Global Warming.

0
Reply
