Oil and Gas

When The Costs Hit Home, Nobody Will Give Up Fossil Fuels

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
43 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

As noted in my post this past Sunday, no amount of fake happy talk in the so-called “Glasgow Climate Pact” can obscure the obvious fact that nobody agreed to anything. To read the text of the “pact,” everybody claims to think that this whole “decarbonization” thing to “save the planet” is real. We’re all going to do something really, really significant, but it will be next year, or maybe the year after that. And meanwhile, nobody has made any remotely serious effort to cost this thing out. Are we talking about a ten percent increase in the cost of energy for this decarbonization project, or will it be a doubling, or maybe a tripling — or maybe even a multiplication by ten?

With tens of trillions of dollars at stake in the world economy, let alone the majority of humanity at risk of energy poverty, you would think that we would be far down the road toward detailed engineering studies of what the decarbonized energy world will look like and exactly how much it will cost. But it is exactly the opposite. Everywhere — or at least everywhere in the Western countries — government functionaries with degrees in English or Political Science (or maybe Gender Studies) issue edicts that carbon emissions will be reduced “50% by 2030” or “90% by 2050,” without any knowledge or understanding of how that may be accomplished.

So, as the costs of attempting to “transition” away from fossil fuels start to hit home, will anybody actually go through with the project? I think that the chance of that is about zero. China and India show how it works. To judge by their actions (rather than their words), they have long since figured out that solar and wind energy can’t succeed in running a modern economy, so they mouth empty platitudes to placate the Western zealots, make unenforceable promises that only come due after everyone is dead, and forge ahead with massive development of coal power. And even more telling are recent developments in Western jurisdictions. When the first hint arrives that fossil fuel restrictions are going to impose cost increases large enough for meaningful numbers of voters to notice, even the bluest of blue U.S. states take about three minutes to abandon their “decarbonization” promises.

For the latest from India, check out this piece from Reuters today headlined “India’s Jindal plans to start building Botswana coal mine in 2022.” Recall first that at the just-ended COP26 in Glasgow, India supposedly “pledged” to achieve “net zero” carbon emissions by 2070. You would not be wrong to infer that the year 2070 was selected to be safely after all current world leaders are long since at least retired, and most likely dead. Today’s Reuters piece, on the other hand, gives the here and now:

India’s Jindal Steel & Power Limited . . . will start building a coal mine in Botswana’s southeastern Mmamabula coalfields in 2022, aiming to supply the export market and a planned coal power plant, a company official said. The Indian industrial giant aims for the mine to produce 4.5 million tonnes of coal per year.

It’s a big project, but a tiny part of the proven coal resources of the African country of Botswana:

Despite the global shift from coal, Botswana is pushing ahead with developing its estimated 212 billion tonnes of coal resources.

To put this in context, the U.S. currently produces well less than 1 billion tons of coal per year.

Or consider Japan. With oil prices currently spiking, you might think that a Westernized country like Japan would welcome the cost increases as a convenient means to incentivize the people to use less of the stuff. But the price increases have been large enough for the people to notice, and when that happens the politicians pull up short of forcing the people to become pooer. According to Japan Times on November 17, the Japanese government is putting together plans to provide subsidies to oil wholesalers to keep retail prices from going any higher:

The government plans to provide subsidies to oil wholesalers if domestic gasoline prices surpass certain levels, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Tuesday. The financial assistance is aimed at encouraging oil distributors to limit their wholesale prices in order to prevent an excessive rise in retail gasoline prices amid crude oil price surges. The aid program has no precedent in Japan, according to government officials.

But perhaps most notable is what has happened in recent days in some of the bluest of blue U.S. jurisdictions. In 2010, some twelve Northeast states, plus the District of Columbia, entered into a kind of agreement to agree to form something called the “Transportation and Climate Initiative.” The language of the official document was all about “reducing greenhouse gas emissions”; but in practice this was from the get-go intended as a cap-and-trade scheme, which would use a restricted and decreasing supply of permits to gradually force up the price of transportation fuels (mostly gasoline), and thereby force the people to use less of them. The signatories to the initial document included all of the New England and Mid-Atlantic states.

The Boston Herald has a piece yesterday (November 18) summarizing the TCI program and its current status. First, as to the intent of the program and how it would work:

TCI would have capped carbon emissions by forcing fuel companies that exceeded limits to buy additional permits and invest those proceeds into green transportation and climate-resilient infrastructure. It aimed to reduce vehicle emissions by 26% by 2032.

Well, gasoline prices are now up about 50% since President Biden took office in January 2021. Perhaps you might think that the TCI states would be unable to contain their excitement, and would be plowing ahead to raise prices still further and force a rapid decline in consumption. But actually the opposite is occurring. First of all, only a handful out of the twelve original states plus DC moved forward to join the compact:

Initially, 12 states plus the District of Columbia were in talks to enter the agreement, but just Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and D.C. eventually signed a memorandum of understanding by December 2020.

And now, with gas prices rapidly rising, what politician wants to be seen as forcing them up still higher? So even the few deep-blue states that had joined TCI are now heading for the exits. The Herald reports that Connecticut pulled out of the compact on Tuesday (November 16); and yesterday (November 18) Massachusetts followed:

Gov. Charlie Baker has pulled the plug on a regional climate initiative that would have capped tailpipe emissions and was projected to hike gas prices at a time of record inflation, admitting the multi state-deal is “no longer the best solution.” He backs out of the Transportation and Climate Initiative just days after Connecticut did.

A Massachusetts group called Mass Fiscal Alliance calls it correctly:

“TCI is a regressive gas tax scheme that would have hurt (the) middle class and the working poor the most. It’s such wonderful news to see that Massachusetts families will not be forced to endure the economic hardship TCI would have imposed upon them,” said [Mass Fiscal Alliance] spokesperson, Paul Diego Craney.

Meanwhile, New York moves ahead with its ignorant bureaucrats issuing edicts for the end to fossil fuels a few years out. At this point the voters remain almost entirely unaware of what is coming.

Read the full post here.

4.9 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
43 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
fretslider
November 21, 2021 2:48 am

I cannot speak for the US, but in the UK

“So, as the costs of attempting to “transition” away from fossil fuels start to hit home, will anybody actually go through with the project? “

The answer is yes.

You heard from our [UK] leaders and the anti-democratic Prince of Whales. Alok Sharma broke down in tears at the failure to end the CoP dance at 26. He now says that was due to a lack of sleep… 

We already pay huge amounts on our gas and electricity bills to fund the green project. That’s why they had to introduce price caps and assistance for pensioners and the poor etc

“A report commissioned by the Norwegian government has contradicted Boris Johnson’s recent claim in Parliament that offshore wind costs have fallen by 70% in a decade. It confirms that the UK’s newest offshore wind farms remain high-cost operations. Indeed, the academics who produced the report have said the forthcoming Dogger Bank wind farms will be unprofitable, and are essentially worthless, with a value of around minus £1 billion in current terms. Remarkably, the findings have not been disputed by the developers. The findings, however, are just the visible tip of a very large iceberg of unprofitable offshore wind projects that are threatening to hit pension funds that have invested in similar renewable energy schemes.”

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/11/20/worlds-largest-offshore-wind-farm-unprofitable-government-funded-report-confirms/

It’s very easy to fritter and waste other people’s money. They do it all the time…

£6,000 Domino’s pizza bill to feed migrants arriving in UK”
https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/6000-domino-s-pizza-bill-to-feed-migrants-arriving-in-uk/ar-AAPhhfx

The costs associated with the kid glove approach to XR and Insulate Britain are in the millions

13
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 3:01 am

‘anti-democratic Prince of Whales’ of all kinds, dolphins, seals, not forgetting talking trees, ….
Spell check is a rascal.

2
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Vuk
November 21, 2021 3:04 am

Vuk

That was no spell check, that was deliberate.

No cheese and wine for you.

Last edited 3 hours ago by fretslider
4
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 3:08 am

Well, let’s keep the rest too, but don’t mention ta…x and other care products.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Vuk
November 21, 2021 3:15 am

Lets put your faux pas down to Sunday morning.

I already mentioned tax – £6,000 Domino’s pizza bill to feed migrants arriving in UK

You don’t think Carrie Antoinette paid the bill, do you?

4
Reply
John Law
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 4:08 am

We can only take comfort from the fact that the last time we beheaded a king, his name was Charles!

7
Reply
John H
Reply to  John Law
November 21, 2021 4:30 am

Followed by inviting his son back to carry on with a few extra checks on dictatorship !!

1
Reply
Gottlob
Reply to  John H
November 21, 2021 5:56 am

And very effective they’ve been too. Why, without them just imagine, they could have imposed economic suicide via net zero without the consent of the populous.

Oh wait…!

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 4:41 am

Something about her not using a balloon to comb her hair makes me not trust her.

0
Reply
Dean
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 3:15 am

Awwwww, how will he be able to drive then???

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Dean
November 21, 2021 3:37 am

Get the diesel out….

it emerged a winter lights display at Sandringham is running on diesel generators.
The Luminate attraction at the Queen’s Norfolk estate is powered by the generators, along with a funfair and car park floodlights erected for the five-week event.”

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/11/20/charless-dirty-little-secret/

3
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 4:32 am

… maybe the manager is our friend Griffo
I’m told (can’t be true), Griffo is running a diesel powered large battery of powerful spotlights shining on his solar panels to supply national grid with renewal energy at cloudy days and nighttime*****

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Vuk
November 21, 2021 4:43 am

If the shit hits the fan, diesel fuel is the easiest to make from vegetable oils, rendered fats, etc.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Scissor
November 21, 2021 5:15 am

But not from insects…

0
Reply
Jay
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 5:44 am

Don’t you mean, “No cheese and Whine!”

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Jay
November 21, 2021 5:51 am

Cheese & biscuits will do I’ll bring wine. Cheers!

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Vuk
November 21, 2021 3:16 am

More like Prince of Wails..

Domino’s for pizza. Lord help us, how do they give themselves away…..
They could have taken those folks to Wetherspoon’s, sat down with a knife, fork and plate in the cozy warm for a couple of hours for Half The Money

really they could

4
Reply
Peta of Newark
Reply to  Peta of Newark
November 21, 2021 3:19 am

just to absolutely clarify, The Plate would have come ‘with pizza included’

0
Reply
Sparko
Reply to  Vuk
November 21, 2021 5:16 am

Whales unite, whales will fight,
Whales will go on eating plankton.
Dudley Moore and Peter Cook.

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 3:16 am

Slip sliding away, they will get you there, one bit at the time.

1
Reply
michel
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 3:21 am

I agree. The UK is headed off a cliff. Scotland however is leading the way. The latest thing they are trying is to use their windfarms to generate hydrogen, which they expect to sell to… someone. Maybe Germany.

Hydrogen as a natural gas replacement is a non-starter as an application, and to generate it from wind farms is just finding the most expensive electricity you can for the purpose. And they will of course apply the expensive electricity to gas to generate the hydrogen, thus raising the cost of the end fuel several times to no benefit of any kind.

Future historians are going to write this as an episode in a long series of great popular delusions and madnesses of crowds.

The same party, the SNP, who seriously think a woman is anyone who says they are.

7
Reply
John Law
Reply to  michel
November 21, 2021 4:14 am

Oh where is Jonathan Swift when you need him?

2
Reply
John H
Reply to  michel
November 21, 2021 4:33 am

The same numpties who banned landfill with no alternatives in place, resulting in a rash of incinerators popping up to burn the waste. All while sitting on redundant open cast mines you could fill and then cap to capture the methane to burn for energy,

2
Reply
Spetzer86
Reply to  John H
November 21, 2021 5:11 am

Can you incinerate wind turbine blades? I thought they had to be landfilled due to noxious gasses or something?

0
Reply
Ian Johnson
Reply to  Spetzer86
November 21, 2021 5:51 am

First, it would take a lot of energy, secondly, correct about the noxious gases. The core materials for composite sandwich structures are: rigid foam, PMI foam, honeycomb and balsa wood. Rigid foams mainly include polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU), polyetherimide (PEI) and acrylonitrile-styrene (SAN or AS), polymethacrylimide (PMI), and foaming. Polyester (PET), etc. From The core materials for wind turbine blades are mainly PMI foam – Cashem Advanced Materials Hi-tech Co.,Ltd

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Spetzer86
November 21, 2021 5:55 am

They will be sent to Australia for growing coral reefs.

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  michel
November 21, 2021 4:45 am

At least such schemes ought to set the high bar as far as stupidity is concerned.

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  michel
November 21, 2021 5:11 am

“Scotland however is leading the way.”

“NICOLA STURGEON has sparked “serious reservations” with SNP MSPs and MPs after she insisted the controversial Cambo oil field off the coast of Shetland should not be given the go-ahead.”

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1524321/nicola-sturgeon-cambo-oil-snp-news-latest-vn

Without oil and gas Scotland has no hope of independence. But it’s more complicated than that.

“THE SHETLAND Islands rattled the SNP led Scottish Government after it’s chief politician claimed the isles were ready for a form of independence from Scotland.”

https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1374854/scotland-news-scottish-independence-shetland-islands-nicola-sturgeon-malcolm-bell

She’s denying jobs and earned income to the people of the Shetlands. Why should Scotland get independence and the Shetland islands not?

0
Reply
Jay
Reply to  michel
November 21, 2021 5:48 am

Would hydrogen work as a (very!) short term load leveling tool? I gather it is tough to store. As far as I can tell, there is still no great way to transport it, so wouldn’t it need to be burnt near where it was generated?

0
Reply
LdB
Reply to  fretslider
November 21, 2021 4:55 am

The UK are the new crash test dummies having taken over from Germany.

3
Reply
richard
November 21, 2021 2:51 am

That brightened my day.

Last edited 3 hours ago by richard
0
Reply
Steve Case
November 21, 2021 4:00 am

 Are we talking about a ten percent increase in the cost of energy for this decarbonization project, or will it be a doubling, or maybe a tripling — or maybe even a multiplication by ten?
_______________________________________

Or maybe it can’t be done. At least it won’t be done with wind mills and solar panels. Eventually gasoline diesel and jet fuel plus all the other products made from petroleum will have to be synthesized. That will take more energy than can be generated with wind farms and solar panels. But of course, the left doesn’t like nuclear. Of course, once they gain complete control that will change.

1
Reply
Gottlob
Reply to  Steve Case
November 21, 2021 6:06 am

Why will they have to be synthesized in energy intensive processes when they are plentiful in supply in the ground?

Sounds like a peak oil argument

I think Thomas Gold was onto something with abiogenic petroleum.

0
Reply
John in Cheshire
November 21, 2021 4:00 am

Here in the UK I have long believed that we should be refurbishing existing coal fired power stations and building new ones. Fed with our own coal reserves.

Three key things that lead to a prosperous country, I believe are:
Cheap energy
Energy independence
Demand driven economics rather than supply driven economics.

And to retain some semblance of this logic, the UN and the WEF should be defunded to stop their malicious meddling in everything.

10
Reply
LdB
Reply to  John in Cheshire
November 21, 2021 4:57 am

Well those 3 things are now distant memories for the UK so lets see how it all pans out and whether other countries want to follow.

1
Reply
Joseph Zorzin
November 21, 2021 4:17 am

“you would think that we would be far down the road toward detailed engineering studies of what the decarbonized energy world will look like and exactly how much it will cost”

Well, a year or so the state of Massachusetts energy czar said that even if every building in the state was covered with solar panels and many wind turbines were built at sea- even then, a few hundred thousand acres of forests in the state would have to be sacrificed for more solar “farms” to get to net zero paradise. He resigned a few days later rather than being fired for telling the truth. Now, it’s funny to see the climatistas in the state, who have pushed so hard for “wind and solar” are now seeing huge solar “farms” being built in THEIR communities and they are now bitching about it. A decade ago a large solar “farm” was built near me in north central Mass., a lightly populated area and mostly low income, an area that voted for Trump, an area with few climatistas. I ranted about it and asked the state’s big enviro groups to come look at it- just so they’d know what a solar “farm” really looks like and to see the damage it did- to wildlife, the aquifer, and to property values. Not a single enviro showed up. They still claim wind and solar will save the Earth- just as long as it’s not in their ‘hood. And of course the ultra elite (like Obama) on Martha’s Vineyard don’t want to see wind turbines many miles off shore from their mansions. After all, when they cruise around in their big yachts, the turbines would be such an eye sore.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Joseph Zorzin
5
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  Joseph Zorzin
November 21, 2021 5:46 am

“you would think that we would be far down the road toward detailed engineering studies of what the decarbonized energy world will look like and exactly how much it will cost”

When you think about how much equipment is required to move from oil based fuels to EV’s and to heat pumps from natural gas we are too late already. Engineering of transmission lines, transformers, substation expansion, land acquisition, residential breaker boxes, etc. should have already been engineered and ordered. This real, physical equipment doesn’t appear overnight. The amount required is going to take years to manufacture, let alone install.

0
Reply
Tim Spence
November 21, 2021 4:28 am

I don’t think it’s possible to dispense with fossil fuels, too much need for petro-chemicals. The problem is that the plutocrats believe ‘science’ will solve everything, in their utopia, sciencey type people just put their thinking caps on and hey presto.

2
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Tim Spence
November 21, 2021 5:18 am

Not science, but “the science”…

1
Reply
Alasdair Fairbairn
November 21, 2021 5:11 am

The trouble is that when the the costs hit home it will be too late to unravel it all without severe disruption.

1
Reply
Albert H Brand
November 21, 2021 5:40 am

I live in New York State and almost everyone in my neighborhood (Westchester County) has generators to keep the lights on when the power goes off. Con Edison upgraded the gas line behind my house from 4” to 12” a 9 fold increase in capacity. I just hope Texas can supply the gas until we start fracking our own.

0
Reply
observa
November 21, 2021 5:53 am

Don’t our leaders understand we’re all going down with the Titanic?
Voices: The climate crisis has put all of us on the Titanic – we are, quite literally, sinking (msn.com)
and if you deny that you’re a racist fascist naturally-
Climate denial is waning on the right. What’s replacing it might be just as scary (msn.com)

I did like this bit-

So, what do we do now? [assuming you’re not a racist fascist of course]
First, we need to reform the Cop process. Governments by themselves cannot create a zero-carbon economy, without the agreement of the other three pillars of the fossil-fuelled economy: banks, fossil fuel corporations and media.

Second, the climate movement needs to prioritise two targets. Press the global corporate media leadership to use their immense political power to advocate for the urgent fair transition to a zero-carbon economy by 2030.

And you don’t think the propaganda job they’re doing at present is good enough? Picky.

0
Reply
Rick C
November 21, 2021 5:59 am

Sadly the only way that this madness will ultimately be stopped is by voting out the swindlers which will only happen when the populace finally realizes that they have been conned. We are still at the stage where the vast majority are claiming to be able to see the king’s fabulous magic clothes so as not to appear to be fools. Right now no one’s listening to us kids pointing out the king is naked.

Cue Danny Kaye.

Last edited 8 minutes ago by Rick C
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas

COP 26 Encore: “U.S. to hold huge crude oil sale in the Gulf of Mexico”… Irony can be so ironic!

4 days ago
David Middleton
COP conferences Oil and Gas

The Vilification Of Oil Producers Continues Apace At COP26

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

Greenwashing Waste: Exxon’s $350 per Barrel Algae ‘Oil’ (Lee Raymond is Missed)

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar Oil and Gas

African Energy Chamber: Fossil Fuels, Please

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Politics

Noam Chomsky Slams Biden’s Climate Policy Response

11 mins ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

When The Costs Hit Home, Nobody Will Give Up Fossil Fuels

4 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Lawsuits Opinion

Californian Criminal Justice Professor Charged with Serial Arson

8 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climategate

RPA Climategate Remix: CHERRY PICKING

12 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: