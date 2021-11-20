Climategate

RPA Climategate Remix: CHERRY PICKING

Charles Rotter
Patrick Courrielche sent us this message:

Hello. Red Pilled America rebroadcast its Climategate story featuring Watts Up With That. It’s been remastered and new music has been added. It turned out well! Share if you can. RedPilledAmerica.com.

Moved outside the paywall for the Climategate anniversary.

From the Red Pilled America podcast

Why do so many think global warming is a hoax?

Stephen McIntyre

Why do so many believe global warming is a hoax? To find the answer, we tell the story of the biggest science heist in history.

