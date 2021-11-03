China and India Demand a TRILLION Dollars to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

After meeting Joe Biden and John Kerry in person, China, India and delegates of other developing nations have added another zero to their carbon ransom, and are now demanding a trillion dollars to tackle the climate crisis.

$1 trillion demand for rich nations to combat climate change as Joe Biden rips into China, Russia

China is among a group of nations demanding rich countries donate as much as $1 trillion to help tackle climate change.

Benedict Brook @BenedictBrook

China has joined India and a number of other nations in backing calls for rich nations to donate as much as $US1 trillion ($A1.35 trillion) to developed nations to bring emissions down.

But Beijing got a thumping from US President Joe Biden after China’s leader Xi Jinping was a no show at the COP26 climate talks currently underway in the UK.

…

“It’s a gigantic issue and they’ve walked away,” the President said on Tuesday.

“China is trying to assert a new role in the world as a world leader. (But) not showing up, come on.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say what value added are they providing? And they’ve lost in building influence with people around the world and all the people here at COP,” he added.

…