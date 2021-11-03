Climate cash COP conferences

China and India Demand a TRILLION Dollars to Reduce CO2 Emissions

22 mins ago
Eric Worrall
5 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

After meeting Joe Biden and John Kerry in person, China, India and delegates of other developing nations have added another zero to their carbon ransom, and are now demanding a trillion dollars to tackle the climate crisis.

$1 trillion demand for rich nations to combat climate change as Joe Biden rips into China, Russia

China is among a group of nations demanding rich countries donate as much as $1 trillion to help tackle climate change.

Benedict Brook @BenedictBrook

China has joined India and a number of other nations in backing calls for rich nations to donate as much as $US1 trillion ($A1.35 trillion) to developed nations to bring emissions down. 

But Beijing got a thumping from US President Joe Biden after China’s leader Xi Jinping was a no show at the COP26 climate talks currently underway in the UK. 

“It’s a gigantic issue and they’ve walked away,” the President said on Tuesday.

“China is trying to assert a new role in the world as a world leader. (But) not showing up, come on.

“The rest of the world is going to look to China and say what value added are they providing? And they’ve lost in building influence with people around the world and all the people here at COP,” he added.

Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/1-trillion-demand-for-rich-nations-to-combat-climate-change-as-joe-biden-rips-into-china-russia/news-story/4bf08c86e4e0a13dbd2a0c0c4cc870ba

No doubt a trillion dollars would put everything back on track. Or maybe 10 trillion, if the price goes up again.

Curious George
November 3, 2021 10:04 am

A classical John Kerry success.

1
Reply
markl
November 3, 2021 10:11 am

“Show me the money”! China, who leads the world in manufacturing output and is sending men into space, has the gall to ask for money because it calls itself a developing nation? China has obviously reached the end of its’ credibility with regards to CC and figures it can stop the bad press by making demands it knows won’t be fulfilled in order to shift the blame elsewhere.

1
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
November 3, 2021 10:12 am

Is that a one-time payment, or annually?

And why would the payment go to developed nations? Wouldn’t that be like paying ourselves? Or did the media outlet make a typo?

0
Reply
Bryan A
November 3, 2021 10:13 am

First send China a bill for $150,000 per life lost to the “Accidental” Wuhan Covid release. With the condition they pay first.

3
Reply
Ron Long
November 3, 2021 10:19 am

Isn’t this kind of like extorsion/ransom? Send me a trillion dollars or the world gets it? Where’s the FBI, Interpol, etc, when you need them? How about Ghostbusters?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

