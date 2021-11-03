Coal

China Still Burning More & More Coal

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

NOVEMBER 2, 2021

By Paul Homewood

While western leaders are in a state of hysteria over global warming, China just keeps on burning more and more coal:

Latest data for Q3 shows that thermal power generation (nearly all coal) has increased by 6.7% pa since 2019, based on January to September figures:

https://chinaenergyportal.org/en/2021-q3-electricity-other-energy-statistics/

Thermal power so far this year is up 11% on last year. Total generation since 2019 has risen by 7.1%, and thermal has accounted for two thirds of that.

Wind and solar are up 17.5% and 9.3% over the two year period, but these are increases from what were already tiny figures. Even now, they still only supply 9% of China’s electricity.

Moreover, increasing renewable capacity cannot keep up with rising demand. In the last two years, they have only met 20% of the extra power needed.

If that was not bad enough, new capacity additions for wind and solar this year show no sign of taking off. Indeed, it would appear that new solar power coming online this year will be less than any year since 2015.

We keep being told that solar power is now much cheaper than coal power, but obviously China does not think so.

President Xi may make all sorts of promises about peaking emissions, reducing carbon intensity and carbon neutrality in 2060. The harsh reality, however, is that without fossil fuels, China would now be back in the Dark Ages.

If Xi does not appreciate this, there are many on his Politburo who do and they will quickly send him off to the re-education camps if he stands in their way.

In The Real World
November 3, 2021 6:33 am

It is fairly obvious the China would not use much wind & solar energy as it is too unreliable & expensive .
It does bring about the idea that the whole Global Warming scam was though up by the CCP & their allies ..

Even if there was 1 fact that linked CO2 to any measureable Global Warming , [ which there is not ,] the amount of human produced CO2 is so small as to make no difference .

The amount of CO2 produced by the UK for example works out at just 1 part per 10,000,000 parts of atmosphere , and if anybody tries to claim that can have any effect , they are plainly lying .

Joao Martins
Reply to  In The Real World
November 3, 2021 7:22 am

China renewables are propaganda to sell their cheap solar pannel components to the fools in EU, USA, Canada, etc.

Ron Long
November 3, 2021 6:38 am

Xi may be dumb but he is not stupid. He recently announced that China expects to reach “Peak Carbon” in the year 2030. And he expects us to wait for it? China, India, and Russia are out for themselves, and, in some cases, their attention to their population is warranted.

Bill Toland
Reply to  Ron Long
November 3, 2021 6:48 am

Words are cheap but actions can be very expensive. That is why any promises made at COP26 cannot be relied on. After all, a verbal agreement is not worth the paper it is not written on.

fretslider
November 3, 2021 6:39 am

 China just keeps on burning more and more coal

But in [Guardian] reality…

China is cementing its global dominance of renewable energy and supporting technologies, aggressively investing in them both at home and around the globe, leaving countries including the US, UK and Australia at risk of missing the growing market.

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/jan/06/china-cementing-global-dominance-of-renewable-energy-and-technology

When they say “cementing its global dominance of renewable energy and supporting technologies” they mean the supplies of rare Earth metals, Cobalt, Lithium etc.

Now that FLOP26 is upon us Boris has decided to play Xi’s absence as fear of covid. Because as soon as this feudal fest is over that will be the next thing on the agenda. Reason’s for another lockdown.

John Tillman
Reply to  fretslider
November 3, 2021 7:24 am

US environmental laws make it impossible to build wind turbines and solar cells in America. Also, US wages are too high to compete with slave labor in China.

fretslider
Reply to  John Tillman
November 3, 2021 7:28 am

Most of our manufacturing has been outsourced to China and other developing nations.

That’s how they get the emissions down – on paper at least.

Tom Halla
November 3, 2021 6:43 am

I think Xi is sufficiently unsure of his country’s stability if the power goes down, so attempting to virtue signal would come at much too high a cost.

very old white guy
November 3, 2021 6:46 am

Why not, they know it will not change the climate.

