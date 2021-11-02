COP conferences

UK PM Damage Control: China and India Didn’t Show at COP26 “Because of the Pandemic”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t JoNova; UK PM Boris Johnson has claimed COP26 is “snipping the wires on the climate doomsday device”, but rejected the idea of a referendum on Net Zero, claiming the public should not be concerned about his trillion dollar planned expenditure.

Upbeat Boris says COP26 is ‘snipping the wires of the climate change doomsday device’ as he hails deals to end ‘great chainsaw massacre’ of forests and cut methane – despite India and China rejecting 2050 Net Zero goal

  • Boris Johnson has held a press conference wrapping up leaders’ summit at the COP26 summit in Glasgow
  • The PM has been trumpeting a deal with 100 countries including Brazil and CHina to protect world’s forests
  • India has inflicted a setback by only committing to reach Net Zero by 2070 while China is aiming for 2060   

By JAMES TAPSFIELD, POLITICAL EDITOR FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 22:00 AEDT, 2 November 2021 | UPDATED: 06:07 AEDT, 3 November 2021

Boris Johnson today insisted COP26 is ‘snipping the wires’ of the climate change ‘doomsday device’ as he hailed deals on forests and cutting methane.

At a press conference wrapping up the gathering of leaders in Glasgow, the PM warned that there is a ‘long way to go’ and there must be no backsliding from countries.

But he revived his description yesterday of global warming as a bomb that needed to be defused, James Bond style. ‘The clock on the doomsday device is still ticking but we have got a bomb disposal team on site and they are starting to snip the wires – I hope the right wires,’ he said.     

The gathering in Glasgow has suffered some setbacks as major polluters China confirmed a 2060 Net Zero target and India only committed to 2070 – two decades after the UK and other powers.  

But British officials have been encouraged by PM Narendra Modi’s commitment to slash carbon emissions by 2030. 

And scores of countries have signed up to a US-EU initiative to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by the end of the decade, in what is seen as one of the fastest ways of reducing the levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. 

Mr Johnson rejected the idea of a referendum on whether the UK should be aiming for Net Zero by 2050, saying the country had ‘probably had enough’ of such campaigns.

And he insisted the public should not be concerned about the estimated one-trillion pound cost of the drive over the next 30 years. Mr Johnson said British people are not ‘dumb’ and recognised that ‘if we don’t do this it will be an economic catastrophe’. 

Challenged about the absence of China, Mr Johnson stressed that although Xi Jinping did not come to Glasgow  ‘that doesn’t mean the Chinese are not engaging,’ as there was a ‘high-level’ delegation.

‘He didn’t want to come because of the pandemic,’ the PM said. ‘You have got to respect that.’ 

He said he had the same explanation from Russian president Vladimir Putin.   

Read more: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10156087/Boris-trumpets-14bn-deal-protect-forests-India-waters-Net-Zero.html

Have President Putin and President Xi Jinping really both developed a sudden fear of Covid? Is that the real reason they didn’t show up at COP26?

The Daily Mail article contains lots of photos of world leaders who seem to have forgotten their masks. But both Putin an Xi Jinping are frequently filmed maskless on their home turf.

BoJo’s pledge to save the world’s forests is a grand gesture, but Britain currently relies on mass deforestation to keep the lights on. The giant UK Drax biomass generator is currently supplied by “chainsaw massacring” forests in southern US states. UK PM Boris Johnson didn’t offer an explanation of what Drax will burn, after the COP26 pledge to save the world’s forests ends the supply of US wood chips to British biomass generators. Perhaps there will be a a long transition period.

BoJo’s rejection of holding a referendum on his trillion dollar Net Zero plan is understandable. What if ordinary people unexpectedly voted “no”? The British people lost the trust of the the UK establishment during the Brexit referendum, when they unexpectedly rejected the government position, and voted to leave the EU. That trillion dollars of planned government climate expenditure is way too important, to risk allowing ordinary people to mess things up with another unplanned referendum result.

E. Schaffer
November 2, 2021 10:13 pm

Is producing COVID19 in a Wuhan lab not a great contribution to CO2 reductions? China rocks again, on saving the planet, from humans..

5
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  E. Schaffer
November 2, 2021 10:43 pm

Covid isn’t the problem. World/country/state leadership is.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
November 2, 2021 10:44 pm

Clearly, after this, the giant UK Drax biomass generator will have to stop using the fruit of its chainsaw massacre from the New World, but it would be able to carry on by feeding old and unread Carbon Neutral copies of the Grauniad into the flames.

7
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
November 2, 2021 10:50 pm

It won’t be long before it will be cheaper to feed the furnaces with £5 notes.

Aren’t we alright, with this pathetic buffoon playing the Great Helmsman?

5
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  MARTIN BRUMBY
November 2, 2021 10:56 pm

There won’t be any £5 notes, they will all be reprinted with extra zeroes, like Venezuelan Bolivars…

1
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 2, 2021 11:08 pm

feed them to Drax by the lorry load. More useful.

0
Reply
Graham
Reply to  Eric Worrall
November 2, 2021 11:56 pm

Our socialist government here in New Zealand is encouraging overseas investors to buy up good hill country sheep and cattle farms and plant them in perpetual forests.The investors will earn carbon credits and a great deal of money will leave New Zealand.
These farms are the life blood of a lot of country towns and they breed lambs and slaughter cattle for better farms to finish the animals to supply meat for export to the world .
This land is being planted in pine trees which will never be harvested and they will become fire hazards .The theory is that our native bush will gradually take over.
My grandparents on both sides of my family took up ballot blocks of virgin bush then cut and burnt the bush and then established pastures on the land over 100 years ago.
Our government are going directly against the IPCC directive that no country should take measures that threaten world food supply.
New Zealand feeds 10 times our population with food exports to all corners of the world .
How can any country cut back food production in the vain quest of sequestering CO2 while putting many rural workers out of work and also meat processing staff and many other people indirectly?
Our grazed pastures already sequester CO2 as I know from my own experience of red clay tracks bulldozed for access are soon covered in black topsoil from what the animals deposit as they graze the pastures .
It makes no sense to me for a country to cut back its exports of quality food and then send money overseas to investors for what?.
A great way to bankrupt a country .
Graham

1
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Graham
November 3, 2021 12:07 am

Like all socialists, your Prime Minister hasn’t the vaguest idea how an economy works, has already proven she has no understanding of science either but does, apparently, know how to piss on women’s dignity while pandering to the mentally unbalanced.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
November 2, 2021 11:35 pm

If anyone would know how dangerous covid is it would be Xi Jinping. He’s well briefed about its origin, causes and lethality. As for “climate change” and whether it’s a crisis or not, I’m sure he hasn’t any doubt that the AGW fraud has been China’s “secret sauce” for success … a money machine printing out Yuan by the truck load. Not attending the conference but sending a few low level apparatchiks is just his way of telling Western leaders he knows their game. It’s beneath his dignity to participate. Emperors don’t do menial jobs.

0
Reply
