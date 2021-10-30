COP conferences

Xi And Putin Leave Climate Alarmists At COP26 In The Lurch

By Vijay Jayaraj

The wheels of the Net Zero bandwagon always were wobbly but now appear to be falling off altogether with leaders of China and Russia saying their countries won’t be represented at the COP26 at Glasgow this week. For Western climate alarmists, the absence of the two countries could be a lethal blow to the global anti-fossil fuel agenda.

Considered by the media as the most important climate meeting, the annual U.N. COP26 (26th such Conference of Parties) is a gala for politicians, diplomats and celebrities to land in private jets to tell the rest of us to embrace expensive and unreliable “green energy.”

The cornerstone of the COP conference has been the Paris climate agreement, a global pact requiring all countries to reduce emissions and replace coal, oil and natural gas with wind and solar. However, the conference had been plagued by various issues during its short history. 

The two biggest problems are (1) the unwillingness of developed countries to donate the promised “climate funds” to developing countries (a ridiculous promise in the first place) and (2) the inability of even the most developed member states like Germany to meet their emission-reduction deadlines.

Also, there has been inconsistent adherence by member states. Under Trump’s administration, the U.S. pulled out of the Paris agreement; now, India has vowed to fight any further coercion to impose emission reductions on its domestic energy sector.

In the past year, the Net Zero program has gained more momentum and the upcoming conference is expected to see a lot of discussion surrounding it. But the confidence  of member states still appears weak.

President Xi knows that China cannot afford to allow a repeat of 2021, a year during which more than half of the country faced unprecedented power blackouts due to coal shortages. The state bureaucracy is working around the clock to increase production and importation of fossil fuels. Coal miners have been asked to increase output, and Australian coal stranded at ports for political reasons has been put to use. Reports indicate the country is, “in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies.”

In addition, China is the leading exporter of coal technology and fossil fuel infrastructure across Asia and Africa. It is no surprise that Xi pulled out the COP26. There is no guarantee that China will even be able to achieve the Net Zero (by 2060) promises that it made in 2020.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin has increased Russia’s dominance in the natural gas sector. The Journal of Petroleum Technology reported, “Russia is pouring investment into liquefied natural gas projects as it seeks to leverage the world’s largest natural gas reserves together with the logistical advantages of delivering it at a competitive price to Asia and Europe along the now-navigable Northern Sea Route.”

Putin has also ramped up Russia’s coal infrastructure in recent years. Russia still has coal reserves that can last hundreds of years under the current production rate.

Russia Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated, “Decades from now, oil and gas will continue to account for the majority of global energy consumption.”

He reiterated that Russia has a more realistic view of energy needs and will persist with fossil fuels. “The share of oil and gas in the world’s energy mix is set to drop from 85 percent to around 65-70 percent, not to 20-30 percent as some experts have forecast,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.

The news of both Xi’s and Putin’s absence has raised serious questions about their willingness to honor emission reduction promises made at the U.N. It makes us question the seriousness of policy decisions that will be made at the conference, as two of the key fossil fuel players are not participating. It has left the climate doomsayers in the lurch.

Expect another religiously presented “gloom and doom” climate event with false promises hailed as historic achievements by an elite who offer only fear and deprivation for working people.

Vijay Jayaraj is a Research Associate at the CO2 Coalition, Arlington, Va., and holds a Masters degree in environmental sciences from the University of East Anglia, England. He resides in Bengaluru, India.

20 Comments
Paul Tikotin
October 30, 2021 6:04 am

Surely we shouldn’t be going against Putin and Xi!

Peter Wells
Reply to  Paul Tikotin
October 30, 2021 6:24 am

Right! There was no reason we should have sent any of our representatives to support that ridiculous bunch of fear-mongering garbage!

Leo Smith
October 30, 2021 6:10 am

Xi JinPing doesn’t want to leave China, because he might not be president when he gets back…

Something similar might be going through Putin’s mind. Or he might get arrested for conspiracy to murder.

Post Covid, can anyone afford net zero?

Scissor
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 30, 2021 6:45 am

That would be funny. China’s lock is changed while he’s away.

Richard Page
Reply to  Scissor
October 30, 2021 6:54 am

The lock wouldn’t be changed, there’d just be a couple of police with handcuffs standing behind the door!

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Leo Smith
October 30, 2021 6:52 am

Unfortunately Xi & Putin are completely secure in their rule. It is more likely that Biden will be driven straight to the elder care facility when he returns than that Xi or Putin will leave the stage.

Right-Handed Shark
October 30, 2021 6:22 am

Surely this is part of the agenda. If everybody were to turn up, agree on a plan and put it into action there would be no reason for the IPCC and their hangers-on to exist. Their work would be done, no need for any more “studies”, no more “research” and no more funding. They will NEVER declare “mission accomplished”.

Steve Case
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
October 30, 2021 6:48 am

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha! I like the way you think (-:

Scissor
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
October 30, 2021 6:57 am

You describe a matter of fact of government programs. They go on forever and other than raiding the treasury, they accomplish little. Notable examples in the U.S. are the wars on:

  • illegal drugs
  • homelessness
  • poverty
Steve Case
October 30, 2021 6:45 am

In addition, China is the leading exporter of coal technology…
__________________________________________________
Really? Ten years ago, the smog was so bad in China you couldn’t see the morning Tai Chi exercises in the square below your tenth floor hotel room and if you stepped outside you could taste it in the air. It’s doubtful that much has changed since then.

Maybe China is squeezing the last watt of energy out of coal, but they aren’t doing much about the pollution. it causes.

Richard Page
Reply to  Steve Case
October 30, 2021 6:53 am

They are starting to. It isn’t much and it isn’t having a lot of effect just yet (pm 2.5 down by about 2.5% in some cities, pm 2 slightly increased in 6 out of 10 cities), but they are making a move in that direction at least. Time will tell if it will be good enough.

Steve Case
Reply to  Richard Page
October 30, 2021 6:59 am

The United States has been addressing air pollution for over 70 years:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Air_Pollution_Symposium

Scissor
Reply to  Richard Page
October 30, 2021 7:11 am

Many of my travels through Beijing happened to coincide with major celebrations or international conferences, and it was remarkable what shutting down industry and transportation did to improve air quality, if only temporarily.

I was never so lucky in Wuhan.

Richard Page
October 30, 2021 6:47 am

I’m not entirely sure if it’s fair to say that China and Russia won’t be represented at COP26 – although Putin and Xi won’t be attending, they are both expected to send high level representatives and a full delegation (around 200 in Russia’s case). Of course, this does mean that both leaders would be able to row back from any agreements made at the copfest; a fairly easy ‘get out of jail free’ card for both leaders. Honestly, I’m surprised that more countries leaders aren’t using this tactic – perhaps they feel they have more ‘skin in the game’, or just love the international attention.

Climate believer
October 30, 2021 6:50 am

So before the circus flies into Glasgow, they all fly into Rome for some reason, creating the worlds biggest, most worthless carbon footprint.

Haven’t any of these muppets heard of Zoom?….Skype?…. the internet?

SxyxS
October 30, 2021 6:55 am

Xi & Putin
” We don’t need no COP 26 because we already have all the centralised power we want.
As we do not have democracies we don’t need cheap fake excuses from Glasgow to destroy them.
+ we do not hate our own people ,nor de we try to destroy our countries,therefore no reason for us to visit Scotland.
As our countries have already paid the usual marxist blood toll with tens of millions of victims decades ago we will now let other countries enjoy marxist humanism disguised as climate emergency “

Joel “Shirley” O’Bryan
Reply to  SxyxS
October 30, 2021 7:16 am

‘xactly!!! most assuredly!!

Gregory Woods
October 30, 2021 6:58 am

There is no guarantee that China will even be able to achieve the Net Zero (by 2060) promises that it made in 2020.

There is no way, let alone a guarantee, that any country will be able to achieve a ‘net zero’ by any date…

Alba
October 30, 2021 7:08 am

COP 26 will be declared to have been a great success. But more will still be needed to be done. Hence COP 27, 28, 29, 30, etc, etc, etc.

Joel “Shirley” O’Bryan
October 30, 2021 7:14 am

Surely this can’t be happening. With this surely being the last chance to Save the Planet we surely must act. At least we surely have Lurch Kerry to get us out of this lurch we can all have hope. Most ass-suredly, our fearless Dementia-patient President can mumble us to utopia of net zero Marxist salvation.

