How the Sun Controls Arctic Ice and Temperatures part 3

Jim Steele

Part 3 on controls on Arctic sea ice. Although sunspot cycles do not add enough energy to explain the Arctic’s warming, the sun and sunspot cycles do explain redistribution of heat from the Tropics to Arctic and resulting changes in sea ice and the resulting ventilation of subsurface Arctic ocean heat that has caused the Arctic air temperatures to rise greater than any place else on earth

Transcript of video available at:

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/10/how-sun-controls-arctic-sea-ice-and.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

