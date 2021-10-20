United Nations

What Renewable Energy Price Shock? UN Urges Fossil Fuel Extractors to Slash Production

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
14 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

As the USA, Britain, Europe and China reel from a self inflicted renewable energy failures, the United Nations has doubled down on stupid by demanding producers slash production by 45% by 2030, to save the world from global warming.

Climate change: Fossil fuel production set to soar over next decade

By Matt McGrath
Environment correspondent

Plans by governments to extract fossil fuels up to 2030 are incompatible with keeping global temperatures to safe levels, says the UN.

The UNEP production gap report says countries will drill or mine more than double the levels needed to keep the 1.5C threshold alive. 

Oil and gas recovery is set to rise sharply with only a modest decrease in coal. 

There has been little change since the first report was published in 2019.

With the COP26 climate conference just over a week away, there is already a huge focus on the carbon-cutting ambitions of the biggest emitters. 

But despite the flurry of net zero emission goals and the increased pledges of many countries, some of the biggest oil, gas and coal producers have not set out plans for the rapid reductions in fossil fuels that scientists say are necessary to limit temperatures in coming years.

Earlier this year, researchers from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned of the dangers for humanity of allowing temperatures to rise by more than 1.5C this century. To keep under this threshold will require cuts in carbon emissions of around 45% by 2030 based on 2010 levels. 

“The research is clear: global coal, oil, and gas production must start declining immediately and steeply to be consistent with limiting long-term warming to 1.5C,” says Ploy Achakulwisut, a lead author on the report from the Stockholm Environment Institute. 

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-58971131

Can there possibly be a stronger indication that the UN has reached the end of its useful life, than pushing a report urging more cake consumption in the midst of a bread shortage? Or in the UN’s case, slashing fossil fuel production in the middle of a fossil fuel supply crisis?

Any government which attempts to act on the UN report will be removed by their own people. There is only so much “climate action” ordinary people can take.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
14 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
October 20, 2021 6:08 pm

That is the sort of policy that leads to pitchforks and torches, perhaps not metaphorically.

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 20, 2021 6:17 pm

When they come for the pitchforks, they may actually get some.

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 20, 2021 7:13 pm

I think the French had a more effective approach…

1
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 20, 2021 7:26 pm

Or the Italians
Think Mussolini and some piano wire

To paraphrase Hans Gruber, “when you steal ten trillion dollars they will find you, unless they think you are already dead.”

Rats will start looking for a way out as the titanic sinks

0
Reply
Chris
October 20, 2021 6:11 pm

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is in that que.

2
Reply
PCman999
October 20, 2021 6:26 pm

We’re already 1.5°C above pre-industrial, and it’ll get even higher after all the creative-bookkeeping-climate-feedbacks kick in, if the climate alarmists are to be believed. So, we’re already “Let’s Go Brandon” – then stfu.

Burn all the coal like it’s going out style!

You can stop when there are no more “third world countries” or developing countries burning dung to stay alive.

3
Reply
Robert of Texas
October 20, 2021 6:28 pm

I demand the abolishment of the U.N. to save the world from Global Stupidity.

2
Reply
n.n
October 20, 2021 6:34 pm

intermittents are politically congruent (“=”) reliables

Throw another baby on the barbie, we have passed the progressive threshold, and have adopted critical energy theory in a modern frame. Take a knee and follow the cargo at the Twilight Fringe. Or perhaps it’s the outer limits.

Last edited 52 minutes ago by n.n
3
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  n.n
October 20, 2021 6:51 pm

Beam me up, Scottie, there’s no intelligent life on this planet.

1
Reply
Spetzer86
October 20, 2021 6:58 pm

Easy peasy. We just flip the UN building over to RE power and have done. No common wire transport either. They either make their own or it’s a big, dark, (and largely airless) building in NY.

1
Reply
tygrus
October 20, 2021 7:04 pm

We can disconnect solar & wind but if we are desperate it takes months & years to increase output above the current supply. Hydro, biofuel & geothermal has some capacity to meet increased demand (follow demand) for short times but can’t backup the entire grid in all places.

Building more wind turbines & solar PV to have spare capacity is only possible if you compensate them to sit idle the rest of the time. The intermittency of wind & solar can’t follow demand, more of these only exacerbates the oversupply/undersupply. Building more requires more peaking capacity from others sources to fill the gaps.

What’s funny is in a grid with mixed sources, if I add a load it’s almost everything but wind & solar that will vary to meet the demand. The hydro & gas may adjust slightly in the short term but if there is capacity for coal or nuclear generation, it’s these base load supplies that change to meet longer periods of demand. BESS are currently economical for <10% load and only a few hours. I don’t know anywhere that can run 100% from battery/hydro for days without needing interconnections & other sources. This may change in the future, probably needs another 20yrs of R&D, cost reductions then another >20yrs of more building to make fossil fuels disappear.

If you have a grid that averages 65% wind, 15% solar PV, 20% gas during the day, adding 1MW to charge a carpark of EV’s will be 100% powered by an increase use of gas not 80% renewables. It would then require you to physically build another 1MW of renewables but again, any further increase use of grid power would be delivered by gas in the short term.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  tygrus
October 20, 2021 7:12 pm

I don’t want to disconnect any provider, I want government agencies like the UN to get out of the energy business. Every market distorting intervention adds to the cost. The free market is very efficient at finding the cheapest deal.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
October 20, 2021 7:15 pm

Sigma Xi, has the answer. “Monthly Mental Health “Happy” Hour: Cultivating Resilience and Resourcefulness in the Sciences. Wednesday, October 27, 2021. 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET
Virtual on Zoom (Link will be sent to registrants via email) RSVP by Monday, October 25, 2021 Attendance is limited to 50 participants. Of course there is a need as this is their next conference ROOTS TO FRUITS: Responsible Research for a Flourishing Humanity How scientific virtues serve society”

Current issue of American Scientist that they publish actually looks pretty good, but their book reviews have been mostly on books as above. And the Executive Director and CEO says “Sigma Xi Speaks: Promoting Just Solutions to Climate Change.” Please be advised that this is an administration in a society that doesn’t communicate well with their membership, except guess which way. Seems to be common nowadays, makes you wonder if they ever leave the concrete.

0
Reply
TonyL
October 20, 2021 7:18 pm

“Can there possibly be a stronger indication that the UN has reached the end of its useful life”
One could, for example, make a study of all the various Peacekeeping Missions the UN has undertaken in the last 50 years. Take any one of them and do a deep dive to see what the mission was, what the soldiers on the ground did, and what the result was. Time after time, you will see well armed and equipped UN troops stand aside and allow a poorly armed aggressor to massacre unarmed civilians under UN “protection”. Then look at other peacekeeping missions, more slaughter, time after time.

Need more? We can look at UN Humanitarian Relief Missions. Corruption, corruption, corruption. Nothing more on that account.
One notable outcome was the relief mission to Haiti. Soldiers from Ethiopia introduced cholera to the island. It turned out that the army camp was dumping raw sewerage straight into a river which villages downstream used for drinking water. Previous to this, cholera was unknown in Haiti.
Just what that poor benighted country needed, another plague.

Has the UN reached the end of it’s useful life?
What was your first clue.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics United Nations

Greta Climate Case Thrown Out by the United Nations

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal United Nations

UN Warns Australia that Climate Savvy Investors are Abandoning Coal

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences United Nations

UN Secretary General: “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet”

2 months ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs United Nations

Claim: China Weaponising UN Protection For the Great Barrier Reef

4 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

United Nations

What Renewable Energy Price Shock? UN Urges Fossil Fuel Extractors to Slash Production

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Change Debate

Marc Morano Takes on Climate Alarmist Reporter at ICCC-14

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Climate News Weather

Weather vs. Alarmism

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Temperature

2001-2019 Warming Driven By Increases In Absorbed Solar Radiation, Not Human Emissions

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: