Energy Fail

And It’s Not Even Winter! Europe’s Energy Supply Debacle Already Here: Painful Prices, Shortages, Blackouts

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
6 Comments

Reposted from the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 29. September 2021

Empty gas stocks, windless days, disrupted supply lines, CO2 certificates, soaring inflation, blackouts, bitter cold and other forebode a winter of discontent across Europe. 

Recently Bloomberg reported on how Europe was on the path to a severe energy crisis this winter, with risks of blackouts.

Dutch TTF #gas priced in #crudeoil equivalent now trading at $148/barrels . If not arrested soon it will be surging diesel prices next, thereby supporting the middle barrel, and oil prices in general. #OOTT #ONGT pic.twitter.com/QP9aERpho9

— Ole S Hansen (@Ole_S_Hansen) September 15, 2021

Germany’s N-TV also reports a dire picture, writing “Europe’s gas storage facilities are largely empty, and supplies are not flowing as they should.

Already surging energy prices are forcing the first companies to close factories in Europe, and German companies like BASF and copper producer Aurubis are complaining about extremely high prices for energy sources.

U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs is warning of “almost empty gas storage facilities” and that “Europe faces an acute energy crisis.” Utilities across Europe have already announced massive price hikes.

Another problem, according to N-TV:  Companies are struggling to get supplies of raw materials and semi-finished goods. “Inflation in Germany has already climbed to its highest level in almost 30 years.” Prices for raw plastic, for example have skyrocketed since late last year.

Tripled prices

The price of gas in Amsterdam has already more than tripled since the beginning of the year. The reason, according to N-TV, are interrupted supplies from Russia, and production from Europe’s North Sea gas fields “has also been curtailed”! Also “CO2 tax and oil price drive up fuel prices,” reports N-TV.

Phaseout of coal, nuclear worsening the problem

Adding to the European energy supply woes: “Europe has recently experienced an unusual wind lull”, which has forced Germany to ramp up its coal (lignite) fired power generation, which, according to N-TV, “is in the process of being phased out.” The price of burning coal is also more expensive, thanks to the now higher price of CO2 emission certificates.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
6 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
nicholas tesdorf
September 29, 2021 10:07 pm

They were warned but they believed that their stored supply of Unicorn Farts and sea of Moral Superiority would carry them through unscathed.

6
Reply
Robert of Texas
September 29, 2021 10:21 pm

Once again, unreliable intermittent power sources are revealing their true costs. I sure hope people in Texas are paying attention.

3
Reply
Michael S. Kelly
September 29, 2021 10:35 pm

But solar and wind are now far, far cheaper than coal ever was or ever could be (see griff). So this can’t be.

They’re just cry babies.

3
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
Reply to  Michael S. Kelly
September 29, 2021 11:06 pm

Quite correct, Michael.

And if we just hurry up and build lots more whirligigs and moonbeam catching farms and all drive Teslas, soon we will reach Nirvana.

They will even pay us a fortune just for using more of their wonderful carbon free electricity and burning super (cheap-to -produce) hydrogen!

How lucky we are to all be under Boris’s sheltering wing!

0
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
September 29, 2021 10:40 pm

Be careful what you wish for. There’s always a loophole when you make a deal with the devil. I have no sympathy.

2
Reply
Ed Fox
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
September 29, 2021 11:02 pm

https://playla.com/the-deal-with-the-devil/

how to beat the devil?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Energy Fail

Don’t Blame the ‘Energy Transition’ for the Damage Being Caused by the ‘Energy Transition’…

3 days ago
David Middleton
Climate FAIL Energy Fail

“Power Mad” (Matt Ridley on the UK Energy Crisis)

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

Europe is switching back to coal to survive bleak winter

4 days ago
Charles Rotter
Energy Fail

Record Power Prices & Blackouts Hit Germany

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Energy Fail

And It’s Not Even Winter! Europe’s Energy Supply Debacle Already Here: Painful Prices, Shortages, Blackouts

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Propaganda Ridiculae

Harvard Gazette Goes Full Big Oil Conspiracy on Climate Change

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications

Facts Debunk NPR Claim that Global Warming Is Causing Dying Trees, Power Outages

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate ugliness Education

Yale-NUS Professor: Climate Lessons Need to “Demonstrate an Emotional Orientation”

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: