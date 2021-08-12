Biden Admin Begs OPEC to Produce More Oil – After Shutting Down the US Oil Industry

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; The Biden administration is testing new depths of mind blowing political dysfunction, by begging OPEC for more oil, while at the same time maintaining their attack on the US domestic oil industry.

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Need for Reliable and Stable Global Energy Markets AUGUST 11, 2021•STATEMENTS AND RELEASES Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.



While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough.



President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs, in public and private. We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery. Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/11/statement-by-national-security-advisor-jake-sullivan-on-the-need-for-reliable-and-stable-global-energy-markets/

Here’s a thought Jake – instead of being a spineless yes man, and begging for help from Middle Eastern and Russian suppliers who hate America, how about you do your job of protecting the national security and energy security of the United States, by telling your boss he has to immediately rescind all the new restrictions and pipeline cancellations he has imposed on the US energy industry?

President Trump proved by doing that the USA does not need anyone elses help to maintain a supply of affordable gasoline – all US energy businesses need is for the incompetent and meddlesome Biden administration to get out of their way.

