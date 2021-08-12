White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. By The White House - link, Public Domain, link
petroleum

Biden Admin Begs OPEC to Produce More Oil – After Shutting Down the US Oil Industry

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; The Biden administration is testing new depths of mind blowing political dysfunction, by begging OPEC for more oil, while at the same time maintaining their attack on the US domestic oil industry.

Statement by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on the Need for Reliable and Stable Global Energy Markets

AUGUST 11, 2021•STATEMENTS AND RELEASES

Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.

While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough. 

President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump. Although we are not a party to OPEC, the United States will always speak to international partners regarding issues of significance that affect our national economic and security affairs, in public and private. We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on the importance of competitive markets in setting prices. Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies, and OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery.

Source: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2021/08/11/statement-by-national-security-advisor-jake-sullivan-on-the-need-for-reliable-and-stable-global-energy-markets/

Here’s a thought Jake – instead of being a spineless yes man, and begging for help from Middle Eastern and Russian suppliers who hate America, how about you do your job of protecting the national security and energy security of the United States, by telling your boss he has to immediately rescind all the new restrictions and pipeline cancellations he has imposed on the US energy industry?

President Trump proved by doing that the USA does not need anyone elses help to maintain a supply of affordable gasoline – all US energy businesses need is for the incompetent and meddlesome Biden administration to get out of their way.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel Snider
August 12, 2021 10:08 pm

I swear, End Times has become a deliberate self-fulfilling prophecy.

3
Reply
John
August 12, 2021 10:13 pm

First deregister charities / leftists like Sierra Club, Green Peace and make them illegal
Then evict California’s do gooder’s like Gates, Cluney etc by deregistering them and removing there tax free status

Then you will be able to develop reliable energy resources

Till then expect sleepy joe to beg and show his complete and woeful incompetence adn complete lack of knowledge of the real world

Get ready for the American Public revolution not Governor Newsom’s evolution to unreliable energy

3
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  John
August 12, 2021 11:10 pm

Bill Gates has always resided in Seattle Washington, not California. Just thought you’d like to know, for the record.

1
Reply
John
Reply to  Rory Forbes
August 12, 2021 11:43 pm

Sorry

0
Reply
Pat from kerbob
August 12, 2021 10:13 pm

Can’t fix stupid

Hard to believe just how stupid these people really are

Retard is just too nice a word

6
Reply
Sid Abma
August 12, 2021 10:44 pm

We must stand up and fight. This is leading to another Civil War and we have to stand up for our families and those we love. What do we want to give to our grand kids? A nation in poverty?

2
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
August 12, 2021 11:07 pm

Competitive energy markets will ensure reliable and stable energy supplies

Exactly! So stop subsidising uncompetitive and unreliable energy-consuming renewables.

2
Reply
Rory Forbes
August 12, 2021 11:15 pm

Can’t blame this on Joe Biden. He’s almost fully demented. He even admits to doing what he’s told. He has no clue what’s going on, why it might be important or who is doing it.

The biggest fault lies with the RINOs … the Republican party’s very own fifth column. Their were far too many vested interests in both camps to allow Trump to mess up years of detailed planning and pork barreling.

1
Reply
Redge
August 12, 2021 11:17 pm

President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump.

Really? Get the frack outta here

1
Reply
StephenP
August 12, 2021 11:20 pm

I feel sorry for the average Joe in the US, (or should that include Josephine and all the other in-between names?)
It all seems like a car crash about to happen and the driver is merrily going along without any anticipation and we are waiting for the bang.
The car needs to be put into reverse very quickly, but at least Cuomo has resigned, and Hunter Biden is being shown up for what he is. He seems to be very careless with his laptops.
http://Www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9881213/Unearthed-video-shows-naked-Hunter-Biden-claiming-Russian-drug-dealers-stole-laptop.html
What a meal the MSM would have made of a similar situation with Trump’s family!
But in the end it is “All about the economy, stupid” and the price of energy will be the deciding factor.
If the Democrats don’t row back on their policy on domestically produced oil and gas they may find the American public very unforgiving.

1
Reply
michel
August 12, 2021 11:28 pm

Yes, it is extraordinary. People seem to have lost the ability to detect inconsistency, and they also seem unable or afraid to say what they really think and what everyone knows. Its not just climate. It is also found in matters of sex & gender, and matters of so called ‘race’. Its found in education.

It is reminiscent of the former Soviet Union in the last phase when the Nomenklatura simply didn’t believe a word of the ideology, but carried on voicing it in all public discussions.

Our establishments go through the motions of testifying to belief in these absurd ideas in public, but there is no connection to reality. They don’t feel any obligation to make sure what policy is either consistent with the ideologies. Or even that it follows from them.

There are two classic cases going on at the moment in the UK.

On climate, the government was planning to replace all gas powered boilers by heat pumps, because climate. This was clearly impossible to do, hugely expensive, and totally useless as a step to reducing global CO2 emissions. Announced with much fanfare and then postponed as the date of implementation started to loom in the headlights.

And I don’t detect in private any clear belief in global warming anyway. The Guardian rants about ti, but talk to people, including in government and the civil service, and you find a sort of weary skeptical acceptance that we cannot let ourselves be called denialists. The only true believers in heat pumps running on a wind powered grid seem to be school teachers of English.

Same thing with education. You can graduate from school in the UK with A and A* passes in lots of subjects, something like 45% of students do, but everyone knows that actually this says nothing about whether they know anything about the subject. But no-one dares say so in public. It so bad that colleges are considering starting using their own entrance exams, again without giving the real reason. And why they have to offer remedial reading and math to lots of the A and A* the students they have accepted.

And, of course, you have had this mad intellectual conspiracy in the UK for decades now, teaching reading by pretending that our writing is ideographic rather than. Its actually been not so much a method of teaching reading and writing as a method for preventing students from learning them. Same in math. Same in English language and grammar. Everyone knows they are graduating generations with top grades and without the basic knowledge they need. And everyone, every year, congratulates these children on their outstanding achievements without believing a word of it.

So do not be surprised when Biden or others in power claim to believe in the climate emergency, claim to want to phase out oil, but continue to issue thousands of drilling permits. Or when the Chinese make ritual bows towards the abolition of coal while building and financing thousands of coal fired generating stations. Or for that matter when UK politicians who claim to be fixated on moving to an all electric car future turn out to be themselves driving diesels.

Or when the high minded, who claim to believe that trans women are just women, hoping for grandchildren would be privately horrified if their son said he intended marrying such a person.

We are a failing culture. Our elites are ritually affirming what they secretly do not believe in the least, and are then endorsing dysfunctional and damaging policies which are not even consistent with what they claim to believe. If we do not manage to reverse and get back to reality the future is ominous. And probably involves Mandarin.

Now that really is an ideographic language.

1
Reply
John
Reply to  michel
August 12, 2021 11:52 pm

I watch the US news shows in the early morning (NBC, CNN etc)
I am astounded with how each show has more female anchors than male anchors
More Black people than White People and
No Hispanics and very rarely an Asian
Whites anchors are about 1 in six and almost certainly female
Now the US is not even politically correct as you would expect the ratio to match the general population

Asians make up about 5%
American Indians make up less than 1%
Blacks are about 10%
Hispanics make up about 20%
Whites make up about 60%
Others make up the rest

So now the US is LGBITXY Z etc but it has lost the plot

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Coal petroleum

Forbes: “Forget About Peak Oil – We Haven’t Even Reached Peak Coal Yet”

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Opinion petroleum

Bloomberg: $5 Million Ransom Paid to Criminals, to Restore East Coast Fuel Supplies

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
Government idiocy Opinion petroleum

Biden Energy Secretary: “Pipe is the best way to go” When Transporting Fuel

3 months ago
Eric Worrall
petroleum

US Emergency Declared After Cyber Criminals Cut 45% of the Fuel Supply to the East Coast

3 months ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

petroleum

Biden Admin Begs OPEC to Produce More Oil – After Shutting Down the US Oil Industry

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Oil and Gas

Peak Oil—Facts and Fictions

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Intermittent Wind and Solar

Energy Storage: An Estimate Using Actual Data

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas

A Peak Oiler and an Abiotic Oil Aficionado Walked into a Bar on the Gulf of Mexico…

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: