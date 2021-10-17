Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

IEA: More Renewable Investment Required to Stabilise European Energy Markets

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
12 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Dr. Fatih Birol, $4 trillion per year of global renewable investment would reduce European dependence on Russian Gas, though Russia is also to blame for the recent energy crisis for not sending more gas.

IEA: Green energy needed to avoid turbulent prices

By Jonathan Josephs
Business reporter, BBC News

A failure to invest sufficiently in green energy means “we may well see more and more turbulence in the energy markets”, the head of the International Energy Agency has told the BBC.

Dr Fatih Birol said that “is not good news for the global economy”. 

Energy prices in the UK, Europe and Asia have hit record highs in recent weeks triggering inflation concerns.

IEA’s annual World Energy Outlook warns clean energy and infrastructure need a $4 trillion a year investment.

Such an outlay would mean the world could limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, as agreed in Paris six years ago.

The warning has been timed to greet the COP26 climate change summit, due to take place in Glasgow at the end of this month. Dr Birol said it was up to world leaders to incentivise the necessary investment at the summit.

“If you push clean energy, energy efficiency, solar electric cars and other [solutions], you don’t need any more to use fossil fuels, you switch to clean energy sources.

Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of natural gas has been accused of withholding supplies that could ease those price pressures for political reasons. Dr Birol said “Russia could have been, and still can be more helpful. Our numbers show that Russia can easily increase the gas it is sending to Europe by 15%, which could underscore that they could be qualified as a reliable partner. 

“There are some statements coming from Moscow, which are helpful. But in addition to the statements, I would be very happy to see some gas volumes come to Europe”.

The IEA boss says that government money could be the trigger for renewed private investment in clean energy and the he is optimistic about what can be achieved in Glasgow. 

“It’s also very important that in COP government leaders around the world come together, unite and give a unmistakable signal to investors, saying that you investor, you see we are united to build a clean energy future”, but that “if you continue to invest in the old energy [such as fossil fuels], you may well lose money”

If you invest in the clean energy, you can make handsome profits. That’s [the] political signal I hope will go to investors“.

Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-58901566

My question to Dr. Birol – how is Russia expected to supply more gas to Europe, without investing in “old energy”? Is IEA head Dr. Fatih Birol demanding Russian investors sacrifice themselves for the greater good of Europe?

Can you imagine what it must be like for Russian trade representatives discussing energy sales with their European counterparts? “You guys are evil, but please send some more evil right now, because your withholding of evil is evil”.

No doubt President Putin has tears of laughter streaming from his eyes, whenever he receives an update of the latest insanity of his trading partners.

5 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
12 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
October 17, 2021 2:06 am

If Europe isn’t able to order the quatity of gas they need, it’s not Russias fault, they fullfilled all orders.

6
Reply
Steve Case
October 17, 2021 2:09 am

IEA’s annual World Energy Outlook warns clean energy and infrastructure need a $4 trillion a year investment.
Such an outlay would mean the world could limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels, as agreed in Paris six years ago.
__________________________________________________________

Such an outlay would really fatten up the wallets of the rent seekers involved in the Climate Change industry. However it wouldn’t do anything about global temperatures as if something needs to be done which it doesn’t.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
10
Reply
fretslider
October 17, 2021 2:12 am

So, having more turbines will make wind blow

Right

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
6
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  fretslider
October 17, 2021 3:49 am

Of course it will, don’t you know nuffink bout scientifcky thingamajiggybobs???

0
Reply
bonbon
October 17, 2021 2:27 am

There is complete panic breaking out in financial circles. Even Larry Summers, who actually handed finance over to central bankers as Treasury Sec in he 1990’s, correctly identifies these with their Woke ESG as the the inflation culprits.
Anyway Prince William will present an Earthshot Nobel-like Prize at Glasgow, hubris anyone?

3
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  bonbon
October 17, 2021 3:50 am

PW is yet another Royal scientific expert in all things, just like his father!!!

0
Reply
Josualdo
October 17, 2021 2:30 am

Mr. Putin will be very, very glad to send all the gas the EU needs, as long as the EU pays for it. TINSTAAFL

2
Reply
Martin Clark
Reply to  Josualdo
October 17, 2021 2:51 am

Didn’t Putin agree to sell it to China?
This IEA boss doesn’t appear to have dementia … must be something else

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Josualdo
October 17, 2021 3:21 am

Looks like Putin is the winner here, he is offered a doubling of price of Russian gas without any more costs to him. The EU has nobody to blame but themselves and Putin gets richer.

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Ron Long
October 17, 2021 3:52 am

“The EU has nobody to blame but themselves and Putin gets richer.”

AND the richer he gets the more readies he has to buy & or develop greater military hardware to achieve the Communists goal, total world domination, but they’ll have to take on the Islamists, their only competition in that particular arena!!!

0
Reply
Rafe Champion
October 17, 2021 2:56 am

“A billion here, a billion there and pretty soon you are talking real money.”

Those were the days!

1
Reply
Barry James
October 17, 2021 3:02 am

How do people with so little understanding of energy infrastructure and why unreliables are such a destructive force get to make statements like this on the world stage?

4
Reply
drednicolson
Reply to  Barry James
October 17, 2021 3:54 am

Their solution to a sinking ship is to pour in more water.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics

SMH Suggests Any Aussie Net Zero Pledge Might be Misleading

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics United Nations

Greta Climate Case Thrown Out by the United Nations

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

“Which Hospital do you Want to Shut?”: Climate Policy Debate Rages in Australia’s Ruling Coalition

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics Coal

Queensland Government Backs Coal and Green Hydrogen

6 days ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Politics Intermittent Wind and Solar natural gas

IEA: More Renewable Investment Required to Stabilise European Energy Markets

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

SMH Suggests Any Aussie Net Zero Pledge Might be Misleading

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications

Unsettling: A conversation about climate and energy

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Coal COP conferences humour

Australian PM Should Bring Coal to Glasgow COP26

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: