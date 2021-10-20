Part 2: How Sea Ice Modulates Ventilation of Stored Ocean Heat and Warms the Arctic

Jim Steele



Examines the three major factors affecting sea ice extent, ventilation of subsurface heat and Arctic temperatures and explains why warming air due to a cooling ventilating Arctic ocean should never be averaged with other temperatures to create a global temperature statistic intended to indicate earth’s heat storage.

Transcript of video available at:

https://perhapsallnatural.blogspot.com/2021/10/pt-2-how-sea-ice-controls-arctic-heat.html

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...