Forecasting

We Trust Meteorology To Save Lives. Is The Same Possible For Climate Science?

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
34 Comments

By Roger Caiazza,

In a special to the Washington Post Oliver Uberti opines that “Trust in meteorology has saved lives. The same is possible for climate science”.  The former senior design editor for the National Geographic and co-author of three critically acclaimed books of maps and graphics does an excellent job tracing the history of weather forecasting and mapping.  Unfortunately he leaps to the conclusion that because meteorological forecasting has worked well and we now “have access to ample climate data and data visualization that gives us the knowledge to take bold actions”.

Uberti writes:

“The long history of weather forecasting and weather mapping shows that having access to good data can help us make better choices in our own lives. Trust in meteorology has made our communities, commutes and commerce safer — and the same is possible for climate science.”

I recommend reading most of the article.  He traces the history of weather observations and mapping from 1856 when the first director of the Smithsonian Institution, Joseph Henry, started posting the nation’s weather on a map at its headquarters.  Eventually he managed to persuade telegraph companies to transmit weather reports each day and eventually he managed to have 500 observers reporting.  However, the Civil War crippled the network.  Increase A. Lapham, a self-taught naturalist and scientist proposed a storm-warning service that was established under the U.S. Army Signal Office in 1870.  Even though the impetus was for a warning system, it was many years before the system actually made storm warning forecasts.  Uberti explains that eventually the importance of storm forecasting was realized, warnings made meaningful safety contributions, and combining science with good communications and visuals “helped the public better understand the weather shaping their lives and this enabled them to take action”.

Then Uberti goes off the rails:

“The 10 hottest years on record have occurred since Katrina inundated New Orleans in 2005. And as sea surface temperatures have risen, so have the number of tropical cyclones, as well as their size, force and saturation. In fact, many of the world’s costliest storms in terms of property damage have occurred since Katrina.”

“Two hundred years ago, a 10-day forecast would have seemed preposterous. Now we can predict if we’ll need an umbrella tomorrow or a snowplow next week. Imagine if we planned careers, bought homes, built infrastructure and passed policy based on 50-year forecasts as routinely as we plan our weeks by five-day ones.”

“Unlike our predecessors of the 19th or even 20th centuries, we have access to ample climate data and data visualization that give us the knowledge to take bold actions. What we do with that knowledge is a matter of political will. It may be too late to stop the coming storm, but we still have time to board our windows.”

It is amazing to me that authors like Uberti don’t see the obvious difference between the trust the public has in weather forecasts and misgivings about climate forecasts.  Weather forecasts have verified their skill over years of observations and can prove improvements over time.  Andy May’s recent article documenting that the Old Farmer’s Almanac has a better forecast record, for 230 years, than the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has for 30 years suggests that there is little reason the general public should trust climate forecasts.  The post includes a couple of figures plotting IPPC climate model projections with observations that clearly disprove any notion of model skill. 

Sorry, the suggestion that passing policy based on 50-year climate science forecasts is somehow supported by the success of weather forecast models is mis-guided at best.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.  This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
34 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
MarkW
October 19, 2021 6:14 am

Anyone who claims that there are no differences between weather forecasting and climate forecasting clearly knows nothing about either.

15
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  MarkW
October 19, 2021 8:38 am

I agree. One of the big differences is that weather forecasting is focused on exact properties at specific locations at exact times whereas climate forecasting is focused on average properties over broader regional areas spanning long periods of time.

0
Reply
Philip Mulholland
October 19, 2021 6:16 am

I think they need to do accurate seasonal and annual forecasts first.
Now where is my Old Farmers Almanac for 2050?

0
Reply
withheld
October 19, 2021 6:16 am

<blockquote><i>”… than the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has for 30 years … The post includes a couple of figures <b>plotting <u>IPPC</u> climate</b> …</i> </blockquote>. Simple typo, IPPC vs IPCC

0
Reply
Steve Case
October 19, 2021 6:17 am

Regarding this morning’s WUWT Post, here are a few mostly appropriate items from my file of quotes & smart remarks:
______________________________________________________________

Mark Steyn famously said: How are we supposed to have confidence in what 
the temperature will be in 2100 when we don’t know it WILL be in 1950!!

How can so many people be so easily convinced that events which have always
occurred and extensively documented, be wholly new and unprecedented

Oceanographers don’t know what ocean temperature is today within half a degree,
and don’t know what it was 100 years ago, but they know it’s a tenth of a degree
warmer now than it was then.

The weather is not becoming more extreme, the rhetoric is.

“Today’s scientists have substituted mathematics for experiments, and they wander off through equation after equation, and eventually build a structure which has no relation to reality.” Nikola Tesla

If climate science was settled, the IPCC wouldn’t have to put out
a new report every six or seven years where all the numbers are
changed to make it look like it’s worse than previously thought.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Steve Case
19
Reply
Roger Caiazza
Reply to  Steve Case
October 19, 2021 7:19 am

I love these and will file them away for use later

0
Reply
Mike Maguire
October 19, 2021 6:27 am

Us meteorologists don’t save lies by exaggerating and misleading about the weather. Doing that would create “The boy who cried wolf” syndrome.
if you want people to trust you and for them to make SMART decisions that save lives….you have to give them realistic, authentic science/projections. Otherwise, you are causing more harm than good!

3
Reply
Ben Vorlich
Reply to  Mike Maguire
October 19, 2021 7:14 am

Agree, the UK Met Office regularly forecasts extremes of all kinds, usually these never happen. I think it’s part of the climate change hype. There’s a portion of the population that remember the forecast and not the actuality.

But possibly the lack of action in advance of the recent German floods was in part caused by the fact the wolf hadn’t been around for a while despite the forecasts

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  Mike Maguire
October 19, 2021 8:24 am

Mike, although I think the daily weather forecast is doing reasonably well in this era of satellite data, nothing beats opening the window in the morning and looking out.

0
Reply
Peter
Reply to  Mike Maguire
October 19, 2021 8:41 am

Giving “realistic, authentic science/projections” just might have to include such things as studying the effects of sunspots and solar cycles, Milankovitch cycles, and other causes of past climate variations rather than ignoring them as irrelevant or claiming they never happened.

0
Reply
bluecat57
October 19, 2021 6:28 am

No.

0
Reply
john
October 19, 2021 6:31 am

Since the world’s governments and the UN have bet our lives and fortunes on the (never close yet) climate models, polar bear populations, coral reefs’ decline, and the disappearance of Antarctic ice, why don’t we just use the modeling to forecast weather?

0
Reply
fretslider
October 19, 2021 6:39 am

“We Trust Meteorology To Save Lives. Is The Same Possible For Climate Science?”

Most of the time one hopes the meteorologists have got it right, but they can and they frequently do get it wrong; despite the most modern tools available, like weather radar, super, duper computers etc.

Climate science has made its bed with its ever greater dependence on modelling. Nothing but CMIP models backs up what they claim.

Politicians trust climate science – as a fig-leaf means to an end.

Right or wrong, who cares?

1
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  fretslider
October 19, 2021 7:11 am

Climate science has made its bed with its ever greater dependence on modelling. Nothing but CMIP models backs up what they claim.
________________________________________________________

Stating the obvious is always appropriate (-:

Added to my files

Last edited 1 hour ago by Steve Case
0
Reply
Krishna Gans
October 19, 2021 6:40 am

Trust in meteorology has made our communities, commutes and commerce safer — and the same is possible for climate science.”

No, it isn’t – climate is weather of the past and there is no hint about weather of the nearer future.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Krishna Gans
0
Reply
Jim Gorman
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 19, 2021 7:49 am

Meteorology hasn’t really made it safer. What it has done is allow current moment by moment descriptions of what is happening by using radar and some satellite pictures. Can they tell us exactly where hurricanes will make landfall (if at all) hours or days ahead of time? How about tornadoes on the ground?

I think he has mixed up forecasting with using technology to monitor weather in real time!

-1
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Jim Gorman
October 19, 2021 8:04 am

Meteorology can tell us when conditions that are favorable for tornado development will occur. That’s enough to people to be watchful and alert.

Meteorology can tell us the region where hurricane landfall is likely, and that is enough to start evacuations in time to get people out of the way before the hurricane does make landfall.

You don’t have to make precise predictions in order for those predictions to be useful.

2
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Jim Gorman
October 19, 2021 8:45 am

Thunderstorms and their strength are well forecasted, not bad for mountaineers, farmer, emergency services etc.
The “German Flood” was forecasted, including the near correct quantities of rain falling up to five days before it happend, that nobody took care is a different story.
Following Kachelmann weather forecasts on twitter f.e. you are up to date and warned about stron weather events as storms, possible windspeed, quantity of rain or snow etc.
Not every forecaster is a good forcaster or respective weather service.

0
Reply
bonbon
October 19, 2021 6:41 am

Not PC, but hilarious :
Woman who won €1m literary prize turns out to be three men :

https://www.ft.com/content/bc0058d9-940f-41bf-b282-bb62189a274e

Reason?
¨Agustín Martínez, Jorge Díaz and Antonio Mercero said they chose to write under one name, Carmen Mola, because collective work is not as valued in literature¨

I think this applies to numerous Climate articles where an Author apparently goes ¨off the rails¨…

Last edited 2 hours ago by bonbon
1
Reply
DiggerUK
October 19, 2021 6:56 am

How can we rely on anything that doesn’t look like a hockey stick…_

0
Reply
Abolition Man
October 19, 2021 7:07 am

As long as we are using the data from the 1970s indicating that “A New Ice Age Cometh!” we should be just fine!
Any of this blather about apocalyptic warming is just panic porn designed to instill fear and loosen purse strings so that pols can get what they have always craved: unlimited money and power! Why Gretatards don’t see this has much more to do with their deep, nihilistic religious beliefs than any facts or data!
Refusing to prepare for the next glacial onset shows that their aim is command and control, not concern for the environment!
Nuke the bird choppers! CO2 to 800ppm!!

Last edited 1 hour ago by Abolition Man
3
Reply
Alba
October 19, 2021 7:21 am

From the Guido Fawkes website:
TREASURY WARNS TAX RISES REQUIRED TO REACH NET ZERO

The Treasury has finally published its net zero review, and it confirms the inevitable: taxes will have to go up across the board. Who’d have guessed that “you can’t put a single figure on it” meant “it’ll cost a fortune”?

The Treasury warns that “beyond taxation and public spending that directly apply to households, [net zero] will affect households directly through the goods and services they buy and indirectly through the costs on businesses“. Raising the cash will also mean rethinking the tax code, because revenues from fossil fuel related taxes will inevitably drop to zero by 2050. Fuel Duty, Vehicle Excise Duty, Landfill Tax, the Emissions Trading Scheme, and the Carbon Price Floor will all have to be scrapped at some point.

Macro-economic analysis released by Bank of America says that to achieve net zero globally will cost $150 trillion in capital investment by 2050, an amount so colossal that the investment bank’s economists say it is beyond the capability of the private sector and taxpayers combined. It will, the economists argue, require central banks globally to undertake massive quantitative easing. Despite that analysis none of the increased public spending in Britain will be funded by additional borrowing, according to the Treasury:

“Seeking to pass the costs onto future taxpayers through borrowing would deviate from the polluter pays principle, would not be consistent with intergenerational fairness nor fiscal sustainability, and could blunt incentives.”

Instead, HMRC is “exploring options to further strengthen the analytical approach to monitoring, evaluating and quantifying the environmental impacts of tax measures”, like introducing a plastic packaging tax. “Overall, a combination of tax, regulation, spending and other facilitative levers will be required.” In other words: brace yourselves.

https://order-order.com/2021/10/19/treasury-warns-tax-rises-required-to-reach-net-zero/

0
Reply
David Dibbell
October 19, 2021 7:25 am

I see how Numerical Weather Prediction models have improved short-term forecasting. I also see the value in using such models for reanalysis. I especially appreciate the ERA5 product from the ECMWF (the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts). The availability of an impressive list of parameters includes bulk energy values on a 1/4-degree grid at hourly intervals.

For example, here is a plot of the Vertical Integral of Total Energy, which I have expressed in Watt-hours per square meter, giving the hourly values for all of 2019 for a gridpoint near where I live. The direct warming effect of a doubling of CO2 from preindustrial times is generally taken as 3.7 Watts per square meter, which can be expressed as 3.7 Watt-hours per hour per square meter. That is vanishingly thin on the vertical scale. (Total Energy includes kinetic, latent, internal, and potential energy due to altitude.)

The rapid changes, reversals, and transformations in total energy (and its components) experienced over a point on the planet are thousands of times greater than the incremental increase in the radiative coupling between the surface and the lower atmosphere.

Given such a needle-in-the-haystack problem, could numerical models ever be used to reliably diagnose or project the expected outcome of such a tiny change in the energy interaction of surface and atmosphere? I can’t see how. So I have no confidence at all in the use of similar models for long-range climate analysis concerning greenhouse gases. None.

ERA5_Wh_vitote_1hr_42.5N_73.5W_2019.jpeg
1
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  David Dibbell
October 19, 2021 8:10 am

I think there is some confusion on what radiative forcing means. That +3.7 W/m2 figure taken from the Myhre 1998 formula is the perturbation on the planetary energy imbalance. It is not the cumulative amount of energy the planet takes up from a doubling of CO2. It can be used to determine the cumulative amount, but it is not the cumulative amount itself. The imbalance only reduces to zero once the planet has taken up energy and warmed sufficiently. Over the last 60 years the planet had to take up 350e21 joules for the atmosphere to warm about 1C to equilibrate about +1.0 W/m2 of radiative force (+3.1 W/m2 of GHG plus -1.2 W/m2 aerosol and land use minus +0.9 W/m2 planetary imbalance). From this we can estimate the cumulative uptake of energy from a +3.7 W/m2 radiative force as about 1300e21 joules. Note that 720000 W-hours/m2 is 1300e21 joules. So if we were to quantify the effect 2xCO2 has using the context of the graph you posted it would be the equivalent of doubling total integrated energy in the atmosphere from 720 kW-hours/m2 to 1440 kW-hours/m2.

Last edited 38 minutes ago by bdgwx
0
Reply
David Dibbell
Reply to  bdgwx
October 19, 2021 8:57 am

It was intentional that I did not use the words “forcing” or “imbalance” or “perturbation” in reference to the 3.7 Watts per square meter effect of a doubling of CO2. Rather, I put the emphasis on the atmosphere (including clouds) as the huge ready reservoir of energy for variable emission of longwave radiation to space and for the formation and dissipation of clouds as a variable reflector of shortwave radiation. I don’t see why an “imbalance” must be the final result, when the output of the highly variable emitter/reflector can be directly measured from space, confirming that these energy outputs (to space) must be from a powered source, not simply a passive radiative insulating layer. You have seen these plots before. (CERES hourly longwave, shortwave, and combined emission/reflection for 2018 at a gridpoint near where I live.) If one only conceives of the atmosphere as a radiative inhibitor to surface cooling, there’s the problem. Emission to space FROM the atmosphere and from clouds is powered by the energy in the atmosphere itself.

CERES_2018_1hr_SW_LW_LW+SW_73.5W_42.5N.jpeg
0
Reply
DHR
October 19, 2021 7:35 am

Uberti says “The 10 hottest years on record have occurred since Katrina inundated New Orleans in 2005. And as sea surface temperatures have risen, so have the number of tropical cyclones, as well as their size, force and saturation. In fact, many of the world’s costliest storms in terms of property damage have occurred since Katrina.”

All simply untrue. Weather forecasters often base their predictions on what happened in the past. Why can Uberti not observe the past before making such errant comments?

1
Reply
Peter
Reply to  DHR
October 19, 2021 8:46 am

Part of the problem is that “years on record” is far short of earth’s climate history.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
October 19, 2021 7:37 am

If they are going to do this they better get better with their communication. Appears to be a “machine learning model.” Needs translation. Give them credit, last line of the abstract, but appears to be the usual too many assumptions for necessary validation.
“These results suggest a delayed onset of a positive Earth energy imbalance relative to previous estimates, although large uncertainties remain.”
Bagnell, A., DeVries, T. 20th century cooling of the deep ocean contributed to delayed acceleration of Earth’s energy imbalance. Nature Communications. 12, 4604 (2021). Open Access
https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24472-3     &nbsp;
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-021-24472-3

0
Reply
michael nagy
October 19, 2021 8:02 am

This guy Uberti must know that what he is saying isn’t true. He must know if he studied weather at all. the 1930’s were much hotter than now, Tony Heller has pointed this out over and over.

2
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  michael nagy
October 19, 2021 8:33 am

On a global scale it is warmer today than during the 1930’s.

comment image

Last edited 27 minutes ago by bdgwx
0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
October 19, 2021 8:18 am

In the above article there is this quote from former senior design editor for the National Geographic and co-author of three critically acclaimed books of maps and graphics Oliver Uberti:

“The long history of weather forecasting and weather mapping shows that having access to good data can help us make better choices in our own lives. Trust in meteorology has made our communities, commutes and commerce safer — and the same is possible for climate science.”

In response, there are these facts:

1) From NOAA: “A seven-day forecast can accurately predict the weather about 80 percent of the time and a five-day forecast can accurately predict the weather approximately 90 percent of the time. However, a 10-day—or longer—forecast is only right about half the time.”
—source: https://scijinks.gov/forecast-reliability/#:~:text=The%20Short%20Answer%3A,90%20percent%20of%20the%20time.&text=Since%20we%20can't%20collect,assumptions%20to%20predict%20future%20weather. (my bold emphasis added)

2) Both NOAA and NASA define “climate” to be weather over a specified geographic area of Earth averaged over an interval of 30 years or longer.
— NOAA source: https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/news/defining-climate-normals-new-ways
— NASA source: https://climatekids.nasa.gov/menu/weather-and-climate/
 
Mr. Uberti wants people to believe the ability to forecast weather out to 10 days (with a 50% probability of being correct) is somehow the same as being able to forecast climate at least 30 years into the future (again, with a 50% chance of being correct). UNBELIEVABLY SOPHOMORIC reasoning!

Obviously, Mr. Uberti should have stayed focused on what he is knowledgeable about: being a design editor and expert on maps and graphic design.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
1
Reply
Pflashgordon
October 19, 2021 8:20 am

Future temperature predictions using global climate models claim to know average temperatures to within a degree or even a fraction of a degree, but the models cannot even agree on the actual average real temperature today (not anomalies).

However, even short-term weather forecasting rarely gets time-stamped local temperatures correct within one degree, even just one day in advance. Ten days in advance, precise forecasts are likely little better than a coin toss. Most of the time, forecasts are “close enough” and we don’t really notice or care. I recall from my synoptic meteorology forecasting class taken in the summer term in Texas, the professor noted that one can forecast the same temperatures, wind and rain chances every day for a location in Texas in July and be right 95% of the time. That would make everyone happy, unless it missed forecasting that rare hailstorm or tornado. Such failures have consequences. Forecasting 100, 10 or even 1 year out is a novelty and a fool’s errand, and any “climatologist” or computer-gamer who claims to know is a charlatan and a fake, no better than a 19th century snake oil salesman. To take such claims seriously and make major policy decisions on that basis is fraudulent.

As some in the UN and the climate movement have openly said, this is NOT about climate.

1
Reply
Don Perry
October 19, 2021 8:26 am

The king and queen wanted to go fishing, and he asked the royal weather forecaster for the forecast for the next few hours. The palace meteorologist assured him that there was no chance of rain. So the King and the Queen went fishing. On the way, he met a man with a fishing pole riding on a donkey, and he asked the man if the fish were biting.The fisherman said, “Your Majesty, you should return to the palace! In just a short time I expect a huge rainstorm. The King replied: “I hold the palace meteorologist in high regard. He is an educated and experienced professional. Besides, I pay him very high wages. He gave me a very different forecast . I trust him.” So the King continued on his way. However, in a short time, torrential rain fell from the sky. The King and Queen were totally soaked. Furious, the King returned to the palace and gave the order to fire the meteorologist. Then he summoned the fisherman and offered him the prestigious position of royal forecaster. The fisherman said, “Your Majesty, I do not know anything about forecasting. I obtain my information from my donkey.If I see my donkey’s ears drooping, it means with certainty that it will rain.” So the king hired the donkey.And so began the practice of hiring dumb asses to work in influential positions of government. And thus, the symbol of the Democrat party was born. The practice is unbroken to this day.

2
Reply
John Furst
October 19, 2021 8:46 am

I could be wrong, but I recall “forecasting” is a profession that has scientific/mathmatical standards and “climate science” provides a “projection” because it can’t meet the standards of forecasting.
But the same issues arise from the IPCC scientists saying what the science shows, and what it doesn’t, while the writers/PR folks write the articles the media uses.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather Forecasting

Disaster Hits the New York Metropolitan Area. We Need to Do Better.

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Forecasting

Why Models Can’t Predict Temperature: A History Of Failure

5 months ago
Guest Blogger
Forecasting Humor

Friday Funny: nature makes a mockery of month-ahead model forecasts.

8 months ago
Anthony Watts
Climate Economics Forecasting

Assessment of climate change risk to the insurance sector

8 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Forecasting

We Trust Meteorology To Save Lives. Is The Same Possible For Climate Science?

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics COP conferences

Aussie Deputy PM Rejects Immediate Net Zero Deal

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics nuclear power

Britain to Downgrade Renewables, Embrace Nuclear Power

11 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Fail Opinion

It’s the 1970s all over again, and Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter

15 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: