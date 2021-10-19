Ridiculae

UNSUPPORTABLE CLAIM: More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
55 Comments

Anthony will have a response to this silliness later today.

More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change

Peer-Reviewed Publication

CORNELL UNIVERSITY

ITHACA, N.Y. – More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a new survey of 88,125 climate-related studies.

The research updates a similar 2013 paper revealing that 97% of studies published between 1991 and 2012 supported the idea that human activities are altering Earth’s climate. The current survey examines the literature published from 2012 to November 2020 to explore whether the consensus has changed.

“We are virtually certain that the consensus is well over 99% now and that it’s pretty much case closed for any meaningful public conversation about the reality of human-caused climate change,” said Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at the Alliance for Science at Cornell University and the paper’s first author.

“It’s critical to acknowledge the principal role of greenhouse gas emissions so that we can rapidly mobilize new solutions, since we are already witnessing in real time the devastating impacts of climate related disasters on businesses, people and the economy,” said Benjamin Houlton, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell and a co-author of the study, “Greater than 99% Consensus on Human Caused Climate Change in the Peer-Reviewed Scientific Literature,” which published Oct. 19 in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

In spite of such results, public opinion polls as well as opinions of politicians and public representatives point to false beliefs and claims that a significant debate still exists among scientists over the true cause of climate change. In 2016, the Pew Research Center found that only 27% of U.S. adults believe that “almost all” scientists agreed that climate change is due to human activity, according to the paper. A 2021 Gallup poll pointed to a deepening partisan divide in American politics on whether Earth’s rising observed temperatures since the Industrial Revolution were primarily caused by humans.

“To understand where a consensus exists, you have to be able to quantify it,” Lynas said. “That means surveying the literature in a coherent and non-arbitrary way in order to avoid trading cherry-picked papers, which is often how these arguments are carried out in the public sphere.”

In the study, the researchers began by examining a random sample of 3,000 studies from the dataset of 88,125 English-language climate papers published between 2012 and 2020. They found only four out of the 3,000 papers were skeptical of human-caused climate change. “We knew that [climate skeptical papers] were vanishingly small in terms of their occurrence, but we thought there still must be more in the 88,000,” Lynas said.

Co-author Simon Perry, a United Kingdom-based software engineer and volunteer at the Alliance for Science, created an algorithm that searched out keywords from papers the team knew were skeptical, such as “solar,” “cosmic rays” and “natural cycles.” The algorithm was applied to all 88,000-plus papers, and the program ordered them so the skeptical ones came higher in the order. They found many of these dissenting papers near the top, as expected, with diminishing returns further down the list. Overall, the search yielded 28 papers that were implicitly or explicitly skeptical, all published in minor journals.

If the 97% result from the 2013 study still left some doubt on scientific consensus on the human influence on climate, the current findings go even further to allay any uncertainty, Lynas said. “This pretty much should be the last word,” he said.

###

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
55 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
October 19, 2021 10:06 am

“To understand where a consensus exists, you have to be able to quantify it,” Lynas said. “That means surveying the literature in a coherent and non-arbitrary way in order to avoid trading cherry-picked papers, which is often how these arguments are carried out in the public sphere.

99,9% of papers agnowledge humans cause CC are written that way, thanks for confimation

8
Reply
David Pentland
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 19, 2021 10:43 am

I concede : 100% of climate change is caused by humans.
What will the “changed” climate be?
What should the “unchanged” climate be?
Is the solution to change the climate back to what it “should” be, or adapt as the changes become apparent?

1
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  David Pentland
October 19, 2021 11:09 am

Why are you conceding? The temps have been higher and lower for millennia, and the temps from the last 20-odd years certainly don’t impress anyone who has any common sense, especially considering how much fossil fuel use has increased and how flat the temp response has been.

3
Reply
David Pentland
Reply to  PCman999
October 19, 2021 11:49 am

Because you can’t argue someone out of a religious conviction.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 19, 2021 10:08 am

I do wonder what selection criteria was used, especially in regard to how they defined climate change, or peer reviewed.

6
Reply
John
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 19, 2021 10:52 am

Knowing how the previous 97% was come up with, I’m expecting only 100 papers that agreed with the researchers were actually used.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  John
October 19, 2021 11:41 am

Yes, the first 97 percent declaration was a distortion of the facts and I would expect this 99.9 percent declaration to be exactly the same.

It’s just a revision of the old report that has been enhanced for COP26.

They just keep repeating the same old lies over and over and over again, like good propagandists do.

0
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 19, 2021 10:53 am

I’m sure one of the criteria was that the author’s had to be recognized “climate scientists”.

2
Reply
Mike Smith
October 19, 2021 10:09 am

Cancel culture at work.

3
Reply
Joe Gordon
October 19, 2021 10:10 am

Ah, that’s nothing. A recent study proved that all 100% books in the Bible – every single one of them – nary a dissent in any way or form – agreed that God exists. Discussion terminated.

15
Reply
RoodLichtVoorGroen
October 19, 2021 10:15 am

The majority of studies agree. So what? The majority of facts disagree.

13
Reply
Michael E McHenry
October 19, 2021 10:16 am

I wouldn’t think you could get published writing a skeptical paper. Ergo you wouldn’t find any.

19
Reply
Don
Reply to  Michael E McHenry
October 19, 2021 10:37 am

Exactly! Papers that challenge the “climate change is caused by humans” premise don’t get published in “acceptable” locations, so are automatically excluded from the search. Also, nobody gets awarded grant money or other accolades for going against the consensus, so contrary results aren’t explored by “reputable” climate scientists.

4
Reply
John the Econ
October 19, 2021 10:18 am

Sounds like election returns in North Korea.

Well, now that that’s settled, I guess we can divert all the money being spent on confirming the existence of Climate Change to something else.

11
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  John the Econ
October 19, 2021 10:37 am

Sounds like election returns in North Korea.

Only Korea?

2
Reply
Ronald Stein
October 19, 2021 10:20 am

Fossil Fuels are the Basis of the Medical industry and Food supply chains – Breezes and sunshine that generate intermittent electricity, cannot manufacture the oil derivatives that support the 8 billion on this planet.
Pursuing the elimination of fossil fuels would put billions at risk as renewable breezes and sunshine only generate electricity. With Biden apparently pro-humanity with his COVID vaccination campaign to save thousands, how dare he, a pro-humanity individual, support banishment of fossil fuels, when their banishment would be the greatest threat to civilization resulting in billions dying from starvation, diseases, and weather-related deaths?
https://www.cfact.org/2021/10/19/fossil-fuels-form-the-basis-of-our-medical-and-food-supply-chains/

2
Reply
Rud Istvan
October 19, 2021 10:21 am

Joke methodology. It’s how you frame the keyword search. And with Lynas as first author, you know it was rigged worse than Mann’s Nature trick. Plus, claiming 99.9% consensus is just laughable.

”This should pretty much be the last word.” It is, as proof of ridiculous warmunist desperation about their failed consensus:
Models getting more wrong.
Sea level rise not accelerating.
Maldives growing rather than shrinking.
Arctic ice not disappearing.
Polar bears thriving.
Earth greening.
Renewables failing.

99.9% of surveyed papers covered all those facts? Proof of bogus Lynas claims.

15
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Rud Istvan
October 19, 2021 10:54 am

Socialists agree that socialism works.

8
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  MarkW
October 19, 2021 11:24 am

Well, NEXT time it will 🤪

3
Reply
John Shewchuk
October 19, 2021 10:22 am

The problem is, Al Gore and his minions are unable to define how much “man” has altered the global temperature. They are afraid to say, because to do so exposes their scam.

2
Reply
PaulH
October 19, 2021 10:24 am

What, they couldn’t get 110%?

8
Reply
Solomon Green
October 19, 2021 10:24 am

How did the other 0.1% slip through the peer review?

6
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
Reply to  Solomon Green
October 19, 2021 11:22 am

They did that on purpose to “make it seem believable.”

2
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Hoyt Clagwell
October 19, 2021 11:45 am

Yes, 100 percent would have made it look a little suspicious.

0
Reply
Mike Maguire
October 19, 2021 10:28 am

I agree, as a meteorologist.
Humans have contributed greatly to the increase in beneficial CO2 that’s greening up the planet during the slight, mostly beneficial warming of the current climate optimum for most life.
They want you to think that 99.9% of atmospheric scientists think that it’s bad…..when some of us KNOW that its good.
Some of us give most weighting to objective observations/empirical data not computer simulations based on mathematical equations.

5
Reply
Mike Maguire
Reply to  Mike Maguire
October 19, 2021 10:36 am

And the computer simululations keep busting from being too warm, while the observations/empirical data……..JUST IS.

2
Reply
Andy Pattullo
October 19, 2021 10:32 am

You know there are no useful factual arguments to support the CAGW narrative when this is all they’ve got. Let’s just round up and say that 100% of scientists believe humans cause global warming, and global cooling, and a host of other changes in natural phenomena. This has nothing to do with the argument about the role of human emissions of CO2 in dangerously increasing the global surface/atmospheric temperature. Yes they have an effect. We are arguing about what effect and how much and the answer isn’t found in juvenile counts of scientific papers. Nor does is it resolved in rigged climate models that have never been validated. It can only be found in careful analysis of observations of our real world and, in that sphere, the evidence of a problem is completely lacking so far. Yet the pundits continue to beg us all to forgo the energy underpinnings of society and accept social collapse based on their intuition and rigged models.

7
Reply
bill Johnston
Reply to  Andy Pattullo
October 19, 2021 11:11 am

Which just proves that you go where the money is.

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
October 19, 2021 10:35 am

“This result shows the increased cirrus coverage, attributable to air traffic, could account for nearly all of the warming observed over the United States for nearly 20 years starting in 1975”

https://www.nasa.gov/centers/langley/news/releases/2004/04-140.html

Just to point that “man made” (as opposed to Mann made) will not necessarily mean due to CO2 emissions..

4
Reply
E. Schaffer
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 19, 2021 10:41 am

man made..
comment image

Mann made..
comment image

3
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 19, 2021 11:10 am

I laugh out loud at supposedly-serious statements that slip in the word “could”.

If pigs had wings, they could fly.

Extraterrestrial beings that landed on Earth some 200,000 years ago could explain the explosive growth in primate intelligence culminating with homo sapiens. Oh, and the pyramids found around the world as well.

1
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  E. Schaffer
October 19, 2021 11:17 am

Then why did temps go down from say the start of the jet age until then? They didn’t invent jet passenger planes in 1975.

Why have temps been basically flat since about 2000 (nevermind 1998!) In spite of air traffic basically exploding in the meantime?

0
Reply
E. Schaffer
Reply to  PCman999
October 19, 2021 11:35 am

See, in the medieval “little ice age” there were no planes flying, to our knowledge. Case proved..

Come on, be serious! We know the climate is changing naturally, and I did not claim there were only contrails to consider. However, climate was largely in good accordance to solar activity right into the 1970s. Despite some issues with what accuratly represents solar activity. Since then however there has been some other factor playing into it. Notably solar activity has been declining and contrails, or the increase in air travel, fits the gap just perfectly.

Then of course understanding the physics makes contrails a no-brainer forcing.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
October 19, 2021 10:36 am

I’m surprised their consensus is so low, but I guess they must make it appear ‘studied’. They could easily have declared a 200% consensus and it wouldn’t have validated their weak science with any greater certainty. Hmmmm …. maybe if they found some evidence?

1
Reply
Sara
October 19, 2021 10:36 am

Sorry, can’t resist this: More than 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is mainly caused by humans, according to a new survey of 88,125 climate-related studies. – articles

Okay, then what about those climate changes that existed LONG before mere mortal Hoomans were even a twinkle in Mama Nature’s eye? Explain who caused THOSE climate change episodes. That, or stick it some place special.

What a load of baloney these people concoct!

4
Reply
Stephen Skinner
October 19, 2021 10:39 am

More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change
And? This implies that studies (any study) is 100% correct, because it is a study. Why?

2
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
October 19, 2021 10:46 am

So they didn’t read the studies, just looked for key words. Sounds like climate science. Maybe all of the instances of “cosmic ray” mentions were alarmists trying to debunk that effect?.

This is science?

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
Reply to  Pat from Kerbob
October 19, 2021 11:52 am

“This is science?”

No, it’s alarmist science. There’s a difference.

0
Reply
Gordon A. Dressler
October 19, 2021 11:00 am

Anatomically-modern Homo sapiens originated some 200,000 years ago, although they were not accompanied by automobiles, fossil fuel power plants, cement production plants and other mass technology until about the most recent 200 years.

If the above-cited claim that climate change is/was caused by humans was assumed to be true, then it follows that the corollary must be “There was no climate change prior to the appearance of modern homo sapiens appearing on Earth”, or alternatively “There was no such thing as climate change prior to humans appearing on Earth.”

The science of paleoclimatology clearly falsifies the two preceding boldface statements.

Only one additional comment on the stupidity of such statements and their originating proposition is warranted: science is NEVER established by consensus . . . such is not part of the scientific method.

4
Reply
Juan Slayton
October 19, 2021 11:01 am

Approximate quote from George Will:

When they claim the science is settled, you can be sure of two things:
1) The battle is raging.
2) They are losing.

2
Reply
Ron Long
October 19, 2021 11:02 am

So, unless your name is griff, loydo or snodgrass, and you are visiting the WATTS website, it is 99.9% certain you are an unscientific idiot.

0
Reply
chicago vota
October 19, 2021 11:02 am

How much is that strawman in the window?

1
Reply
Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  chicago vota
October 19, 2021 11:23 am

The one with the hockey stick tail?

0
Reply
Peter Fraser
October 19, 2021 11:03 am

Not to mention the major difficulties in getting a paper published that does not go with the “consensus.” They could have saved themselves the time. contrary papers don’t get published. Still all grist for the mill of COP26

4
Reply
PCman999
October 19, 2021 11:05 am

So 99% of climate alarmist scientists aggree that climate change is a man-made thing. Well that’s surprising considering that only full members of the climate doomsday cult seem to get funding and are allowed to publish.

So all the scientists are wrong, wow!

1
Reply
Tom
October 19, 2021 11:12 am

Question begging on stilts, if you ask me.

0
Reply
Hoyt Clagwell
October 19, 2021 11:28 am

And 99.9% of UFOlogists believe aliens exist. 99.9% of ghost hunters say ghost exist. 99.9% of Bigfoot hunters say Bigfoot exists. See a pattern?

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 19, 2021 11:34 am

Frpm the article: ““We are virtually certain that the consensus is well over 99% now and that it’s pretty much case closed for any meaningful public conversation about the reality of human-caused climate change,” said Mark Lynas, a visiting fellow at the Alliance for Science at Cornell University and the paper’s first author.”

If that’s the case, can you explain how CO2 works to create this situation?

I didn’t think so.

And none of those studies you surveyed can explain it either.

1
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 19, 2021 11:35 am

From the article: ““It’s critical to acknowledge the principal role of greenhouse gas emissions so that we can rapidly mobilize new solutions, since we are already witnessing in real time the devastating impacts of climate related disasters on businesses, people and the economy,” said Benjamin Houlton, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Cornell and a co-author of the study,”

None of that is true. These guys are just parroting the climate change propaganda.

0
Reply
George Daddis
October 19, 2021 11:35 am

Lying with a true statement:
“….since we are already witnessing in real time the devastating impacts of climate related disasters.”

Of course we are witnessing “in real time” devastating impacts; impacts that have occurred since extreme weather has been recorded, and often much worse in the past. (You are supposed to conclude these impacts are only recent.)

When they attempt to mislead as obviously as this, there is reason to doubt their main assertion.

Past “studies” of this nature used the assumption that if a paper very specifically did NOT disagree with “human caused” climate change, and even made no comment, the study made the assumption you agreed.

And of course ANY human contribution to increased CO2 and then by inference increased temperatures was also “agreement”. (e.g. Doran and Zimmerman).
Lastly if you wrote a paper asking what impact increased temperatures would have on a horned frog, that was ALSO implicit agreement.

0
Reply
Tom Abbott
October 19, 2021 11:37 am

From the article: “If the 97% result from the 2013 study still left some doubt on scientific consensus on the human influence on climate, the current findings go even further to allay any uncertainty, Lynas said. “This pretty much should be the last word,” he said.”

The 97 percent study was a fraud, and this new study is just a continuation of the same fraud.

Wait until you see how they arrived at their results.

0
Reply
Dan M
October 19, 2021 11:39 am

I agree, 100% of journal editors refuse to publish papers skeptical of the degree of human causes of climate change. Yet they will publish any and every paper that attributes every type of weather to human causes and any and every paper that claims that a particular creature is in danger because of climate change.

Also, as in the earlier 97% paper, they include in their statistics any paper that mentions (i.e. assumes) a possible human cause for climate change even if the primary subject of the paper is a completely unrelated topic.

Suppose there were only 8 papers that actually focused on the causes of climate change and 4 of them were skeptical about human causation?

Figures lie and liars figure.

0
Reply
John V. Wright
October 19, 2021 11:43 am

What utter humiliation for Cornell. Such abject, non-scientific rubbish. I really think that in terms of scientific integrity we are approaching The End of Days.

0
Reply
Dena
October 19, 2021 11:48 am

I get so tired for hearing consensus when people are talking about science. Consider the statement “The consensus is you can make a lot of money in a short time by robbing a bank”. It often overlooks other important facts and it can be very wrong. Consensus as an air of authority but it means opinion, not fact. The problem is people think they are being told fact when it could very well be fiction.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
October 19, 2021 11:51 am

Even Kim Young Un does not get a vote like that. These people do not live in the real world.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

Climate Friendly Bitcoin Miners Use Waste Heat to Warm Entire Cities

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
biofuels Ridiculae

Prince Charles’ Climate Friendly Automobile Runs on Fine Wine and Cheese

7 days ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

China Invents Carbon-Neutral Oil!

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Oil and Gas Ridiculae

Business Insider: Abolish Fossil Fuel To Stop Global Warming

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

UNSUPPORTABLE CLAIM: More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Forecasting

We Trust Meteorology To Save Lives. Is The Same Possible For Climate Science?

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics COP conferences

Aussie Deputy PM Rejects Immediate Net Zero Deal

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics nuclear power

Britain to Downgrade Renewables, Embrace Nuclear Power

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: