Aussie Deputy PM Rejects Immediate Net Zero Deal

Australia’s National Party leader Barnaby Joyce has suggested that attempts to pressure the coalition into a rushed decision on Net Zero could lead to the downfall of the Australian Government.

Updated October 18, 2021 — 12.02pm Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Liberal MPs he intends to take a binding commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 to the Glasgow climate summit, revealing to colleagues it will be more than a general statement of policy. But he confirmed to a Liberal party room meeting on Monday morning he has no intention of upgrading Australia’s 2030 emissions target, which was set under former prime minister Tony Abbott in 2015. … Asked if he and others would have to quit cabinet if they could not agree with government policy, Mr Joyce said this was a “statement of the bleeding obvious” but he warned that this should not be pushed too far. “The process is quite clear – everybody is in cabinet at the behest of the Prime Minister and that includes me,” he told the ABC on Monday morning. “But of course, hand in glove goes with that the ripple effect through the Coalition, and everything comes with rights and comes with consequences and everybody is aware of that.” … Read more: https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/barnaby-joyce-warns-on-coalition-after-net-zero-impasse-20211018-p590rx.html

October 18, 2021 12:05 pm Prime Minister Scott Morrison could head overseas at the end of this month without a deal to reach net-zero by 2050, as the Nationals refuse to sign a deal that would “harm” regional Australia. On Sunday, the Nationals held a four-hour meeting in an attempt to come up with a position on Energy Minister Angus Taylor’s plan to reach net zero by 2050, to no avail. On Monday, Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce said it was impossible for the party to come up with a deal in four hours – despite the Coalition having been in power for eight years. … Mr Joyce went on to tell RN Breakfast what the Nationals were being asked to sign was “such a titanic change” to the trajectory of Australia, “that absolutely insists on due diligence”. … When asked whether it was possible the Prime Minister could head to Glasgow without a deal, Mr Joyce said the Nations would “try to be an effective member of the coalition”, but that they would not bend over to the detriment of regional Australia. … Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/barnaby-joyce-david-littleproud-say-regional-australia-priority-as-nationals-attempt-to-reach-net-zero-position/news-story/42423b9d6a83e6dd83e79c9e25a5da1c

Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs National Party Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce’s support to maintain a majority in Australia’s parliament. But agreeing higher fuel prices is politically impossible for Barnaby Joyce, whose main support base is rural and mining districts.

Yet how do you achieve Net Zero without higher prices for fossil fuel?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tried to turn the screws, by committing to attend Glasgow COP26, then demanding his government produce a net zero deal he could announce at the climate summit. But right now, there is a real chance this high pressure tactic could blow up in his face.

There is still a horrible possibility a deal will emerge. Barnaby Joyce wants to support his coalition partner Scott Morrison, who wants a Net Zero pledge he can take to COP26. But Barnaby Joyce also has to take care of his rural and mining supporters, who absolutely depend on affordable energy for their everyday lives.

