Aussie Deputy PM Rejects Immediate Net Zero Deal

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s National Party leader Barnaby Joyce has suggested that attempts to pressure the coalition into a rushed decision on Net Zero could lead to the downfall of the Australian Government.

Morrison tells Liberals he wants binding 2050 net zero target at Glasgow summit

By David Crowe
Updated October 18, 2021 — 12.02pm

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Liberal MPs he intends to take a binding commitment to net zero emissions by 2050 to the Glasgow climate summit, revealing to colleagues it will be more than a general statement of policy.

But he confirmed to a Liberal party room meeting on Monday morning he has no intention of upgrading Australia’s 2030 emissions target, which was set under former prime minister Tony Abbott in 2015.

Asked if he and others would have to quit cabinet if they could not agree with government policy, Mr Joyce said this was a “statement of the bleeding obvious” but he warned that this should not be pushed too far.

“The process is quite clear – everybody is in cabinet at the behest of the Prime Minister and that includes me,” he told the ABC on Monday morning.

“But of course, hand in glove goes with that the ripple effect through the Coalition, and everything comes with rights and comes with consequences and everybody is aware of that.”

Read more: https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/barnaby-joyce-warns-on-coalition-after-net-zero-impasse-20211018-p590rx.html

From News Corp;

Barnaby Joyce fires up at ABC host during net zero interview

Barnaby Joyce has hit back at an ABC host after the Nationals leader came under fire for his party failing to reach a net-zero position ahead of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Ellen Ransley | NCA NewsWire
October 18, 2021 12:05 pm

Prime Minister Scott Morrison could head overseas at the end of this month without a deal to reach net-zero by 2050, as the Nationals refuse to sign a deal that would “harm” regional Australia.

On Sunday, the Nationals held a four-hour meeting in an attempt to come up with a position on Energy Minister Angus Taylor’s plan to reach net zero by 2050, to no avail.

On Monday, Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce said it was impossible for the party to come up with a deal in four hours – despite the Coalition having been in power for eight years.

Mr Joyce went on to tell RN Breakfast what the Nationals were being asked to sign was “such a titanic change” to the trajectory of Australia, “that absolutely insists on due diligence”.

When asked whether it was possible the Prime Minister could head to Glasgow without a deal, Mr Joyce said the Nations would “try to be an effective member of the coalition”, but that they would not bend over to the detriment of regional Australia.

Read more: https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/barnaby-joyce-david-littleproud-say-regional-australia-priority-as-nationals-attempt-to-reach-net-zero-position/news-story/42423b9d6a83e6dd83e79c9e25a5da1c

Liberal Prime Minister Scott Morrison needs National Party Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce’s support to maintain a majority in Australia’s parliament. But agreeing higher fuel prices is politically impossible for Barnaby Joyce, whose main support base is rural and mining districts.

Yet how do you achieve Net Zero without higher prices for fossil fuel?

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tried to turn the screws, by committing to attend Glasgow COP26, then demanding his government produce a net zero deal he could announce at the climate summit. But right now, there is a real chance this high pressure tactic could blow up in his face.

There is still a horrible possibility a deal will emerge. Barnaby Joyce wants to support his coalition partner Scott Morrison, who wants a Net Zero pledge he can take to COP26. But Barnaby Joyce also has to take care of his rural and mining supporters, who absolutely depend on affordable energy for their everyday lives.

Dennis
October 19, 2021 2:05 am

The National Party of Australia and Leader/Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce should remind the Coalition Liberal Party of Australia partners in Government that net zero emissions was a future objective discussed at the Paris Conference at the end of 2015.

And that Australia well exceeded the emissions target agreed to at the Kyoto Conference and without applying the credits is in line to achieve the Paris Agreement emissions target by 2030.

Few UN member nations have achieved those targets. Australia produces 1.3% of global emissions by country, China produces 30.0%.

0
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  Dennis
October 19, 2021 2:10 am

And also remind the Prime Minister and Cabinet of this admission just before the Paris Conference was conducted at the end of 2015 …

  • 06:43 PM ET 02/10/2015

Economic Systems: The alarmists keep telling us their concern about global warming is all about man’s stewardship of the environment. But we know that’s not true. A United Nations official has now confirmed this.
At a news conference last week in Brussels, Christiana Figueres, executive secretary of U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change, admitted that the goal of environmental activists is not to save the world from ecological calamity but to destroy capitalism.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for at least 150 years, since the Industrial Revolution,” she said.
Referring to a new international treaty environmentalists hope will be adopted at the Paris climate change conference later this year, she added: “This is probably the most difficult task we have ever given ourselves, which is to intentionally transform the economic development model for the first time in human history.”
The only economic model in the last 150 years that has ever worked at all is capitalism. The evidence is prima facie: From a feudal order that lasted a thousand years, produced zero growth and kept workdays long and lifespans short, the countries that have embraced free-market capitalism have enjoyed a system in which output has increased 70-fold, work days have been halved and lifespans doubled.
Figueres is perhaps the perfect person for the job of transforming “the economic development model” because she’s really never seen it work. “If you look at Ms. Figueres’ Wikipedia page,” notes Cato economist Dan Mitchell: Making the world look at their right hand while they choke developed economies with their left.

0
Reply
LdB
October 19, 2021 2:16 am

Seem like a coalition plan for the upcoming election. Humpty Barnaby and his party can pick up seats in non woke areas and the libs can play to the woke inner city seats on basically opposition policy. As a coalition they can then appeal to both voters 🙂

0
Reply
