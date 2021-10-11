Figure 2 - ONS Population Forecast vs Forecast using Japanese Growth Rate. Source Smaller Families and Ageing Populations
Climate Politics Population

Claim: Immigrants and Robots Can Ease the Climate Transition to a Reduced Population

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
46 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Breitbart; When climate activists discuss a “well being” economy, I thought they just meant communism. Turns out a “well being” economy is also code for encouraging the deplorables to gradually die off.

PM REPORT EXPOSES THE AGEING MYTH 

8 OCTOBER 2021 

A major new report by Population Matters busts the myth that a declining birth rate and ageing population spell economic disaster. Silver linings, not silver burdensreveals the benefits of fewer people being born, and identifies the common-sense policies that will meet the challenges of a society in which more people are older. 

The new report is a significant contribution to the public debate on ageing. Headlines about “jaw-dropping crashes” in birth rate and a “silver tsunami” of old people threatening to overwhelm government budgets and leave millions of vacancies unfilled have led to calls for action to boost birth rates across the world.

The new report finds instead that falling birth rates offer multiple advantages, and the increasing number of old people is neither an imminent crisis nor an insoluble problem.

With a foreword by economist and former chair of the UK’s Climate Change Committee, Lord Adair Turner, the 30-page report – backed by more than 100 references – is available here.

CREATING A WELLBEING ECONOMY

The report calls for a reorientation of economic priorities, away from constant growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which benefits from an expanding birth rate and growing population. It notes that GDP places no value on the natural world and on human activities which don’t involve economic transactions.

While it’s right for poorer countries to grow their economies as part of the process of escaping poverty, in richer countries that growth in production and consumption is a key driver of our environmental crisis.

Transitioning to a wellbeing economy would not only ensure that quality of humans’ lives and protection of the natural world are the drivers of all economic activity, it would also help us to recognise the value of investing in older people.

THE SOLUTIONS

That does not mean that policies to address our ageing populations are not available now. The solutions are already understood and can be implemented by governments in the time scale needed. One of the report’s reiterated points is that with 130 million births a year and population projected to keep growing until the second half of this century at least, there will be no shortage of people. At the same time, the transition to an older society is happening slowly.

The report’s findings include:

* The gap between supply and demand for labour in developed economies is likely to be lower than anticipated, due to continued population growth, enhanced productivity, and automation replacing existing jobs. Meanwhile, there are more than 200 million people unemployed, and labour force participation (people in work or looking for work) is only 49% for women. Investment in education and gender equality will help prepare people for work, and realise their potential.

Read more: https://populationmatters.org/news/2021/10/pm-report-exposes-ageing-myth

Delving into the main report, improving labour force participation includes raising the retirement age.

… Delayed retirement and enhancing the economic productivity of older workers will put more money into pension schemes and the exchequer. Pension reform can significantly reduce the fiscal burden. It has already begun in most high income countries, but must continue, reflecting the particular challenges each faces. …

Read more: Smaller Families and Ageing Populations

The report also calls for tax rises.

… Tax rises to meet additional cost are viable policy options, likely to be accepted by the public if managed appropriately. …

Read more: Same link as above

The report presents Japan’s demographic crisis as the model to emulate;

… Presenting new research, the paper outlines three key findings on what the UK could achieve by 2035 if it matched the demographic trend set to be witnessed in Japan over the next fifteen years:

CLIMATE CHANGE – Generating 38 million fewer tonnes of CO2 annually by 2035. This is equivalent to taking almost 19 million cars off the road.

HOUSING CRISIS – Eliminating the need for some 4 million extra homes across Britain, helping to tackle the UK’s chronic housing problems.

NATURE – Stopping major building developments on some 435,000 acres of land. This in turn will help to mend Britain’s broken relationship with nature. …

Read more: Same link as above

This wellbeing economy idea has been kicking around for a while. The population reduction report notes Iceland is attempting to press ahead with measures of factors other than GDP being the key driver of government policy. Former British Prime Minister David Cameron pushed for GDP to be replaced by an arbitrary government measure of happiness, though his plan never got much traction.

A notable advocate of measuring happiness rather than GDP is the kingdom of Bhutan.

Bhutan is a small country perched in the Himalayas, between India and China, not far from Nepal, though Bhutan does not share a land border with Nepal.

In 2010 The Guardian printed an article praising Bhutan’s focus on happiness. But Bhutan’s focus on happiness rather than economic security has cost them dearly, around a third of the people of Bhutan suffer food insecurity.

I don’t know if mass hunger and a need for handouts from the global community is the ultimate fate of all nations which focus on goals other than maintaining a strong economy, but I have yet to find an exception.

BallBounces
October 11, 2021 10:03 am

Progressives' definition of a well-being economy: You're dead and they're not.

16
Reply
n.n
Reply to  BallBounces
October 11, 2021 10:41 am

A wicked solution to a purportedly hard problem.

1
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  BallBounces
October 11, 2021 11:10 am

Yeah.
Its a communist Schroedingers Cat.
The cat that starves and dies always belong to the lesser equal cats.

0
Reply
Sara
Reply to  BallBounces
October 11, 2021 11:56 am

True, except for one small thing: they don’t generally reproduce, so which will “die out” first? Them? Or the rest of the population?
They depend on everyone else “to do” things for them without doing anything themselves, a sure sign of decay at work here.
They certainly do have false notions about themselves.

0
Reply
Ronald Stein
October 11, 2021 10:10 am

While it’s right for poorer countries to grow their economies as part of the process of escaping poverty, their efforts are a key driver of our environmental crisis.
﻿

Global emissions will be exploding in the coming years and decades ahead over the population and economic growth of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam that plan to build more than 600 coal power units and African countries that are planning to build more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired power plants by 2030.

Of the more than 2,449 are coal-fired power plants. Over half (1,363) of the world’s coal power plants are in China and India whose populations of mostly poor peoples is roughly 2.7 billion.

Regardless of the efforts of the wealthy countries such as the United State, Germany, UK, and Australia, global emissions will be exploding in the coming years and decades ahead over the population and economic growth of China, India, Indonesia, Japan, and Vietnam that plan to build more than 600 new coal power units and African countries that are planning to build more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired power plants by 2030.

4
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 11, 2021 10:33 am

We are not experiencing 'environmental crisis'.

4
Reply
Jerry Mead
Reply to  Ronald Stein
October 11, 2021 10:45 am

>> Global emissions will be exploding <<

Please quantify that, and describe the problem that you assume it creates.

Coal and gas plants can be made relatively ‘clean burn’ these days, so what’s the issue.?

0
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Jerry Mead
October 11, 2021 11:26 am

The climate activists are flying false colors, they are really left wing socialists and communists. They want you to believe that CO2 is a problem and are using it as an issue to install themselves as a world-wide one party rule.

When they achieve that goal, CO2 will be dropped as an issue and they will go about the business of seeing to it that their political enemies are eliminated. The cancel culture is a mere annoyance compared with what’s to come.

0
Reply
markl
October 11, 2021 10:11 am

When those that advocate lifestyle changes to save the world lead by example I'll start listening.

7
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  markl
October 11, 2021 11:42 am

Come on man .
Our billionaire overlords have put so much effort to turn us into corrupted, celebrity worshipping morons to make us accept the contradiction of a tiny rich minority(celebrities,because we like them)inside a communist system
so the superrich minority can hide themselves and their wealth behind those celebrities.
From time to time they will even throw us a bone and give us a fake sense of justice by
destroying a celebrity and encouraging us to hate the fallen angel.

PS
I can guarant you that within this decade some billionaires will exactly do what you ask for as part of next level indoctrination (I’m even sure that those billionaires have already been chosen and that this shitshow has already started on a low level = prince harry&Megan Merkel)
and it will take several years for us peasants to realise that all those ascetic ex billionaires are still superrich and use the Rockefeller trick (foundation,NGO’s ,etc)
to appear poor (Have you ever wondered why there are no Rockefellers on Forbes billionaires list?)

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 10:11 am

There must be something wrong with me.I don't spend all my waking hours trying to figure out how to depopulate the planet like these clowns do. Does Britain really have a broken relationship with nature? Between the Badger Trust and all those Brits who feed hedgehogs in their gardens, it seems pretty solid to me.

7
Reply
Abolition Man
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 10:29 am

They must be punished for allowing large numbers of rare and endangered birds to be maimed, mutilated, and killed by their worship of the wind gods!

1
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Abolition Man
October 11, 2021 11:47 am

Well,you have to break some eggs to make an omelette is an old commie saying to justify all the attrocities.
Problem with windmills may be,that there are no more birds left to lay eggs .

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 11:10 am

We in the UK don't have a 'broken' relationship with nature, we have a housing shortfall and the answer is to build more houses not to reduce the population to fit. I'm guessing that the author's and contributors of this paper all live in inner cities or suburban housing areas and don't have the first clue what nature or large open spaces are like.

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
October 11, 2021 10:18 am

make a comfortably arrogant western liberal herd yaks and live in a yurt for 6 months thru a Himalayan winter and he/she/it will quickly become a fossil fuel loving Conservative when they return. if they return at all, most wouldn't make it 1 month.

6
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 11, 2021 11:55 am

Dude ,won’t happen.
Those white western liberals are so soft and unskilled that they wouldn’t survive a winter in Himalaya.
Half of them would commit suicide after 3 days without internet, the rest will suffer from virtue signalling withdrawals and lack of likes and thumb ups and the tiny rest of survivers will jump down the cliffs the day they run out of joss sticks.

0
Reply
2hotel9
October 11, 2021 10:19 am

Let all those who believe in and support this ideology gather at government facilities where they can be removed from the population, I support their choice 100%. Just like abortion, it is about choice, right?

8
Reply
n.n
Reply to  2hotel9
October 11, 2021 10:45 am

Abortion is Her Choice. Elective abortion is her Choice… and the feminists and masculinists approve.

0
Reply
2hotel9
Reply to  n.n
October 11, 2021 11:27 am

Yep, all about choice till you choose something that is not part of the leftists' dogma. Then you will be forced to submit. Too many examples to list here just from the last 20 years.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 10:20 am

More warmed over Malthusianism.

3
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 11:11 am

3rd iteration Malthus.

0
Reply
HotScot
October 11, 2021 10:23 am

This in turn will help to mend Britain’s broken relationship with nature. …”

What effing broken relationship?

Thanks to mechanisation and fossil fuels, more people now that ever have the opportunity to commune with Nature.

The old Rest and be Thankful road in Scotland was so named because the cars of the 30’s, 40’s and even the 50’s struggled to negotiate the gradient without overheating, so reaching the top one could be thankful for the opportunity to rest the car. Before that, it was the horses that needed the rest.

Travelling around Scotland by car was the preserve of the wealthy, and it was still an arduous task with no conveniences of breakdown services being only a mobile phone call away.

Today, one can travel the length and breadth of the country easily, visiting the remotest parts in safety and comfort.

People like this writing ‘reports’ like this need to be taken out and flogged.

7
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  HotScot
October 11, 2021 11:58 am

Well, I was always told that it was the builders of the road that coined the phrase when they finally reached the top of the hill.

0
Reply
Oldseadog
Reply to  HotScot
October 11, 2021 12:01 pm

Pressed the send by mistake.
My old man used to burn up that road on a motorbike in the early 1920s.

0
Reply
beng135
October 11, 2021 10:23 am

Communism is so early 20th century. A newer, more "efficient" totalitarianism is needed to control the masses. Orwell's 1984 was an improved concept, and China is improving on that. But the western world and its indoctrinated culture via half a century of its "educational" system and the corporate media is catching up.

/sarc, but true

/sarc, but true

3
Reply
Abolition Man
October 11, 2021 10:25 am

Eric,
It is indeed heartening to see that they espouse making workers labor later into life before they kill them off! The English must feel their hearts swelling with love for their government, just as patriotic Americans feel obeying their leaders’ desires to take up fentanyl use!
With encouragement from the Party of Davos and the CCP, it seems that liberal, Western democracies have been completely subverted by the corporate elite and their sociopathic sycophants!

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
October 11, 2021 10:28 am

“The report calls for a reorientation of economic priorities, away from constant growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which benefits from an expanding birth rate and growing population.”

***********’

If this reorientation happens, do these brilliant light bulbs expect the birth rate to start falling on its own? What happens if it keeps expanding?

Will govt place controls on birth rates to implement this economic reorientation? How will govt decide who gets to procreate and who does not? Will young couples have to get a permit to have a baby? How will young couples react if they are refused a permit?

Once again, the hard Left is taking is cues from Orwell’s Nineteen-Eighty-Four. Sex was a crime in the novel and population was maintained through Artsem — artificial insemination. The real world Orwellian Big Brother thinkers are getting more dangerous and frightening with the passage of time.

1
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
October 11, 2021 10:57 am

Artsem…..

0
Reply
J Mac
October 11, 2021 10:31 am

It all sounds so Utopian, doesn't it? Are the starving Bhutanians 'happy'? Really???

1
Reply
n.n
October 11,

Planned parent/hood.

Roe, Roe, Roe your baby, violently down the river Styx.

0
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
October 11, 2021 10:39 am

“That does not mean that policies to address our ageing populations are not available now. The solutions are already understood and can be implemented by governments in the time scale needed. ”

Covid …

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 10:41 am

“well being” also means this in the Obama-Biden synthetic world…

Student loans: California woman sees nearly $350,000 discharged in personal bankruptcy while serving as her own lawyer (yahoo.com)

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 10:50 am

All of the productivity and automation gains will be needed to pay for the bad public policy spinning now, such as unsustainable social spending growth, paying for the policy-generated energy and grid crises, and paying unexpectedly for regional resource wars after shadow boxing climate change.

0
Reply
John the Econ
October 11, 2021 10:53 am

Utopian insanity. The millions of people per year who are arriving at our borders from the third world are not coming so that they can experience a planned “well being” economy that is no better than the ones they are fleeing. They want what most Americans have lived for over a century.

And just who wants to experience the stagnation that Japan has been stuck with for the last 25 years?

0
Reply
fretslider
October 11, 2021 10:58 am

Population Matters are a misanthropic bunch of loons. They hate people.

Chris Packham has clearly got up somebody’s nose…

“ Masked men blow up Land Rover in suspected arson attack at Chris Packham’s home”

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/chris-packham-home-car-fire-b1935677.html

Ah, the smell of burning martyr…

1
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  fretslider
October 11, 2021 11:18 am

Chris Packham gets up everybodies nose. He’s a moron that thinks that he should decide how people behave and what they’re allowed to do. I’m not surprised this has happened, just that it hasn’t happened before, many times.

1
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Richard Page
October 11, 2021 11:23 am

My guess would be the agricultural community

He’s a classic Malthusian who doesn’t mind making money out of eco tourism

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 11:02 am

In the U.S., immigrants will need a lot of training on how not to work and how to rack up huge student loans without meaningful degrees. There will be a lot of adjustment for them to understand they live in a country that is uncompetitive and no longer makes things and orders it all from China by container ship. Good luck. If they do try to work it may be illegal activities in the eyes of EPA, OSHA, IRS, GSA, DoL, AG, and DHS. Better form a nonprofit voting block and learn to code climate models to get ahead.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 11:05 am

…and don’t let any of those kids go to work–that’s illegal. And don’t let the kids out on the street–that’s also dangerous.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
October 11, 2021 11:03 am

Have they taken their cue from here:
Headline:”Average GP working three-day week
Telegraph

Not bad huh, £100 Grand (i.e. 3 times UK average salary) for half the work

And us muppets, led by the Donkey King Boris, were seen standing on street corners applauding them as they presided over the world’s second highest per-capita covid fatality rate

why am I not surprised or shocked?
Because it is all perfectly typical of:

  • Senior Management in both the health and civil services
  • Climate Science
  • Financial Services
  • Legal Services
  • UK Universities
  • UK Members of Parliament

Lazy no-good money grubbing parasites.
And they are going to, directly as per this story or indirectly by simply doing what they’re already doing, they are going to ki!ll their host

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Peta of Newark
October 11, 2021 11:25 am

The BMJ advocates less testing etc to get the NHS carbon footprint down

0
Reply
Mr.
October 11, 2021 11:27 am

There should be an “Honor Board” on display at UN headquarters that lists all those who have made outstanding contributions to the promotion of “perceived human misery”.

Top order of that list would be the chiefs of the UN itself.

Followed closely by the by-line journalists of The Guardian.

And then all the alarmist “climate scientists”

If I can now borrow from “Jaws” –
“you’re gonna need a bigger board”

1
Reply
Sara
October 11, 2021 11:40 am

So…. in order to “save the planet” from us, we must eliminate us.

As long as it’s THEM FIRST,….

These people are really a sick bunch of slogs.

0
Reply
Vuk
October 11, 2021 11:41 am

Solar storm warning:
‘We are awaiting the impact of a coronal mass ejection launched by an M1.6 solar flare that took place two days ago.
The impact is expected to occur within the next 12 hours. A moderate G2 (Kp6) geomagnetic storm watch is in effect.’
Follow it live on http://www.spaceweatherlive.com
Tromso today’s geomagnetic excursions:comment image

0
Reply
Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
October 11, 2021 12:12 pm

Z- green: Vertical component of the Earth’s magnetic field strength, at the high latitudes (Tromso 69.65° N, 19° E) is very close to the ‘total field strength’.
D- red: Declination in degrees
H- blue: Horizontal component of the Earth’s magnetic field strength.

0
Reply
leowaj
October 11, 2021 12:07 pm

It’s the clown world we now live in. Leftist ideology completely misses what undergirds any economy: reproducing human beings. Economy always reflects the activity of human beings. A “wellbeing economy” might at first be beneficial for those who are alive at the moment of its implementation. Machines will create food and houses and many other products for human consumption; money will be abundant; climate issues will be lessened (maybe). But then as this utopia carries on for a generation, the birth rate plummets catastrophically. Yet the propaganda in the “wellbeing economy” dismisses the impact of it, so people are comforted and pacified. With a birthrate hovering at or just above zero, plus the aging of the generation (which cannot be stopped), the effects begin to manifest: the maternal machines break down (Second Law of Thermodynamics) and no one is able to fix them; food production begins to slow down and hunger sets in; hunger leads to starvation, starvation leads to illness, illness leads to disease and death. At that point, the end of humanity comes because the generations that can reproduce cannot reproduce quickly enough nor will their children likely survive in such a disease-ridden world.

The imbeciles who craft these ideas either willfully hate humanity or they have their heads so far up their anuses that they lack all critical thinking skills.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

