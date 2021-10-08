Announcing: The First WUWT Climate Change Essay Contest

That’s right, we are having an essay contest, and there will be cash prizes for the winners. But I’ll need your help. As many of you know, over the past two years Google has slowly squeezed out most of our ad revenue. So, before we officially announce our essay contest, we need to first raise the funds so we can offer meaningful cash prizes. That means folks like you need to help. Please go to our donation page and contribute as much as you can.

Despite the frequent accusations from climate alarmists and journalists, we never receive a dime from the fossil fuel industry, and Google has made certain that our ad revenue fails to cover the cost of publishing WUWT. In fact, now they have doubled down, and announced they are going to cut off any website that publishes any doubt about catastrophic man-made global warming. See this story: Google, YouTube to prohibit ads and monetization on climate denial content

We believe the upcoming essay contest will help to engage a younger set of climate realists and gain more coverage for a rational view of climate change. So, let me thank you in advance for your help. Please donate now.

Here is the contest in a nutshell, which we plan to officially announce November 1st.

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis?

Write the best arguments against the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no climate crisis.

Entry categories:

General Public: Any reader who does not fall into the two categories below

Any reader who does not fall into the two categories below Professionals: Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates

Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates Students: College undergrads, high school students, and below

Cash Prizes:

First prize for each of the above categories: To be determined once we have concluded our fundraising , but hopefully over $1000

, but hopefully over $1000 Second prize/runner up for each of the above categories: To be determined once we have concluded our fundraising.

Contest Rules Summary:

Open to everyone, see categories.

Essays must question the validity of the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming.

All entries must be submitted electronically.

1500 words or less, not including citations.

Graphics and tables are welcome.

Citations are encouraged.

Winners can remain anonymous, but must be verified by WUWT staff.

Winning essays will be announced and published January 10th, 2022

All winning essays, judged by a panel of climate experts and journalists, will be published here, some non-winning essays may also be published.

A nationwide press-release will also be made to media outlets announcing the winning essays and their authors, if they choose not to be anonymous. I expect these essays and the winners will be picked up by many media outlets.

We will officially open the contest to entries on Monday, November 1st by announcing the contest page. At that time, the final official rules and format requirements will be published.

In the meantime, we encourage all WUWT readers to pitch in with funding for the cash prizes.



Just click on the big “Donate” button on the right sidebar. Or, this link. It is critical that we help the world to understand that the sky is not falling.

It is critical that we help the world to understand that an in-depth understanding of climate science fails to support the theory of catastrophic man-made global warming aka the “climate crisis”.



Thanks for your help, it is vitally important.

Anthony Watts

P.S. This post will stay at the top of WUWT through Monday morning to get maximum exposure.

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...