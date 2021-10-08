Announcements

Announcing: The First WUWT Climate Change Essay Contest

Anthony Watts
That’s right, we are having an essay contest, and there will be cash prizes for the winners. But I’ll need your help.  As many of you know, over the past two years Google has slowly squeezed out most of our ad revenue.  So, before we officially announce our essay contest, we need to first raise the funds so we can offer meaningful cash prizes.  That means folks like you need to help.  Please go to our donation page and contribute as much as you can.

Despite the frequent accusations from climate alarmists and journalists, we never receive a dime from the fossil fuel industry, and Google has made certain that our ad revenue fails to cover the cost of publishing WUWT.  In fact, now they have doubled down, and announced they are going to cut off any website that publishes any doubt about catastrophic man-made global warming. See this story: Google, YouTube to prohibit ads and monetization on climate denial content

We believe the upcoming essay contest will help to engage a younger set of climate realists and gain more coverage for a rational view of climate change.  So, let me thank you in advance for your help.  Please donate now.

Here is the contest in a nutshell, which we plan to officially announce November 1st.

Topic: Is there really a climate crisis?

Write the best arguments against the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming that would convince your neighbors that there is no climate crisis.

Entry categories:

  • General Public: Any reader who does not fall into the two categories below
  • Professionals: Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates
  • Students: College undergrads, high school students, and below

Cash Prizes:

  • First prize for each of the above categories:  To be determined once we have concluded our fundraising, but hopefully over $1000
  • Second prize/runner up for each of the above categories: To be determined once we have concluded our fundraising.

Contest Rules Summary:

  • Open to everyone, see categories.
  • Essays must question the validity of the theory of man-made catastrophic global warming.
  • All entries must be submitted electronically.
  • 1500 words or less, not including citations.
  • Graphics and tables are welcome.
  • Citations are encouraged.
  • Winners can remain anonymous, but must be verified by WUWT staff.
  • Winning essays will be announced and published January 10th, 2022

All winning essays, judged by a panel of climate experts and journalists, will be published here, some non-winning essays may also be published.

A nationwide press-release will also be made to media outlets announcing the winning essays and their authors, if they choose not to be anonymous. I expect these essays and the winners will be picked up by many media outlets.

We will officially open the contest to entries on Monday, November 1st by announcing the contest page. At that time, the final official rules and format requirements will be published.

In the meantime, we encourage all WUWT readers to pitch in with funding for the cash prizes. 

Just click on the big “Donate” button on the right sidebar.  Or, this link.  It is critical that we help the world to understand that the sky is not falling.

It is critical that we help the world to understand that an in-depth understanding of climate science fails to support the theory of catastrophic man-made global warming aka the “climate crisis”.

Thanks for your help, it is vitally important.

Anthony Watts

P.S. This post will stay at the top of WUWT through Monday morning to get maximum exposure.

M Courtney
October 8, 2021 6:02 am

Sounds like fun.
Will donate when at a safer internet place.

M Courtney
Reply to  M Courtney
October 8, 2021 6:05 am

Rule clarification please:

  • Professionals: Scientists, engineers, graduate students, doctoral candidates

What if you are one of those but in a field entirely unrelated to climatology? I assume one would be in this category. But does that mean one has to reveal more of one’s personal data?

Or would you take it on faith that someone is Professional or General?

Derek Wood
October 8, 2021 6:08 am

Migrate to another site? Many have, I understand. I’m sure most of your subscribers will follow you. I would.

Vuk
October 8, 2021 6:30 am

Good News for once from Climate change people:

Well researched report from EMBER

  • Burning wood is the electricity sector’s second largest CO2 emitter after fossil gas.
  • Drax is the UK’s largest single source of CO2 emissions.
  • Drax is the EU’s third largest CO2 emitter among coal plants when biomass emissions are included.
  • These emissions are not counted in the UK’s emissions inventory – burning wood is treated as ‘carbon neutral’, despite evidence to the contrary.
  • Burning wood is a larger emitter than coal in the UK
  • Biomass industry claims burning wood is carbon-neutral, however the science disagrees
  • Drax is a top 5 CO2 emitter in Europe
  • Drax is one of Europe’s top 5 emitters of PM10 air pollution
  • Biomass generators are looking for new subsidies through BECCS – but will it deliver the negative emissions they promise?

https://ember-climate.org/commentary/2021/10/08/uk-biomass-emits-more-co2-than-coal/

Ban wood chip burning !

Keith Rowe
October 8, 2021 6:30 am

Make a subscription for ad-free. $5 a month. I’m sure there are many that would support you and the efforts of climate realism.

