Analysis: Hurricanes Have Not Gotten More Intense, Frequent Over Past 170 Years

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 10. October 2021

In the latest climate and energy video by German site Die kalte Sonne, media claims of increasingly stronger and frequent hurricanes are examined closely and reach the conclusion: “Over the past 170 years, hurricanes have not occurred more frequently or gotten more intense.”

In the wake of hurricane Ida, a number of mainstream media outlets, like German ZDF, blared that hurricanes have gotten worse over the recent decades – due to global warming. But that statement has been found to be driven more by alarmism and activism, and not based on data.

New paper by Vecchi et al

Citing a new paper by Vecchi et al, 2021, appearing in the journal NatureChanges in Atlantic major hurricane frequency since the late-19th century, the authors found: “The homogenized basin-wide HU and MH record does not show strong evidence of a century-scale increase in either MH frequency or MH/HU ratio associated with the century-scale, greenhouse-gas-induced warming of the planet.”

Hurricane recording before satellite observation started in 1972 was based on eye witness observation, meaning a number of hurricanes before 1972 never got recorded. After adjusting, the authors came up with the following chart:

Source: Nature

The adjusted median frequency for major hurricanes was higher in the 1920s and 1950s than after 2000.

Nothing unusual today

The authors suggest that hurricane frequency is in large part modulated by the natural Atlantic oceanic variability:

After homogenization, increases in basin-wide hurricane and major hurricane activity since the 1970s are not part of a century-scale increase, but a recovery from a deep minimum in the 1960s–1980s. We suggest internal (e.g., Atlantic multidecadal) climate variability and aerosol-induced mid-to-late-20th century major hurricane frequency reductions have probably masked century-scale greenhouse-gas warming contributions to North Atlantic major hurricane frequency.”

Despite the 1°C global warming seen since the mid 18th century, hurricane intensity and frequency remained well with the range of natural variability and have not trended upwards. “If anything, it’s a decrease,” reports Die kalte Sonne.

Dave
October 11, 2021 6:07 am

That still leaves them droughts, tornados, forest fires… and locusts.

richard
Reply to  Dave
October 11, 2021 6:33 am

Tornadoes-
 
“With increased National Doppler radar coverage, increasing population, and greater attention to tornado reporting, there has been an increase in the number of tornado reports over the past several decades. This can create a misleading appearance of an increasing trend in tornado frequency. To better understand the variability and trend in tornado frequency in the United States, the total number of EF-1 and stronger, as well as strong to violent tornadoes (EF-3 to EF-5 category on the Enhanced Fujita scale) can be analyzed. These tornadoes would have likely been reported even during the decades before Doppler radar use became widespread and practices resulted in increasing tornado reports. The bar charts below indicate there has been little trend in the frequency of the stronger tornadoes over the past 55 years”
 
https://www.ncdc.noaa.gov/climate-information/extreme-events/us-tornado-climatology/trends

2hotel9
Reply to  richard
October 11, 2021 6:49 am

A lot of times multiple reports of the same tornado are listed as separate tornados.

Mike Maguire
Reply to  richard
October 11, 2021 8:37 am

comment image

Screenshot 2021-10-11 at 10-35-20 This day in history June 8, 2020-Violent tornadoes - MarketForum.png
Ron Long
Reply to  Dave
October 11, 2021 7:32 am

Droughts? My brother lives in western Oregon, and he has not watered his lawn, which continues to be green, for three weeks, yet Western Oregon is “officially” in Severe Drought. This is another example of the woke left weaponizing everything to support their agenda.

Tom Gelsthorpe
Reply to  Ron Long
October 11, 2021 8:06 am

The pattern you describe is a variant of Murphy’s Law, known as the “Round Up the Usual Suspects Law.” e.g. Everything that can be blamed on someone WILL be blamed on someone — the scapegoats we love to hate.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Ron Long
October 11, 2021 8:46 am

We have had a drought year on the western canadian prairies, never fun as wetter is better.
Just as warmer is always better.

But they are prairies and not forests specifically because of long term dry conditions.
Quite easy to pick out the signal change between wet and dry over centuries.

Not that this prevents the usual trolls claiming this is AGW.

Meanwhile we had the nicest summer in a decade, only got a ki!!Ing frost 3 days ago
Except for wildfire smoke it was a pleasant summer

Duane
Reply to  Dave
October 11, 2021 8:05 am

Lions and tigers and bears, o my!

Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 6:12 am

While adjusted data sets are usually suspect, the rationale behind this adjustment does seem valid. It is rather like the change in the count of tornadoes only detected by Doppler radar.

Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 6:55 am

The only increase is in named storms

Doug S
October 11, 2021 6:15 am

Oh my goodness, this is very inconvenient. Think of the damage done to the fundraising and grants if this is allowed to be shared to the masses.

bdgwx
October 11, 2021 6:24 am

Does the WUWT audience support the adjustments made in this publication?

Does the WUWT audience support the conclusion that the dip in the mid-to-late 20th century may at least be partially the result of anthropogenic aerosol emissions?

Does the WUWT audience support the position of the publication that it cannot be used as evidence against the hypothesis that greenhouse-gas-induced warming may lead to an intensification of North Atlantic hurricanes?

Stu
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 6:33 am

Given the holiday, let’s just say that atmospheric CO2 is at the highest level its been since at least Columbus’s arrival on our shores, yet we have had an exceptionally quiet hurricane season, with no Category 3 cyclones making land.

bdgwx
Reply to  Stu
October 11, 2021 7:02 am

As of 10/11/2021…

There have been 20 named storms. The average is 14.

There have been 7 hurricanes. The average is 7.

There have been 4 major hurricanes. The average is 3.

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4.

Ron Long
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:28 am

bdgwx, take a statistics class and get back to us.

MarkW
Reply to  Ron Long
October 11, 2021 7:34 am

If he were to take a course in statistics, he would be the first “climate scientist” to ever do so.

bdgwx
Reply to  Ron Long
October 11, 2021 7:50 am

I did. This is me getting back with you. I just looked again and from what I’m seeing the number of named storms is still 20. The number of hurricanes is still 7. The number of major hurricanes is still 4. And finally Hurricane Ida still made landfall as a category 4. Are you seeing something different?

MarkW
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 8:20 am

Gordon A. Dressler
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 8:24 am

bdgwx,

I’m looking forward to seeing your formal letter—if not full scientific article—contradicting the work of Vecchi et al [Nature, 2021], being published soon in the journal Nature.

You have your work cut out for you.

You see, that is the way that science truly works . . . not by handwaving.

Climate believer
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:33 am

So things have improved since 1933…

20 storms,
11 hurricanes,
6 major hurricanes, comprising two cat 5, and 5 landfalls.

651 dead.

Duane
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 8:09 am

Averages do not include century timescale data. Naming of storms is a recent thing, only starting in the 1960s … you do realize that Europeans have been tracking hurricanes in the Atlantic for the last 528 years, right? Even if they did not have the sensors to see and track storms that we have today, they know which years had worse storms and which years did not.

You do realize that the worst hurricane in US history took place 121 year ago, in Galveston, TX, right?. And that the next several worst storms occurred in the mid to late 1920s to mid-1930s? All of that, of course, long before satellite tracking, stormhunter aircraft, doppler radars, and GPS.

2hotel9
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 6:52 am

Wow, pull your head out of that bucket of coolaide and take a breath of reality. The climate is just fine, doing exactly what it has always done. Climate changes, constantly, always has and always will. Humans are not causing it and can not stop it. Accept reality and go do something meaningful and productive with your life.

Doug S
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:03 am

Just finished scanning the adjustment methods and they at least make common sense. There may be technical details that are not perfect and that would be up for debate among experts in this field. The bottom line that I took away from the adjustment methodology is that, as we progressed through the last 15 decades or so, our tools, accuracy and number of observations have improved and increased. That’s a basic fact that impacts this measurement so I’m confident the charlatans of the climate catastrophe religion will be outraged at this act of blasphemy.

bdgwx
Reply to  Doug S
October 11, 2021 7:38 am

I agree. Our observational record has systematic error in it. Those errors must be corrected to provide a proper analysis.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:18 am

Christopher Landsea also published research showing that prior the Satellite era there are storms not being counted as they didn’t reach landfall or enter shipping lanes, thus historical hurricanes are undercounted.

Wikipedia

Atlantic hurricane reanalysis project

Incompleteness of dataset

As early as 1957, it was recognized that an increasing trend in the number of tropical cyclones each season in the Atlantic Basin was at least partially tied to increasing observations and better records.[4] By analyzing the density of ship tracks over time, it has been estimated that between 1900 and 1966, an average of two storms per year are missing from HURDAT. This is mainly due to a lack of satellite imagery and lack of reconnaissance aircraft prior to 1943. An additional storm per year is likely missing prior to the advent of new technologies. These technologies include satellite-derived Quikscat winds, satellite-derived temperature profile information, and Robert Hart’s cyclone phase space diagrams, which have led to a recent increase in tropical cyclone detection. Quikscat was launched in 1999, and has been credited with allowing Chantal to be named during the 2007 Atlantic hurricane season.[5] The last two help determine whether or not a low pressure area is an extratropical cyclonesubtropical cyclone, or tropical cyclone.[6]

Christopher Landsea noted that the efforts to reanalyze the Atlantic hurricane database

will not be able to recover observations of open ocean tropical cyclones that were just never taken. Researchers cannot assume that the Atlantic tropical cyclone database presents a complete depiction of frequency of events before the advent of satellite imagery in the mid-1960s. Moreover, newly available advanced tools and techniques are also contributing toward monitoring about one additional Atlantic tropical cyclone per year since 2002. Thus large, long-term ‘trends’ in tropical cyclone frequency are primarily manifestations of increased monitoring capabilities and likely not related to any real change in the climate in which they develop.[7]

bdgwx
Reply to  Sunsettommy
October 11, 2021 7:44 am

I agree. Our observational record has systematic error in it. Those errors must be corrected to provide a proper analysis.

Duane
Reply to  Sunsettommy
October 11, 2021 8:12 am

Let’s put it this way, who can intelligibly argue that humans detected all of the tropical cyclones that ever occurred away from populated land areas 100 years ago, let alone 200 years ago, or 500 years ago? You don’t even have to think about it for a millisecond to know that’s balderdash.

Sunsettommy
Editor
Reply to  Duane
October 11, 2021 8:35 am

Yup there are many unknowns in the past, proxy data have typically low resolution thus all we can do is acknowledge that we have only a small database to draw from which means we really know little in what happened in the past before the Satellite era came.

Richard Page
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:21 am

Given that there are more and more sources admitting that there is no trend in hurricane activity or strength, or a slight negative trend (indistinguishable from yearly fluctuation), then I would have to say that the idea that AGW may lead to an intensification of North Atlantic hurricanes is wrong. The idea that it might has been shown to be just alarmist waffle – time to drop it now. When even the IPCC and most major research institutes don’t support the idea, how can you still support such an untenable position?

Bob boder
Reply to  Richard Page
October 11, 2021 7:44 am

In all likely hood if there is a warming trend all types of major storm activity should go down, since there would be little extra warming along the equator and more warm towards the poles there should be less of a temperature gradient and there for less storms.

bdgwx
Reply to  Richard Page
October 11, 2021 7:56 am

What do you think my position is on the matter?

Gregory Woods
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:32 am

I support being skeptical – what is your position?

bdgwx
Reply to  Gregory Woods
October 11, 2021 7:42 am

I support being skeptical too.

Richard Page
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 8:57 am

I support factual data. If that makes me sceptical then so be it, but one must always follow the data – to cherry pick one year out out of hundreds and use that one year to support an idea at odds with reality would be, in my view, an untenable position. Would you agree?

MarkW
Reply to  bdgwx
October 11, 2021 7:34 am

Adjustments back by data an logic are acceptable. To date none of the CAGW adjustments meet either standard.

You can claim anything you want, but you need facts to back up your beliefs. In regards to aerosols, the dip in hurricane activity was world wide, while aerosols were concentrated in the Northern Atlantic, a place where few hurricanes form at any time.

richard
October 11, 2021 6:32 am

Hurricanes-
 
NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dyamics Laboratory (GFDL): Leaders in Climate Model Development and Research. 
 
 
For about a decade (or even longer), GFDL has annually updated their statement on hurricanes and climate change. This excerpt from their 15 August 2019 update lists some of their negative findings about current hurricane activity.
 
“We find that, after adjusting for such an estimated number of missing storms, there remains just a small nominally positive upward trend in tropical storm occurrence from 1878-2006. Statistical tests indicate that this trend is not significantly distinguishable from zero. In addition, Landsea et al. (2010) note that the rising trend in Atlantic tropical storm counts is almost entirely due to increases in short-duration (<2 day) storms alone. Such short does not provide compelling evidence for a substantial greenhouse warming-induced long-term increase.“-lived storms were particularly likely to have been overlooked in the earlier parts of the record, as they would have had less opportunity for chance encounters with ship traffic. …
“The evidence for an upward trend is even weaker if we look at U.S. landfalling hurricanes, which even show a slight negative trend beginning from 1900 or from the late 1800s. …
“While major hurricanes show more evidence of a rising trend from the late 1800s, the major hurricane data are considered even less reliable than the other two records in the early parts of the record. …
 In short, the historical Atlantic hurricane frequency record does not provide compelling evidence for a substantial greenhouse warming-induced long-term increase.
 
 

Climate believer
Reply to  richard
October 11, 2021 6:46 am

From the EPA’s May 2021 report:

“Since 1878, about six to seven hurricanes have formed in the North Atlantic every year. Roughly two per year make landfall in the United States. The total number of hurricanes (particularly after being adjusted for improvements in observation methods) and the number reaching the United States do not indicate a clear overall trend since 1878.”

IPCC AR6:

“there is low confidence in most reported long-term (multidecadal to centennial) trends in TC frequency- or intensity-based metrics”

SxyxS
October 11, 2021 6:56 am

Reminds me of the headline of the Washington Post that was something like

“The US coast is in an unprecedent hurricane drought – and why it is a bad thing”(no matter what.Even if you admit that the prediction was 100% wrong, give it somehow a negative spin to scare people and push the agenda).

Some other experts(weather.com 2016) were not so kind
“10 reasons why the major hurricane drought is misleading ” (reason 1 – i Would instantly be cancelled and lose my job if i would admit the failure)

“US hurricane drought a matter of Luck ” climate central.org 2015

Once there used to be hurricanes that killed 200000 people(typhoon nina 1975 china)
and floods (1931 ) that killed 2 million people.
All this happened during the perfect 350 ppm co2 climate control knob.
Nowadays 200 people get killed and it’s an unprecedent record breaking Armageddon(the 0.01% co2 logic at work)
just because a bunch of parasites can make a very good living by selling fear disguised as science.

2hotel9
Reply to  SxyxS
October 11, 2021 7:02 am

just because a bunch of parasites can make a very good living by selling fear disguised as science.” And “news”, vast amounts of money to be stolen using the lying “news media”, “science” is a piker compared to them.

Steve Case
Reply to  SxyxS
October 11, 2021 8:03 am

From my file of factoids, smart remarks … etc:

The U.S. coast is in an unprecedented hurricane drought – why this is terrifying –
The Washington Post August 4th 2016

You’re welcome (-:

2hotel9
October 11, 2021 6:59 am

One culprit in the spread of this disinformation is the ever morphing definition of what is and is not a hurricane/cyclone. Add to that the “news” calls every low pressure system that is named a hurricane, no matter that it is simply a low pressure system with no rotation and sustained winds well below 100 mph. Stop naming every half assed bunch of clouds over water, and while we are at it stop naming snow storms. It is all just weather, stop pushing hysterical narratives to drive leftist political agendas which are destroying our civilization.

J Mac
Reply to  2hotel9
October 11, 2021 8:48 am

M’thinks this is a case of The Tail Wagging the Dog!

Wharfplank
October 11, 2021 7:37 am

Whack-a-mole…LA Times says heat waves in the west are now more often, hotter, longer, more humid, and deadlier. Sigh

Paul Johnson
October 11, 2021 8:13 am

Dr. Neil Frank did the complementary study in the 1990’s where he discounted hurricanes that would NOT have been detected using only pre-satellite observations. He drew the same conclusions.

Peter
October 11, 2021 8:15 am

So far this year in central Florida we have been threatened by zero hurricanes. Several years ago three hurricanes attacked us from different directions.

This year the panhandle has been hit by a couple.

As far as named storms are concerned, some years ago a storm was not named until it became, or was obviously going to become very shortly, a hurricane. These days they name almost anything that looks as though it might become windy.

