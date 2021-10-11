Gavin Newsom. By Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0, link. Lawn mower DuffDudeX1 at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Generator, source Wikimedia. Water pump Santeri Viinamäki, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Government idiocy

Net Zero California Governor Just Banned Backup Generators and Fire Pumps

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
36 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

California just banned the sale of gasoline powered backup generators, lawn mowers, small gas powered fire fighting pumps, and other small stationary engines, as part of their drive to reduce CO2 emissions.

Newsom signs law to eventually ban gas-powered lawn equipment in California

by: Associated Press
Posted: Oct 10, 2021 / 07:08 AM PDT / Updated: Oct 10, 2021 / 07:08 AM PDT

California will soon ban the sale of new gas-powered leaf blowers and lawn mowers, a move aimed at curbing emissions from a category of small engines on pace to produce more pollution each year than passenger vehicles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new law on Saturday that orders state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered equipment using small off-road engines, a broad category that includes generators, lawn equipment and pressure washers.

The California Air Resources Board has already started working on a rule to do this, a lengthy process scheduled to conclude early next year. But the law Newsom signed on Saturday removes any doubt, ordering the agency to apply the new rule by Jan. 1, 2024, or as soon as regulators determine is “feasible,” whichever date is later.

“Gov. .Newsom signing (this law) really sets a strong course to not only his commitment to transitioning to zero emissions but also to cleaner air and healthier lungs,” said Will Barrett, director of clean air advocacy for the American Lung Association in California.

Read more: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/newsom-signs-law-to-eventually-ban-gas-powered-lawn-equipment-in-california/

A ban on gas powered lawn equipment would just be a serious inconvenience for most people, unless you have a very large lawn.

But the law bans a lot more than that.

AB-1346 Air pollution: small off-road engines.(2021-2022)

An act to add Section 43018.11 to the Health and Safety Code, relating to air pollution.

LEGISLATIVE COUNSEL’S DIGEST

AB 1346, Berman. Air pollution: small off-road engines.Existing law imposes various limitations on the emissions of air contaminants for the control of air pollution from vehicular and nonvehicular sources. Existing law assigns the responsibility for controlling vehicular sources of air pollution to the State Air Resources Board. This bill would require the state board, by July 1, 2022, consistent with federal law, to adopt cost-effective and technologically feasible regulations to prohibit engine exhaust and evaporative emissions from new small off-road engines, as defined by the state board. The bill would require the state board to identify and, to the extent feasible, make available funding for commercial rebates or similar incentive funding as part of any updates to existing applicable funding program guidelines to local air pollution control districts and air quality management districts to implement to support the transition to zero-emission small off-road equipment operations.

Read more: https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billNavClient.xhtml?bill_id=202120220AB1346

The text requires regulators to consider “… (E) Expected availability of zero-emission generators and emergency response equipment. …”, so there is no doubt they plan to cover backup generators and emergency fire fighting equipment if they can.

This is beyond serious. Imagine trying to fight the fire approaching your house, only to have a low battery light start flashing on your fire fighting water pump. Or someone who requires powered medical equipment, like oxygen generators or sleep apnea devices, struggling through an extended power outage without proper treatment for their health condition.

Gasoline powered equipment, barring a mechanical failure, works as long as you can keep it supplied with gasoline. But battery equipment needs power to recharge it. Where do you get more power, if the sky is covered with smoke or clouds, or the solar panels are covered in dust, snow or ash, and the power lines are down?

Obviously it is possible that regulators will embrace sanity on these issues, and provide sensible exceptions – but at this stage an outbreak of common sense is far from guaranteed.

Derg
October 11, 2021 2:09 pm

Well that should drive out more people from CA…how will people get reliable power if their government keeps effn it up?

Let’s go Brandon

Bryan A
Reply to  Derg
October 11, 2021 2:28 pm

I guess Now so the time for all Old Pull Start mowers, edgers, leaf blowers, air compressors, power washers and weed eaters to be replaced with new pull start versions while you can still get them. And get that Honda Pull State Genny you’ve been salivating over soon too.

Doonman
Reply to  Derg
October 11, 2021 2:37 pm

PG&E turned off power today in 20 counties because it got windy. Welcome to living with third world power distribution system.

TonyG
Reply to  Derg
October 11, 2021 2:59 pm

Well that should drive out more people from CA

If only they could learn from their mistakes and stop electing the same sort of idiots after they move!

Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 2:10 pm

The failure to remove California’s special exemption from nationwide standards on pollution are showing the expected result. CARB has been staffed with True Believers for a very long time, and are, with the complicity of liability lawyers, the major reason why gas cans are so dangerously awkward.
Probably, the only cure would be national standards, and disestablish CARB.

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 2:27 pm

Yes, these are dangerous gas can filler tubes that spill a lot of fuel on the ground and all over. I saved a few old filler tubes that work better and don’t pollute like the new ones. No thank you EPA–maybe next time watch what it does to actual consumers.

otsar
Reply to  ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 2:53 pm

I would not beat all surprised if a friend of a friend or a relative of a relative is making a profit from these filler tubes.

Doonman
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 2:45 pm

The cure is to leave California and buy nice indoor weather in other states. Since all California elections are decided by the 4 largest southern counties of Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange and Riverside, the other 54 counties voters can stay home and never vote as they cannot change the outcome anyway. Welcome to California, home to one party politics.

Last edited 18 minutes ago by Doonman
otsar
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 11, 2021 2:46 pm

You left out the true believersycophant fake Phd.that gave the politically correct answers desired by CARB. Last word is that he is still at CARB.

Tom Halla
Reply to  otsar
October 11, 2021 2:57 pm

CARB was notorious for setting volatile organic compound limits in the Los Angeles basin at a rate that was exceeded by natural emissions from trees and brush. If you can smell a plant, it emits VOCs.

MarkW
October 11, 2021 2:10 pm

 Or someone who requires powered medical equipment, like oxygen generators or sleep apnea devices, struggling through an extended power outage without proper treatment for their health condition.

It’s part of their plan to cut down on medicare and SS costs.

ironargonaut
October 11, 2021 2:13 pm

Does this cover ATVs?

Last edited 53 minutes ago by ironargonaut
Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 2:14 pm

Well, Newsome escaped the recall and now feels invincible. He is going to keep on charging down this foolish road to the destruction of California. I wonder how his good buddies in the movie business will feel about being “Green” when they don’t have any electricity at the studios. Eventually, this insane net zero stupidity will start impacting even the elites and celebrities….

ResourceGuy
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 2:23 pm

And with the Chinese movie investor and Chinese moviegoer market angle not working out for them

hermanmerivale
October 11, 2021 2:17 pm

I don’t want to hijack the comments. I’ve just received this statement on another website and am wondering whether anyone can point me in the direction of confirmation/non confirmation.

“In fact a wind turbine in a good location will produce the same amount of energy as was used to create it in only a few years.”

I don’t think this is true, but maybe?

Last edited 48 minutes ago by hermanmerivale
4E Douglas
Reply to  hermanmerivale
October 11, 2021 2:25 pm

Before it fails?

hermanmerivale
Reply to  4E Douglas
October 11, 2021 2:29 pm

Looking for actual figures, so that I can confirm/refute the statement, as the commenter hasn’t actually done so. But yes, before it fails.

PaulH
Reply to  hermanmerivale
October 11, 2021 2:31 pm

Are wind turbine factories powered by wind turbines?

John Bell
October 11, 2021 2:19 pm

Lots of dangerous unintended consequences, par for their course.

sendergreen
October 11, 2021 2:20 pm

By fair, or by foul, Newsome survived the recall effort. Californians will pay the price of having an emboldened extremist in power for at least the next 13 months. Some were packing to leave California the night of the recall failure. More will make that choice with every new edict.

Last edited 45 minutes ago by sendergreen
jrchips
October 11, 2021 2:20 pm

The first big, extended power outage (by fire, earthquake or low generation by renewables) will demonstrate the absolute foolishness of such a blanket edict. In the meantime, the impact on construction, landscape management, etc., etc. will create a lot of very upset citizens.

ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 2:22 pm

It’s about time to set up aid stations for fleeing Californians along major highways near the border. (Carbon) Grapes of Wrath II does not need to come with the meanness of the first one. I just hope there is not a fuel crisis at the time or a blanket shortage caused by the government program for when “children won’t know what snow is”.

bigoilbob
October 11, 2021 2:23 pm

I doubt that the ban on gas powered fire fighting equipment will stay in the law.

Mr.
Reply to  bigoilbob
October 11, 2021 2:51 pm

I lived in a remote bushfire zone property for many years.

No law would have stopped me from owning & operating the 4 gasoline & diesel fueled fire pumps and generators I relied upon for my family’s survival when nature’s wrath bore down on us.

And I’d have my vermin control farm tools (12-gauge, .410, .22) loaded & ready to use without hesitation on any government ‘regulator’ who came around to deprive me of my gas-powered self-survival equipment.

2hotel9
October 11, 2021 2:24 pm

Good! Let them sit in the dark and burn, f**king idiots voted for this and they f**king deserve it.

1Vote 1Day

Last edited 41 minutes ago by 2hotel9
RPercifield
October 11, 2021 2:32 pm

So, maybe since the Communist California has banned generators and other ICE type products, we can finally in the rest of the more normal USA get rid of the worthless CARB requirements forced onto us by these idiots. This would be a win win for us, cheaper products due to less stupidity, and only one version to be built increasing the economy of scale. One can only hope.

Doonman
October 11, 2021 2:33 pm

Hey, the recall against Newsom failed because public employee union SEIU and Netflix Billionaire CEO Reed Hastings spent millions blaming it on the Republican Trumpers. So California gets whats coming to them.

Remember when Newsom ran for governor and promised everyone he would ban capital punishment, ban small gasoline motors and turn criminals loose? Yeah, I don’t either. So it’s no wonder California lost congressional representation due to people and businesses streaming out of the state.

ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 2:33 pm

I’ve got a feeble electric mower that was only used a few times before realizing it was not workable in thick lawns. It was from a steeply discounted, no-returns sale at Home Depot, but I’ll let you have it in California for only $1,000 including a lithium battery and charger. If nothing else you may want the large battery as backup for when the power goes out and the fires return.

mark from the midwest
October 11, 2021 2:34 pm

This is the end of the beginning of the end for California. The end has arrived. I suspect Honda will relocate all their remaining facilities to Texas and Utah, and without backup generators the blackouts will become completely intolerable for huge number of people.

MarkW
Reply to  mark from the midwest
October 11, 2021 2:40 pm

If enough people leave the state they may be able to avoid the blackouts for another year or two.

Richard (the cynical one)
October 11, 2021 2:36 pm

Stupid Stupid Stupid Stupid!

And what does this say about the fine people of California who elected him?

Stupid.

Gregory Woods
October 11, 2021 2:55 pm

but at this stage an outbreak of common sense is far from guaranteed.

but at this stage an outbreak of common sense is far from guaranteed.

but at this stage an outbreak of common sense is far from guaranteed.

and so on

Stanny1
October 11, 2021 2:56 pm

Every year I go to Mammoth to ski. But I reserve One day to go to Carson City to buy Calif-banned Denatured Alcohol. Many travel to Yuma, Las Vegas and Stateline to buy ammo. I guess Arizona and Nevada will have to stock more gas lawnmowers, generators and such. You can’t stop us Newscum.

Enginer01
October 11, 2021 2:58 pm

Just prt of Maurice Strong’s efforts to Block the tailpipe…”

https://www.technocracy.news/club-of-rome-the-origin-of-climate-and-population-alarmism/

Rud Istvan
October 11, 2021 3:00 pm

You missed the ‘best’ banned gas powered small engine category—chain saws. Guaranteeing CA cannot do the forest thinning needed to prevent more severe forest fires, let alone fight them by building fire breaks, while also shutting down their logging industry—there are no extension cords long enough for California’s Sierra Nevada forests. Besides which they also banned portable generators to attach them to, as you noted.

I suspect this will not stand. It merely provides vivid grounds for ridicule of abject green stupidity.

R Taylor
October 11, 2021 3:02 pm

Arizona and Nevada retailers are cheering.

