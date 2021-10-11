Queensland Government Backs Coal and Green Hydrogen

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, By US Department of Defense - media.defense.gov (Creative Commons Image), Public Domain, Link
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

What do you do if you need the votes of coal miners, but also need the votes of inner city climate activists? Try to please both, of course.

Qld government backs coal and gas industries while unveiling green hydrogen projects

Queensland will keep supporting fossil fuels despite green energy advocate Andrew Forrest acknowledging coal and gas are in decline.

Alex Druce
October 11, 2021 – 12:39PM

Queensland has made its second major clean energy announcement in two days but remains tight-lipped on whether the state’s green credentials are being undermined by its support for fossil fuel extraction, including the coal and gas industries. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday again stood with iron ore magnate turned green energy philanthropist Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest to announce a partnership between his Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and ASX-listed fertiliser firm Incitec Pivot. 

The two companies will team up to assess whether it is possible to convert Incitec’s ammonia production facility on Gibson Island near Brisbane into a hydrogen-powered operation.

FFI also plans to construct an on-site electrolysis plant to produce 50,000 tonnes of hydrogen a year for conversion into green ammonia.

But despite talking up Queensland’s “industrial green revolution”, the state government remains staunch in its support of coal and gas.

Ms Palaszczuk’s government famously struck a deal with Indian miner Adani for royalties from its controversial $2bn Carmichael mine just days before last year’s October election win.

And she again reiterated her support for fossil fuels on Monday, even after Dr Forrest declared the sector was “in decline”. 

“In Queensland, we support the people who work in the coal industry,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Read more: https://www.news.com.au/national/queensland/news/qld-government-backs-coal-and-gas-industries-while-unveiling-green-hydrogen-projects/news-story/a2e5ad14f341c11c5ace74d9009ca03a

Backing fossil fuels and renewables at the same time might seem schizophrenic, but it is actually less deranged than most of the plans on offer. Despite the wasted money on uneconomic green energy schemes, at least the coal power will keep flowing – which is more than you can say about most places run by green zealots.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 2:16 pm

All you can do is hope she keeps coal on the front burner and mostly pays lip service to windmills and solar panels. If she can keep this juggling act going for a few years it might be enough to see the Green stupidity collapse as sanity is restored to the world.

Gary Pearse
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 11, 2021 2:53 pm

Yeah, if you keep 500million tpy of coal production and give them 50,000t of hydrogen for your sins, go for it. Maybe use hydrogen blimps to transfer coal from mine to ships making coal greener! When you have de-educated designer-brained idiots, they might just go for it.

ResourceGuy
October 11, 2021 2:16 pm

It looks like Mexico is going with only coal in state run power plants.

Mexico presents plan to shutter private power plants – ABC News (go.com)

Will it even get a mention at COP26?

Rafe Champion
October 11, 2021 2:17 pm

Green hydrogen depends on massive amounts of wind and solar power. Fortunately RE is so very cheap, and getting cheaper. But wait, what happens when it has to pay the full price of firming instead of getting a free ride on the back of the dwindling supply of conventional power? Check the numbers! https://newcatallaxy.blog/2021/09/25/the-real-cost-of-unreliable-energy/

Joel O'Bryan
October 11, 2021 2:18 pm

Green hydrogen is hydrogen made from solar PV electricity and the electrolysis of water, it’s about a 4% efficiency, mostly due to heat generated by the electrolysis. It is a hugely inefficient use of massive solar PV farms that themselves are anything but green in their manufacture in China. Green hydrogen is just a fanciful PR distraction.

Brown hydrogen is hydrogen made from coal gassification. This is an efficient way to make hydrogen, but the copious CO2 produced has to undergo CCS in order to do anything in regards to emissions. The Greentards are well on record as firmly hating all CCS schemes as they allow more fossil fuels to be mined, produced and burned. Just another way to keep the coal mines cranked up. Which is a good thing.

Attached is an image of how brown hydrogen will be created in Australia and shipped to Japan in the next few years as this trial proceeds. It’s all virtue signaling PR smokescreens, whilst the real effort at shipping vast quantities of coal and natural gas (as LNG) to Asia proceeds at accelerating levels. Which in that way is a good thing.

#FJB.

Screen Shot 2021-10-11 at 1.14.41 PM.png
Serge Wright
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
October 11, 2021 2:48 pm

Maybe their next trick will be to use green hydrogen as a means to transport water, where water is converted to hydrogen, transported in a leaky pipe for a thousand + km and then converted back to water at the other side where it’s used for irrigation. Then they can claim they’re really smart.

2hotel9
October 11, 2021 2:20 pm

They will need coal fired electricity to process the needed volume of hydrogen required for widespread use. And then you got all the pipelines to put in to every structure, need coal fired electricity to make all the pipe and other materials/parts. Ramp up coal fired electricity generation, hydrogen will peter out as it most likely will in the hands of a bunch of leftist idiots and everyone switches back to natural gas and there is plenty of electricity for industry and agriculture and every other thing that humans love to do with electricity. A sound plan as far as I can see!

Mr.
October 11, 2021 2:40 pm

Twiggy must chuckle quietly while he reflects on how easy it was for him to deflect the greenies from haranguing and disrupting his massive iron ore mining operations, as they consume tons of diesel fuel 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 52 weeks a year.

Can you imagine how much diesel it took Twiggy’s monster mine trucks to run just this one operation at his Solomon hub –

In FY21, we celebrated the milestone of surpassing two billion tonnes of material moved.

See, Twiggy isn’t in coal or gas, so why shouldn’t he occupy the vandals (greenies) with attacking his fellow miners in fights he doesn’t have a dog in?

