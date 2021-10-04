Janet Yellen, 78th United States Secretary of the Treasury, official portrait
Climate Economics

Treasury Secretary on European Wind Drought: “Energy Storage … Can Be Deployed”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
23 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; If Energy Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has calculated how much must be spent on energy storage to stabilise a 100% renewable grid, she does not seem keen to share.

Why Treasury Secretary Yellen testified that climate change ‘must be addressed’

Grace O’Donnell·Assistant Editor
Mon, October 4, 2021, 11:54 PM

Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen recently reiterated her stance that climate change poses a threat to the U.S. economy. 

“Climate change is an existential threat, and it is a very high priority of President Biden’s and of mine to address it,” Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee last week. 

Yellen also responded to a question about the Biden administration’s plans to shift U.S. energy to be reliant on renewable sources by 2035.

I don’t believe that the president’s program is going to lead to increases in the cost of energy,” Yellen said, referring to the fuel shortage and high gas prices in the UK and Europe more broadly. 

She added that “in the case of the UK, there’s a question of what to do if the sun isn’t out and the wind doesn’t blow, and I believe there is storage technologies that can be deployed and, you know, other means to address that, and of course that has to be part of a plan to switch to renewables and address climate change.”

Read more: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/treasury-secretary-yellen-climate-change-135431579.html

A while ago I performed a rough calculation, total cost of wind turbines to produce enough annual power, to replace the current US generator fleet is around $20 trillion.

But the cost of battery storage to redistribute the peaks and troughs into a smooth supply throughout the year, by my calculation, was around $50 trillion. My rough calculation didn’t take seasonal variations in supply and demand into account – that $50 trillion only buys you five days backup, and assumes the batteries have a full charge at the start of the 5 day “energy drought”.

Maybe my rough calculation is wrong. But hand waving proposed expenditure of anything like that magnitude just isn’t good enough.

US Treasury Secretary Yellen must be totally candid about her department’s green energy generation and storage cost calculations, her calculation parameters, her expenditure timeframe, and explain to the American people how the USA will be more financially stable after the USA borrows or raises 10s of trillions of dollars, and somehow passes those costs onto US businesses and consumers.

President Obama, whatever his faults, was honest and forthcoming about what his plan would do to the cost of energy. The Biden administration should at least match President Obama’s candour on what his green energy revolution will do to the energy bills of the American people.

Correction (EW): h/t TonyL, dk_ – First paragraph mistakenly called Yellen the energy secretary.

Carlo, Monte
October 4, 2021 6:03 pm

This Yellen person is either a parrot, or an idiot. Perhaps both.

Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
October 4, 2021 6:12 pm

She is just yellen … no facts , just yellen .
😉

Scissor
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
October 4, 2021 6:48 pm

Si Señor.

Devils Tower
October 4, 2021 6:13 pm

Yellen is a …ing joke

This is the Treasury Secretary we have

Already, natural gas and propane prices heading for stratosphere

https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/propane

https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/natural-gas

It is going to get ugly in US and Britain

Devils Tower
Reply to  Devils Tower
October 4, 2021 6:46 pm

And this is just wholesale

Screenshot_20211004-203559.png
observa
Reply to  Devils Tower
October 4, 2021 7:02 pm

Wiser heads are beginning to plan as energy grids everywhere have a lean and hungry look about them-
Rolls-Royce set for huge nuclear power payday in Eastern Europe (msn.com)
Now is the winter of their discontent.

Bernie1815
October 4, 2021 6:18 pm

Such total nonsense and blithe ignorance makes me worried about the management of economic policy.

n.n
October 4, 2021 6:19 pm

Rare earths? The Green blight? Rape… rape-rape Gaia? Gentrify Bambi’s home? Prisoners of the sociopolitical racket? All to curb a minority effect, at best, and a net neutral effect, at worst. A phobic reaction to ordinary perturbations and previously unrecorded point events now on record.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by n.n
Tom Halla
October 4, 2021 6:20 pm

Yellen probably assumes something like Moore’s Law applies to batteries. Which illustrates both her ignorance and arrogance.

On the outer Barcoo
October 4, 2021 6:26 pm

Sometimes it’s better to keep your mouth shut and have everybody think that you’re a fool, rather than opening it and removing all doubt.

Robert of Texas
October 4, 2021 6:27 pm

I still don’t know how you build enough wind turbines. Assuming 30% nameplate average output, and the fact that the best areas are already being filled with turbines how do you just keep building wind turbines and getting the same production out of them? Too many close together and they start slowing the wind down for the turbines behind them. There is an energy limit to what can be extracted from the wind per square mile.

Once everything becomes “green” one would suppose that subsidies no long er apply, so the true cost of the energy should then becomes apparent – too late to do anything about it but apparent. Electricity will be twice or more as expensive as it is from natural gas. If electricity makes up 10% of your living costs, it suddenly becomes 20% (or more) in the space of a few years. Many of the costs will be hidden as taxes and fees so people will stay confused about the true costs.

If you are going to level out the peaks and the troughs of production, then you must build a massive battery infrastructure. It seems like about 10% of it will either be burning or already burned and in the process of being replaced, or just old and needing to be replaced. Peaks and troughs happen over seasons, so you need enough batteries to store some percent of 3 to 4 months of production. Where are all these batteries going to be sitting? What happens when a massive fire breaks out in a super battery-farm?

None of this is at all reasonable. How can people in senior government positions be so stupid?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Robert of Texas
October 4, 2021 6:41 pm

I strongly suspect it is a runaway exponential. The energy required to process the material to create and maintain renewable infrastructure likely always exceeds the energy produced by that infrastructure. But its difficult to pin down, whether there is a limit and how ridiculous that limit is strongly depends on your assumptions.

Whenever I look at the problem, reminds me of the old soviet joke – “we build machines to dig minerals which we use to build machines to dig minerals”.

Scissor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 4, 2021 6:50 pm

Kind of sounds like government debt.

Shoki Kaneda
October 4, 2021 6:27 pm

Yellen is a potent source of high temperature CO2. She should go. You know, for the good of the planet.

Thomas Gasloli
October 4, 2021 6:33 pm

If she, as treasury secretary, can’t figure out the Dems spending plans are insane, then you can’t expect her to have a clue about anything else.

Another elderly fool who should have been transferred to the old folks home instead of yet another position where she can screw things up.

Derg
October 4, 2021 6:37 pm

She forgot Build Back Better in her reply…how foolish

Ron Long
October 4, 2021 6:39 pm

Good comments about the cost of battery storage, Eric. I am always surprised when seemingly intelligent persons (yes, Yellen) make truly stupid statements. It suggests a character flaw, wherein you accept something just because everyone else says so (her surroundings are full Monty on CAGW, so that’s all she hears). There’s a never-ending of Reality Checks unfolding now, we’ll see if there is a general awakening. Don’t wait for it.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ron Long
October 4, 2021 6:49 pm

There is a lot of misinformation about falling costs, which trips up people who don’t personally have a deep understanding of the engineering issues.

TonyL
October 4, 2021 6:40 pm

During the same hearing, Yellen was asked about the Federal debt. Her reply was that with the Govt. effectively paying 0.0% interest on the debt, there was no constraint on current or future borrowing. So her solution is that the Govt. can borrow as much free money as it would take.
Easy, no problem.
She is the Treasury Secretary.
And this is why the US is in such big trouble.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  TonyL
October 4, 2021 6:48 pm

Thanks Tony 🙂

dk_
October 4, 2021 6:42 pm

… If Energy Secretary Janet Yellen..

Sadly, Eric, Yellen is the Treasury Secretary, not Energy (correct in the title, and later in the text of this piece), and supposed to be an economist and an educator. Your point is correct, in any case, since she is supposed to be able to do the math, and obviously has not.

Last edited 21 minutes ago by dk_
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  dk_
October 4, 2021 6:48 pm

Thanks dk_ 🙂

observa
October 4, 2021 6:47 pm

If Energy Secretary Janet Yellen has calculated how much must be spent on energy storage to stabilise a 100% renewable grid, she does not seem keen to share.

Mark Mills did the sums on lithium batteries just for the US grid and reckoned it would need 1000 years production of Tesla’s battery megafactory and that wasn’t replacing them as they died. Some more fantasmagoricals here-
If You Want ‘Renewable Energy,’ Get Ready to Dig | Manhattan Institute (manhattan-institute.org)

No problems for our climate changing Janet as she has her hands on unlimited cash. No problems with that you reckon dearie?
Stocks Extend Drop on Risks From Inflation, China: Markets Wrap (yahoo.com)

