Climate Economics

More News On The Progress Toward Eliminating Fossil Fuels

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

From the MANHATTAN CONTRARIAN

Francis Menton

The bureaucrats of the world, particularly in the UN and developed countries, have the idea that they are going to eliminate all use of fossil fuels by somewhere around 2040-50. They have no conception of how to accomplish that, other than to order from on high that it shall occur and assume that somebody else will figure out the details. This gives the rest of us the opportunity to sit on the sidelines and observe how bureaucratic fantasy gradually runs into the brick wall of physical reality.

Back in June I covered the Report just out from Ren21 Renewables Now wherein we learned that in the ten years from 2009 to 2019, despite hundreds of billions of dollars of subsidies for intermittent wind and solar power, the percent of world final energy consumption coming from fossil fuels had dropped all the way from 80.3% to 80.2%. Oh, but world final energy consumption was substantially up over that decade from about 320 to 385 exajoules, so despite all the strenuous efforts to reduce their use, in fact annual fossil fuel consumption had increased from about 260 to 310 exajoules.

And then just two weeks ago I covered the unfolding energy crisis in the UK. There, the mad rush to close coal plants and build wind turbines had left the country completely subject to just-in-time natural gas deliveries from others, particularly Russia. When a period of calm hit the North Sea wind farms, gas prices spiked by a multiple, and Britain was left closing factories and begging Russia for supply.

And there is plenty more news coming out on the same subject. Here are a couple of examples for today:

China. With the waning of the pandemic, all the rich countries of the West are back to wanting to consume lots of manufactured stuff. But of course the obsession with eliminating fossil fuels has gradually made the industrial energy supply of the rich countries more expensive and less reliable. (This is more true in Europe than in the U.S., but California and New York are doing their best to keep up.). Anyway, no problem, we’ll just get the stuff from China. So in recent months China has been in the mode of ramping up production. That will of course require much more energy. Do you think that it is going to come from wind and solar? Don’t be ridiculous. On September 27, Reuters reported that the ramp-up is causing massive energy shortages around China, and the solution is — coal. “China provincial governor urges more coal imports to resolve power shortages”:

China should work to import more coal from Russia, Indonesia and Mongolia in order to resolve supply shortages now crippling large sections of industry, said Han Jun, governor of the northeastern province of Jilin, one of the worst-hit regions. Speaking to local power firms on Monday, Han said “multiple channels” needed to be set up to guarantee coal supplies, according to the province’s official WeChat social media account. He said the province would also dispatch special teams to secure supply contracts in the neighbouring region of Inner Mongolia.

OPEC World Oil Outlook. On September 28 OPEC came out with its annual World Oil Outlook. This Report looks forward through the year 2045. It’s becoming increasingly impossible to get any straight information out of the American and European oil companies, as threats of lawsuits and regulatory actions cause them to mouth green groupthink and to pretend that they are planning to go out of business over the next couple of decades. But OPEC isn’t subject to the same pressures, so their Report is a much better indication of where knowledgeable people think things are going.

And where might that be? Here is OPEC’s chart of projected demand growth for petroleum from now to 2045:

In short, it’s continued growth in consumption all the way through 2045, albeit with the growth leveling off toward the end of the period. But basically, OPEC projects that any and all decreases in oil consumption achieved by the OECD nations (developed countries) will be offset and more by increases in the rest of the world.

OPEC also tries its hand at projections of demand for coal and natural gas over the same period. Here’s their chart of projected demand for natural gas:

It’s increases as far as the eye can see. Yes, they project that demand from the OECD countries will remain essentially flat at just under 30 mboe/d over the whole period; but meanwhile demand from the rest of the world is projected to go up dramatically from about 35 mboe/d to around 55 mboe/d.

In another chart relating to coal, they project a small decline in world demand from around 70 mboe/d today to around 60 mboe/d by 2045. Substantial declines in OECD nations will be offset by almost equivalent increases in places like India and Africa.

Do the people at OPEC know what they are talking about with these projections? I think that these figures are far more likely to be close to the mark than the fantasies coming out of the UN, where the talk is that the entire world economy will reach “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050. For example, here is the UN’s IEA, November 17, 2019, discussing what they call a “1.5 °C scenario that does not rely on negative emissions technologies”:

This . . . [scenario] means a reduction in emissions of around 1.3 billion tonnes CO2 every year from 2018 onwards. That amount is roughly equivalent to the emissions from 15% of the world’s coal fleet or from 40% of today’s global passenger car fleet. The year by which different economies would need to hit net-zero in such a scenario would vary, but the implication for advanced economies is that they would need to reach this point in the 2040s. . . . [D]eveloping economies . . . would all need to be at net-zero by 2050.

Read the full article here.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
n.n
October 4, 2021 2:07 pm

A solution seeking a cause to a purportedly hard problem. Deja vu.

That said, unqualified, monotonic change (“progress”): one step forward, two steps backward.

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 4, 2021 2:10 pm

The last thing any sane person wants is progress towards eliminating fossil fuels! I want more, more drilling, more fracking, more digging! Abundant energy for everyone in the world!

2
Reply
Robert of Texas
October 4, 2021 2:13 pm

Not sure what figure 3.3 is showing…how can a region have a negative oil demand? Are they producing more than they are using? Is this really a drop in demand, not a total demand? This chart is confusing.

2
Reply
Ron Long
October 4, 2021 2:14 pm

I don’t understand figure 3.3, but no matter, my wife and I just bought a powerful SUV, high-octane gasoline, go over the Andes to eat some salmon on the Chile coast.

0
Reply
michel
Reply to  Ron Long
October 4, 2021 3:00 pm

3.3 is a little confusing. I think it is showing the year on year growth by region. So what you are seeing is that the OECD countries in the first 5 years increase along with every other region.

But in the next five year segments, OECD contries fall and the others increase, more than making up for their fall.

Not very clear.

0
Reply
Brad
October 4, 2021 2:16 pm

Has anyone proposed adjusting earths orbit to “control” our global temperature? Or maybe it easier to simply alter the axis we spin on??
I see lots of study potential, gonna need a lot of money!

0
Reply
Kit P
October 4, 2021 2:22 pm

We need a national museum of bad ideas. So when high school student thinks BEV, HFC, ect are good ideas, we can send them to a museum.

The problem with getting an education and experience it comes with grey hair. Then the next generation thinks your anti progress.

I am not progress, I am against repeating failure.

3
Reply
J Mac
October 4, 2021 2:25 pm

Reality has a way of slapping sense into the believers of energy fantasies. We are one long, brutally cold winter away from that event occurring. Natural gas and propane are already 3X as expensive this fall as last year at this time in Wisconsin. We are being warned of tight supplies now. The stage for this tragedy is set.

2
Reply
Chris Hanley
October 4, 2021 2:51 pm

The economies of most EU countries have stalled since ~2008 after decades of steady growth.
Trading Economics website shows GDP, GDP per cap PPP, labor productivity have all flat-lined in most while in Italy and Spain living standards have fallen sharply.
It’s probably no coincidence that around mid-2000s the European Commission decided to embark on a ‘post-industrial revolution’ or a low-carbon economy.
Covid aside, EU energy policies are now beginning to bite.

0
Reply
David Wojick
October 4, 2021 2:55 pm

Alarmism is a language game:

The crafty language of climate alarmism
By David Wojick
https://www.cfact.org/2021/10/04/the-crafty-language-of-climate-alarmism/

The beginning:

“I am constantly entertained by the artful ways alarmists bend language to their will. This often happens as science stories percolate through the media. Each step is a bit of a stretch, maybe not an obvious lie. But the sequence of stretches takes us so very far from the truth that we wind up in alarmville.

We just had a beauty kicked off by the great green Washington Post. What makes this especially funny is they are reporting their very own research, so there is no question of misunderstanding it. Just stretching it bit by bit, here and there.

The study itself is simple enough. When really bad, damaging weather hits it is normal to declare a federal disaster. This which allows Federal agencies to take certain actions, including loans and tax relief. This is done at the county scale. So WashPo looked at all of the disaster declarations in the last three months and determined the cumulative fraction of the US population that lived in those counties.

Since some disasters, especially from hurricanes, cover more than one entire state, it is no surprise that this added up to about a third of the national population. So far so good. This is science of a crude sort, basically adding stuff up.

The stretching begins when they report their study. First we get the headline, which is all that most people will read. Here is the main headline:

“Nearly 1 in 3 Americans experienced a weather disaster this summer“

This assumes that somehow every person living in every county “experienced” the local disaster. The number of people that physically experienced these disasters is actually quite small.

In some cases, like flash floods, most of the county never knew it had happened until they heard the news. In the hurricane cases a lot of people were not there, while others simply watched it rain really hard. Losing electricity, while unpleasant, is hardly experiencing a disaster. Where I live it happens several times a year.

I am not minimizing the tragic horrors that those who actually experienced these disasters went through. Just pointing out that they are nothing like 1 in 3 Americans.

Then we get the sub-headline blaming climate change:

“Climate change has turbocharged severe storms, fires, hurricanes, coastal storms and floods — threatening millions“

“Turbocharged”? This is not science, just a meaningless metaphor. As such it is not quite a lie, just almost. There have been computer based attribution studies saying climate change might have had something to do with these disasters. But turbocharged sounds very impressive.

Mind you “threatening millions” seems a bit odd, given we are talking about over 100 million people supposedly experiencing this stuff. Perhaps whoever wrote this never read the article. It happens.

And wildfires are now weather. That is really stretching the word.”

A lot more in the article. Please share it.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Economics Economy-health

Lomborg on Intergenerational inequities in exposure to climate extremes

21 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Investors Lose £24 Million In Wind Scam

6 days ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Green Energy Companies Fold

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Aussie Federal Treasurer Pushes for a Climate Unicorn Powered Economy

1 week ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Climate Economics

More News On The Progress Toward Eliminating Fossil Fuels

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things

Facebook Outage Appears to be a DNS Hack

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics Energy

Homes may have gas cut off if they refuse to take part in hydrogen trial

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Albedo

Earth Seems to Be Losing Its Shine Due to Warming Oceans

9 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: