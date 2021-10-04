Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for September, 2021:

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

October 1st, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for September, 2021 was +0.25 deg. C, up from the August, 2021 value of +0.17 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 is +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 21 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.41  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.28  0.53  0.81 -0.96 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.83 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.26  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.25
2020 09  0.40  0.41  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.22 -0.07  0.29  0.43  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.49 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.66  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.31 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80
2021 08  0.17  0.26  0.08  0.07  0.33  0.83 -0.02
2021 09  0.25  0.18  0.33  0.09  0.67  0.02  0.37

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for September, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
9 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike
October 4, 2021 10:36 pm

Prediction..
This winter the NH will get down to 2008 – 12 levels.

1
Reply
Allan MacRae
October 4, 2021 10:37 pm

This La Nina looks locked-in.
–         Major cold in four months (and sooner).
–         Energy systems in the UK and Germany compromised by intermittent green energy schemes.
–         The “”Perfect Storm”, brewed by idiot politicians
–         What could possibly go wrong, with these energy-imbeciles in charge?
–         Extreme cold and energy shortages. This will end badly.

I tried to warn them in 2002 and 2013, but they would not listen.

Regards, Allan
comment image

comment image

2
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Allan MacRae
October 4, 2021 11:24 pm

For the Southern Hemisphere I’m predicting extreme heat in 4 months or sooner. 37.6C at my place yesterday – 10C above the long-term average – a record for the date – so sooner rather than later.

-4
Reply
Forrest Gardener
Reply to  Loydo
October 4, 2021 11:38 pm

Pardon my skepticism but what is your location?

Last edited 1 hour ago by Forrest Gardener
3
Reply
Peter K
Reply to  Loydo
October 4, 2021 11:58 pm

A recent blast of northerly winds, from the equator, caused that surge in Northern Australia. Meanwhile Southern NSW is running at a -1C anomaly for 2021.

1
Reply
Alex
October 4, 2021 11:02 pm

The upward trend continues smoothly.

-1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Alex
October 5, 2021 12:57 am

Downward trend extends to five years and seven months. With another La Niña in the works, the cooling will extend at least into next year. With SC 25 looking weak, probably longer than that, despite still increasing plant food in the air.

0
Reply
H B
October 4, 2021 11:17 pm

What is normally the hottest month on a world scale is it when the earth is closest to the sun perihelion ?
how strong is this effect

0
Reply
Alan the Brit
Reply to  H B
October 5, 2021 12:28 am

Perihelion occurs around mid-January, Aphelion occurs around mid-July, & from I have read over the years, it makes damned all difference to the Earth’s temperature!!! For my own biased views, the big shiny ball thingamagigybob in the sky is what counts, it is a massive fusion reactor after all, converting hydrogen into helium constantly!!! Sceptically yours, AtB.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for August, 2021: +0.17 deg. C

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2021: +0.20 deg. C

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for June 2021: -0.01 deg. C

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
Lower Troposphere Temperature

Biased Media Reporting on the New Santer et al. Study Regarding Satellite Tropospheric Temperature Trends

4 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for September, 2021:

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Economics

Treasury Secretary on European Wind Drought: “Energy Storage … Can Be Deployed”

7 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

More News On The Progress Toward Eliminating Fossil Fuels

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Curious things

Facebook Outage Appears to be a DNS Hack

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: