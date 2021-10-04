Earth Seems to Be Losing Its Shine Due to Warming Oceans

There’s a new study published in Geophysical Letters Called: Earth’s Albedo 1998–2017 as Measured From Earthshine

Here’s a description from the Weather Channel

The climate change crisis has cropped up with a vengeance in the last few years, and its ramifications have been unimaginable, extreme and life-changing. Now, a new study claims that climate change has dimmed our planet—literally!

According to the study, the Earth’s brightness has decreased as a result of warming ocean waters. Now you’re probably wondering, “how do you even measure something like that?” But researchers have their ways. They use the Earth’s reflectance or ‘albedo’, which they calculate using something known as the ‘earthshine’, to keep track of, well, the Earth’s shine.

While gazing at the crescent moon immediately after sunset or before sunrise, you may notice that aside from the dazzling crescent, the rest of the moon appears as a dark but faintly glowy disc. The light that bounces off the Earth gives the unlit part of a crescent moon a pale glow, which is referred to as earthshine.

The study indicates that our home planet now reflects almost half a watt less light per square metre than it did 20 years ago, with the majority of the decrease occurring in the last three years of earthshine data. This equates to a 0.5% reduction in the Earth’s reflectance.

Researchers investigated the Earth’s ‘albedo’ by studying earthshine at the Big Bear Solar Observatory in California between 1998 and 2017—that’s over 1,500 nights of data. They could determine how much light is reflected by the planet thanks to this analysis.