Earth Seems to Be Losing Its Shine Due to Warming Oceans

Representational Image.(NASA)

There’s a new study published in Geophysical Letters Called: Earth’s Albedo 1998–2017 as Measured From Earthshine

Here’s a description from the Weather Channel

The climate change crisis has cropped up with a vengeance in the last few years, and its ramifications have been unimaginable, extreme and life-changing. Now, a new study claims that climate change has dimmed our planet—literally!

According to the study, the Earth’s brightness has decreased as a result of warming ocean waters. Now you’re probably wondering, “how do you even measure something like that?” But researchers have their ways. They use the Earth’s reflectance or ‘albedo’, which they calculate using something known as the ‘earthshine’, to keep track of, well, the Earth’s shine.

While gazing at the crescent moon immediately after sunset or before sunrise, you may notice that aside from the dazzling crescent, the rest of the moon appears as a dark but faintly glowy disc. The light that bounces off the Earth gives the unlit part of a crescent moon a pale glow, which is referred to as earthshine.

The study indicates that our home planet now reflects almost half a watt less light per square metre than it did 20 years ago, with the majority of the decrease occurring in the last three years of earthshine data. This equates to a 0.5% reduction in the Earth’s reflectance.

Researchers investigated the Earth’s ‘albedo’ by studying earthshine at the Big Bear Solar Observatory in California between 1998 and 2017—that’s over 1,500 nights of data. They could determine how much light is reflected by the planet thanks to this analysis.

Earthshine annual mean albedo 1998–2017 expressed as watts per square meter (W/m2). The CERES annual albedo 2001–2019 is shown in blue. A best-fit line to the CERES data (2001–2019) is shown with a blue dashed line. Average error bars for CERES measurements are of the order of 0.2 W/m2.(Goode et al. (2021), Geophysical Research Letters)

Here is the abstract and plain language summary from the paper

Abstract

The reflectance of the Earth is a fundamental climate parameter that we measured from Big Bear Solar Observatory between 1998 and 2017 by observing the earthshine using modern photometric techniques to precisely determine daily, monthly, seasonal, yearly and decadal changes in terrestrial albedo from earthshine. We find the inter-annual fluctuations in albedo to be global, while the large variations in albedo within individual nights and seasonal wanderings tend to average out over each year. We measure a gradual, but climatologically significant urn:x-wiley:00948276:media:grl62955:grl62955-math-00010.5 urn:x-wiley:00948276:media:grl62955:grl62955-math-0002 decline in the global albedo over the two decades of data. We found no correlation between the changes in the terrestrial albedo and measures of solar activity. The inter-annual pattern of earthshine fluctuations are in good agreement with those measured by CERES (data began in 2001) even though the satellite observations are sensitive to retroflected light while earthshine is sensitive to wide-angle reflectivity. The CERES decline is about twice that of earthshine.

Plain Language Summary

The net sunlight reaching the Earth’s climate system depends on the solar irradiance and the Earth’s reflectance (albedo). We have observed earthshine from Big Bear Solar Observatory to measure the terrestrial albedo. For earthshine we measure the sunlight reflected from Earth to the dark part of the lunar face and back to the nighttime observer, yielding an instantaneous large-scale reflectance of the Earth. In these relative measurements, we also observe the sunlit, bright part of the lunar face.

We report here reflectance data (monthly, seasonal and annual) covering two decades, 1998–2017. The albedo shows a decline corresponding to a net climate forcing of about 0.5 urn:x-wiley:00948276:media:grl62955:grl62955-math-0003. We find no correlation between measures of solar cycle variations and the albedo variations. The first precise satellite measures of terrestrial albedo came with CERES. CERES global albedo data (2001-) show a decrease in forcing that is about twice that of earthshine measurements. The evolutionary changes in albedo motivate continuing earthshine observations as a complement to absolute satellite measurements, especially since earthshine and CERES measurements are sensitive to distinctly different parts of the angular reflectivity. The recent drop in albedo is attributed to a warming of the eastern pacific, which is measured to reduce low-lying cloud cover and, thereby, the albedo.

The full paper can be found here.

H/T Gregory W

Krishna Gans
October 4, 2021 6:07 am

Proven wrong here

John Tillman
October 4, 2021 6:09 am

Steven Koonin as a co-author lends the paper more credibility than its merits, or lack thereof, warrant.

fretslider
October 4, 2021 6:16 am

“We find the inter-annual fluctuations in albedo to be global, while the large variations in albedo within individual nights and seasonal wanderings tend to average out over each year. We measure a gradual, but climatologically significant decline in the global albedo over the two decades of data. “

Which doesn’t square with temperature trends – or a lack of them

“The New Pause has lengthened by a further month, from 6 years 8 months to 6 years 9 months. “

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2021/10/02/the-new-pause-that-goes-on-giving/

And that isn’t the only recent pause

“We are familiar with claims that, for instance, RSS shows no warming trend since December 1996. While there are different starting points since then which may show some warming, the logic is that this is as far back you can go and find no warming.”

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2015/06/09/the-met-office-the-pause-2/

So where is the ‘climatologically significant’ change? What are they trying to say?

Giordano Milton
October 4, 2021 6:16 am

Not sure how to interpret this. How many diverse locations measure the same trends (to eliminate localized phenomena)?

From this web site:
measuring-earths-albedo

“If Earth was completely covered in ice, its albedo would be about 0.84, meaning it would reflect most (84 percent) of the sunlight that hit it. On the other hand, if Earth was covered by a dark green forest canopy, the albedo would be about 0.14 (most of the sunlight would get absorbed). Changes in ice cover, cloudiness, airborne pollution, or land cover (from forest to farmland, for instance) all have subtle effects on global albedo. Using satellite measurements accumulated since the late 1970s, scientists estimate Earth’s average albedo is about about 0.30.”

Wouldn’t the greening of the Earth from added CO2 benefits for ground plants and trees in forests reduce albedo? How about expanded farming in equatorial regions? The alternative would be to strip out trees, so the ice and snow under the trees in the boreal forest that circles the northern latitudes reflect more sunlight.

I’m not sure if this one-site measurement is accurate, but if it is, then it seems to me that those pushing “green” would welcome a reduction in albedo. Not all unaccounted energy would go toward heating the atmosphere, a lot goes into making plant material.

bill Johnston
October 4, 2021 6:17 am

“A fundamental climate parameter”. But is it worse than we thought? If not, I will disregard.

