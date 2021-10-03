Clouds

A Robust Balance

2 hours ago
Willis Eschenbach
20 Comments

Guest Post by Willis Eschenbach

Albedo is the percentage of incident light that is reflected by an object. For years, I’ve read claims that the loss of Arctic sea ice is a positive feedback. It is logical—warming leads to less ice, less ice reduces the surface albedo; reduced surface albedo means more sunlight is absorbed; more sunlight absorbed leads to increased warming. Positive feedback. What’s not to like?

For example, in 2019 the IPCC said:

Feedbacks from the loss of summer sea ice and spring snow cover on land have contributed to amplified warming in the Arctic (high confidence).

Wim Rost pointed me to an interesting 2007 NASA article about Arctic albedo which says:

Although sea ice and snow cover had noticeably declined in the Arctic from 2000 to 2004, there had been no detectable change in the albedo measured at the top of the atmosphere: the proportion of light the Arctic reflected hadn’t changed. In other words, the ice albedo feedback that most climate models predict will ultimately amplify global warming apparently hadn’t yet kicked in.

Kato quickly understood why: not only is the Arctic’s average cloud fraction on summer days large enough—on average 0.8, or 80 percent—to mask sea ice changes, but an increase in cloudiness between 2000 and 2004 further hid any impact that sea ice and snow losses might have had on the Arctic’s ability to reflect incoming light. According to the MODIS observations, cloud fraction had increased at a rate of 0.65 percent per year between 2000 and 2004. If the trend continues, it will amount to a relative increase of about 6.5 percent per decade. At least during this short time period, says Kato, increased cloudiness in the Arctic appears to have offset the expected decline in albedo from melting sea ice and snow.

Wim suggested that I take a look to see if this process, of the changes in cloud albedo counteracting the changes in surface albedo, had continued up to the present.

Fortunately, the CERES data allows us to calculate the trends in both the surface albedo and the top-of-atmosphere (TOA) albedo. First, here’s the trend in surface albedo in percent per year, on a 1° latitude by 1° longitude basis.

Figure 1. Atlantic and Pacific centered views of the trend in surface albedo, in percent per year. Seasonal variations removed.

As expected, due to the reduction in Arctic sea ice, the albedo in the Arctic has indeed decreased significantly over the 21-year period. It’s decreased at a rate of 0.28% per year, a total of almost 6% over the 21 year period. Note also that the poles are the only part of the surface with a significant trend.

Next, here’s the top-of-atmosphere (TOA) albedo trend.

Figure 2. Atlantic and Pacific centered views of the trend in TOA albedo, in percent per year. Seasonal variations removed.

Amazing. The increase in cloud albedo has almost totally counteracted the decrease in Arctic surface albedo. The change is only six-hundredths of a percent per year, basically lost in the noise. The effect of the clouds has brought the polar regions back into line with the rest of the planet.

This inspired me to look at the correlation of the surface albedo and the cloud albedo over the period. Positive correlation of two variables means generally that when one increases, so does the other. Negative correlation means that they move in opposite directions. Figure 3 shows that result.

Figure 3. Correlation, surface albedo and cloud albedo.

This is also most interesting. It shows that the cloud albedo not only counteracts the sea ice albedo changes. It also counteracts the changes in surface albedo from snow and land ice. Not only that, but in the area of the sea ice, the correlation is around -1, meaning that surface albedo and cloud albedo move in nearly total opposition..

Examining Figure 3, it is obvious that over the land the correlation is negative almost everywhere. However, over the ocean, the correlation is clearly related to the temperature. As the Figure 4 scatterplot below shows, wherever the ocean is below about 22°C, the clouds tend to oppose any change in surface albedo.

Figure 4. Scatterplot showing the correlation of cloud and surface albedo trends versus surface temperature. Data is the gridcell-by-gridcell 21-year average values. Yellow/black line is a LOWESS smooth of the data.

Again, in the sea ice area where 21-year average temperatures are around zero, the negative correlation is almost perfect.

Discussion

With those results in mind, let me return to the 2019 IPCC claim:

Feedbacks from the loss of summer sea ice and spring snow cover on land have contributed to amplified warming in the Arctic (high confidence).

Note that despite the IPCC claim of “high confidence”, the 2007 findings of Kato and the more recent CERES data shown above demonstrate that feedback from changes in sea ice and snow cover have NOT contributed in any significant way to amplified warming in the Arctic. Cloud changes offset these sea ice and snow changes almost entirely. In short, the IPCC claim is overstated.

This highlights the problem with the claim that we should all listen to the “97% consensus” … it’s meaningless. Science is the process of overthrowing the consensus.

My best to all on a lovely fall day,

w.

PS—As usual, I ask that you quote the exact words that you are discussing. For the reasons why, see here.

20 Comments
Tom Halla
October 3, 2021 10:08 am

This is yet another reason why the global circulation models being unable to derive clouds from basic starting points makes them so inaccurate.

alastair gray
October 3, 2021 10:09 am

Willis You get so much out of the Ceres data that I am consumed with a wish to follow your example. Could you write a short monolog on how I an access all of theat data too, or send a couple of email links to the right place

Mr.
Reply to  alastair gray
October 3, 2021 11:18 am

Alastair, you should just hope that Willis doesn’t follow the same philosophy that the Climategate cabal took, viz –
“why should I show you what I’ve done – you’ll only try to find something wrong with it . . . “

Clyde Spencer
October 3, 2021 10:11 am

As I have previously pointed out, albedo is only applicable to diffuse reflectors, notably snow, clouds, sand, suspended sediments and plankton, and to a lesser extent, vegetation. Thus, albedo is a lower-bound on total reflectivity.

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/09/12/why-albedo-is-the-wrong-measure-of-reflectivity-for-modeling-climate/

John Tillman
October 3, 2021 10:13 am

Antarctic albedo is many times more important than Arctic, since southern polar sea ice reaches to lower latitudes. And Antarctic sea ice grew during the dedicated satellite era, since 1979, while Arctic extent was declining. Peak Antarctic sea ice extent was reached during the decade 2011-20, especially in 2013 and 2014. Arctic record low summer extent was by contrast in 2012.

Also, the angle of incidence of sunlight at high latitudes makes open ocean not much less reflective than white ice.

Last edited 1 hour ago by John Tillman
Anthony Banton
Reply to  John Tillman
October 3, 2021 11:30 am

“And Antarctic sea ice grew during the dedicated satellite era”

But not significantly (0.8+/- 1.1% dec ) ….
comment image?w=1260&ssl=1

M Courtney
October 3, 2021 10:14 am

OK, why do clouds match open sea level so well?

Perhaps the moisture and temperature are enough to form clouds if there are any nuclei to seed them? And perhaps sea salt from exposed sea surface provides exactly that?

A nice hypothesis. No more than that.

Nick Schroeder
October 3, 2021 10:15 am

More albedo and the Earth cools.
Less albedo and the Earth warms.
No albedo and the Earth cooks.

That’s NOT what greenhouse theory says.

J Mac
October 3, 2021 10:21 am

Thanks for the ‘take down’, Willis. You addressed a complex issue and, through excellent graphics, made your data driven refutation of the IPCC’s ‘high confidence’ blather understandable to all.

Meisha
October 3, 2021 10:31 am

I know you have no interest in publishing in academic journals, but surely there must be SOME academic out there who has enough curiosity to take this analysis, add whatever academic goodies are required to make it publishable, and then publish it as a way of saying, “IPCC claims…but data contradicts….”.

As you say, Willis, isn’t the very PURPOSE of science to challenge beliefs about our world with data that show those beliefs to be wrong — and then lead us to insights that are more correct (i.e., in line with how the world really works)?

Aren’t there academics out there willing to be a co-author…you provide the starting point and ideas on how to tackle the problem (like a good senior professor would do) and then the junior faculty member, desirous of tenure, takes up the challenge, does all the detailed work, and then together you publish?

While websites like this are intellectually stimulating places, they do little or nothing to impact the science we claim is broken. And, while Willis no doubt needs little help should he want to do so, isn’t there anyone here with the appropriate connections into academia who can help turn Willis’s startling discoveries into challenges to that broken science in the only way it can be “legitimately” challenged….in (gag) peer-reviewed journals?

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Meisha
October 3, 2021 11:04 am

It would be nice…but you know the “peer reviewed” journals would find excuse after excuse to reject anything that contradicts IPCC fairy tales.

Mr.
Reply to  Meisha
October 3, 2021 11:28 am

Einstein didn’t join the “consensus” throng in his day, and look where that got him.

Maybe Willis should follow Albert’s example, and just keep pursuing his own scientific discoveries?

Exceptionalism tends to have a very long half-life in the stories of human discovery.

Contemporary papers in Nature, Science, etc – not so much.

Clyde Spencer
October 3, 2021 10:40 am

Interestingly, a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters suggests that, over the last 20 years, the retroreflecting albedo resulting from clouds has declined, as measured by Earthshine.

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL094888

Actually, the authors have only provided a first-order approximation because all terrestrial materials have a bidirectional reflectance distribution function (BRDF), which is minimal in water. However, clouds are not even a pure Lambertian reflector, and snow has a strong forward reflectance lobe (especially for low sun angles) resulting from snow flakes having a slight preferred sub-horizontal orientation, resulting in a significant, reinforcing specular reflection from the sub-aligned crystal faces. That is why walking or skiing into the sun can be dangerous and lead to ‘snow blindness’ if the eyes are not protected. The higher the angle of incidence (low sun angle) the more the reflected spectrum resembles the source. That is, the UV component is almost the same as looking directly into the sun. As far as I know, the apparent color change of specularly-reflecting materials is never accounted for in reflection and absorption calculations of surficial materials. It is first-order assumptions “all the way down.”

However, the point of this comment is really to draw attention to the claim by the researchers that cloudiness is decreasing. As usual, there appear to be claims and counter-claims about what is happening in the world.

Jeff Alberts
October 3, 2021 10:51 am

A few years back, the vast majority of the northern hemisphere was covered in snow and ice. Yet there was no slide into colder temps due to a drastic change in albedo.

rah
October 3, 2021 10:53 am

Ha! I just finished reading and digesting your excellent work Willis and then went to my news feed and what do I find?

Climate change is making Earth dimmerClimate change is making Earth dimmer (msn.com)

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  rah
October 3, 2021 11:11 am

What a load of crap that piece is – once again, “human-caused climate change” is an assumption asserted as if it were fact. The other thing that makes me chuckle is the notion that “dimming” of the Earth is “caused by” climate change. Sounds like the cart has been placed before the horse, again.

Anthony Banton
October 3, 2021 11:12 am
Awaiting for approval

When I saw the title of the article I assumed it was about this recent piece of climate science.
But no. ……

https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2021GL094888

Earth’s Albedo 1998–2017 as Measured From EarthshineP. R. Goode,E. Pallé,A. Shoumko,S. Shoumko,P. Montañes-Rodriguez,S. E. Koonin,
First published: 29 August 2021 https://doi.org/10.1029/2021GL094888

“The reflectance of the Earth is a fundamental climate parameter that we measured from Big Bear Solar Observatory between 1998 and 2017 by observing the earthshine using modern photometric techniques to precisely determine daily, monthly, seasonal, yearly and decadal changes in terrestrial albedo from earthshine. We find the inter-annual fluctuations in albedo to be global, while the large variations in albedo within individual nights and seasonal wanderings tend to average out over each year. We measure a gradual, but climatologically significant decline of ~ 0.5 W/m^2 in the global albedo over the two decades of data. We found no correlation between the changes in the terrestrial albedo and measures of solar activity. The inter-annual pattern of earthshine fluctuations are in good agreement with those measured by CERES (data began in 2001) even though the satellite observations are sensitive to retroflected light while earthshine is sensitive to wide-angle reflectivity. The CERES decline is about twice that of earthshine.
comment image

“Earthshine annual mean albedo anomalies 1998–2017 expressed as reflected flux in W/m^2. The error bars are shown as a shaded gray area and the dashed black line shows a linear fit to the Earthshine annual reflected energy flux anomalies. The CERES annual albedo anomalies 2001–2019, also expressed in W/m^2 are shown in blue. A linear fit to the CERES data (2001–2019) is shown with a blue dashed line. Average error bars for CERES measurements are of the order of 0.2 W/m^2.”

Last edited 21 minutes ago by Anthony Banton
Charles Higley
October 3, 2021 11:14 am

First off, solar input during the Arctic summer is about 3% of direct sunlight at summer peak, such that the average is only 1.5% over the yea. Due to the low angle and solar energy absorption during travel through more atmosphere due to the low angle, insolation (solar energy input) is pathetic. It’s not much energy.

Second, open ocean areas receiving this not-so-strong solar energy input is assumed to warm due to absorbing this solar energy. Surface waters are also subject to evaporative cooling and this weak solar input (insolation) is easily canceled by this cooling. Open water is basically neutral in this system.

It is the input of warmer waters pumped from the South by the North Atlantic Oscillatio into the Arctic basin, winds blowing ice out of the Arctic to melt elsewhere in southern waters, and volcanic activity in the Arctic seafloor that melts Arctic ice. In fact, warmer seawater from the South would preferably flow along under the lower surface of Arctic ice and is much more efficient at melting the ice.

Solar energy input is a minor, at most, and probably negligible factor in Arctic ice volume and extent.

2hotel9
October 3, 2021 11:23 am

“overstated”, very tactfully put. Great post, Willis. Brief, direct and referenced, as usual. Linking this to a bunch of people who are in daily contact with members of generation z and actually making progress.

E. Schaffer
October 3, 2021 11:28 am

LOL! You need to read between the lines. What these data say, is that if sun light is not reflected by clouds, it gets reflected by the ice. It is true, cause both is white, and that’s how you get a correlation of -1 😉

Thomas Gasloli
October 3, 2021 11:32 am

It seems like those that compose the IPCC reports just don’t look at the data at all.

