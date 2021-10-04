Climate Politics Energy

Homes may have gas cut off if they refuse to take part in hydrogen trial

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
36 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW

Paul Homewood

OCTOBER 3, 2021

Homeowners who refuse to take part in a hydrogen energy trial will be forcibly cut off by gas network operators, under Government plans to test green heating alternatives.

Residents in one village will begin the pilot scheme by 2025 to help the Government assess whether hydrogen gas can be used as a low-carbon alternative for heating homes across the country.

Ministers insisted the powers to enter people’s homes and switch off their gas would only be used as a “last resort” if the homeowners had refused to engage with any other options.

A consultation, which ended this week, suggests the Government will seek powers to allow gas distribution networks to enter homes if their owners do not wish to take part in the trial, in order to safely switch them off from the gas grid.

Current powers enable network operators to enter premises for a variety of purposes, including for suspected gas leaks or inspecting pipes and fittings.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/10/02/village-homeowners-may-have-gas-forcibly-cut-refuse-take-part/

.

This report highlights a very real problem. When whole towns are switched over to hydrogen, it will obviously be very dangerous if some houses are not converted. Hence the draconian powers needed.

But the article includes one noteworthy comment:

It will cost around £22 billion to make the gas distribution network hydrogen-ready, according to 2018 analysis by the business department, and the costs of hydrogen are expected to be around three times that of natural gas.

As I have often pointed out, hydrogen costs an awful lot more than gas. The three times comment is probably based on mainly steam reforming, which itself emits almost as much carbon dioxide as burning natural gas in the first place.

And “three times” will mean heating bills rising by about £1000 a year.

As usual, the commenters are virtually all critical. But why do these issues always get reported by the dopey Emma Gatten, who has Environmental Editor should be writing about trees and rivers, not energy matters.

If they were covered by the Political Staff, they might a more critical coverage.

Tom Halla
October 4, 2021 10:05 am

Going to something much more dangerous and expensive does seem the epitome of green policy.

Duane
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 4, 2021 10:16 am

Hydrogen is not much more dangerous than natural gas. Both gases are flammable and explosive at varying concentrations in air. Both gases are lighter than air so will not collect inside a space but will naturally vent and disperse in the atmosphere.

Mason
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 10:38 am

Not worked much with either, I would say! They do accumulate and then explode.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 10:43 am

Wouldn’t happen with natural gas:

comment image

Hari Seldon
Reply to  Krishna Gans
October 4, 2021 11:10 am

You could publish also pictures from Fukushima: The blow was caused by hydrogen. And another very important difference compared to natural gas: Hydrogen ist the most flammable substance, and causes corrosion (hydrogen-induced cracking) for example in the pipelines, tanks, etc. Mr. Boris Johnson should consult the fire brigade professionals.

It is also interesting to mention that in the German literature now it is written that hydrogen ist not more dangerous than natural gas or fossile fuels. Even the cause of the Zeppelin catastrophe in NY on 6. May 1937 is assigned to the outer painting of the Zeppelin. The wikipedia articles in Germand and English on hydrogen are different, especially the chapter on safety and precautions. The German version states for example that hydrogen is not more dangerous than gasoline: The usual manipulation of wikipedia articles for political reasons.

Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 10:50 am

If I remember from my chemistry days, hydrogen has an air-to-gas ratio explosive range greater than any other gas. So, your analysis all depends on your undefined “not much more dangerous.” Your remarks remind me of the description of Earth in the Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy: “Mostly Harmless!”

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 10:54 am

Duane, hydrogen is far more dangerous than natural gas. Not only has it very wide explosion borders (4.1% to 74.8%) vs. natural gas (4.4% to 16%), it is a “creeping gas” which literally creeps through everything, even metals at elevated temperatures. Thus the possibility of leaks in houses with old pipes and especially old joints is very high.

In open air, the danger is rather low due to its low weight, but in a confined space it is literally called “popgas” in Dutch… For (not so) good reasons.

Further, a flame of hydrogen is much hotter than for natural gas and near invisible in daylight. Good for lots of accidents in households…

Rick C
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 11:05 am

Duane: Natural gas is flammable at 5 to 17% concentration in air. Hydrogen is flammable at concentrations from 5 to 74%. Being light means mainly that a leak of unburned case in and enclosed space will disperse more quickly than heavier gases. Fuel gas leaks result in total explosive destruction o houses and buildings on a regular basis. Hydrogen would be no safer, and would be more hazardous in bases where an ignition source is introduced after sufficient accumulation of natural gas puts the concentration over the upper 17% flammability limit. Hydrogen, on the other hand would just produce increasingly powerful explosions all they way up to 74%.

Note: While it is tempting to site the Hindenburg when discussing hydrogen explosions, that was a case of hydrogen ignition that involved sudden release of pure hydrogen and a conflagration (not explosion) which is slow due to the time required for hydrogen and air (oxygen) to mix. In an indoor gas leak situation, gas diffuses into air so that the gas and oxygen are already mixed at the time of ignition. This results in a detonation (explosion) rather than a conflagration. Far more dangerous and deadly. Hydrogens broad flammability limits make it a more dangerous gas than natural or propane fuel gas.

Ron Long
October 4, 2021 10:12 am

Forcibly cut off gas? Sounds like Britain could use one of those Tea Party deals.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Ron Long
October 4, 2021 11:10 am

Or a Second Amendment.

peter schell
October 4, 2021 10:13 am

What scares me is that Hydrogen is, as far as I know, way more slippery than natural gas. Fitting and pipes designed to be natural gas tight might leak like crazy when filled with slightly pressurized hydrogen.

I’ve seen way too many video’s of houses that have exploded due to NG leaks when taking courses in Heavy Equipment to be comfortable with a gas even more prone to leakage, and with a history of catastrophic explosions.

Last edited 1 hour ago by peter schell
Duane
October 4, 2021 10:13 am

Actually it is NOT true that natural gas has a higher energy content than hydrogen – in fact it is just the opposite. One pound of hydrogen contains 2.5 times the chemical energy content of one pound of natural gas.

It is only if you misleadingly try to compare the energy from a given volume of hydrogen vs. the same given volume of natural gas. Hydrogen is of course the lightest/least dense molecular substance in the univrese.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 10:25 am

And since the entire gas network is volumetrically constrained, are you intending to replumb the entire country, to the point of use, to get more volume of hydrogen?

But the entire country’s existing network of gas lines will leak, badly, with hydrogen*, so I guess a total replumb will be necessary anyway.

*As pointed out by Peter Schell above. He is correct. And as my former employer was developing cryogenic tanks for hydrogen, we learned a lot about the properties of materials that might be used to contain hydrogen. It is, indeed, very slippery.

Yooper
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 4, 2021 10:31 am

Hmm, which one has the bigger molecule H, or CH4? Seems to me that anything that is tight for CH4 might not seal H.

beng135
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 4, 2021 10:38 am

REJ, your explanation went right over Duaweeb’s head as soon as you said “volumetrically constrained”.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  Duane
October 4, 2021 10:26 am

Additionally, Duane, please stop listening to Climate Scientists and start listening to engineers who actually develop, design and build things that work.

Tony Sullivan
Reply to  Retired_Engineer_Jim
October 4, 2021 11:16 am

Well stated, Jim. Heck, for that matter, every single human on this planet who believes in the green movement would do themselves a wonderful service by listening to actual engineering experts versus dogmatic climate scientists.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 4, 2021 10:27 am

This is not going to end well. Faced with the prospect of having to buy all new cooking and heating appliances designed to burn hydrogen, people will dig in their heels and refuse. Are there even such appliances being made for sale today? Where will all the hydrogen come from? How will it be delivered and stored.

Ferdinand Engelbeen
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
October 4, 2021 11:06 am

Today, about 96% of all hydrogen is made from… natural gas, 4% is as byproduct from chlorine manufacturing via electrolysis.
In theory you can make hydrogen from the excess wind or solar energy when there is too much wind and solar, but then you need a lot of electrolysers, which “on demand” must switch on and off, thus a lot of installation costs for only part work followed by a gigantic storage under 700 bar pressure – or alternatively – as liquid hydrogen, which costs lots of energy…
While the wind and sun are free, all these steps to make and ultimately burn hydrogen make it far more expensive than burning natural gas…

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Ferdinand Engelbeen
October 4, 2021 11:13 am

In theory you can make hydrogen from the excess wind or solar energy when there is too much wind and solar,”

No words…

ResourceGuy
October 4, 2021 10:31 am

I think other countries are going to need to issue travel warnings about trips to the UK. “Oh the humanity” comes to mind from the Hindenburg.

MarkW2
October 4, 2021 10:31 am

The idea that people will have their energy cut-off for this reason is pretty nonsensical and never likely to happen. For all that’s been happening over the past year or so the UK isn’t a police state and if any authority tried to attempt such a move the public would go ballistic. OK, they wouldn’t revolt in the same way as, say, the French, but there’d be such an outcry that it would soon be stopped.

A pretty daft story, frankly.

Jeff Alberts
Reply to  MarkW2
October 4, 2021 11:14 am

Since they don’t have the right to bear arms, they literally couldn’t go ballistic.

Clyde Spencer
October 4, 2021 10:38 am

Hey, Dr. Zhivago was able to endure worse! Where’s the old stiff upper lip attitude of brits? A few hydrogen explosions will be nothing compared to having V1 and V2 rockets bombarding neighborhoods nightly. /sarc

David Wells
October 4, 2021 10:42 am

If you burn 1 ton of methane directly you emit 2.5 tons of Co2. To get one ton of high purety hydrogen by steam reforming you need to burn 3.5 tons of methane which because of they steam reforming process emits 12.5 tons of Co2. Therefore if you are manic about Co2 then you must deploy CCS which means you need to burn another 1.5 tons of methane to power the capture sequestration compression transit and storage under pressure for eternity. So to get one ton of hydrogen 5 tons of methane if you want to save the planet.

The methane producers – oilcos – dont care because they sell more methane and more methane = more profit. Thing is proven reserves of methane are 60 years and methane like any other commodity is finite. If every country adopted this strategy 60 years becomes 12 years hardly enough to save the planet by 2030 let alone 2050.

Had to fill up with E10 today but if we have no methane there is no E10 because bio fuels need huge volumes of nitrogen and we get all of our nitrogen from methane. Boris Johnson is clueless stupid and idiotic.

Jean Meeus
Reply to  David Wells
October 4, 2021 10:53 am

CO2, not Co2.
There is no cobalt here.

David Wells
Reply to  Jean Meeus
October 4, 2021 11:14 am

You know what I mean!

0
Reply
solomon green
Reply to  David Wells
October 4, 2021 11:01 am

And if the Vegans get their way there will be no cows to replenish methane stocks.

Joao Martins
October 4, 2021 10:44 am

Homes may have gas cut off if they refuse to take part in hydrogen trial
Criminals in the government!

MICHAEL D ZORN
October 4, 2021 10:45 am

It’s perfectly OK – if a hydrogen powered house blows up, it produces a lot of water, which will put out the fire.
Another plus: hydrogen isn’t poisonous, like gas.
I wonder if anybody thought of how simple it is to make and distribute hydrogen.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  MICHAEL D ZORN
October 4, 2021 10:51 am

Try to breathe in an hydrogen “atmosphere.”

Elle W
October 4, 2021 10:45 am

Sounds quite…Soviet. Both in poor planning style, and execution of that plan, with so-called leaders too cowed by threats of retaliation by brownshirts to speak up.

To sum up, in the interests of decreasing CO2, the UK govt is prepared to break into citizens’ homes to turn off their access to heat IF those citizens refuse to pay (or cannot pay) tens of thousands of pounds to replace piping, stoves, boilers, etc. And, of course, all those dining new piping/stoves/etc will need to be manufactured — leading to more CO2 emissions in the process. Am I guessing the UK intends to outsource this heavy manufacturing to China so it doesn’t count against UK emissions targets?

Dave
October 4, 2021 10:54 am

So either “participate” in the experiment or be cut off altogether. The Nazi or Soviet method of obtaining “volunteers.”

Anti_griff
October 4, 2021 11:03 am

It’s not about H2…or CH4….it’s about CO2…the CO2 non problem must be resolved before all these bad ideas are enacted….huge mistakes being made.

Nick Schroeder
October 4, 2021 11:11 am

Hydrogen embrittles steel and sneaks out past tiny leaks.
Altogether really dumb idea.

JohnC
October 4, 2021 11:14 am

Prior to conversion to natural gas in the 1960’s, the U.K. used town gas which was made up of hydrogen (up to 50% IIRC) alongside carbon monoxide, methane and ethylene.

