The New Pause that goes on giving

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Viscount Monckton of Brenchley

The New Pause has lengthened by a further month, from 6 years 8 months to 6 years 9 months. As usual, it is calculated as the longest period, up to the most recent month for which data are available, during which the trend on the UAH global mean lower-troposphere temperature dataset is zero.

If anyone has seen a mention of this emerging and now quite long Pause in any mainstream news medium, let me know in comments. Here in the UK, the unspeakable BBC has kept the fact secret from its rapidly-dwindling audiences, preferring instead to broadcast a hysterical piece saying that the frequency of local temperature measurements worldwide exceeding 50 C° has risen in recent decades. Of course, the leftist numbskulls at the BBC took no steps to verify the extent to which the measurements had become more frequent because in hot countries more temperature stations are in operation, and still fewer steps to deWattsify the temperature record by excluding stations inappropriately sited or inadequately shaded. Besides, in a generally warming world one would expect new high-temperature records.

HadCRUT4 has at last updated its surface-temperature record to August 2021, showing no global warming for 7 years 6 months. For almost all the period between IPCC’s 2013 and 2021 Assessment Reports, there has been no global warming at all.

My noble friend Simon Clanmorris has kindly sent me a revealing analysis of the discrepancies between the HadCRUT3, -4 and -5 datasets. It shows that almost 20% of the warming imagined in the HadCRUT5 dataset arises from ex-post-facto adjustments (whether justified or not) to the previously-estimated temperature record.

Why does these long Pauses matter? It is not just that they cause entertaining conniptions among the ungodly (just watch the pompous, pietistic whining by the lavishly-paid trolls who seek to disrupt these threads day after day, convincing none but themselves).

What a long Pause shows – and the New Pause is now a long Pause – is not that there has not been warming in the past, nor that there will be no warming in future, but that for whatever reasons the Earth is at present likely to be in approximate radiative balance with its surroundings, notwithstanding an undiminished and continuing linear uptrend in anthropogenic radiative forcing.

IPCC (2021) imagines that there is an Earth energy imbalance of 0.8 Watts per square meter. But the long Pause indicates that the imbalance (which is extremely difficult to measure directly, and is subject to very wide error margins) is not significantly different from zero.

In short, our activities may be exerting a far smaller influence on the weather than the profiteers of doom would wish us to imagine. Cue trolls.

Howard Dewhirst
October 2, 2021 2:09 am

But why then does CO2 continue to rise if temperature is not?
I know, time lag, oceans etc but it is getting trick, particularly as there has never been atmospheric CO2 as high as this since the Pliocene?

Loydo
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 2, 2021 2:31 am

Yeah, when the ocean temp rise pauses for a decade or two I’ll take notice.

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  Loydo
October 2, 2021 2:39 am

Your stupidity is wondrous to behold.

John Tillman
Reply to  Loydo
October 2, 2021 2:41 am

If plant food in the air be the control knob on climate, why should oceans have to cool for decades to falsify that hypothesis, already repeatedly shown false?

Loydo
Reply to  John Tillman
October 2, 2021 2:50 am

Mmm, nothing falsifies it like ocean temps spiking.

John Tillman
Reply to  Loydo
October 2, 2021 2:57 am

SSTs aren’t spiking.

Bill Toland
Reply to  Howard Dewhirst
October 2, 2021 2:38 am

The Holocene Climate Optimum was considerably warmer than today but carbon dioxide levels were much lower. This strongly suggests that carbon dioxide has not been a significant driver of temperatures in the current interglacial.

alastair gray
October 2, 2021 2:12 am

If someone volunteers to pay me I will be a troll. Otehrwise I will just continue to be cheerfully skeptic. When I was young skepticism was considered a societal duty of tejh young. What happened in our age of drab conformity?

Loydo
October 2, 2021 2:28 am

“Why does these long Pauses matter?” (sic)
It gives Pausists something to talk about. All I can say is thank god the land and atmosphere is doing the opposite of the oceans.

http://homework.uoregon.edu/pub/class/es202/GRL/oheat3.jpg

John Tillman
October 2, 2021 2:36 am

This year is going to be a lot cooler than last. We’re liable to have La Niña again.

In February, Earth’s cooling trend will turn six.

https://www.drroyspencer.com/2021/10/uah-global-temperature-update-for-september-2021-0-25-deg-c/

nyolci
October 2, 2021 2:54 am

Oh, Lord Monckey, why are you always keen on making a fool of yourself? This forum is a slapstick comedy version of climate science, and you’re getting associated with it… There’s a proper forum for the greatness of your wisdom, the Upper House, your natural plane of existence (wink-wink 😉 ).

Pablo
October 2, 2021 2:57 am

“The fundamental error is the use of the equilibrium average climate assumption to simplify the climate energy transfer processes. This presumes that there is an exact flux balance between an average absorbed solar flux and the average emitted longwave IR (LWIR) flux at the top of the atmosphere. The result is an elegant set of equilibrium flux balance equations that have no relationship whatsoever to the earth’s climate. The so called radiative convective equilibrium models must create global warming as a mathematical artifact of the underlying assumptions. Physical reality has been abandoned in favor of mathematical simplicity. The equilibrium climate models are fraudulent, by definition, before any computer code is even written. There is no ‘24 hour average sun’ shining in the sky at night. The 2 C (or 1.5 C) temperature limit established by the Paris Climate Accord is based on nothing more than the pseudoscience of radiative forcing, feedbacks and a contrived climate sensitivity to CO2 in a fictional ‘equilibrium average’ climate. Irrational belief in computer climate model ‘prediction’ has replaced logic and reason. Eisenhower’s warning about the corruption of science by government funding has come true. There is no ‘climate emergency’.”

Roy Clark

https://venturaphotonics.com/files/VPCP_000.1_RecentResearch.pdf

