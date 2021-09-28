President of China, Xi Jinping arrives in London, 19 October 2015. By Foreign and Commonwealth Office (China State Visit) [CC BY 2.0 or OGL], via Wikimedia Commons
Coal COP conferences Government idiocy

China Suffers Widespread Power Blackout Chaos as Strict Climate Targets Bite

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Vuk; Xi Jinping’s attempt to force China to hit unrealistic emissions cuts, ahead of the COP26 climate conference, has caused power blackout chaos throughout China, as cities switch off their coal plants rather than risk breaching central government quotas. The electricity supply crisis is affecting US companies which have outsourced some of their manufacturing to China.

China’s electricity crunch causes widespread power outages, hitting homes and closing factories

Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet official energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark.

Key points:

  • China is facing widespread power shortages after vowing to cut its energy intensity to meet climate goals
  • Widening power shortages have halted production at numerous factories during one of their busiest seasons 
  • The fallout has prompted some analysts to downgrade their 2021 growth outlook 

In the north-eastern city of Liaoyang, 23 people were hospitalised with gas poisoning after ventilation in a metal casting factory was shut off following a power outage, according to state broadcaster CCTV. No deaths were reported.

Factories were idled to avoid exceeding limits on energy use imposed by Beijing to promote efficiency.

Economists and an environmental group say manufacturers used up this year’s quota faster than planned as export demand rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic.

Fallout expected to impact GDP 

The disruption to China’s vast manufacturing industries during one of their busiest seasons reflects the ruling Communist Party’s struggle to balance economic growth with efforts to rein in pollution and emissions of climate-changing gases.

“Beijing’s unprecedented resolve in enforcing energy consumption limits could result in long-term benefits, but the short-term economic costs are substantial,” Nomura economists Ting Lu, Lisheng Wang and Jing Wang said in a report.

Power pinch unlikely to abate ahead of climate talks 

The crunch comes as global leaders prepare to attend a UN environmental conference by video link on October 12-13 in the south-western city of Kunming.

That increases pressure on President Xi Jinping’s government, as the meeting’s host, to show it is sticking to emissions and energy efficiency targets.

Energy quotas nearing exhaustion

Some provinces used up most of their quotas for energy consumption in the first half of the year and are cutting back to stay under their limits, according to Li Shuo, a climate policy expert at Greenpeace in Beijing.

Utility companies, meanwhile, are being squeezed by soaring coal and gas prices.

That discourages them from increasing output because the government limits their ability to pass on costs to customers, said Mr Li.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-28/china-power-outages-energy-targets-emissions/100497110

The power supply crunch is hitting US firms which outsourced their manufacturing to China, with Tesla and Apple component manufacturers reportedly forced to stop manufacturing due to power cuts.

China rocked by power crunch as Apple and Tesla suppliers suspend work

By Will Feuer

China is grappling with growing power shortages, prompting many factories — including suppliers to Apple, Tesla and other major global companies — to curb or suspend operations. 

The power crunch comes as strict orders from Beijing to cut emissions collide with surging coal and gas prices as well as rising demand for electricity.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology said that three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday Sunday and won’t resume until midnight on Sept. 30 in order to comply with local regulations.

Read more: https://nypost.com/2021/09/27/china-rocked-by-power-crunch-as-apple-tesla-suppliers-suspend-work/

This is not the first time Xi Jinping’s market interventions have caused energy supply chaos in China. In 2017, China’s botched attempt to convert cities from coal to gas led to widespread blackouts during a bitter winter. The reason? Bureaucrats put hitting gas conversion Xi Jinping’s central targets first, ahead of rational considerations, like whether the gas would be available in time to pump through pipelines to their converted home heating systems.

I’m not blaming the bureaucrats. When the boss can have you shot, and when questioning your orders could be a shooting offence, prudence dictates you do what you are told, even if your instructions don’t make sense.

China’s domestic coal price rise, another factor in the power supply crisis, was likely caused by Xi Jinping’s ban on Aussie coal imports – his punishment for Australia for objecting to Chinese expansionism in the South China Sea.

The coal import ban did not stop the flow of Australian coal to China. All it did was force Chinese companies to purchase Australian coal through expensive intermediaries, to disguise the true origin of their coal purchases.

Australian domestic climate policy has not helped the situation. Australian banks and government planning authorities have been obstructing Aussie coal field development, which has exacerbated the supply crunch.

Australia’s Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has been pushing for Australia to embrace more aggressive climate policies, which may be discouraging coal investment. Josh thinks the decline of the Aussie coal industry is a good thing.

China’s Power Regulator has just now ordered utilities to stockpile coal, but this order may have come too late to prevent the current power supply crisis from worsening. Chinese companies currently have low inventories of coal, so it would take days, if not weeks, to repair those inventories, assuming they can find a supply of coal in an already tight market. It seems likely Chinese coal users have been running down their inventories in the hope that Xi Jinping would relax his ban on Aussie coal imports, which would allow them to restock their inventories at a lower price. But so far there is no sign the ban will be relaxed, so the game of paying a premium to intermediaries, so Xi Jinping can pretend on the world stage that China does not need Aussie coal, looks set to continue.

What can I say? If China, the world centre for manufacturing solar panels and wind turbine components, can not switch off their fossil fuel plants without chaos and massive power supply disruption, there is no chance anyone else can make it work.

There is another lesson which China should surely have learned by now. Don’t mess with the free market.

Xi Jinping’s push to assert Communist Party control over the Chinese economy, through more central planning, and through his heavy handed climate policy and import ban directives, is pushing the Chinese economy in the wrong direction.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
19 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
markl
September 28, 2021 2:09 pm

Two lessons…. 1. Until reliable and affordable backup to fossil fuels is found it’s business as usual unless no energy is acceptable. 2. Marxist dogma always loses.

6
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
September 28, 2021 2:09 pm

This is how and why the old USSR failed, they had to please their bosses or be removed and even killed for “failing” to meet some arbitrary targets.

8
Reply
Peter D. Tillman
Reply to  Sunsettommy
September 28, 2021 2:55 pm

Exactly so. This is the route God-Emperor Xi has chosen too. It won’t end well.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
September 28, 2021 2:14 pm

What is so ironic about all this is they don’t really care about pollution or CO2, they care about their world image.

3
Reply
Bryan A
September 28, 2021 2:21 pm

I’m entertaining bets on whether it was the American Sector of manufacturing in China that got curtailed or if Chinese owned factories were also affected

I put ¥ on mainly the American Sector … Apple, Tesla, etc.

3
Reply
Serge Wright
September 28, 2021 2:23 pm

This is BS politics being played out. Xi is shutting down industry in an attempt to get the west to all commit net zero suicide, by believing China has intentions to act. Even your average fool can see through this layer of BS. As soon as the commitments are locked-in, then it will be back to full FF BAU.

5
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
September 28, 2021 2:27 pm

I don’t know why Xi cares what the West thinks of him. Really, what are the Caspar Milquetoasts in the US, EU, and UK going to do if he disappoints them?

I’m really having a hard time wrapping my head around Xi putting a wrench into China’s economy like this. It’s a report I’d expect from The Onion or the Babylon Bee.

Last edited 29 minutes ago by D. J. Hawkins
1
Reply
Klem
September 28, 2021 2:31 pm

And if someone complains they’ll simply disappear. No wonder Trudeau admires China’s ‘basic dictatorship’.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
September 28, 2021 2:32 pm

Ironic that China’s attempt to headfake COP26 has backfired so badly so quickly. COP26 would have failed even without this extra impetus. Gutierrez already said so, Greta is already whining about it in advance, and Tuvalu wants to sue everybody for its ‘missing’ climate reparation dollars that COP26 will NOT deliver.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 2:42 pm

No this is not CCP greenwashing for COP26.

This is punitive border war with Australia (instead of Vietnam) where China again has the greater cost.

1
Reply
Ric Werme
Editor
September 28, 2021 2:43 pm

In 2003, China’s CO2 production surpassed the EU and in 2006 surpassed the US. Now they’re about 3X the EU and 2X the US.

I thought that the Paris Accord promise from China was to reduce their emissions after 2030, I should review that.

This should work. https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-co2-emissions-per-country?tab=chart&country=CHN~USA~EU-28

Last edited 16 minutes ago by Ric Werme
1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Ric Werme
September 28, 2021 2:50 pm

Great graph Ric. If you switch to the log graph view, pure exponential growth. The current situation is a glitch, if Xi Jinping keeps messing with people’s lives either he’ll kill China or he’ll suffer an unfortunate cardiac event.

1
Reply
Ric Werme
Editor
Reply to  Ric Werme
September 28, 2021 3:01 pm

Yeah, from 2015 in https://www.carbonbrief.org/climate-pledge-puts-china-on-course-to-peak-emissions-as-early-as-2027

China is aiming to peak its carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions “around 2030” and will make “best efforts” to peak early, its climate pledge to the UN confirms.

China’s intended nationally determined contribution (INDC) includes a new target to reduce its carbon intensity by 60-65% of 2005 levels by 2030. Carbon Brief analysis suggests the top end of this range would see CO2 peaking in 2027. China also says it will source 20% of its energy in 2030 from low-carbon sources.

Carbon intensity appears to be the amount of carbon need to create one “unit” of GDP.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
September 28, 2021 2:49 pm

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Therefore, all socialists are insane … Xi even more so.

1
Reply
J Mac
September 28, 2021 2:50 pm

Is this April Fools Day? If not, don’t anyone try to stop Xi from further ‘command’ wreckage! Apple’s and Tesla’s China manufacturing Ops getting pasted at the same time is just a bonus!

Last edited 5 minutes ago by J Mac
0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 28, 2021 2:52 pm

Australia must publicly apologize to China and send a free shipment of coal. That’s how it works. The U.S. just sends planeloads of cash.

0
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
September 28, 2021 2:56 pm

Could not happen to a more deserving country.

0
Reply
Izaak Walton
September 28, 2021 2:59 pm

I am curious about the statement “ Don’t mess with the free market.” When has China ever had a free market to mess with?

0
Reply
pochas94
September 28, 2021 3:02 pm

I have a theory. The dummies end up on top. Why? Because they can be manipulated by the puppeteers.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Politics Coal

Aussie Deputy PM Hilights Britain’s Climate Policy Energy Crisis

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics COP conferences Opinion

Ultimate Climate Hypocrisy: Coal Burning BoJo Demands the World “Grow Up”

5 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coal COP conferences

BoJo Scolds World Leaders for Lacklustre COP26 Climate Finance Commitments

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Suspend climate policies and cancel COP26 to save Britain from looming energy disaster

1 week ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Coal COP conferences Government idiocy

China Suffers Widespread Power Blackout Chaos as Strict Climate Targets Bite

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
Climate ugliness

The New Yorker Asks, Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics

Investors Lose £24 Million In Wind Scam

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Politics

Scott Morrison: Climate Hero to Zero in One Week

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: