Aussie PM Scott Morrison Brandishes a Lump of Coal in Parliament
Climate Politics

Scott Morrison: Climate Hero to Zero in One Week

4 hours ago
Eric Worrall
31 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

A few days ago, Nancy Pelosi praised Aussie PM Scott Morrison for “Leading the Way” on climate action. Now, just a few days later, ScoMo is considering not attending COP26, and a group of diplomats are warning “climate inertia” is undermining Australia’s international reputation.

Scott Morrison may snub the COP26 climate talks as Australia becomes more isolated

By Helen Regan and Angela Dewan, CNN

Updated 1358 GMT (2158 HKT) September 27, 2021

(CNN)Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday he might not show up at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow this November, as his government becomes increasingly isolated in international efforts on the crisis.

More than 100 world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, have confirmed their attendance at the talks hosted by the United Kingdom, a close ally of Australia. Leaders of the G20, which includes Australia, will be convening in Rome a day ahead of the climate talks. While it is not yet confirmed if Morrison will be at that summit, many G20 leaders are likely to take the short flight from the Italian capital to COP26 in Scotland.

“We haven’t made any final decisions about (attending COP26). I mean it is another trip overseas and I’ve been on several this year and spent a lot of time in quarantine,” Morrison told the West Australian newspaper.

Morrison said he needed to focus on the country’s reopening after an extended lockdown. His government is aiming to relax its hardline border restrictions in December. 

“Australia will be opening up around that time, there will be a lot of issues to manage and I have to manage those competing demands,” he said. 

Read more: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/09/27/australia/australia-morrison-skip-climate-cop26-glasgow-intl-hnk/index.html

The diplomats warning on Australia’s “climate inertia”;

Coalition inertia on climate undermines Australia’s credibility in region, ex-diplomats warn 

The group, including former ambassadors and high commissioners, says urgent action is an ‘ethical and moral responsibility towards future generations’

Katharine Murphy@murpharoo
Mon 27 Sep 2021 03.30 AEST

A group of 70 former diplomats has warned the Morrison government that failing to sign up to a commitment of net zero emissions by 2050 imperils Australia’s strategic interests and “undermines our credibility as a regional partner”.

The group has written to the prime minister and relevant portfolio ministers arguing that a scientific consensus about the risks associated with runaway global heating renders urgent policy action an “ethical and moral responsibility towards future generations”.

“As former diplomats we are deeply concerned that Australia’s key strategic and economic interests are at risk because of our failure to date to commit to a target of net zero emissions by 2050,” the joint letter says.

“This lack of commitment is particularly concerning to those regional partners for whom climate change already poses a clear existential threat. The United States and other key partners in Europe and around the globe are increasingly voicing concerns that Australia is not pulling its weight on climate action.”

“We fear this inertia will undermine many of the strong international relationships we have built up over decades,” the letter says.

While metropolitan Liberals want the government to adopt the mid-century target, and two senior ministers, Josh Frydenberg and Simon Birmingham have argued the economic case to sign up – ructions continue in the junior Coalition partner.

Some Nationals are implacably opposed to net zero. On Sunday, the Nationals deputy leader David Littleproud said he expected any colleagues who opposed net zero to fall into line if the party room ultimately adopted the commitment.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/sep/27/ex-diplomats-warn-morrison-government-inertia-on-climate-undermines-our-credibility-as-a-regional-partner

I can understand why Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison is undecided about attending COP26.

Barnaby Joyce, deputy Prime Minister and leader of the junior coalition partner National Party, recently stated he will not support legislation which harms coal mining jobs.

With the nationals thankfully digging their heels in on this issue, all that would be left for Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison to do at COP26, would be to keep apologising to everyone, and explaining that he is powerless to change anything.

h/t Bob Tisdale – Australia’s Sky News Andrew Bolt expressing concern Scott Morrison could cave on setting climate targets and attacking the coal industry, criticising Britain’s self inflicted energy crisis, and criticising academic and media indoctrination of young people.

griff
September 28, 2021 2:08 am

I can only assume Nancy was confusing Scott with someone else in her initial remarks…

-9
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  griff
September 28, 2021 2:41 am

I doubt it, but I haven't got a better explanation. It was all very odd.

5
Reply
ozspeaksup
Reply to  griff
September 28, 2021 3:22 am

well shes sure not exactly rational and is also a moneyhungry biddy and sees the megabucks in the agw scams, sooner shes out with bidet the better

3
Reply
Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
Reply to  griff
September 28, 2021 3:32 am

She's just a corrupt drunkard.

4
Reply
Leo Smith
Reply to  Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
September 28, 2021 4:49 am

We've got one of those too…

Anna-Soubry.jpg
2
Reply
Patrick Maher
Reply to  griff
September 28, 2021 3:34 am

Herself perhaps?

2
Reply
lee
Reply to  griff
September 28, 2021 4:47 am

Confuse? A permanent state perhaps. 😉

1
Reply
John V. Wright
September 28, 2021 2:15 am

'runaway global heating'. What utter c**p.

10
Reply
Dennis
Reply to  John V. Wright
September 28, 2021 2:25 am

No, it’s real, computer modelling of the warming trend has been very carefully created, creative accounting garbage in, and then utter garbage c**p out.

Former PM of Australia Tony Abbott was misquoted with claims that he said climate change is c**p, actually he correctly pointed out that the modelling is.

2
Reply
Patrick Maher
Reply to  John V. Wright
September 28, 2021 3:24 am

These people are seriously deranged

2
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
September 28, 2021 2:17 am

Scott Morrison is at his best when he does absolutely nothing and Barnaby Joyce is at his best when he is in full attack mode/ It is to be hoped that a combination of these two will steer Australia clear of the COP26 climate talks until after the talks collapse into the traditional recriminations and empty promises.

6
Reply
Lewis Buckingham
September 28, 2021 2:28 am

There is a good chance that the meeting will be a failure.
Not that the Europeans won’t sign up to net 0, but then they will be well and truly retired, in nursing homes or pushing up daisies in 28 years time, so not accountable.
In the meanwhile the big countries will be powering away with coal, China, India,Brazil,Japan, not to mention gas, the Russias, US, UK and Canada.
They won’t sign up to trade embargo’s.
We have learned that China and France cannot be trusted with trade or contracts.
When the EU threatened to put a carbon tax on airlines entering EU airspace, India simply told them that they would not be able to overfly India, so burning more fuel.
The carbon tax was dropped by the EU.
Increasingly we need a sovereign climate and economic policy.
We need to rule out climate contracts from free trade agreements.
Otherwise some obscure bureaucrat in Brussels will dictate the terms.
Its hard enough to get a trade agreement with the EU anyway.
Only today another vet company announced they have stopped manufacturing in France, Royal Canin.EU centred drug manufacturing has to come to Australia as the supply lines are not working.
WE just can’t get some EU drugs now.
The Coalition idea of exporting technology to emerging nations on the climate front rings true.
China, our biggest trade partner does not play by a ‘rule based’ environment.
Or more exactly they make up the rules as they go.
Only today a large manufacturer of cosmetics lost their contract to China and and have put their staff on leave.
Their product was exported for $A1 a unit.
The Chinese can make it for 30c a unit.
Amazing what cheap power and low wages can do.
We don’t even charge GST on exports, a ‘subsidy’ to China.
The planet has virtually stopped warming now for 6 years.
Three years ago we were told that in ten years we would go extinct.
Another 7 years to go.

6
Reply
Dennis
September 28, 2021 2:30 am

Quote: “This lack of commitment is particularly concerning to those regional partners for whom climate change already poses a clear existential threat. The United States and other key partners in Europe and around the globe are increasingly voicing concerns that Australia is not pulling its weight on climate action.”

Australia was one of a very small number of developed nations that achieved the UN IPCC Kyoto Agreement emissions reduction target and is now one of a very small number that are on track to achieve the Paris Agreement target.

The above complainants urging our PM to attend COP26 should redirect their advice to the majority of UN member nations who are not achieving Paris target and missed Kyoto earlier, and when they catch up to Australia maybe then they and the complainants might have the right to make further demands?

1
Reply
Marilyn Reed
September 28, 2021 2:51 am

She probably just loves their current police state

2
Reply
Peta of Newark
September 28, 2021 2:55 am

Nancy was trying to shame ScoMo into action, accidentally/deliberately misunderstanding him and then exaggerating what she thought he said when she got back home and out-of-range of his rebuttal. ….Chinese Whispers meet Magical Thinking….

No, rebuttal via teleconferencing is crap – hence the need for shindigs exactly like the COPs

They need the face-to-face meeting to get their story right and without the annual COP the entire thing would fall apart inside 2 years, 3 years at most. Their stories are all so self contradictory, their science so shoddy and they know it

Bolt is in that video what saying what I’ve been saying since forever – chronically depressed, hence Magical Thinking and Paranoid, have been brainwashed by Media and Government
(Its that Mencken thing about hobgoblins)

But even Bolt falls over when he praises rising grain production – it is exactly that that creates the chronic depression = nutrient-free rubbish food based around sugar.
There is nothing in that mush to feed our brains/minds/thinking

It is in fact Ehrlich in action..except everyone, esp the magical thinkers, imagine a physical starvation.
No, Mental Starvation is vastly worse is is exactly what is going on, Greta and her young sister being the figureheads – along with 1-in-40 of the children born in the UK now

Yet the magic thinkers think its Great Fun to take the p!ss out of her
what a <expletive> mess

1
Reply
Derg
September 28, 2021 3:16 am

He should at least go for the hookers and blow.

3
Reply
fretslider
September 28, 2021 3:18 am

In this mad, mad, mad, mad world, firebugs like Alexandra Souverneva and Gary Maynard are the unsung climate heroes.

The media seizes on the fires and unleashes its messages of thermageddon on the climate anxious; daily and even hourly. There are no reports about the people lighting the fires, be it in California, Turkey, Greece etc In fact, according to a BBC ‘fact check’, the ignition [in California] is caused by increased lightning – due to global heating.

Wildfires: How are they linked to climate change?
By Jack Goodman & Jake Horton
BBC Reality Check

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/58159451

“Scott Morrison said Monday he might not show up at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow this November”

He can always point to the emissions he’s saved by staying put and argue they could be doing the same. Every little bit helps, right? Ant it really is a crisis?

But that isn’t what theses gatherings are about. This is high politics and a route to large amounts of fiat money – now that Trump is out. Networking and even affairs are part and parcel of these shindigs.

Science is the fig leaf of respectability.

2
Reply
Patrick Maher
September 28, 2021 3:23 am

Climate inertia?

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Patrick Maher
September 28, 2021 3:24 am

No wind.

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 28, 2021 3:33 am

Maybe Scott Morrison has been talking to Peter Ridd?

2
Reply
Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
September 28, 2021 3:38 am

It's not just coal mining jobs. Oz has only a few exports that are propping up the entire balance of trade. Coal is one of them. Iron Ore is another. You bow to the CO2 scammers, there goes an honest, productive, positive economy. God knows what would happen to us.

2
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
September 28, 2021 5:28 am

Not only balance of trade. The exports are underpinning the greatest rise in the current account that Australia has ever experienced:
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/current-account

Every Australian has a duty to encourage the madness infesting the rest of the developed world. Australia can ride on the manufacturing prowess of China as they gobble the wealth from the developed nations paying ever higher prices for Australian commodities.

Australia needs to encourage global climate ambition. Australians end up with a decent slice of any climate ambition due to its critical place in the start of the supply chain. It appears this gravy train is just building a head of steam. Australia can only hope this train keep rolling for a few more decades.

0
Reply
IanE
September 28, 2021 3:43 am

“I can understand why Aussie Prime Minister Scott Morrison is undecided about attending COP26.”

Well, I can’t: it is obviously a complete waste of time and money. No sane politician (OK, I know there are very few) would consider for a second attending such a virtue-signalling joke!

Last edited 1 hour ago by IanE
1
Reply
RickWill
Reply to  IanE
September 28, 2021 5:33 am

Nothing will supercharge the Australian economy more than unbridled climate ambition. ScoMo has a duty to attend COP26 and squeeze this farce for the good of Australian exports. It is already the greatest economic boom in Australia's history and could run two or three decades before the woke awaken to the unsustainability.

0
Reply
StuM
September 28, 2021 3:59 am

“The group of former Australian diplomats that has written to Morrison and portfolio ministers includes ambassadors, high commissioners, consuls-general, consuls, humanitarian aid coordinators and a range of middle and senior level public servants from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and AusAID.
The letter was coordinated by the Australian Conservation Foundation,”

So they could only find 70 greenie/libtards out of that population? They could have found a lot more than that in DFAT/AusAID if they had looked a little harder.

I doubt that the majority of those public servants were actual “former diplomats”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by StuM
0
Reply
Patrick MJD
September 28, 2021 4:21 am

Shouty is gone!

0
Reply
Serge Wright
September 28, 2021 4:21 am

Morrison will lose the election next year if he commits to net zero socialism. The reason being that his conservative base will cast their votes elsewhere in vibrant protest and all those who support net zero socialism will always vote either Labor or Greens anyway. The good news is that Morrison will win the next election if he holds firm.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
September 28, 2021 4:36 am

On the contrary. By staying away Morrison shows true leadership.

2
Reply
Duane
September 28, 2021 4:39 am

This is a microcosm of the essential problem for the warmunists:

They depend upon scaring everyone into taking immediate, radical, and societally-disruptive actions based upon … a computer model.

The rest of us, however, have lives to live, jobs to do, families to raise, bills to pay, security to promote, etc. etc. etc. The easiest thing in the world is to just keep on keeping on, meanwhile really smart people keep creating and nurturing new technologies and new machines that incrementally improve life.

1
Reply
lee
September 28, 2021 4:45 am

I pointed out to our lefties that by not going he was saving us from those "Awful CO2 emissions" that would have happened had he gone.

Last edited 55 minutes ago by lee
1
Reply
RickWill
September 28, 2021 5:19 am

Australia needs more climate ambition. The more money wasted on these resource hungry monuments, the higher demand and higher prices for all of Australia’s exported commodities.

This is a resource boom of monumental proportions – literally scattered across Europe in their thousands waving to the climate gods. Most Australians can sit back and take government handouts as they have done for the last two years as long as the coal, iron ore and bauxite loaders keep filling bulk carriers:
https://tradingeconomics.com/australia/current-account
There is a reasonable chance that existing Australians will grow wealthy as they grow old.

Bring on COP26 and lots of climate ambition. Australia needs to support these fruitcakes sprinkling random energy pixie dust.

0
Reply
