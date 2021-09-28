Climate ugliness

The New Yorker Asks, Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?

Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Federalist has accused The New Yorker of amplifying calls for ecoterrorism, in the wake of the recent publication of “How to Blow Up a Pipeline“, and a New Yorker podcast titled “Should the Climate Movement Embrace Sabotage?“.

New Yorker Amplifies Calls For Pipeline Bombings To Save The Planet

SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 By Jordan Davidson

The New Yorker amplified calls for eco-terrorism in the name of sparking action on climate change last week by inviting Andreas Malm, the Swedish author of “How To Blow Up A Pipeline,” onto its podcast.

In the episode titled “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” Malm explains how it’s time for the climate change movement to “diversify its tactics and move away from an exclusive focus on polite, gentle, and perfectly peaceful civil disobedience.”

Malm stopped his recommendations short of “kidnapping oil workers” but said that “civil disobedience” ostensibly to save the planet should include mass acts of “intelligent sabotage” and property destruction, such as blowing up pipelines.

“I’m not saying we should stop strikes or square occupations or demonstrations of the usual kind. I’m all in favor of that. But I do think we need to step up because so little has changed and so many investments are still being poured into new fossil fuel projects,” Malm said. “So I am in favor of destroying machines, property — not harming people, that’s a very, very important distinction there. And I think property can be destroyed in all manner of ways, or it can be neutralized in a very gentle fashion as when we defeated the SUVs, or in a more spectacular fashion, as in potentially blowing up a pipeline that’s under construction. That’s something that people have done.”

Read more: https://thefederalist.com/2021/09/27/new-yorker-amplifies-calls-for-pipeline-bombings-to-save-the-planet/

The New Yorker podcast by David Remnick is available here.

I tried listening to the podcast. The climate portion of the podcast, the friendly interview with the author of How to Blow Up a Pipeline, starts at 17:00 minutes, with author Professor Andreas Malm boasting about how he and his friends used to roam around rich suburbs in Sweden deflating SUV tires.

Andreas credits his group’s sabotage campaign with crashing sales of SUVs in Sweden. That may be, but in my opinion he is lucky he and his friends weren’t busted causing a fatal crash. Andreas claims his technique caused a slow deflation over a few hours, like planting a small stone under the air valve cap, to gently press on the valve and cause the tyre to slowly deflate. So if the owner started driving shortly after the attack, the driver might not notice one or more of their tyres was slowly going flat.

Their technique was subtle, if there was a fatal crash, and the coroner found the small stone in the valve cap, it could have been ruled an accident. I’m sure most of us have had an unpleasant experience with a tyre suddenly failing – a very possible outcome of Andreas’ subtle SUV tyre sabotage campaign.

I mentioned the exact technique, because this is something SUV owners in climate activist areas should maybe start to watch out for. Next time you have a tyre failure, check your tyre valve.

At 22 minutes into the podcast, author Andreas Malm appears to recommend blowing up pipelines.

At 25 minutes, Andreas whines ordinary people are not engaged with the climate crisis “the people don’t rise up!”, and criticises the “dogmatic commitment to non-violence” of other climate activists.

At 27 minutes, “burning down police stations is an integral part of the uprising”.

At 30 minutes, Andreas concedes killing people, kidnapping oil CEOs and murdering them, would cause a backlash.

At 32 minutes, “A strategy which does not involve oil getting more expensive is not a strategy at all”.

At 32:48, New Yorker’s David Remnick suggests Fox News might spoil the campaign by pointing out the eco-terrorists were causing widespread fuel price misery. Andreas responds “Well, I don’t think that we should adapt our tactics after the enemy’s script”.

At 34:30, “Normal protests work best when they target fossil fuel production … peacefully breaking through police lines, shutting down gas pipelines”.

At 37 minutes, the Andreas Malm interview finally ends. The podcast then goes on to discuss sea level, but I’m afraid I stopped listening, 20 minutes of this nonsense is about as much as I can take in one sitting.

As far as I can recall, throughout the entire interview, the closest The New Yorker host David Remnick came to criticising Andreas Malm’s position, was questioning whether murder might cause a political backlash which could undermine Andreas’ climate campaign.

Redge
September 28, 2021 10:09 am

Why haven’t the police in his country knocked on his door? What more evidence do they need other than his confession?

5
Reply
Neo
Reply to  Redge
September 28, 2021 10:36 am

Apparently, pre-crime only counts when a bunch of crazy teens schedule a Columbine-like attack 3 years in advance.

0
Reply
Pat from Kerbob
Reply to  Neo
September 28, 2021 11:42 am

No, he has openly admitted to flattening tires in his hometown, that is vandalism of private property.
He should be looking out through iron bars right now

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 28, 2021 10:16 am

Looks like it is about time that some persons think about defending their way of life. These eco-terrorists are willing to seriously injure or even kill persons in their mad rush to judgement. I gave classes to both ranchers and geologists about the confrontation of eco-terrorists and the use of civil law as a transition into criminal law and at what level in the escalating sequence what force response was legally permitted. This transition, usually either a gross misdemeanor or a felony, varies state to state.

4
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Ron Long
September 28, 2021 11:07 am

No kidding, remember when those crazy eco loons spiked trees in the NW?

Sick people.

0
Reply
Joe Bastardi
September 28, 2021 10:17 am

https://www.cfact.org/2021/07/17/how-does-anyone-write-this/

2
Reply
Randy Stubbings
September 28, 2021 10:25 am

So he’s in favour of destroying things but not harming people? How do people get this stupid? Just imagine the loss of life with a blown-up pipeline or two in the middle of a northern winter. What is truly scary is that he will likely get away with inciting criminal behavior in an age where we can be arrested for using the wrong pronoun or not wearing a mask. Maybe, in addition to fertilizing plants and contributing to a slight and beneficial rise in temperature, the increase in atmospheric CO2 is destroying brain cells in a segment of the population.

4
Reply
Curious George
Reply to  Randy Stubbings
September 28, 2021 11:29 am

Aren’t pipelines an “infrastructure”? Whether blown up, or simply not completed?

0
Reply
John Bell
September 28, 2021 10:28 am

There was a “Funky Winkerbean” cartoon decades ago, where a radical demanded that a nuclear power station be turned off, so it was turned off, and the lights in the room of the radical went off, much to his dismay. Sounds similar.

3
Reply
John Bell
September 28, 2021 10:33 am

I would think that leftists should be advocating for more and cheaper energy (fossil fuels) so as to lift the poor up higher out of poverty and give them the comforts there afforded. But as usual, they have everything backwards.

4
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  John Bell
September 28, 2021 11:42 am

Those “leftists” who advocate for such stuff are the most equal of all animals.
And their goal is to reduce world population to > 500 mio .
(And you have to be very rich and influential to get the permission to set up stuff like the Georgia Guidestones(estimated cost 800k inflation adjusted ) at the end of the world
and to do it in such a way that its impossible to find out who arranged and financed it.

0
Reply
Leif Svalgaard
September 28, 2021 10:35 am

Or committing arson to cause California wildfires to be blamed on ‘Climate Change’…

5
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  Leif Svalgaard
September 28, 2021 10:37 am

That seems to be a popular faculty lounge topic and hobby.

-1
Reply
Neo
September 28, 2021 10:35 am

Blowing up oil or gas pipelines does incur a carbon-cost.
Perhaps, the eco-terrorists could blow themselves up thereby limiting their carbon footprint.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Neo
3
Reply
Tom Halla
September 28, 2021 10:45 am

Malm is normal for a hard core green in being nihilist and misanthropic. He is just more open about it.

3
Reply
Mr.
September 28, 2021 10:53 am

Fanatics for any cause (usually a mission to save something from imaginary doom) cannot respond to reason because ipso facto, they were bereft of reason to start with.

I don’t know what the solution to this dilemma is.

2
Reply
jdgalt1
Reply to  Mr.
September 28, 2021 11:12 am

I suggest that the freedom movement embrace the tactic of ratting out as many arsonists, and wanna-bes, as we possibly can, and then demanding harsh sentences for them.

If that isn’t enough to shut them down for good and all (for example BLM/Antifa terrorists) then it may be necessary to consider stronger measures, probably directed at their organizers and sources of funding (*cough*Soros*cough*).

Last edited 37 minutes ago by jdgalt1
0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
September 28, 2021 10:55 am

The possible problem here for Malm and the NYer is that his advocacy of violence here is not necessarily going to be one way. There are those who are critical of the environmental movement in its present form who might (I suggest) decide to push back and make it a two-way battle of violence.

I of course condemn all violence. However, if he and the NYer are willing to make the environmental and climate alarmist movements a violent one, Molotov Cocktails are not hard to make when it comes time to retaliate. The offices of the environmental and climate movements are probably not hard to find.

2
Reply
Rick
September 28, 2021 10:55 am

Can you imagine the screaming, rhetoric, FBI involvement if you changed one or two words to the title “vaccine clinic”.
Yeesh…The morning shows talking about the horrors of the terrorists, the man hunts, the TwitFace shutting down accounts…

1
Reply
Charlie
September 28, 2021 10:59 am

Another nut from academia.

1
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Charlie
September 28, 2021 11:51 am

This is not nut.
It’ s part of a plan.Call it predictive programming or priming.

Same as with racism or AGW.

Noone cared about it 35 years ago ,but then they started repeating the mantra over and over again until they got the needed number of people following the nonsense.
If you would use such an argument to suggest terror attacks on the owners of the New Yorker (and all the other Epstein island pedos)
you’ d be under total attack by the msm for inflammatory hate speech etc.

0
Reply
Michael in Dublin
September 28, 2021 11:13 am

A spoilt child who cannot get his way will do horrible things to his parents and siblings without thinking of the consequences. However, when an adult behaves in a similar fashion, it is truly reprehensible and deserving of real punishment and being publicly shamed.

1
Reply
Len Werner
September 28, 2021 11:17 am

Let me see if I’ve got this right: we have a society now where if someone dares to reveal secrets that a government should not hold from the people it’s supposed to serve in the first place (Assange, Snowden), ‘authority’ hounds them to all corners of the earth and effectively imprisons them. OTOH, we let people who advocate destructive terrorism against everyone but government to walk and speak freely.

How many think that a society operating with those principles can survive, much less be free and just? Who is designing and implementing this?

0
Reply
Nick Schroeder
September 28, 2021 11:30 am

Anarchy can hardly expect protection from the legal system it rejects.
That behavior justifies standing off 300 yards with a Barrett .308 and “saving” them from the horrors of their climate apocalypse.

0
Reply
Dr. Bob
September 28, 2021 11:39 am

You have to kill the planet in order to save the planet, or so the saying goes.
If they want to blow up pipelines, why stop there. Powerline towers are easy targets too.

But also good targets are wind farms and solar projects, both panels and thermal units. A few well placed rounds from a 300 Win Mag would take out a turbine generator in no time. And a very small round, say a 223/5.7 would do wonders for a solar panel. Considering how remote some of these sites are, and the range of some good long rifles, this would be child’s play.

0
Reply
J Mac
September 28, 2021 11:45 am

Be careful now….. If you initiate violence, don’t complain if it gets to rough for you!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

