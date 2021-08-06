extreme weather

July 2021 A Month Of Extremes? The Archives Say Otherwise

Charles Rotter
Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 6, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Last month was notable for a hot spell mid month, interspersed with spells of heavy, thundery rain. No doubt the Met Office/BBC/Guardian nexus will label it a month of extremes, as they always do when it’s a bit warm, cold, wet, dry etc:

image
image

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/research/climate/maps-and-data/summaries/index

How does this compare with previous years?

July 1941 was a remarkably similar month in many ways, with a hot spell followed by severe thunderstorms, which caused floods and considerable damage. Temperatures peaked at 93F in London, 33.9C, much higher than last month’s high of 32.2C at Heathrow. The highest daily rainfall of 4.25 inches, 108mm was considerably more than the high of 87.9mm last month.

In addition, some exceptionally high totals were recorded for shorter periods, such as 3.9 inches in two hours at Writtle, 3.15 inches in 100 minutes and 0.62 inches in 12 minutes. These widely spread episodes far exceed anything set last month.

image
image
image
image

 Ten years later came another warm July, though without any really hot days. Again though, thunderstorms were widespread and severe:

image
image

.

Fast forward ten years, and July 1961 was a rather cool and cloudy month. Nevertheless temperatures hit 33.9C at several places on the 1st. Strong gales also were widespread at times, with a record gust speed for July recorded at Jersey:

image
image
image

And July 1971 was yet another predominantly sunny month interspersed with heavy thunderstorms. Much of the country suffered with a severe lack of rainfall, with water shortages in Westmoreland described as “severe”.

Despite this, however, other parts were inundated by heavy thunderstorms, with some exceptionally high daily and hourly totals, such as 40mm in 14 minutes at Watchet, described as a “very rare rainfall”. Flood damage was reported at many places, including Great Yarmouth. This latter flood followed 88.2mm of rain in a day at Gorleston, a remarkable similar total to the highest daily total last month of 87.9mm.

image
image
image
image
image

True to form, the media have gone totally mental over a few flash floods in London last month, where the highest daily rainfall total was less than 2 inches. As the above archives show, heavy rain like that is the norm in July, not the exception.

Ron Long
August 6, 2021 10:06 am

“If it bleeds, it leads”. You can’t sell good news, you either find a disaster or invent one. In the case of CAGW the rhetoric gets worse by the minute, never mind the Reality Checks.

Bryan A
August 6, 2021 10:07 am


Just make it rain for three days and nights and wait for the sewers to back up

On the outer Barcoo
August 6, 2021 10:13 am

The ubiquity of cell phone cameras and high-speed global internet meet folk that have no time for history and … hey presto!

Nick Schroeder
August 6, 2021 10:17 am

About a weeks ago we had 2.5″ in about 3 hours.
What a mess!
The creeks and holding ponds are still chocolate milk.

Krishna Gans
August 6, 2021 10:17 am

But, but, but…
we have here a climate historian and eye witness, this year had the hottest, coldest, driest, wettest July eva seen.

Sunny
August 6, 2021 10:18 am

I was read on my new updates about the gulf stream collapse and how it is causing weather changes, and could freeze Canada

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Sunny
August 6, 2021 10:22 am

Yes, guys from the Potsdam Institute around Rahmstorf have a special hobby – once a year, the AMOC is collapsing – since years.
Despite the fact, that Greenland ice melt isn’t extraordinary strong despite some days this summer.

markl
August 6, 2021 10:22 am

The MSM isn’t doing this to sell news. It’s propaganda. If they really wanted to sell news it would be more effective at this point to uncover all the lies, misinformation, exaggerations, and phony science that has been forced on us. They could blame it all on crooked scientists out to gain fame and money/grants and not have to mention their role in perpetuating it. They would be uncovering the biggest scam ever and people would lap it up. They could even keep it going for at least as long as they promoted it.

meab
Reply to  markl
August 6, 2021 12:09 pm

Good point, the climate “crisis” just doesn’t sell well; it’s far too slow for most people who have much more important concerns. However, media outlets in the MSM take money from agenda pushers. Witness the large amounts of money the New York Times took from communist China to push false information and the NYT’s recent attempts to cover that up. Until people convince advertisers that they don’t want to be associated with media pushing agendas, the propaganda will continue.

Rob_Dawg
August 6, 2021 10:22 am

Last month was notable for a hot spell mid month, interspersed with spells of heavy, thundery rain.”

So England in July was exactly like every July in New England.

MarkW
August 6, 2021 10:26 am

As every good warmunist knows, history starts at whatever time is most convenient for supporting the agenda.

ResourceGuy
August 6, 2021 10:45 am

This has become a stress indicator of the media itself and not climate or the environment or anything else except maybe policy influence.

chadb
August 6, 2021 10:48 am

But do those news reports match the model projections for 1941?

Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  chadb
August 6, 2021 11:17 am

Hilarious!🤣

Vuk
August 6, 2021 11:13 am

My long deceased grandfather, who was ‘climatologist par excellence’ would occasionally proclaim ‘I’ve never known it this hot/cold/wet/ windy etc’ or whatever extreme weather was’. If few hours later when some of us youngsters expressed some discomfort he would readily retort ‘today’s young generation is too soft, in my young days we had it far worse than this and we never, ever complained about it.’

fretslider
August 6, 2021 11:44 am

15 years ago or so David King promised we’d be enjoying hotter drier summers

I want my money back

Joel O'Bryan
August 6, 2021 12:07 pm

For Tucson Arizona, July was the wettest month ever at over 8 inches of rain fall recorded by NOAA at Tucson Airport. Not just the wettest July, bu the wettest month ever.

wettestevah.jpg
