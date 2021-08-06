Alarmism

Potsdam Institute Predicts Imminent Gulf Stream Collapse, Widespread Cooling

30 mins ago
Eric Worrall
19 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Niklas Boers of the Potsdam Institute, if we don’t curb global warming, a large scale “Day After Tomorrow” style cooling event could strike in as little as two decades.

Climate crisis: Scientists spot warning signs of Gulf Stream collapse

A shutdown would have devastating global impacts and must not be allowed to happen, researchers say

Damian Carrington
Environment editor @dpcarrington
Fri 6 Aug 2021 01.08 AEST

Climate scientists have detected warning signs of the collapse of the Gulf Stream, one of the planet’s main potential tipping points.

The research found “an almost complete loss of stability over the last century” of the currents that researchers call the Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC). The currents are already at their slowest point in at least 1,600 years, but the new analysis shows they may be nearing a shutdown.

Such an event would have catastrophic consequences around the world, severely disrupting the rains that billions of people depend on for food in India, South America and West Africa; increasing storms and lowering temperatures in Europe; and pushing up the sea level in the eastern North America. It would also further endanger the Amazon rainforest and Antarctic ice sheets.

The complexity of the AMOC system and uncertainty over levels of future global heating make it impossible to forecast the date of any collapse for now. It could be within a decade or two, or several centuries away. But the colossal impact it would have means it must never be allowed to happen, the scientists said.

“The signs of destabilisation being visible already is something that I wouldn’t have expected and that I find scary,” said Niklas Boers, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, who did the research. “It’s something you just can’t [allow to] happen.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/aug/05/climate-crisis-scientists-spot-warning-signs-of-gulf-stream-collapse

The abstract of the study;

Observation-based early-warning signals for a collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation

Niklas Boers 
Published: 

Nature Climate Change volume 11, pages 680–688 (2021)Cite this article

Abstract

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), a major ocean current system transporting warm surface waters toward the northern Atlantic, has been suggested to exhibit two distinct modes of operation. A collapse from the currently attained strong to the weak mode would have severe impacts on the global climate system and further multi-stable Earth system components. Observations and recently suggested fingerprints of AMOC variability indicate a gradual weakening during the last decades, but estimates of the critical transition point remain uncertain. Here, a robust and general early-warning indicator for forthcoming critical transitions is introduced. Significant early-warning signals are found in eight independent AMOC indices, based on observational sea-surface temperature and salinity data from across the Atlantic Ocean basin. These results reveal spatially consistent empirical evidence that, in the course of the last century, the AMOC may have evolved from relatively stable conditions to a point close to a critical transition.

Read more (paywalled): https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-021-01097-4

Sadly Boers’ study is paywalled, which I find a little surprising.

I mean if you wanted to warn people about an imminent comet strike, would you charge money for people to read your warning, or would you forget self interest and try to spread the news as far and fast as possible, in the hope of producing a response?

So why would anyone charge money for people to see their warning about what they claim is an imminent global climate catastrophe?

19 Comments
Ric
August 6, 2021 2:06 pm

Run to the hills!

Great song by Iron Maiden.

Bryan A
Reply to  Ric
August 6, 2021 2:19 pm

AMOC amoc amoc amoc The A M O C is running amoc

Charlie
August 6, 2021 2:08 pm

It’s just part the tiresome climate porn frenzy that inevitably happens in the run up to COP meetings.

Krishna Gans
August 6, 2021 2:08 pm

The PIK has an obsession. Since years, at least since the day Rahmstorf was in cinema viewing “The Day After Tomorrow” he and his complices are proclaiming the end of the AMOC.

THE DAY AFTER TOMORROW – some comments on the movie

Interestingly, Greenlands ice lost, often blamed as reason this summer was a relative small one….

Steve Case
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 6, 2021 2:15 pm

It’s always fun to slap Rahmstorf’s photo page up here.
He really does seem to be in love with himself (-:

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Steve Case
August 6, 2021 2:18 pm

Says it all:
http://www.pik-potsdam.de/~stefan/material/prof_rahmstorf.jpg

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 6, 2021 2:21 pm

Any reason the picture isn’t shown ?

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 6, 2021 2:27 pm

A sort of copy of
comment image

Capitalist-Dad
August 6, 2021 2:10 pm

So if we don’t stop global warming (by surrendering our liberty and our money) we face catastrophic cooling? Got it. The scammers have no sense of irony. P.S. Scammers, kiss my bum.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  Capitalist-Dad
August 6, 2021 2:12 pm

Now you know why when it warms it gets colder 😀

ResourceGuy
August 6, 2021 2:12 pm

I’ll stick with the Max Planck Institute for real German research.

Rapamycin changes the way our | EurekAlert! Science News Releases

dodgy geezer
August 6, 2021 2:12 pm

looks like they have noticed that the Earth is now in a cooling trend, and are anxious to keep the scare going….

Krishna Gans
Reply to  dodgy geezer
August 6, 2021 2:24 pm

First steps of an tactical retreat ? 😀

John Shewchuk
August 6, 2021 2:12 pm

AOC says the world will end 2031. So the collapse will have to wait a bit longer. How come no one is blaming the Russians anymore?

Mark ingraham
Reply to  John Shewchuk
August 6, 2021 2:29 pm

The “53 years of oil” estimates on this site imply most of the oil is gone. So this site is a fast crash peak oil advocate it’s just too dumb to read its own sources.

B Clarke
August 6, 2021 2:13 pm

Of course of course, GSM people have been predicting cooling for years started last year, la nina is kicking in oceans cooling phase kicking in 30 year oscillation, global warmests know this so they have to act know to blame co2 , thats why we have seen the ramped up scaremongering recently with the new buzz phrase ( it’s already started).

So we take drastic actions to avoid warming when they admit cooling ( the reasons are lies) its a recipe for suffering world wide.

Burgher King
August 6, 2021 2:20 pm

Quick! Inject the Gulf Stream with an AMOC-tailored vaccine which can prevent it from becoming infected with the SARS-CO2 virus!

Robert of Texas
August 6, 2021 2:22 pm

“So why would anyone charge money for people to see their warning about what they claim is an imminent global climate catastrophe?”

A) Because it isn’t true
B) Greed
C) Because alarmists are dum enough to pay for it
D) All of the above

Correct answer: D – All of the above

I just can’t wait for the giant glacier that is going to wipe out New York and a lot of the liberal East Coast. Then the giant earthquake that is going to make California slide off into the ocean.

None of this is true of course, but the liberals are dum enough to believe it.

Steve Case
August 6, 2021 2:25 pm

It could be within a decade or two, or several centuries away.

Hmmm, Within the decade? Niklas Boers doesn’t look very old.

The most important lesson in Climate Science: Never make an unfounded assertion on a timeline that expires before you do. [Attribution: Bob Kutz 2018]

