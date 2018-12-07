Peak Oil Postponed Again: “USGS Identifies Largest Continuous Oil and Gas Resource Potential Ever”… And it’s in the Permian Basin

Guest congratulating by David Middleton
USGS Announces Largest Continuous Oil Assessment in Texas and New Mexico
Release Date: NOVEMBER 28, 2018
Estimates Include 46.3 Billion Barrels of Oil, 281 Trillion Cubic feet of Natural Gas, and 20 Billion Barrels of Natural Gas Liquids in Texas and New Mexico’s Wolfcamp Shale and Bone Spring Formation.
WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced the Wolfcamp Shale and overlying Bone Spring Formation in the Delaware Basin portion of Texas and New Mexico’s Permian Basin province contain an estimated mean of 46.3 billion barrels of oil, 281 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, and 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids, according to an assessment by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). This estimate is for continuous (unconventional) oil, and consists of undiscovered, technically recoverable resources.
“Christmas came a few weeks early this year,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke. “American strength flows from American energy, and as it turns out, we have a lot of American energy. Before this assessment came down, I was bullish on oil and gas production in the United States. Now, I know for a fact that American energy dominance is within our grasp as a nation.”
“In the 1980’s, during my time in the petroleum industry, the Permian and similar mature basins were not considered viable for producing large new recoverable resources. Today, thanks to advances in technology, the Permian Basin continues to impress in terms of resource potential. The results of this most recent assessment and that of the Wolfcamp Formation in the Midland Basin in 2016 are our largest continuous oil and gas assessments ever released,” said Dr. Jim Reilly, USGS Director. “Knowing where these resources are located and how much exists is crucial to ensuring both our energy independence and energy dominance.”
I worked with Jim Reilly at Enserch Exploration from 1981-1995.
The “amazing” thing is that this isn’t a “new” oil discovery. It’s just a realization that a lot more oil and gas can be produced from these formations than was previously imagined.
The Permian Basin a nearly infinite resource. It seems as if there will always be more hydrocarbons to squeeze out of its numerous oil & gas reservoirs. From a Warmunist perspective the Bone Spring and Wolfcamp are much worse than previously thought… Since Warmunists seem to think that we are on course for a repeat of the Permian extinction. Clearly the carbon now stored in the Permian Basin oil must have caused the “Great Dying” and if we don’t stop producing it, we’ll cause another “Great Dying”. At least, that’s as close as I can get to a Warmunist thought process.
12 thoughts on “Peak Oil Postponed Again: “USGS Identifies Largest Continuous Oil and Gas Resource Potential Ever”… And it’s in the Permian Basin”
When you look at this assessment of the Permian Basin and the recent announcement that the U.S. is now a net exporter of oil, things are looking great! Good post Dave.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-12-06/u-s-becomes-a-net-oil-exporter-for-the-first-time-in-75-years
And… It looks like OPEC and the Russians have agreed to cut production, rather than make the same mistake they did in 2014.
Quick! We need massive carbon taxes…. and UN enforcement! Yeah – That’s the ticket!
/s
“Clearly the carbon now stored in the Permian Basin oil must have caused the “Great Dying””
The vast quantities of carbon sequestered in Carboniferous/Permian Coal layers and Oil source rocks must have decreased the amount of CO2 in the air and thereby prevented a mass extinction from occur….
Er…never mind.
It is a bottomless pit of sarcasm!
I still can’t grasp all the in’s and out’s of OPEC…..
This is our oil, right?….why aren’t we keeping it?
…we could get gas prices so far down it would be ridiculous
That would end the shale boom and US oil production would crater.
It takes money to get the oil out and produced; it’s good ol’ capitalism that makes selling it for a higher price than essentially free to our own citizens both a necessity and economic boon.
Bill McKibben must be in mourning.
Twins separated at birth?
The abiotic oil idea looks more plausible all the time