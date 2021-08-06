Polar Bear (Ursus maritimus) on an iceberg in Northwest Fjord in eastern Greenland.
Polar Bears

Polar bear attack in Greenland gratuitously blamed on recent ‘heat wave’

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
32 Comments

From Polar Bear Science

A polar bear bit the hand of a member of a film crew near the Danish military base of Daneborg in East Greenland on Monday (2 August) and predictably, this has been blamed on recent warm temperatures in the region. There is no specific evidence of cause and effect, of course. The news outlet reporting the incident cites some non-specified ‘experts’ as providing the generic ‘warming makes polar bears starve or behave badly’ excuse that makes no sense in this particular instance.

Here is what the news report had to say (3 Aug), my emphasis:

Early on Monday, while the sun does not set in summer at this latitude, the bear poked his head through a poorly closed window of a research station where the documentary team was staying about 400 metres from the small base of Daneborg.

A Danish Arctic military unit based in Greenland said the bear bit the hand of one of the three male team members before they used warning pistols to force the animal to flee.

Transported first to Daneborg, the injured documentary maker had to be evacuated to Akureyri, a town in Iceland.

Already blamed for five incidents until now, the bear returned again later in the morning and then again overnight Monday to Tuesday when it broke a window of the research station before fleeing.

“The local authorities have from now on categorised the bear as ‘problematic,’ which allows for it to be shot dead, if it returns,” the Danish military unit said.

Daneborg is marked on the map below:

Any bear causing problems in this region would have just come off the ice, since three weeks ago there was plenty of ice available offshore a bit to the north (see chart below for 7 July). Virtually all bears are at their best condition at this time of year, except for young, inexperienced bears or those that are sick or injured. Warm temperatures would not be causing any bear to be desperately looking for food unless it was desperate for some other reason (sick, injured, or an under-nourished young bear). However, nothing is stated in this report about the physical condition of the bear, its approximate age or its sex, even though it has been seen multiple times. Young male bears, for example, are far more likely to become problems near communities than any other age class (Wilder et al. 2017), because these bears have to compete with older, larger bears to keep whatever seals they manage to kill.

Note the reliance on un-named ‘experts’ at the end of the same news report:

Experts say the retreat of the ice pack, the hunting ground of the polar bear, forces them to stay on land more often and they find it harder to find food and sustain a species already considered vulnerable.

Although still rare, the close encounters with humans are increasing as bears more frequently approach inhabited areas in their search for food, environmental protection officers say.

What generic pap! The community has a problem bear on its hands, a situation which northern communities across the Arctic must contend with on a continual basis. Even if there was ice offshore, there would be the possibility of bears coming ashore and causing problems.

There is also the issue no one wants to talk about because it has nothing to do with declining sea ice: with more bears comes more problem bears.

References

Wilder, J.M., Vongraven, D., Atwood, T., Hansen, B., Jessen, A., Kochnev, A., York, G., Vallender, R., Hedman, D. and Gibbons, M. 2017. Polar bear attacks on humans: implications of a changing climate. Wildlife Society Bulletin, in press. DOI: 10.1002/wsb.783 http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/wsb.783/full

Disputin
August 6, 2021 6:09 am

If they (the ‘news outlet’) don’t or won’t name an ‘expert’, it’s fake news. Simple as that.

Anti_griff
August 6, 2021 6:10 am

There was no “attack”…..it was just an interaction….bears and sharks do not attack….they are in their environment and simply interact – got it?

fretslider
Reply to  Anti_griff
August 6, 2021 6:22 am

I’m looking forward to ‘interacting’ with my dinner tonight!

MarkW
Reply to  Anti_griff
August 6, 2021 6:52 am

It wasn’t an attack, it was more of a warning.
If it had been an attack, the hand wouldn’t have just been bitten, it would have been ripped off up to the shoulder.

Last edited 1 hour ago by MarkW
lee riffee
Reply to  MarkW
August 6, 2021 7:45 am

Yes. If that bear was really hungry it would have done its best to pull the guy right thru the window and kill him.

Krishna Gans
August 6, 2021 6:13 am

The bear was angry because he saw an human responsible for the melting ice.
I answer for griff 😀

To bed B
August 6, 2021 6:18 am

Polar bear bites film crew is not Global Warming.

Film crew bites polar bear is global warming!

fretslider
August 6, 2021 6:18 am

Let me guess, he tried to stroke it?

Unless he was trying to feed it or shut the window, how else could his hand have been close enough?

I’ve been bitten by dogs, bitten and scratched by cats, stung by wasps etc. If only I’d thought of blaming the weather….

Last edited 2 hours ago by fretslider
Dodgy Geezer
Reply to  fretslider
August 6, 2021 7:07 am

I once got stung by nettles. They would not have been there if the CO2 levels were below 200ppm.

In fact, no plants would have been there at all…

Krishna Gans
Reply to  fretslider
August 6, 2021 7:36 am

If a thunderstorm is on the way, it may be wasps are more aggressive

Greg
Reply to  fretslider
August 6, 2021 7:37 am

Let me guess, he tried to stroke it?

More than likely. I wondered the same thing. There’s no way my hand would get within biting distance of a polar bear unless it had already eaten both my legs !!

Ed Zuiderwijk
August 6, 2021 6:21 am

The bear just thought that lunch had arrived.

2
niceguy
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
August 6, 2021 6:45 am

At the drive-in?

1
Alan the Brit
Reply to  Ed Zuiderwijk
August 6, 2021 8:02 am

Lunch??? Surely a hand would be nothing more than a nibble between journalists………..err sorry I meant meals??? HAGWE everybody, that includes you too Griffy baby, I’m not as biggotted or prejudiced as you!!! ;-))

Ben Vorlich
August 6, 2021 6:30 am

There are various species that have become urbanised and for various reasons, but in the case of carnivores and omnivores is usually because raiding human rubbish is a lot easier than hunting an alert prey. For herbivores there’s night grazing in parks and gardens.
Polar Bears are following a well trodden path, unlike foxes in the UK they regard humans as fair game, when that happens humans regard polar bears as problematic. As both human and polar bear populations in the Arctic both increase these incidents will only increase

fretslider
Reply to  Ben Vorlich
August 6, 2021 6:43 am

Foxes will take babies when they can

The mother of a baby, who was attacked by a fox in Bromley, has told Daybreak of the moment she found the animal dragging her child out of the house.”

https://www.itv.com/news/london/story/2013-02-11/fox-attacks-baby/

To some degree, size matters.

Andy Wilkins
Reply to  fretslider
August 6, 2021 7:29 am

I grew up in Bromley (London’s biggest and probably most boring borough) and I still live elsewhere in London today. As the decades have gone by foxes have become more and more brazen: when I was a kid in the 70s they would dash off as soon as they saw you. Now they just stare at you with this, “So what?” look on their faces.

fretslider
Reply to  Andy Wilkins
August 6, 2021 7:40 am

They really have little fear these days. I’ve seen them lying in the road and only get up when a car has stopped to avoid running over it.

They are very comfortable in their urban environment.

Alan the Brit
Reply to  fretslider
August 6, 2021 8:06 am

The old story goes, “If a Fox breaks into a hen-house & steals a hen for food & its young, how many hens are left??? Answer? NONE, it will kill them all but only steal the one!!!

saveenergy
Reply to  Andy Wilkins
August 6, 2021 8:02 am

“I grew up in Bromley (London’s biggest and probably most boring borough)”

What are we to take from that statement !!!
Are you a product of your formative environment ??? (:-))

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  saveenergy
August 6, 2021 8:11 am

Well, my wife says I’m supremely boring, so I’m going to blame it on my formative years.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  fretslider
August 6, 2021 7:39 am

Wait, what? Didn’t something exactly like that happen in Australia with Dingoes? Foxes are small animals, infants are fairly heavy items to be dragging off.

Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 6, 2021 7:57 am

Yes it did. But what I described was no one-off.

You do know how big a fox can be and how small babies are?

A four-week-old baby boy was attacked by a fox in his home in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said. He was treated for a hand injury and taken to St Thomas’ Hospital after the attack on 6 February in the borough of Lewisham.” – BBC

A four week old infant isn’t going to be much more than 8 to 10 lbs on average.

saveenergy
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
August 6, 2021 8:07 am

I’ve wached a fox drag a sheep ~100yds into some cover, they are strong.

Right-Handed Shark
August 6, 2021 6:49 am

Clearly the Arctic is far too warm, otherwise why would Wally seek out the Gulf stream-cooled waters of the UK, Ireland and northern Europe?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-cornwall-58065003

or maybe sometimes these things just happen..

Last edited 1 hour ago by Right-Handed Shark
KirriePete
Reply to  Right-Handed Shark
August 6, 2021 6:54 am

Never mind Wally, what about Jaws?

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15784972/dorset-shark-sighting-first-climate-change/

H. D. Hoese
August 6, 2021 7:08 am

“…..We found that nutritionally stressed adult male polar bears were the most likely to pose threats to human safety….This work represents an important first step towards ……” Ok they were hungry, all these papers like to pat themselves on the back, often twice or more.

TV is full of shark attack programs, haven’t watched them all, but the ones I have seen, with the literature seem to ignore a well known strategy in mammals, extended foraging. We are saving sharks whose populations are increasing, catch and release popular, more survive than thought. Attacks are often clustered which gave rise to the idea of “Rogue Sharks.” When you are hungry you take more risks, venture more widely, more swimmers to encounter. Whatever happened to considering all hypotheses. Paper paywalled, no references, so can’t be sure.

Examples, second I recall was hyenas.
Beckoff, M. And M. C. Wells. 1986. Social ecology and behavior of coyotes. Advances Study Behavior. 15:251-338.
Davies, N. B. And A. I. Houston. 1984. Territory Economics, pp. 148-169. In: Behavioural Ecology, An Evolutonary Approach. Sinauer and Associates.

There is now a movement to call such shark/human encounters “bites” instead of attacks. Some are, some aren’t.

Andy Wilkins
August 6, 2021 7:24 am

Maybe the poley bears get sweaty and irritable in the blazing sun and stifling heat out there on the ice, or sumfink…

1
Reply
Ron Long
August 6, 2021 7:49 am

If it was a black bear they would have spiked the story.

2hotel9
August 6, 2021 7:52 am

They fed the bear, bear returned and wanted more food, they did not give it more food so it chose what it wanted to eat. Moronic “journalist” idiots, they deserve to be eaten.

Gary Pearse
August 6, 2021 8:28 am

Problem bears come in all colors. On Snag River in Yukon, Canada I built a mining exploration camp on an island to minimize grizzly visits. It was an active area with a number of competing companies and I reasoned bears would find the ‘mainland’ camps easier pickings. As I learned later ours was one of the few left alone.

We did get a visitor by helicopter, a Dutch geologist excited by running into a herd of musk oxen. I assured him he was mistaken. He insisted I get in the chopper to have a look. It turned out to be a dozen or more buffalo that winter over in the shadow of the St. Elias range where snow is light and they can graze through it.

On Babine lake, Northern BC (and across Canada) black bears are a nuisance. We had an orphan yearling black bear that came right up to the breakfast table (rough hewn spruce with a tarp roof) and one of the crew poured a bottle of maple syrup down its throat.

We didn’t want to shoot it, so we caught a couple of dozen rainbow trout for him each evening, which the mountain snow fed lake was full of. He still raided our grub so we went up the lake and to the south shore to reset up camp.

Any person working in the woods WILL encounter nuisance bears. And this is from an expert that trumps the gullible warming ones.

Philip
August 6, 2021 8:29 am

It’s a little known scientific fact that +normal temperatures drive polar bears to consume human flesh. 😉🙄

