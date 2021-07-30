British MP Ed Miliband. By Richard Townshend - link: Gallery link
Climate Hypocrisy Climate Politics Opinion

British Labour MP Ed Miliband Demands Real Climate Action

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
7 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Ed Miliband, who served an unremarkable two years as secretary of state for energy and climate change under Prime Minister Gordon Brown, has just demanded real climate action.

Our biggest enemy is no longer climate denial but climate delay

Ed Miliband
Sat 31 Jul 2021 01.30 AEST

Nothing is more dangerous than the illusion of action – which is all that the British government is offering

Future generations will look back on the climate events of 2021 and say: “That was the year they ran out of excuses.”

Heatwaves and flooding here in the UK, temperatures topping 50C in Pakistan, hundreds killed by a heatwave in British Columbia, deadly floods in Germany and China. All within a single month. Add to that the recent dire warning from the Met Office that the age of extreme weather has just begun.

The wake-up call that this offers is not just the obvious one: that climate breakdown is already here. It also illustrates that we, in this generation, are in a unique position in the history of this crisis. Climate breakdown can no longer be plausibly denied as a threat etched only in the future. And all too soon, avoiding it may be a luxury lost to the past. The window to avoid catastrophe is closing with every passing day. We’re in the decisive decade in this fight, and we must treat the climate crisis as an issue that stands alone in the combination of its urgency and the shadow it casts over future generations.

The accompanying truth is that our biggest enemy is no longer climate denial but climate delay. The most dangerous opponents of change are no longer the shrinking minority who deny the need for action, but the supposed supporters of change who refuse to act at the pace the science demands. As Bill McKibben, environmentalist and climate scholar, says on climate: “Winning slowly is the same as losing.”

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/30/climate-denial-delay-inaction-british-government

If you look at a graph of UK CO2 emissions, it looks like UK has successfully decoupled CO2 emissions from GDP growth. But this is an illusion.

The reality is, emissions from inside the UK are only half the story. According to the Britain’s own Government Office of National Statistics, Britain is not reducing emissions, they are outsourcing emissions to other countries. The CO2 emissions required to power the UK economy still occur, they just largely occur in other places.

Britain now G7’s biggest net importer of CO2 emissions per capita, says ONS

Fall in UK-produced emissions has been offset by those from increase in imported products

Richard Partington
Economics correspondent @RJPartington
Tue 22 Oct 2019 02.27 AEDT

Britain has contributed to the global climate emergency by outsourcing its carbon emissions to developing nations, according to official figures, despite managing to weaken the domestic link between fossil fuels and economic growth.

The Office for National Statistics said the UK had become the biggest net importer of carbon dioxide emissions per capita in the G7 group of wealthy nations – outstripping the US and Japan – as a result of buying goods manufactured abroad.

The ONS warned that Britain had increased its net imports of CO2 emissions per capita from 1.7 tonnes in 1992 to 5.1 tonnes in 2007, offsetting domestic progress on shifting the UK economy away from fossil fuels.

According to the ONS study, China was the biggest single source of Britain’s imported emissions, as the UK ramped up purchases of goods such as mobile phones made in the Asian country, where labour costs are lower and pollution regulations less stringent. The second biggest contributor to imported emissions was the EU, followed by the US.

The ONS warned that environmental damage could not be stopped by nation’s simply relocating the production of goods from advanced to developing nations.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2019/oct/21/britain-is-g7s-biggest-net-importer-of-co2-emissions-per-capita-says-ons

Sorry Ed, but your call to action seems just as fake and lightweight as all the others.

Until Britain addresses their gross CO2 emissions outsourcing hypocrisy, by freezing imports from high carbon economies, until Britain makes a genuine attempt to onshore and power energy intensive manufacturing from their own renewable energy fleet, nobody should take Britain’s noisy two faced holier than thou climate grandstanding seriously.

Sunsettommy
Editor
July 30, 2021 10:12 pm

It seems that politicians just can’t resist pushing bogus claims for a doomsday message.

They can’t do anything worthwhile because there is no money and power in it, they are in the government to serve themselves and their mostly hidden clients, that is where the money is and the voters help people like Miliband get it at loss to themselves.

Personally that is a poor way to live.

Chaamjamal
July 30, 2021 10:20 pm

“McKibben, environmentalist and climate scholar”

Bill McKibben is a climate scholar???

Eve Stevens
July 30, 2021 10:44 pm

I demand action. I want my carbon tax money back. The furnace has been on every month this year and I know I will need the heat in August. I need that carbon tax money back so I can pay for my heat. Sorry, I was sending this to Justin Trudeau. I figure about 5 thousand now, Heat, electricity, gasoline, food and everything you buy.

nicholas tesdorf
July 30, 2021 10:54 pm

If Ed Miliband is demanding ‘Real Climate Action’, then he could volunteer to be hit by lightning. That would be ‘Real Climate Action’ not just greenwashing.

Doonman
July 30, 2021 11:05 pm

There is a conspiracy among the US and the UK leftist politicians to attribute recent weather events as climate change. Climate is 30 years of weather. No politician gets to change the definition.

No politician ever talks about what the weather was in 1991 or why it was supposedly different in 1961 or 2021. They also never ever talk about El Nino, La Nina, ENSO or volcanoes, all integral parts of climate.

That’s how you can tell they are lying to you. They all say and don’t say the same thing at the same time.

Charlie
July 30, 2021 11:14 pm

‘Fake and lightweight’. That suits Miliband to a tee.

Iain Reid
July 30, 2021 11:15 pm

Exactly what action do people like Mr Milliband want us to do?

Whatever action they think it is that we should do hinges on renewable generation and using it to replace fossil fuel generation. On top of that they want us to electrify transport, heating and make green hydrogen. Renewables are not able to replace what fossil fuelled generaation we have now never mind all the extras they want to add to current demand. It is an impossibity for intermittent and technical reasons and it is eye wateringly expensive to try.
Carbon capture is another fantasy, it seems that arithmetic is not government’s strong point?

%d bloggers like this: