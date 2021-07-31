Weather

Frigid polar air brings very rare snowfall, icy rains to southern Brazil

3 hours ago
Charles Rotter
11 Comments

From THE WATCHERS

Posted by Teo Blašković on July 30, 2021 at 17:29 UTC 

A fierce cold snap brought rare snow, icy rain, and strong winds to parts of southern Brazil on July 29 and 30, 2021. The event comes after several waves of destructive frost since mid-June.

According to weather specialists at Somar Meteorologia, at least 40 cities in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul saw ice while 30 got snow, including Pelotas, São Francisco de Paula, Gramado, Carlos Barbosa, Bagé, Herval, Piratini, Caxias do Sul, Marau, and Farroupilha.

Meteorologists say the strange phenomenon in Brazil is happening all the more often, especially in areas that are between 900 and 1 900 meters (2 900 and 6 200 feet) above sea level.

‘I am 62 years old and had never seen the snow, you know? To see nature’s beauty is something indescribable,’ said truck driver Iodor Goncalves Marques in Cambara do Sul, a municipality of Rio Grande do Sul state, speaking to TV Globo network 2/5 pic.twitter.com/1aTE0TXFX1— Reuters Science News (@ReutersScience) July 30, 2021

After hitting Rio Grande do Sul, polar air continued moving upwards toward the Sao Paolo metropolis and Minas Gerais — states known for their vast agricultural fields.

After several waves of destructive frost since mid-June, farmers fear that what’s left of essential export crops will suffer yet more damage.

According to Marco Antonio dos Santos from weather consultancy firm Rural Clima, international prices for coffee and sugar have already soared due to unusually cold weather in Brazil.

The last time a blizzard hit Brazil was back in 1957 when 1.3 m (4.3 feet) of snow fell in the state of Santa Catarina.

Steve Case
July 31, 2021 2:09 am

“The last time a blizzard hit Brazil was back in 1957”

So it’s happened before, all you really need to know.

8
Reply
Loydo
Reply to  Steve Case
July 31, 2021 2:30 am

No no, the WUWT coolists were right.

-11
Reply
B Clarke
Reply to  Loydo
July 31, 2021 3:30 am

Heres some more for you loydo

https://electroverse.net/igloos-in-south-africa-frogs-dying-from-the-cold-in-australia-arctic-air-to-sweep-europe/

0
Reply
fretslider
Reply to  Loydo
July 31, 2021 4:21 am

There’s nothing wrong with being cool.

You should try it instead of being uptight.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
July 31, 2021 2:22 am

Any more of this Global Warming and there will be Glaciers developing in Southern Brazil.

12
Reply
george1st:)
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
July 31, 2021 3:57 am

A chilling example indeed .

0
Reply
Ron Long
July 31, 2021 2:41 am

As a resident of nearby Argentina I can agree with the cold outbursts becoming more common. It just snowed in Mendoza, which occurs about every 4 or 5 years, but crop loss due to frosts seem to be increasing. However, the mainstream media will report this as heat waves are global warming and cold waves are weather. Nothing to see here, move along.

7
Reply
Dusty
July 31, 2021 3:45 am

Speaking of rare, here on the sunny, summer, southern shores of Lake Ontario, one might think it New Year’s Eve not the August’s Eve, waking up to the furnace running to keep the house above 50d F at 6 AM. (The record low for the day is 48.) Of course, it would be a couple of degrees colder south of the Thruway.

0
Reply
SAMURAI
July 31, 2021 3:54 am

As both the PDO and AMO reenter their respective 30-year cool cycles, there will be many more “rare” cold events taking place in Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Unfortunately, Brazil will be especially economically damaged by the coming cooling global temps because coffee farmers have been planting coffee at ever higher elevations over the last 30 years under their erroneous belief in CAGW, and most of these new high-elevation growing areas will have to be abandoned due to severe frost damage.

1
Reply
fretslider
July 31, 2021 4:33 am

It it’s hot it’s man made global heating etc

If it’s cold it’s unusual natural variation

I’m sure the Conversation can explain it.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
July 31, 2021 4:41 am

No matter what happens in Texas or Brazil, it will still probably be the hottest year evah!

0
Reply
