Opinion

Friday Funny: Andrew Dessler’s Self-citing Consensus

45 mins ago
Charles Rotter
8 Comments
Andrew Dessler with a deer-in-the-headlights look when spotting Anthony Watts at AGU in 2018.

I don’t have a major social media presence. I’ve never even filled out my Twitter profile. One of the the people I try to occasionally engage is journalist and writer Andrew Revkin @Revkin.

I believe Andrew is honest and attempts to be objective but is trapped in a cognitive bubble and can’t even imagine the credibility flaws in the ideologically compromised institutions, in which he puts his blind faith. He is unable to perceive the real epistemological crisis occurring. I haven’t been particularly effective at reaching him as I tend to be Moshesque ala metaphors and brusqueness.

We recently had this exchange.

I started to reach Andrew using a cartoon from @CrustaceanSngls.

The reaction from Andrew was quite encouraging. I hoped he would connect the dots.

Then who burst onto the scene but activist Mini-Mann, Andrew Dessler. He very sanctimoniously poo-pooed this heretic questioning of expertise.

I don’t believe Andrew was expecting this sort of reply.

Another Twitter user jumped in.

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2020/08/09/andy-desslers-bloopers/

There’s lots of Andrew Dessler’s embarrassments at the above link.

Andrew replied as did I, but I did not wish a long drawn out thread. I generally don’t.

So, to sum it up, in 1995, Dessler made a prediction. In 2011, the weather briefly aligned with his prediction. In my opinion he did a premature end zone dance and felt on top of the world. For the last ten years, again in my opinion, he likely is getting more and more bitter about Nature suggesting, leaning to, proving his predictions foolish.

And check out CrustaceanSingles.com

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
8 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pauleta
July 16, 2021 10:31 am

I am ahead of the curve, I know 21.5% of 21st century climate/weather/crisis.

1
Reply
Gyan1
July 16, 2021 10:34 am

Dessler publicly stated that if observations differed from models the observations must be wrong.

2
Reply
Charlie
July 16, 2021 10:36 am

You already know what the weather of the 21st century is?

I could be wrong but isn’t something like that exactly what people like Dessler are claiming to know?

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  Charlie
July 16, 2021 10:39 am

No, they know what the climate will do. The weather, that’s something else.

0
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
July 16, 2021 10:37 am

Strong expert consensus is almost always right.

Phlogeston anyone?

1
Reply
David Kamakaris
July 16, 2021 10:40 am

I had no trouble teaching climate change to my students. I told both sides of the story (something our feckless media should do but doesn’t) and allowed them to draw their own conclusions.

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 16, 2021 10:43 am

Be circumspect. You are in danger of being cancelled.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
July 16, 2021 10:42 am

Considering the “experts” involved with the environment have fairly consistently made manifestly silly predictions over the past fifty years, Dessler should be more humble. The compilations of predictions made for Earth Day are classic.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Hypocrisy Opinion

What is good for the climate geese is NOT good for the ganders.

7 days ago
Guest Blogger
Commentary Opinion

The Climate News Cabal Just Can’t Quit

1 week ago
Kip Hansen
Climate Delusion Opinion

SMH: Trump’s Fault that China is Not Trying Harder on Climate Change

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Energy Opinion

As US and Europe push climate policies, Middle East and Russian state oil producers stand to benefit

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Opinion

Friday Funny: Andrew Dessler’s Self-citing Consensus

45 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Another Biden Administration eco-con

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
NASA

Hubble Trouble – NASA Working to Patch Their Ageing Space Telescope

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

Somalia is Furious They Have Not Yet Received their Climate Finance

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: