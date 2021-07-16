Houses on waterfront Nanortalik Greenland. amanderson2, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons
Climate Politics

Greenland Votes to Suspend Oil and Uranium Exploration because Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
30 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

The Greenland Government, which currently survives on handouts from Denmark, has voted not to encourage the development of local oil and mineral resources, because of climate change.

Greenland suspends oil exploration because of climate change

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The left-leaning government on Greenland which could be sitting on vast oil reserves, has decided to suspend all oil exploration off the the world’s largest island, calling it is “a natural step” because the Arctic government “takes the climate crisis seriously.”

No oil has yet been found in the waters of Greenland which had ambitions that hydrocarbons would be crucial to help Greenlanders realize their long-held dream of cutting the annual subsidy of 3.4 billion kroner ($540 million) from Denmark that currently rules out full independence.

Global warming means that the retreating ice could uncover potential oil and mineral resources which, if successfully tapped, could dramatically change the fortunes of the semiautonomous Danish territory of 57,000 people.

“The future does not lie in oil. The future belongs to the renewable energy and in that respect we have much more to gain,” the Greenland government said in a statement. It “wants to take co-responsibility for combating the global climate crisis.”

Read more: https://apnews.com/article/europe-business-climate-environment-and-nature-climate-change-6ac3a74848b2cf7c89d18c348b19e3a7

In my opinion this is rather sad news for local Greenlanders.

Greenland suffers the highest rate of youth suicide in the world, endemic poverty, a total lack of opportunity, and rampant alcohol and drug abuse – possibly because they are mostly a government handout economy. Two thirds of Greenland’s economy is based on money gifted from Denmark.

Driving forward a genuine domestic mineral export economy, requiring mining companies to hire locals, could have potentially changed all that, by offering more young people pride and hope for a better future, along with a serious source of private sector income.

30 Comments
Shoki Kaneda
July 16, 2021 2:13 pm

Leftists don't like work. They think the world owes them a living.

3
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 16, 2021 2:17 pm

I would defer to David Middleton if wrong, but Greenland is very unlikely to harbor any oil. The exposed 1/5 of Greenland is preCambrian igneous bedrock (abiotic oil is a fully discredited speculation) and the rest of the world’s largest island is covered by a kms thick ice sheet. Plus,,if the exposed outside is bedrock, so probably is the unexposed island interior.

Uranium, maybe…there is at least one Greenland rare earth deposit known.

So this ‘decision’ is just meaningless green virtue signaling, proven by lumping oil with uranium. Very Publicly Abandoning the search for something that does not exist is NOT a big sacrifice. It is a PR exercise for those too feeble minded to google Greenland geology, like I just did.

10
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 16, 2021 2:28 pm

When the inevitable global cooling arrives they will have to abandon this Danish colony just like the previous Viking colony.🥶

2
Reply
Martin
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
July 16, 2021 2:34 pm

The Greenlanders will be fine – they will power everything off solar panels 🙂

3
Reply
Rasa
Reply to  Martin
July 16, 2021 4:25 pm

Solar panels and winter are not a good mix. Especially in north/south arctic/Antarctic regions😩

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 16, 2021 3:05 pm

I don’t think they expect oil on the land but in the basins around Greenland where there is sedimentary rock.

https://www.thearcticinstitute.org/dimensions-oil-gas-development-greenland/#:~:text=Dimensions%20of%20Oil%20and%20Gas%20Development%20in%20Greenland,Local%20and%20Regional%20Interests.%20…%206%20Conclusion.%20

2
Reply
Rasa
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 16, 2021 4:23 pm

BTW Australia is the largest island.(roughly the size of North America) Australia is also the smallest continent😁👌

0
Reply
Harves
July 16, 2021 2:30 pm

Greenland suffers the highest rate of youth suicide in the world, endemic poverty, a total lack of opportunity, and rampant alcohol and drug abuse – possibly because they are mostly a government handout economy."

Another leftist Utopia.

Another leftist Utopia.

7
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Harves
July 16, 2021 2:58 pm

Just as earlier generations have discarded the establishment principles of their parents’ generation, maybe the current teen generation will decide to discard the “green” establishment principles currently being practiced throughout Western societies.

The question “how is all this green worship doing me any good” will surely start to infiltrate the minds of even the most sheepish ‘youth’ sooner rather than later.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
Reply to  Mr.
July 16, 2021 3:05 pm

The question "how is all this green worship doing me any good" will surely start to infiltrate the minds of even the most sheepish 'youth' sooner rather than later.

I do hope that is true … but sadly, it seems that being a victim sells better.

I do hope that is true … but sadly, it seems that being a victim sells better.

0
Reply
leowaj
Reply to  Mr.
July 16, 2021 4:38 pm

I doubt it. The flow of progressive ideas is reliant on the dilapidated mental and emotional state of subsequent generations. No correction away from progressive ideas happens until there's a catastrophic failure of those ideas.

Last edited 42 minutes ago by leowaj
0
Reply
Charles Higley
July 16, 2021 2:33 pm

But, that 's what they want, a society totally dependent on the government for their welfare. They appear to be the first to fall to Agenda 21. Let the vaccinations start taking out a portion fo the population, the elderly dying earlier, and a lower birth rate, they will be the UN's poster child for the UN agenda.

0
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
July 16, 2021 2:34 pm

“The U.S. Geological Survey estimates there could be 17.5 billion undiscovered barrels of oil and 148 trillion cubic feet of natural gas off Greenland, although the island’s remote location and harsh weather have limited exploration.” From the full article.

Sounds like this stuff is all offshore, not actually on/under the surface of the island. They still have some active exploration permits too, owned by private companies. It would be great if one or both of these resulted in gushers.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
July 16, 2021 3:26 pm

USGS has been bigly wrong before, although I still defer to Middleton. For two previous 'hilariously wrong' USGS examples, see essays Reserve Reservations (the Monterey shale) and Matryoshka Reserves (the Bahzenov shale) in my ebook Blowing Smoke.

0
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
July 16, 2021 2:56 pm

This does not seem to make much sense, regarding the uranium extraction ban.
Why would they ban the source of one of the only two known large-scale non-fossil fuel ways to produce power, and the only one that can be installed basically anywhere?

IOW, if one is truly scared that CO2 will cause the Earth to become uninhabitable, why ban the source of nuclear reactor power?

The only real question is, do they know that CAGW is a steaming heap of stinkin’ lies, or are they merely abject ignoramuses who are completely and totally scientifically illiterate?

4
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
July 16, 2021 3:44 pm

They needed to ban oil and uranium so that they continue to be destitute so Denmark will keep paying support payments. Drilling and mining requires working so obviously they voted for state welfare.

2
Reply
joe belford
Reply to  Nicholas McGinley
July 16, 2021 4:10 pm

1) Greenland already gets 70% of it’s power from hydro.
2) With 57,000 people on the island, a nuclear power plant is overkill.

0
Reply
Nicholas McGinley
July 16, 2021 3:01 pm

The good news is, whatever is there, will still be there, just waiting for when we really need it badly enough to stop entertaining the sensibilities of fools.

2
Reply
Robert of Texas
July 16, 2021 3:01 pm

“…endemic poverty, a total lack of opportunity, and rampant alcohol and drug abuse – possibly because they are mostly a government handout economy…”

I’m sorry, did you say “New York City” or was this some other typical liberal run regoin?

1
Reply
Timothy R Robinson
July 16, 2021 3:05 pm

A little off topic. If climate change causes sea levels to rise, will this increase the oceans biomass to absorb more co2? If climate change increases acid content in oceans, will the melting ice in ice packs neutralize the affect? I tried searching on this site, but the alarmist post only reviewed one but not the other.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  Timothy R Robinson
July 16, 2021 3:18 pm

To your first question, no. Most ocean biomass is in the photic zone (where light penetrates to enable photosynthesis). At most 100-150 meters. SLR will not change that at all.

To your second question, also no. There are three parts. Sea ice exudes salt, salt enriched seawater is heavy and sinks, creating the thermohaline circulation. Land ice comes from evaporation, so there is no salt. When that melts into the ocean, it does slightly decrease salinity until mixed by waves.
But salinity has almost nothing to do with ocean pH. It is governed by dissolved CO2 and dissolved carbonates—so highly buffered. So the amount that doubled CO2 could ever increase surface ocean pH is at most about 0.18 pH. Just the latitudinal and seasonal biological activity (consuming dissolved CO2) causes it to vary annually by >1.8pH (see essay Shell Games in ebook Blowing Smoke for some details).

1
Reply
Timothy R Robinson
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 16, 2021 3:48 pm

Thank you. SLR will not change that at all.

0
Reply
Devils tower
July 16, 2021 3:42 pm

Yes they do have uranium and a lot of rare earth minerals.

Question is, how do they want to stay warm…

1
Reply
Devils tower
Reply to  Devils tower
July 16, 2021 4:14 pm

Details of the repercussions. The real damage

https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/australian-miner-s-greenland-rare-earths-project-thrown-into-doubt-20210408-p57hi0.html

Used to follow a while back….

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
July 16, 2021 3:49 pm

Would Greenland be amenable to mining for the rare earth elements that are absolutely necessary to bring their green utopia to fruition?

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  David Kamakaris
July 16, 2021 3:57 pm

Not so far. Nope. Not green.

0
Reply
David Kamakaris
Reply to  Rud Istvan
July 16, 2021 4:02 pm

Figured as much.

And the beat goes on…….

0
Reply
Rasa
July 16, 2021 4:21 pm

Those entrepreneurial development companies will be applauding. For every country that leaves the fossil fuel industry the Can Do people increase their market share. Without doing anything. How good is that👌😁

0
Reply
Alan
July 16, 2021 4:22 pm

Didn't Trump want to buy this place?

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
July 16, 2021 4:54 pm

World's largest island? I thought that would be Australia….

0
Reply
