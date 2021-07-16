Climate Politics

Another Biden Administration eco-con

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
36 Comments

Mr. Biden will “preserve 30% of our land” – and blanket America with wind, solar and landfills

Paul Driessen

Via yet another decree (Executive Order 14008), President Biden has instructed government agencies to “permanently protect” at least 30% of all US lands and waters by 2030. This “30 X 30 Plan” appears to presume that any areas not designated as park, refuge or wilderness are not “protected,” even though the vast majority of federal lands are already effectively off limits to mining, drilling, timber harvesting and even grazing, by virtue of policies heavily tilted toward preservation and against any development.

Federal land management agencies include the Defense Department: 9 million acres; National Park Service: 80 million; Fish and Wildlife Service: 89 million; Forest Service: 193 million; and Bureau of Land Management: 244 million acres. That’s 615 million acres, six times California, 28% of the USA.

NPS lands are managed solely for scenic, wildlife protection and recreational purposes. Some FWS lands allow limited farming and energy development. BLM and FS areas are supposedly “multiple use,” with some natural resource development allowed, but all are increasingly managed primarily for preservation. Of this total – 109 million acres – Washington plus Oregon – are already designated “wilderness,” where little more than hiking is permitted. Team Biden thinks even more should be off limits.

There is presumably no plan to buy up millions of acres of state and private land in states where the federal government now owns almost no land: such as 0.3% federal in Connecticut or 2.4% in Delaware. Instead, it’s likely the order envisions even more restrictive federal control in Alaska and 11 states west of the Dakotas, where the feds own from 29% of all land in Montana to 81% in Nevada – but effectively control even more acreage, because federal lands surround or affect access to state and private holdings.

Fresh and ocean waters of the United States would likely come under similar new restrictions – managed to protect rare, threatened and endangered species, or with wildlife used to justify restricting or banning drilling, fracking, mining, farming and other “undesirable” activities, in or near those species and waters.

Anti-development actions obviously harm local and state economies. But matters get truly interesting when we examine Team Biden plans to eradicate the 80% of US energy that now comes from fossil fuels, and replace it with pseudo-renewable wind, solar and battery power. And we don’t even have to ponder the already shaky energy systems and economies, the frequent and prolonged blackouts, the scramble to find adequate electricity in states that are increasingly and inadvisably reliant on wind and solar power.

Even more eye-popping, President Biden wants 80% hydrocarbon-free electricity generation by 2030, 100% by 2035, and zero fossil fuels anywhere in the US economy by 2050.

But replacing America’s fossil fuel energy with wind and solar electricity would require tens of thousands of offshore wind turbines, millions of somewhat smaller onshore turbines, and/or billions of solar panels – many from China – plus thousands of miles of new transmission lines, plus over a billion half-ton backup battery modules for just one week of windless, sunless days. It could also mean turning entire US forests into wood pellets, to be burned in place of coal and gas to generate “zero-carbon” electricity in Britain and elsewhere – and growing corn, soybean, canola and other biofuel crops on millions of US acres that are now food crop, fallow, scenic and wildlife habitat lands. (See here, here and here for details.)

How does this square with plans to have federal overseers “protect” 30% of the nation’s lands and waters – while safeguarding bald and golden eagles, falcons, white-nosed bats, lesser prairie chickens, snail darters and hundreds of other rare, threatened and endangered species? How will land managers and courts ensure that critical land, water, wildlife and scenic issues are fully vetted, before they grant permits for massive “clean, green, renewable” energy installations – under the same years-long review process they demand for drilling, fracking, mining and pipelines?

Obviously, it doesn’t. And they won’t. It’s just another eco con job.

They’ll have to ignore laws, cut corners and fast-track installation projects. They’ll destroy America’s habitats, wildlife and scenic vistas, in order to save them … from “catastrophic manmade climate change.”

Liberal Green/Blue cities and states won’t want bird-and-bat-chopping wind turbines, or habitat-blanketing solar panels in their backyards or off their shores. They certainly won’t want battery factories and mega-warehouses anywhere near them – especially considering the fire and explosion hazards they could pose. They’ll want these facilities installed in western states and other parts of “flyover country.” And they may have the votes, Big Media, Big Tech and Big Government power to dictate these terms.

That means communities will have to be vigilant – and prepared to file lawsuits and take other actions to ensure that project, programmatic and cumulative environmental impact studies are conducted; that other human health issues (such as light flicker and infrasound from wind turbines) are addressed in detail; that massive installations are blocked before they wreak havoc; that our living standards are safeguarded.

There are other threats. Europe is already pondering “carbon tariffs” that would slap climate taxes on products imported from countries that don’t honor their Paris climate treaty obligations and continue to burn coal, oil and natural gas. Will that include wind turbines, solar panels, electric vehicle and backup battery modules from China? Will Mr. Biden, Congress and/or Blue State legislators do likewise?

And don’t forget the trash, much of it laced with toxic materials. Solar panels, EV and backup batteries, and 115 to 290-foot (or longer) wind turbine blades can’t be recycled. In whose backyards do they plan to put the monster landfills and dump the billions of tons of non-renewable trash? At whose expense?

It’s incredible how far the climate obsessed have gotten by blaming every climate and weather blip on fossil fuel use – and insisting that natural climate changes that have blessed or pummeled planet and people throughout history have suddenly been replaced by purely manmade climate chaos.

It’s equally incomprehensible that Team Biden can claim the US and EU can “save the planet” by eradicating fossil fuels – while China, India and a hundred other countries vastly expand their fossil fuel use to: (a) meet their own economic development goals; and (b) conduct the mining, processing and manufacturing needed to support our governing classes’ utopian wind, solar and battery ambitions.

While the United States significantly reduced its emissions of plant-fertilizing carbon dioxide (the “miracle molecule” that makes life on Earth possible) by replacing coal-fired power with natural gas, Asian and other countries opened hundreds of new coal-fired power plants. China alone put 38.4 gigawatts (38,400 megawatts) of coal plants into operation in 2020; its annual GHG emissions already exceed those of all developed countries combined. Beijing is also building, planning or financing more than 300 coal plants in Turkey, Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt and other nations.

African countries are planning to build more than 1,250 new coal and gas-fired generating units by 2030, many financed by Chinese banks and built by Chinese companies. Coal still supplies more than 70% of annual electricity consumption in India, the world’s second-largest coal user. India and Russia plan to mine much more coal and build hundreds more new coal-fired generating units in the next few years. Oil and gas production and consumption are also climbing rapidly once again in those countries.

Any American “energy transformation” would simply transfer emissions from the United States to these other countries. Worldwide fossil fuel use and CO2/greenhouse gas emissions would actually increase significantly. Even assuming those emissions are now the primary factor controlling Earth’s climate, there would be no climate benefits even from completely eliminating fossil fuel use in the United States – and attempting to replace that energy with wind, solar, battery and biofuel power – at enormous economic, environmental, social and human cost.

Yet this is the insane, authoritarian world we now live in. It’s time to end the “woke” cancel culture, debate these issues in every public forum, and restore common sense, before the costs soar any higher.

Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy, climate change, human rights and economic development.

griff
July 16, 2021 6:17 am

where’s the article on the German floods?

an absolute clear case of climate changing causing severe weather…

2hotel9
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:21 am

And yet another lie spewed by the lying liar.

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:35 am

I suspect the grauniad will be running many articles grief, just be patient. Then you can wail and moan to your hearts content with all the other gullible numpties.

JustAnOldGuy
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:36 am

I’m tempted to characterize his comment as intellectual dyslexia, ID. He has after all got it ‘bass ackwards’. It’s a case of severe weather causing climate change hysteria. One other symptom of ID is an inability to relate your commentary to the subject under discussion.

Jeroen B.
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:37 am

Yes, totally nothing to do with decades/centuries long of encroaching onto river floodplains, certainly nothing to do with inane water management policies because of expected future droughts predicted by Klimate Mad’els …. yup, nothing to see here.

Hint: when you develop in a river valley and believe you can control the river, the river is going to prove you wrong at some point.

By corollary, the same applies to climate.

When you’re arrogant and shortsighted enough to still disbelieve, you can suffer the results – and all ridicule heaped on you for your inane, baseless, evidence-free, model-constructed position – yourself.

And you just did.

mikebartnz
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:37 am

The stuck record is back. What an imbicile.

starzmom
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:48 am

Those cities have never flooded before? Really??

MarkW
Reply to  starzmom
July 16, 2021 7:03 am

But all previous floods are just spurious examples. griff proclaims that he no longer wants to hear about them. The models have spoken and that settles it.

Pauleta
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:49 am

Yep, first time in the world that there was a flood in Germany.

5
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Pauleta
July 16, 2021 7:03 am

Apparently slow moving summer showers have never happened before.

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:50 am

Pray tell me Griffy-poo, can you explain how the Great British Storm of 1703 was caused by anthropogenic climate change?

Great storm of 1703 – Wikipedia

In London alone, approximately 2,000 massive chimney stacks were blown down. The lead roofing was blown off Westminster Abbey and Queen Anne had to shelter in a cellar at St James’s Palace to avoid collapsing chimneys and part of the roof. On the Thames, some 700 ships were heaped together in the Pool of London, the section downstream from London BridgeHMS Vanguard was wrecked at Chatham. Admiral Sir Cloudesley Shovell‘s HMS Association was blown from Harwich to Gothenburg in Sweden before way could be made back to England.[4] Pinnacles were blown from the top of King’s College Chapel, in Cambridge.

There was extensive and prolonged flooding in the West Country, particularly around Bristol. Hundreds of people drowned in flooding on the Somerset Levels, along with thousands of sheep and cattle, and one ship was found 15 miles (24 km) inland.[5] Approximately 400 windmills were destroyed, with the wind driving their wooden gears so fast that some burst into flames. At Wells, Bishop Richard Kidder and his wife were killed when two chimneystacks in the palace fell on them, asleep in bed. This same storm blew in part of the great west window in Wells Cathedral. Major damage occurred to the southwest tower of Llandaff Cathedral at Cardiff in Wales.

At sea, many ships were wrecked, some of which were returning from helping Archduke Charles, the claimed King of Spain, fight the French in the War of the Spanish Succession. These ships included HMS Stirling CastleHMS NorthumberlandHMS Mary and HMS Restoration, with about 1,500 seamen killed particularly on the Goodwin Sands. Between 8,000 and 15,000 lives were lost overall.

comment image Destruction of the first Eddystone lighthouse in great storm 1703

The first Eddystone Lighthouse off Plymouth was destroyed on 27 November 1703 (Old Style), killing six occupants, including its builder Henry Winstanley. (John Rudyard was later contracted to build the second lighthouse on the site.) A ship torn from its moorings in the Helford River in Cornwall was blown for 200 miles (320 km) before grounding eight hours later on the Isle of Wight. The number of oak trees lost in the New Forest alone was 4,000.
The storm of 1703 caught a convoy of 130 merchant ships sheltering at Milford Haven, along with their man of war escorts Dolphin, Cumberland, Coventry, Looe, Hastings and Hector. By 3:00pm the next afternoon, losses included 30 vessels.[6]

*************

I await our reply (which I probably will not get).

CD in Wisconsin
Reply to  CD in Wisconsin
July 16, 2021 8:00 am

Oops, I await YOUR reply.

Joe
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:52 am

So floods have never occurred in Germany in the past?

Stop listening to the voices.

Joe

MarkW
Reply to  Joe
July 16, 2021 7:04 am

But those voices are the only friends griff has.

Bill Toland
Reply to  MarkW
July 16, 2021 7:21 am

Mark, that is a very unkind remark. But I have to admit that I burst out laughing when I saw it.

Stephen Philbrick
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:52 am

Griff, it is clear that you dispute the conclusions of the IPCC. Can you identify your source material which contradicts the IPCC conclusions?

Bill Toland
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:56 am

Griff, you have raised this topic on previous threads where you have been utterly humiliated. You really are a glutton for punishment. It doesn’t matter how many times you say that 2+2=5, it just doesn’t make it so.

MarkW
Reply to  Bill Toland
July 16, 2021 7:04 am

There’s a reason why griff makes like a seagull.
Squawks, poops, flies off.

bonbon
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:58 am

A Low pressure over the British Isles, clear evidence is it caused by Brexit. If the EU had held together surely sun and blue sky would reign, not rain.

Anyway as Hungary just rejected ¨Fit for 55¨ , the EU green boondoggle, expect more bad weather later next week.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
Archer
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 6:59 am

There have been far larger floods with a far higher death toll and greater property damage in the past. 1962 for instance, which saw more deaths and greater damage, or multiple events in the 19th century. Central and Western Germany are flood plains surrounding multiple rivers. Flooding is the norm.

MarkW
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 7:02 am

What griff is paid to believe, and what is actually true, rarely, if ever, coincide.

Floods that have happened before are just spurious examples that must be ignored.

Timo V
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 7:10 am

Seek help, please.

observa
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 7:12 am

Hey griff what EV are you driving to prevent these floods as I don’t know anyone who owns one in my circle. Even the lefty sister driving an old Nissan SUV that’s seen better days has her heart set on a new Subaru XV AWD. When you’d think she’d be at least queuing up for a Toyota hybrid. What’s yours wheels a Tesla?

Joao Martins
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 7:24 am

Either correct the automatic answer program of your bot or … simply … SHUT UP!

It is the USA that is beeing discussed, NOT Germany!

… Or, in case you are over-gifted among us poor imbeciles, kindly explain to us, poor imbeciles, what is the connection between your comment and Paul Driessen’s post.

John Tillman
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 7:46 am

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002_European_floods

Floods are made worse not by CO2 but by ever more paved land.

But floods are worse during cold cycles:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/North_Sea_flood_of_1962

A winter flood.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/225352675_European_floods_during_the_winter_17831784_Scenarios_of_an_extreme_event_during_the_'Little_Ice_Age

Bill Taylor
Reply to  griff
July 16, 2021 7:48 am

blaming climate for any weather event shows utter stupidity OR dishonesty which is it with you griff?

John Graves
July 16, 2021 6:18 am

Broken Wings: wind turbines destroy millions of raptors and bats, tens of millions of insects annually. The wind industry is ‘given’ a right to kill raptors by USFWS – even endangered species like Whooping Cranes and Condors (5/yr. & 2/yr.).
The insanity of protecting the earth by the rapacious destruction of apex predators and bottom feeding insects and bats is heartily approved: they must die so the earth may live.
And a senior Earth First! operative and ecoterrorist will soon be the head of BLM.
We shame ourselves by our own foolish ignorance.

Thomas Gasloli
July 16, 2021 6:28 am

Carbon taxes violate WTO.

2hotel9
July 16, 2021 6:29 am

This land grab is part of the elimination of privately owned farm land, Gates can only buy up so much. Blocking access to resources has been a long term goal of the left in America. Add this grab to the federalization of zoning and people are going to begin to understand that. Well, if they were being told about it, media is doing a bang up job of hiding any information about this along with so much else.

observa
July 16, 2021 6:29 am

Even more eye-popping, President Biden wants 80% hydrocarbon-free electricity generation by 2030, 100% by 2035, and zero fossil fuels anywhere in the US economy by 2050.

It’s not eye-popping any longer with these people but simply delusional. The eye-popping part is a majority of voters don’t see them as delusional yet but expect Gummint and Biz to just get on with it without it affecting or costing them personally in the slightest. When it inevitably does hit home the political retribution will be swift.

starzmom
Reply to  observa
July 16, 2021 6:51 am

This is what happens when a large percentage of the population has no idea where its food, clean water, electricity and other energy comes from, and more importantly, why those sources came to exist and how they function. I include Biden in this group.

Last edited 1 hour ago by starzmom
bonbon
July 16, 2021 6:46 am

Hungary just now rejected ¨Fit for 55¨, the EU green boondoggle :
https://hungarytoday.hu/pmo-head-government-eu-ec-climate-change-plan-fit-for-55-unacceptable/
and Magyar :
https://hvg.hu/zhvg/20210715_gulyas_gergely_unios_klimaterv_szavazas?fbclid=IwAR0bnDf3ddX3TI4zwD_JKboD8Sb0de0OOQa8wxGyc_0PFcFb3w5Rwk4M2GQ
Since unanimity is required it seems Brussels has a problem, or rather two, since the LGBTQ ultimatum floundered.

Weird how the Woke counterculture goes hand-in-hand with green boondoggles for the 5 central banks, who just happen to be in an existential collapse mode. Maybe not weird, but no surprise?

The only way then to hit the brakes on this green runaway 16-wheeler is to break up these banks before they totally destroy the economy and ecology. Individual law-suits cannot alone win in a systemic crisis, only systemic action.

Last edited 1 hour ago by bonbon
observa
Reply to  bonbon
July 16, 2021 7:03 am

But that’s exactly the point with these delusionals with Hungary’s stance-

‘Gergely Gulyás told a regular press briefing that the EC’s plan would make households, rather than polluters bear the costs of the fight against climate change, and would also “destroy” the achievements of the government’s policy of reducing household utility fees.

Hungary is prepared to support a more ambitious climate plan’

Yes but he’s not telling us what that particular fantasy is but simply don’t expect to hit the punters in the hip pocket or they’ll turn on you. So caught between a rock and a hard place where does he go? Opts out with the Mexican standoff-

‘He said the EC’s climate plan should only be approved with the unanimous consent of member states.’

bonbon
Reply to  observa
July 16, 2021 7:22 am

They are letting the air out of the tires one-by-one. I suspect they see the wagon is fragile.
What will be the next wheel to go flat I wonder?

Latitude
July 16, 2021 6:48 am

What?…this is what they are already doing

Designate the vast majority of countries….including China….as “developing”
….make rules that they can increase their emissions….China alone has increased over 5X’s

…and then tell “us” that if we put one more molecule in the air we’re all doing to die

China and the rest are ecological disasters…..and “we” have to do something about it

Last edited 1 hour ago by Latitude
Ossqss
July 16, 2021 8:00 am

It should be called Agenda 30×30, as it falls right in line with the UN published doctrine.

How about that Net Zero?

Net Nope, unless there was some kind of long term, impactful, demand reducing, punitive pandemic,,,,,, wait, what……

Data & Statistics – IEA

