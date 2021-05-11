Hua Chunying. By 美国之音 - link, Public Domain, link
Coronavirus

Covid-19 Standoff: China Accuses the USA of an Extensive Bioweapon Research Programme

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
16 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, the accusation that China created Covid-19 in a laboratory is a case of “the guilty party filing the suit first”.

US biolab transparency urged after smearing China over weaponizing COVID-19

By Global Times Published: May 10, 2021 06:25 PM   

It is the US that is conducting biological warfare and bioterrorism using genetic engineering technology, rather than China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in response to a media report accusing China of weaponizing COVID-19.  

The Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the US to be transparent on their biolabs and their ongoing bioweapons studies.

Quoting a so-called leaked document obtained by the US State Department, which is actually a book that is openly on sale, The Australian claimed China had been looking into whether it could weaponize the coronavirus five years before the COVID-19 pandemic, and even presented the document as evidence of China’s interest in bioweapons.

There are always some in the US who smear China either by hyping up facts or quoting so-called internal documents or reports, but it is usually a case of “the guilty party filing the suit first”, deliberate misinterpretation, presumption of guilt or merely spreading lies, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday at the press briefing. 

The US has set up biolabs in 25 countries and regions across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and former Soviet Union, with 16 in Ukraine alone. Some of the places where the labs are based have seen large-scale outbreaks of infectious diseases and other dangerous infectious diseases, the ministry said, citing media reports.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson demanded that the US address international concerns: Why is the US building so many biolabs around the globe? How much sensitive biological resources and information has the US obtained from other countries? What kind of activities has the US carried out in its Fort Detrick laboratory and other biolabs, and what’s the relationship between these biolabs and its “next generation bioweapons”?

Read more: https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202105/1223060.shtml

China has a history of coverups, suppression and punishment for doctors who try to issue public health warnings.

In 2003, then Chinese President Hu Jintao admitted China had initially covered up the deadly SARS outbreak, and promised more transparency in the future.

In 2019 China broke that promise of transparency, by censoring, harassing and arresting doctors who tried to warn the world about Covid-19.

The obvious answer, to why the USA would want to maintain a global network of biolabs, is that the USA cannot trust the governments of countries like China to tell the truth, when they have a disease outbreak which threatens the safety of US citizens and allies.

5 4 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
16 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
High Treason
May 11, 2021 6:05 pm

“Make the lie big, make it simple, repeat it frequently and people will come to believe it”- Joseph Goebbels.
Simple matter- China can not be trusted on anything. Listen to what they say and believe the exact opposite- same as the cAGW/”climate change” alarmists.

4
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  High Treason
May 11, 2021 6:21 pm

Climate Playbook 101!

1
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  High Treason
May 11, 2021 6:54 pm

And now the wild card is that China owns the Biden Crime Family. This is going to get worse before it gets better.

3
Reply
Joel Snider
Reply to  High Treason
May 11, 2021 7:57 pm

Unfortunately, neither can our own press – if we could even really call it our own, anymore.

0
Reply
Streetcred
May 11, 2021 6:06 pm

Well, that is a change, I thought it was our Australian beef exports that caused the problem ! At least the USA would have the good sense to ensure that any virus it experiments with remains captured.

0
Reply
Paul Buckingham
May 11, 2021 6:07 pm

If you think for one moment that China is the sole problem for these labs, then that would be total ignorance of known facts, and complicity to the scapegoat excuse for a much wider agenda. There are numerous facts that demonstrate how this is a multi-source problem, such as a) the fake PCR tests b) the conflated numbers c) the BS jabs etc. so to create a narrative of China is to be extremely ignorant.

-3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Paul Buckingham
May 11, 2021 6:59 pm

Senator Dr. Rand Paul is catching flak.

0
Reply
TonyL
May 11, 2021 6:33 pm

The time honored admonition: “Follow the money”.
We now know that taxpayer money flowed from NIH (National Institute of Health) to Dr. Fauci at NIAID. From there the funds were sent through one Peter Daszak at EcoHealth Alliance. The funding then went to the Wuhan lab which had subcontracted out the work.
It looks for all the world that this arrangement was to circumvent a blanket ban on this research in the US.

The curious upshot of this cozy relationship is if things go bad, and they did, there is an out.
Each side could accuse the other of engaging in dangerous bio-weapons research, and both would *almost* be telling the truth.

*cute*

6
Reply
Mr. Lee
May 11, 2021 6:48 pm

Right now, the #1 suspect for irresponsibly releasing this scourge upon humanity is Dr. Shi Zhengli ,director of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which was funded, at least in part, by the NIH via Eco Health.

It had to have happened as a result of her lab at the WIV. They were harvesting these viruses and manipulating them. It is bat virus central.

2
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Mr. Lee
May 11, 2021 6:55 pm

Allow me to make a forecast. Dr. Shi didn’t off herself.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Scissor
3
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Scissor
May 11, 2021 7:07 pm

Not yet…

0
Reply
UNGN
May 11, 2021 7:01 pm

I’ve said for over a year now, I’m 100% for Fauci and Ralph Baric testifying under oath about Gain of Function Research. If the Chinese want to send their list of question, the more the merrier.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  UNGN
May 11, 2021 7:06 pm

Yes, I suspect this will get a lot messier before its over.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/05/03/were-dangerous-wuhan-coronavirus-lab-experiments-part-funded-by-western-governments/

1
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  Eric Worrall
May 11, 2021 7:54 pm

Why would the US outsource to China research in virology that could potentially be used to create a bioweapon? Why would the US government be outsourcing anything to China? What the heck is going on out there!

1
Reply
markl
May 11, 2021 7:25 pm

The only conspiracy I find in the whole COVID story is that no one knows where it came from.

2
Reply
Mr. Lee
Reply to  markl
May 11, 2021 7:56 pm

It came, one way or another, from the work being done at the lab. It didn’t come from the wet market, ergo, it could only have come from the place where they were collecting and manipulating bat viruses with insufficient protective measures.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Carbon footprint Coronavirus Ridiculae

Rise of the Climate Change Stinkies: NYT Wants you to Shower Less and Stop Using Toilet Paper

4 days ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus Opinion

Bloomberg: More Government Will Save Us from Climate Change and Covid

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

David Attenborough Covid Porn Documentary: “We are Intruders”

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Coronavirus

Google, Apple Block UK Government Coronavirus App Update Over Privacy Violations

4 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Coronavirus

Covid-19 Standoff: China Accuses the USA of an Extensive Bioweapon Research Programme

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Politics

China Suggests Greta Thunberg is an Ignorant Political Puppet

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Communications Green Blob

Claim: Weak Net Zero Pledges Provide an Opportunity to Force Real Climate Action

10 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Craziness of the Week

Brewery creates nasty ‘Torched Earth Ale’ to show how climate change will affect beer taste

14 hours ago
Charles Rotter
%d bloggers like this: